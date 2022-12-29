Sign out
Top 9 best air fryers under 5000: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for best air fryers with good material and durability but working under a budget, you have come to the right place.

Air fryers ensure we can have tasty food without consuming oil.

Here is a list of the best air fryers under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best air fryers on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each air fryer, such as build quality, heating capacity, features, ease of use, cleaning, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each air fryer’s specifications and the best air fryer under varying budgets by the different brands.

Top 9 best air fryers

1. Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W

This air fryer is perfect for anyone who is looking to save money and calories. With 1400 watts of power, it heats up in 2-3 minutes and cooks food faster than a conventional oven. The quick-release button allows you to detach the basket for easy cleaning and serving. The intelligent knob and easy-to-use design make it a breeze to cook up your favourite dishes. The safety mechanism and dishwasher-safe design make it easy to use and clean.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎29D x 36.5W x 32H Centimeters

Capacity: ‎4.2 litres

Material: ‎ABS Body

Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Wattage: ‎1400 Watts

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Item Weight: 5 kg 270 g

ProsCons
Easy to cleanThe build could be better
Value for money 
Temperature control 
2. KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W

Looking for a fryer that uses up to 80% less oil? Look no further than the KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer! This incredible appliance offers the same taste as deep-frying, but with much less oil. The easy-to-use temperature control knob lets you adjust the temperature. The large capacity of 4L per batch makes it perfect for serving 3-4 people at a time. Suitable for gifting on Diwali and other special occasions.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎26D x 35W x 31H Centimeters

Capacity: ‎4 litres

Material: ‎Stainless Steel

Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake, Steam

Output Wattage: ‎1300 Watts

Item Weight: ‎4000 Grams

Wattage: ‎1300 Watts

Item Weight: 4 kg

ProsCons
Value for moneyQuality needs to be improved
Easy to clean 
Temperature control 
3. Inalsa Air Fryer Crispy Fry-1200W

If you are looking for a healthier alternative to deep frying your food, then the Crispy Fry is the perfect solution for you. Using rapid air technology, the Crispy Fry can cook your food with little to no oil, meaning that you can cut down on calories without sacrificing taste. The large 2.3-litre capacity basket is perfect for feeding the whole family and with a wide range of cooking functions, the Crispy Fry is suitable for any occasion.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Auto Part Position: Rear

Package Dimensions: ‎34.7 x 30.1 x 19.1 cm

Item Weight: 778 g

ProsCons
Easy to cleanThe finishing could be better
Flavour 
Value for money 
4. SToK 2.6 Liters 1350W Air Fryer

This SToK Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that can bake, grill, and roast with ease. With an adjustable temperature control of 80 to 200 degrees Celsius, this fryer is perfect for family use. The cooking timer goes up to 30 minutes, with an indication bell to let you know when the cooking time has been reached. The fryer is made with food-grade BPA-free plastic and steel and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean up.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎2.6 litres

Material: ‎Food Grade BPA Free Plastic, Steel

Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake, Steam

Wattage: ‎1350.00

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Item Weight: ‎5.26 Kilograms

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe finishing could be better
Ease of use 
Good performance 

5. iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W

Looking for a healthier alternative to deep frying? Look no further than the iBELL Premium Crispy Air Fryer. This countertop appliance uses Rapid Air Convection to circulate hot air around the food, resulting in crispy, delicious fries with far less oil. The iBELL Premium Crispy Air Fryer also features an advanced timer and temperature control functions, so you can perfectly customize your frying experience. Plus, with a capacity of 2.3 litres, this air fryer can handle large batches of food.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Package Dimensions: ‎42.5 x 37.79 x 8.3 cm

Item Weight: 1 kg 340 g

ProsCons
Easy to useQuality could be better
Temperature control 
Affordable 
6. AmazonBasics 1300W 3.5L Air Fryer

The AmazonBasics 3.5 Liter 1300 Watt Air Fryer is a top-quality appliance that is easy to use. With its knobs to set temperature and time, you can make delicious samosas, pakodas, wafers, nuggets, chicken wings, and much more with less oil. The temperature range is 80 - 220 degrees Celsius and the Timer range is up to 1 hour. This appliance is made from food-grade materials and is BIS certified for your safety. The fryer basket is .4t Aluminium plated and the fryer shuts off automatically after 1 hour to prevent overheating.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Polyester

Auto Part Position: Rear

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 52.1 x 101.6 Centimeters

Item Weight: 2 kg 450 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyQuality could be better
Safety features 
Easy to clean 
7. Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400W

The Air Fryer is the perfect appliance for those who want to enjoy fried foods without all the extra calories. This fryer uses little to no oil, making it a healthier option compared to deep fryers. With a capacity of 4.5L, this fryer can accommodate enough food to serve the whole family. The temperature control feature ensures that your food is cooked to perfection, and the 1400W of power makes this fryer heat up quickly.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎28D x 33W x 37H Centimeters

Colour: ‎Black

Capacity: ‎4.5 litres

Material: ‎Plastic

Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Wattage: ‎1400 Watts

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Item Weight: 3 kg

ProsCons
Easy to useThe finishing could be better
Durability 
Value for money 
8. Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 1000W

With this innovative air fryer, you can fry up your favourite foods with almost no oil. The rapid air circulation technology circulates hot air around the food, cooking it evenly and quickly. You can also roast, grill, and bake with this versatile appliance. The sleek, compact design takes up minimal counter space, and the automatic shut-off function lets you know when your food is ready. The non-stick food basket is easy to clean and maintain, and the fryer comes with a reliable Wonderchef warranty.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎1.8 litres

Material: ‎Plastic

Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Model Name: ‎Regalia

Has Nonstick Coating: ‎Yes

Item Weight: 670 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyQuality must be improved
Flavorful 
Easy to clean 
9. Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer 1400 Watts

Looking for a healthier way to cook your favourite meals? Check out the Hilton Airfryer with Rapid Air technology. This innovative appliance lets you grill, bake, and even roast your favourite dishes with up to 80% less fat. Plus, the time settings make it easy to cook your food to perfection. 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎3.5 litres

Material: ‎Plastic

Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake

Wattage: ‎1400 Watt Hours

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Control Method: ‎Touch

Has Nonstick Coating: ‎Yes

Item Weight: 6 kg

ProsCons
Ease of useOverall finishing could be better
Temperature control 
Value for money 
Price of air fryers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W 4,990
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W 4,999
Inalsa Air Fryer Crispy Fry-1200W 3,895
SToK 2.6 Liters 1350W 3,299
iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W 3,325
AmazonBasics 1300W 3.5L Air Frye 4,299
Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400W 4,999
Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 1000W 4,497
Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer 1400 Watts 4,990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400WEasy to cleanValue for moneyTemperature control
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 WValue for moneyEasy to cleanTemperature control
Inalsa Air Fryer Crispy Fry-1200WEasy to cleanFlavourValue for money
SToK 2.6 Liters 1350WValue for moneyEase of useGood performance
iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200WEasy to useTemperature controlAffordable
AmazonBasics 1300W 3.5L Air FryeValue for moneySafety featuresEasy to clean
Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400WEasy to useDurabilityValue for money
Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 1000WValue for moneyFlavorfulEasy to clean
Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer 1400 WattsEasy to useTemperature controlValue for money

Best value for money

Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W offers the best value for money under 5,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good air fryer. It has excellent performance and ease of use. Additionally, it includes various other features like quick release and general capacity to heat faster than a conventional oven.

Best overall

However, if we have to select the best Air Fryer, we would opt for the KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W. This air fryer is a whole package, from Good material and ease of use to durability. And above that, it is an offering from Kent, a brand that is well known for the quality of household products it makes.

How to find the perfect air fryers under a budget?

There are a lot of things that you need to consider when you are looking for the perfect Air Fryers under a budget.

The first thing that you need to do is to decide what kind of Air Fryers you want. There are a lot of different types of Air Fryers available in the market, so you need to decide which one you want.

The second thing that you need to consider is the size of the Air Fryer. You need to make sure that the Air Fryer is big enough for your family.

The third thing that you need to consider is the warranty of the Air Fryer. You need to make sure that the Air Fryer is covered by a warranty.

The fifth thing that you need to consider is the reviews of the Air Fryer. You need to make sure that the Air Fryer is popular among the people who have used it.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular orderofpriority.

Best air fryer under 5000

What is the best Air Fryer under 5000 in the year 2022?

KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W would be a good option to go with. The brand produces some of the best pet products. The performance and durability are also decent. This air fryer has features like temperature control and safety, making it much safer to operate. An added benefit is the price point of this product. 

How does an air fryer work?

Air fryers work by circulating hot air around food to cook it. The food is placed in a basket or tray, and the air fryer cooks it by circulating hot air around it. Air fryers can be used to cook a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and even desserts.

What are the benefits of using an air fryer?

Air fryers offer a number of benefits over traditional frying methods. They use less oil, so they are healthier for you. They also cook food more evenly, so you are less likely to have undercooked or burnt food. And, because they use hot air to cook food, they can be less messy than traditional frying methods.

