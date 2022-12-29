Top 9 best air fryers under ₹ 5000: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are looking for best air fryers with good material and durability but working under a budget, you have come to the right place.

Air fryers ensure we can have tasty food without consuming oil.

Here is a list of the best air fryers under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best air fryers on a budget. We will look at vital characteristics of each air fryer, such as build quality, heating capacity, features, ease of use, cleaning, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each air fryer’s specifications and the best air fryer under varying budgets by the different brands. Top 9 best air fryers 1. Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W This air fryer is perfect for anyone who is looking to save money and calories. With 1400 watts of power, it heats up in 2-3 minutes and cooks food faster than a conventional oven. The quick-release button allows you to detach the basket for easy cleaning and serving. The intelligent knob and easy-to-use design make it a breeze to cook up your favourite dishes. The safety mechanism and dishwasher-safe design make it easy to use and clean. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎29D x 36.5W x 32H Centimeters Capacity: ‎4.2 litres Material: ‎ABS Body Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat Wattage: ‎1400 Watts Voltage: ‎240 Volts Item Weight: 5 kg 270 g

Pros Cons Easy to clean The build could be better Value for money Temperature control

2. KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W Looking for a fryer that uses up to 80% less oil? Look no further than the KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer! This incredible appliance offers the same taste as deep-frying, but with much less oil. The easy-to-use temperature control knob lets you adjust the temperature. The large capacity of 4L per batch makes it perfect for serving 3-4 people at a time. Suitable for gifting on Diwali and other special occasions. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎26D x 35W x 31H Centimeters Capacity: ‎4 litres Material: ‎Stainless Steel Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake, Steam Output Wattage: ‎1300 Watts Item Weight: ‎4000 Grams Wattage: ‎1300 Watts Item Weight: 4 kg

Pros Cons Value for money Quality needs to be improved Easy to clean Temperature control

3. Inalsa Air Fryer Crispy Fry-1200W If you are looking for a healthier alternative to deep frying your food, then the Crispy Fry is the perfect solution for you. Using rapid air technology, the Crispy Fry can cook your food with little to no oil, meaning that you can cut down on calories without sacrificing taste. The large 2.3-litre capacity basket is perfect for feeding the whole family and with a wide range of cooking functions, the Crispy Fry is suitable for any occasion. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Polyester Auto Part Position: Rear Package Dimensions: ‎34.7 x 30.1 x 19.1 cm Item Weight: 778 g

Pros Cons Easy to clean The finishing could be better Flavour Value for money

4. SToK 2.6 Liters 1350W Air Fryer This SToK Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that can bake, grill, and roast with ease. With an adjustable temperature control of 80 to 200 degrees Celsius, this fryer is perfect for family use. The cooking timer goes up to 30 minutes, with an indication bell to let you know when the cooking time has been reached. The fryer is made with food-grade BPA-free plastic and steel and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean up. Specifications: Capacity: ‎2.6 litres Material: ‎Food Grade BPA Free Plastic, Steel Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake, Steam Wattage: ‎1350.00 Voltage: ‎220 Volts Item Weight: ‎5.26 Kilograms

Pros Cons Value for money The finishing could be better Ease of use Good performance

5. iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W Looking for a healthier alternative to deep frying? Look no further than the iBELL Premium Crispy Air Fryer. This countertop appliance uses Rapid Air Convection to circulate hot air around the food, resulting in crispy, delicious fries with far less oil. The iBELL Premium Crispy Air Fryer also features an advanced timer and temperature control functions, so you can perfectly customize your frying experience. Plus, with a capacity of 2.3 litres, this air fryer can handle large batches of food. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Polyester Package Dimensions: ‎42.5 x 37.79 x 8.3 cm Item Weight: 1 kg 340 g

Pros Cons Easy to use Quality could be better Temperature control Affordable

6. AmazonBasics 1300W 3.5L Air Fryer The AmazonBasics 3.5 Liter 1300 Watt Air Fryer is a top-quality appliance that is easy to use. With its knobs to set temperature and time, you can make delicious samosas, pakodas, wafers, nuggets, chicken wings, and much more with less oil. The temperature range is 80 - 220 degrees Celsius and the Timer range is up to 1 hour. This appliance is made from food-grade materials and is BIS certified for your safety. The fryer basket is .4t Aluminium plated and the fryer shuts off automatically after 1 hour to prevent overheating. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Polyester Auto Part Position: Rear Item Dimensions LxWxH: 52.1 x 101.6 Centimeters Item Weight: 2 kg 450 g

Pros Cons Value for money Quality could be better Safety features Easy to clean

7. Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400W The Air Fryer is the perfect appliance for those who want to enjoy fried foods without all the extra calories. This fryer uses little to no oil, making it a healthier option compared to deep fryers. With a capacity of 4.5L, this fryer can accommodate enough food to serve the whole family. The temperature control feature ensures that your food is cooked to perfection, and the 1400W of power makes this fryer heat up quickly. Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎28D x 33W x 37H Centimeters Colour: ‎Black Capacity: ‎4.5 litres Material: ‎Plastic Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat Wattage: ‎1400 Watts Voltage: ‎220 Volts Item Weight: 3 kg

Pros Cons Easy to use The finishing could be better Durability Value for money

8. Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 1000W With this innovative air fryer, you can fry up your favourite foods with almost no oil. The rapid air circulation technology circulates hot air around the food, cooking it evenly and quickly. You can also roast, grill, and bake with this versatile appliance. The sleek, compact design takes up minimal counter space, and the automatic shut-off function lets you know when your food is ready. The non-stick food basket is easy to clean and maintain, and the fryer comes with a reliable Wonderchef warranty. Specifications: Capacity: ‎1.8 litres Material: ‎Plastic Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake Voltage: ‎230 Volts Model Name: ‎Regalia Has Nonstick Coating: ‎Yes Item Weight: 670 g

Pros Cons Value for money Quality must be improved Flavorful Easy to clean

9. Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer 1400 Watts Looking for a healthier way to cook your favourite meals? Check out the Hilton Airfryer with Rapid Air technology. This innovative appliance lets you grill, bake, and even roast your favourite dishes with up to 80% less fat. Plus, the time settings make it easy to cook your food to perfection. 1-year warranty. Specifications: Capacity: ‎3.5 litres Material: ‎Plastic Recommended Uses For Product: ‎Roast, Bake Wattage: ‎1400 Watt Hours Voltage: ‎220 Volts Control Method: ‎Touch Has Nonstick Coating: ‎Yes Item Weight: 6 kg

Pros Cons Ease of use Overall finishing could be better Temperature control Value for money

Price of air fryers at a glance:

Product Price Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W ₹ 4,990 KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W ₹ 4,999 Inalsa Air Fryer Crispy Fry-1200W ₹ 3,895 SToK 2.6 Liters 1350W ₹ 3,299 iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W ₹ 3,325 AmazonBasics 1300W 3.5L Air Frye ₹ 4,299 Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400W ₹ 4,999 Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 1000W ₹ 4,497 Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer 1400 Watts ₹ 4,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W Easy to clean Value for money Temperature control KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W Value for money Easy to clean Temperature control Inalsa Air Fryer Crispy Fry-1200W Easy to clean Flavour Value for money SToK 2.6 Liters 1350W Value for money Ease of use Good performance iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W Easy to use Temperature control Affordable AmazonBasics 1300W 3.5L Air Frye Value for money Safety features Easy to clean Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer 1400W Easy to use Durability Value for money Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer 1000W Value for money Flavorful Easy to clean Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer 1400 Watts Easy to use Temperature control Value for money

Best value for money Inalsa Air Fryer Fry-Light-1400W offers the best value for money under ₹5,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good air fryer. It has excellent performance and ease of use. Additionally, it includes various other features like quick release and general capacity to heat faster than a conventional oven. Best overall However, if we have to select the best Air Fryer, we would opt for the KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W. This air fryer is a whole package, from Good material and ease of use to durability. And above that, it is an offering from Kent, a brand that is well known for the quality of household products it makes. How to find the perfect air fryers under a budget? There are a lot of things that you need to consider when you are looking for the perfect Air Fryers under a budget. The first thing that you need to do is to decide what kind of Air Fryers you want. There are a lot of different types of Air Fryers available in the market, so you need to decide which one you want. The second thing that you need to consider is the size of the Air Fryer. You need to make sure that the Air Fryer is big enough for your family. The third thing that you need to consider is the warranty of the Air Fryer. You need to make sure that the Air Fryer is covered by a warranty. The fifth thing that you need to consider is the reviews of the Air Fryer. You need to make sure that the Air Fryer is popular among the people who have used it.

