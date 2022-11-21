Top air fryers in India: A complete buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 22, 2022





Summary: Air fryers are crucial kitchen appliances that help in versatile cooking. Because of the huge number of options, it is, sometimes, difficult to buy the best air fryer. Read on to learn about the options available in the market to choose the best air fryer.

Air fryers are versatile kitchen appliances that make cooking easy.

People have become health conscious and understand the benefits of low-oil cooking. This is why there is a tremendous demand for air fryers in the market. However, customers always find difficulty in choosing the most suitable air fryers for their cooking needs. There is always a need for comparative and detailed analysis of air fryers of different brands on different parameters. Following is a list of the top 7 air fryers that are energy efficient and featured packed to help you select the best 6.2 Ltr air fryer. Best 6.2 ltr Air Fryer 1. Havells Grande Air Fryer 6.5 Litre This 6.5 Litre Havells air fryer is a great option as it has a large pan and ten pre-set menus. This air fryer is well suited for protecting food items from overheating. Also, it is designed with crisp aero technology because there will be 360-degree air circulation inside the air fryer. Also, Havells Grande Air Fryer is equipped with a digital touch control panel for easy functioning. Specifications ● Product Dimensions- 38D x 38W x 43H Centimeters ● Food basket capacity- 5 litres ● Material- ABS ● Pan capacity- 6.5 Litre

Pros Cons Auto shut-off feature A bit expensive Overheat protection Larger pan size Comes with 10 auto-preset options

2. VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter VARADA Max Air Fryer lets you do many things, such as fry, grill, roast, and reheat the food. It features 3D rapid hot air circulation technology to fry food items with less or no oil. Because of its large capacity of 6.5 litres, it is suitable for bigger families. It also comes with an LCD display and soft buttons, making this air fryer's functioning simple and quick. The good thing is that you can fry different food items with 85% less oil and fat. Its detachable basket is non-stick that results in no residue after frying. Specifications ● Price: ₹5,999 ● Mode of operation: Programmable ● Colour: Red ● Product Dimensions: 33D x 33W x 39H Centimeters ● Material: BPA Free Food Grade Plastic ● Capacity: 6.5 liters ● Wattage: ‎1800 Watts ● Voltage: 250 Volts ● Control Method: ‎Touch

Pros Cons Ease of application Expensive Can be cleaned easily Unsatisfactory customer service Sealed spaces for fast heating Suitable for all sorts of cooking- frying, grilling, reheating, roasting, and toasting Safe to use due to auto shut off and overheat protection Comes with dishwasher-safe accessories

3. Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter This Stok air fryer with 8 presets is one of the best options that you can choose. It’s a great option for medium to big families because of its 6.5 Liter capacity. With this air fryer, you can try different cooking types, including frying, grilling, roasting, and baking. The detachable parts and non-stick basket of this air fryer are dishwasher safe. Thus, its cleaning is quick and easy. One of the unique key features of the Stok air fryer is its 1800W motor that helps in cooking food items keeping their healthy contents intact and reducing oil usage by 80%. Specifications ● Capacity: 6.5 litres ● Material: Plastic ● Weight: 6.98 Kilograms ● Dimensions: Product: 11. 8 x 11. 8 x 12. 6 ● Wattage: 1800W ● Control Method: Touch ● Coating: Nonstick

Pros Cons Touch screen operation No satisfactory after-sales service Easy to detach and clean Easy to wash in dishwasher Designed with 8 presets for versatile cooking. Sleek design with a metallic finish

4. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L This fully digital air frying comes with 8 preset programs that will make your cooking easy than before. Its sleek design makes this air fryer suitable for keeping on the countertop and saving space. With this air fryer, you will get fast and uniform cooking. This air fryer has a smoke vent to absorb excess smell and smoke. Specifications ● Product Dimensions 29.2D x 40.5W x 34.2H Centimeters ● Colour: Black/Silver ● Capacity: 6.5 litres ● Material: Stainless Steel ● Item Weight ‎5700 Grams ● Control Method: ‎Touch

Pros Cons Designed with auto shake reminder A bit expensive Has an overheating safety protection feature Not satisfactory customer support Large pan capacity for big families User friendly

5. NUTRICOOK 12 L This air fryer is a great option for meeting the different cooking needs of bigger families. Its 8 presets allow you to roast, grill, bake, and toast. You can use very little or no oil for healthy cooking. One of the best features of this air fryer is its rapid air technology that makes every recipe 80 percent less oily and fatty. This all-in-one air fryer lets you choose different options for cooking, such as air fryer, convection oven, rotisserie, and dehydrator. Specifications ● Capacity: 12 litres ● Material: Stainless Steel ● Special Feature: Temperature Control ● Colour: Black ● Weight: ‎9.56 Kilograms ● Wattage: 1800 Watts ● Voltage: ‎220 Volts ● Nonstick Coating: ‎Yes

Pros Cons Good for versatile cooking Too expensive Easy to clean and use Delicate design 12 Litre capacity for bigger families 360 Circulation Technology

6. iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre This air fryer is designed with smart rapid air technology, and eight cooking presets, making it highly acclaimed. Its auto-timer shut-off feature prevents overheating or burning of food items. Its 8-litre capacity helps in smart cooking for an average-sized family. With this air fryer, you can cook with 80% less oil and fat as it circulates hot air around a metal mesh. Specifications ● Colour: Black ● Capacity: ‎8 litres ● Material: ‎Plastic ● Wattage: 1700 Watts ● Voltage: ‎230 Volts ● Weight: ‎8.5 Kilograms

Pros Cons Temperature control function Delicate design Budget-friendly option Ideal for healthy and smart cooking Innovative rapid air technology

7. Tesora Digital Air Fryer 6.5 L It has a digital touch panel that makes air frying with a few clicks. It is suitable for various cooking methods such as reheating, grilling, baking, frying, roasting, and toasting. This air fryer is designed with a detachable basket and a cool-touch handle that protects the hand while taking it out after cooking. With seven preset menus, you can cook multiple Indian recipes without any hassle. Specifications ● Product Dimensions: 32D x 42W x 35H Centimeters ● Capacity: 6.5 litres ● Material: Plastic ● Colour: Black

Pros Cons Perfect capacity for medium sized family Average customer service Temperatures control from 80 to 200° C Safety lock feature Premium finish Feather touch LED display

Price of air fryers at a glance:

Product Price Havells Grande Air Fryer 6.5 Litre ₹ 8,989 VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter ₹ 5,999 Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter ₹ 5,999 INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L ₹ 7,955 NUTRICOOK 12 L ₹ 12,999 iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre ₹ 5,614 Tesora Digital Air Fryer 6.5 L ₹ 6,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Grande Air Fryer 6.5 Litre Auto shut-off feature Larger pan size 10 auto preset options VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter 3D rapid hot air circulation technology fast heating Dishwasher safe accessories Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter Touch screen operation metallic finish 8 presets INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L 8 preset programs auto shake reminder overheat safety protection NUTRICOOK 12 L rapid air technology 12 Litre capacity 360 Circulation Technology iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre Temperature control function Innovative rapid air technology 8 cooking presets Tesora Digital Air Fryer 6.5 L LED display Temperatures control from 80 to 200° C 7 preset menus

Best value for money Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter is a complete value for money priced at Rs. 5,999. This air fryer has all the features that make it worthy in home kitchens. It is a perfect air fryer for medium-sized families, and it has an 8 preset menu for hassle-free versatile cooking. The touch screen and rapid air technology make it the best buy. Best overall product Havells Grande Air Fryer is the best purchase as it comes with multiple features. It is available at ₹8,989 and also provides a 2 years warranty. Its large pan capacity, temperature control, aero crisp technology, and automatic shutoff make it a worthy purchase. Also, it features an integrated timer and auto-off that prevents overheating or burning of the food. How to find the perfect air fryer? With so many available options, it’s always confusing to pick the right air fryer meant for your cooking needs. Before you make your decision, there is numerous consideration that you should focus on while finding the best air fryer of larger capacity. Keep the key features, benefits, pricing, and pros & cons in mind while choosing a suitable air fryer. Power consumption and fast heating should also be focused on. By going through this article, you can get a list of some of the best air fryers with a capacity of 6.2 litre and above. Some good options you can try are INALSA Air Fryer, Havells Grande, and VARADA Max.

