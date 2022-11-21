Sign out
Top air fryers in India: A complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 22, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Air fryers are crucial kitchen appliances that help in versatile cooking. Because of the huge number of options, it is, sometimes, difficult to buy the best air fryer. Read on to learn about the options available in the market to choose the best air fryer.

Air fryers are versatile kitchen appliances that make cooking easy.

People have become health conscious and understand the benefits of low-oil cooking. This is why there is a tremendous demand for air fryers in the market. However, customers always find difficulty in choosing the most suitable air fryers for their cooking needs.

There is always a need for comparative and detailed analysis of air fryers of different brands on different parameters. Following is a list of the top 7 air fryers that are energy efficient and featured packed to help you select the best 6.2 Ltr air fryer.

Best 6.2 ltr Air Fryer

1. Havells Grande Air Fryer 6.5 Litre

This 6.5 Litre Havells air fryer is a great option as it has a large pan and ten pre-set menus. This air fryer is well suited for protecting food items from overheating. Also, it is designed with crisp aero technology because there will be 360-degree air circulation inside the air fryer. Also, Havells Grande Air Fryer is equipped with a digital touch control panel for easy functioning.

Specifications

● Product Dimensions- 38D x 38W x 43H Centimeters

● Food basket capacity- 5 litres

● Material- ABS

● Pan capacity- 6.5 Litre

ProsCons
Auto shut-off featureA bit expensive
Overheat protection 
Larger pan size 
Comes with 10 auto-preset options 
Havells Grande Air Fryer with Aero Crisp Technology, 6.5 Litre Large Pan Capacity,10 Pre- Set Menu ,Touch Screen, Digital Display  & 2 Year warranty
45% off
9,110 16,495
Buy now

2. VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter

VARADA Max Air Fryer lets you do many things, such as fry, grill, roast, and reheat the food. It features 3D rapid hot air circulation technology to fry food items with less or no oil. Because of its large capacity of 6.5 litres, it is suitable for bigger families. It also comes with an LCD display and soft buttons, making this air fryer's functioning simple and quick. The good thing is that you can fry different food items with 85% less oil and fat. Its detachable basket is non-stick that results in no residue after frying.

Specifications

● Price: 5,999

● Mode of operation: Programmable

● Colour: Red

● Product Dimensions: 33D x 33W x 39H Centimeters

● Material: BPA Free Food Grade Plastic

● Capacity: 6.5 liters

● Wattage: ‎1800 Watts

● Voltage: 250 Volts

● Control Method: ‎Touch

ProsCons
Ease of applicationExpensive
Can be cleaned easilyUnsatisfactory customer service
Sealed spaces for fast heating 
Suitable for all sorts of cooking- frying, grilling, reheating, roasting, and toasting 
Safe to use due to auto shut off and overheat protection 
Comes with dishwasher-safe accessories 
VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter Large Capacity with 3D Rapid Hot Air Circulation Technology with Beautiful Touch Panel Display 1800 Watts Power RED
37% off
5,699 8,999
Buy now

3. Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter

This Stok air fryer with 8 presets is one of the best options that you can choose. It’s a great option for medium to big families because of its 6.5 Liter capacity. With this air fryer, you can try different cooking types, including frying, grilling, roasting, and baking. The detachable parts and non-stick basket of this air fryer are dishwasher safe. Thus, its cleaning is quick and easy. One of the unique key features of the Stok air fryer is its 1800W motor that helps in cooking food items keeping their healthy contents intact and reducing oil usage by 80%.

Specifications

● Capacity: 6.5 litres

● Material: Plastic

● Weight: 6.98 Kilograms

● Dimensions: Product: 11. 8 x 11. 8 x 12. 6

● Wattage: 1800W

● Control Method: Touch

● Coating: Nonstick

ProsCons
Touch screen operationNo satisfactory after-sales service
Easy to detach and clean 
Easy to wash in dishwasher 
Designed with 8 presets for versatile cooking. 
Sleek design with a metallic finish 
Stok Air Fryer Max LED Digital Touchscreen with 8 Presets, 6.5 Liter 1800-Watts Electric Fryer Oven & Oil-Less Cooker for Roasting (29 Recipes in one Book and Metal Grill Free in Box Package) Black
33% off
5,999 8,999
Buy now

4. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L

This fully digital air frying comes with 8 preset programs that will make your cooking easy than before. Its sleek design makes this air fryer suitable for keeping on the countertop and saving space. With this air fryer, you will get fast and uniform cooking. This air fryer has a smoke vent to absorb excess smell and smoke.

Specifications

● Product Dimensions 29.2D x 40.5W x 34.2H Centimeters

● Colour: Black/Silver

● Capacity: 6.5 litres

● Material: Stainless Steel

● Item Weight ‎5700 Grams

● Control Method: ‎Touch

ProsCons
Designed with auto shake reminderA bit expensive
Has an overheating safety protection featureNot satisfactory customer support
Large pan capacity for big families 
User friendly 
INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L & 1650 Watt with Stainless Steel body, 8 Preset Programs, Variable Temperature Control & Auto Shake Reminder (Black, Silver)
43% off
7,955 13,995
Buy now

5. NUTRICOOK 12 L

This air fryer is a great option for meeting the different cooking needs of bigger families. Its 8 presets allow you to roast, grill, bake, and toast. You can use very little or no oil for healthy cooking. One of the best features of this air fryer is its rapid air technology that makes every recipe 80 percent less oily and fatty. This all-in-one air fryer lets you choose different options for cooking, such as air fryer, convection oven, rotisserie, and dehydrator.

Specifications

● Capacity: 12 litres

● Material: Stainless Steel

● Special Feature: Temperature Control

● Colour: Black

● Weight: ‎9.56 Kilograms

● Wattage: 1800 Watts

● Voltage: ‎220 Volts

● Nonstick Coating: ‎Yes

ProsCons
Good for versatile cookingToo expensive
Easy to clean and useDelicate design
12 Litre capacity for bigger families 
360 Circulation Technology 
NUTRICOOK 1800 Watts, Digital/One Touch Control Panel Display, 8 Preset Programs Air Fryer Oven (12 L, Black, AO112K)
48% off
12,999 24,999
Buy now

6. iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre

This air fryer is designed with smart rapid air technology, and eight cooking presets, making it highly acclaimed. Its auto-timer shut-off feature prevents overheating or burning of food items. Its 8-litre capacity helps in smart cooking for an average-sized family. With this air fryer, you can cook with 80% less oil and fat as it circulates hot air around a metal mesh.

Specifications

● Colour: Black

● Capacity: ‎8 litres

● Material: ‎Plastic

● Wattage: 1700 Watts

● Voltage: ‎230 Volts

● Weight: ‎8.5 Kilograms

ProsCons
Temperature control functionDelicate design
Budget-friendly option 
Ideal for healthy and smart cooking 
Innovative rapid air technology 
iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre 1700W Digital with 8 Cooking Presets, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Automatic Switch-off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Control (Black)
51% off
5,614 11,490
Buy now

7. Tesora Digital Air Fryer 6.5 L

It has a digital touch panel that makes air frying with a few clicks. It is suitable for various cooking methods such as reheating, grilling, baking, frying, roasting, and toasting. This air fryer is designed with a detachable basket and a cool-touch handle that protects the hand while taking it out after cooking. With seven preset menus, you can cook multiple Indian recipes without any hassle.

Specifications

● Product Dimensions: 32D x 42W x 35H Centimeters

● Capacity: 6.5 litres

● Material: Plastic

● Colour: Black

ProsCons
Perfect capacity for medium sized familyAverage customer service
Temperatures control from 80 to 200° C 
Safety lock feature 
Premium finish 
Feather touch LED display 
Tesora Digital Air Fryer 6.5 L with Digital Touch Panel| Premium Finish| Extra Large| 7 Preset Menus & Adjustable Temperature & Time Range| 1900 Watts| Safety lock feature| Black
40% off
7,400 12,300
Buy now

Price of air fryers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Havells Grande Air Fryer 6.5 Litre 8,989
VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter 5,999
Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter 5,999
INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L 7,955
NUTRICOOK 12 L 12,999
iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre 5,614
Tesora Digital Air Fryer 6.5 L 6,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Havells Grande Air Fryer 6.5 LitreAuto shut-off featureLarger pan size10 auto preset options
VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter3D rapid hot air circulation technologyfast heatingDishwasher safe accessories
Stok Air Fryer 6.5 LiterTouch screen operationmetallic finish8 presets
INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L8 preset programsauto shake reminderoverheat safety protection
NUTRICOOK 12 Lrapid air technology12 Litre capacity360 Circulation Technology
iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 LitreTemperature control functionInnovative rapid air technology8 cooking presets
Tesora Digital Air Fryer 6.5 LLED displayTemperatures control from 80 to 200° C7 preset menus

Best value for money

Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter is a complete value for money priced at Rs. 5,999. This air fryer has all the features that make it worthy in home kitchens. It is a perfect air fryer for medium-sized families, and it has an 8 preset menu for hassle-free versatile cooking. The touch screen and rapid air technology make it the best buy.

Best overall product

Havells Grande Air Fryer is the best purchase as it comes with multiple features. It is available at 8,989 and also provides a 2 years warranty. Its large pan capacity, temperature control, aero crisp technology, and automatic shutoff make it a worthy purchase. Also, it features an integrated timer and auto-off that prevents overheating or burning of the food.

How to find the perfect air fryer?

With so many available options, it’s always confusing to pick the right air fryer meant for your cooking needs. Before you make your decision, there is numerous consideration that you should focus on while finding the best air fryer of larger capacity. Keep the key features, benefits, pricing, and pros & cons in mind while choosing a suitable air fryer. Power consumption and fast heating should also be focused on. By going through this article, you can get a list of some of the best air fryers with a capacity of 6.2 litre and above. Some good options you can try are INALSA Air Fryer, Havells Grande, and VARADA Max.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Top Air fryers

Which is the budget-friendly air fryer?

VARADA Max Air Fryer 6.5 liter and Stok Air Fryer 6.5 Liter are budget-friendly options. Along with affordability, these two air fryers featured numerous key features that make them an ideal buy.

For what sorts of cooking an air fryer can be used?

Air fryers come with preset menus that allow you to cook versatile. Air frying, grilling, toasting, roasting, and baking can be done in an air fryer. You can also reduce the usage of oil to 80% with the use of air fryers. 

 

What are the special features of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L?

INALSA Air Fryer Digital Sous Chef 6.5 L has an auto shake reminder and overheats protection feature. It has eight presets through which you can do versatile cooking such as grilling, air frying, roasting, and many more.

 

