Top budget-friendly auto clean air conditioners 

Auto clean air conditioners are budget-friendly and convenient too.

Auto clean air conditioners are the perfect solution for people who want to keep their homes cool and comfortable without having to worry about regularly cleaning their AC units. These units use special filters that capture dust and dirt particles, preventing them from circulating through your home. They also have self-cleaning features that make it easy to keep them running smoothly. This article will provide an overview of auto clean air conditioners, including how they work and the benefits they offer. 1. Samsung 1 Ton 4 Star, Windfree Technology, Inverter Split AC The Samsung 1 Ton 4 Star, Windfree Technology, Inverter Split AC is a great option for people who want to keep their homes cool and comfortable. This air conditioner features an auto clean function that helps to remove dirt, dust, and other airborne particles from the air, making it a great choice for people who suffer from allergies or asthma. This air conditioner also features a remote control, making it easy to adjust the settings from anywhere in the room. Specifications: Brand: ‎Samsung

‎960 Watts Certification: ‎Energy Star Best 3 important features for consumers: 1. Samsung’s BTU Auto Clean Air Conditioner is specifically designed to auto clean the air conditioner's filter. 2. It also features a 3-speed fan for customized airflow and an 8-way air direction to direct the airflow where you need it most. 3. The Samsung’s Auto Clean Air Conditioner is Energy Star certified which means it is designed to save you money on your energy bills.

Pros Cons Auto clean function helps to remove allergens and other airborne particles from the air Pipes are not present in the box. Energy-efficient design helps to save money on your energy bill. Remote control makes it easy to adjust the settings from anywhere in the room.

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter is one of the most popular models on the market. It is perfect for those who want an air conditioner that will keep their home cool and comfortable during the hottest months of the year. This unit features a unique auto-clean function that helps to remove dust and dirt from the air conditioner’s coils and fan blades. This helps to improve the efficiency of the unit and prevents the build-up of dirt and dust. Specifications: Brand: ‎Lloyd

‎5100 Watts Material: ‎IDU - Plastic & ODU - Metal Best 3 important features for consumers: 1. Auto Clean Function - The auto clean function helps to keep the air conditioner clean and free of harmful bacteria. 2. 8,000 BTU - The 8,000 BTU air conditioner is perfect for small to medium sized rooms. 3. Energy Efficient - The Lloyd 8,000 BTU air conditioner is energy efficient and will help to lower your monthly energy bills.

Pros Cons Auto clean function helps to improve efficiency and prevent build-up of dirt and dust The unit is not very energy efficient Ideal for small to medium sized rooms Some users have reported that the auto clean function is not very effective 8,000 BTUs of cooling power The unit is quite loud when in operation

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC If you're looking for an air conditioner that can keep your home cool and comfortable even during the hottest days of summer, then the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a great option to consider. This AC features an inverter compressor that adjusts its speed according to the temperature, so it's very energy-efficient. Additionally, the AC has a 5-star rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. And with a capacity of 1.5 tons, it's perfect for medium-sized rooms. Specifications: Brand: ‎Blue Star

‎5100 Watts Material: ‎Plastic Best 3 important features for consumers: 1. 5 Star Rating: Saves up to 50% on your electricity bills as compared to a regular AC 2. Inverter Compressor: Saves energy by consuming less electricity 3. Blue Star: The product comes with a warranty of 5 years on the compressor and 1 year on the product.

Pros Cons Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Price is on the higher end 5-star rating for energy efficiency 1.5 ton capacity is perfect for medium-sized rooms

4. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is an affordable and reliable air conditioner that is perfect for use in smaller rooms. This AC has a five-star rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. It also features a built-in air purifier that will help to keep your air quality clean and fresh. Specifications: Brand: ‎Whirlpool

‎1325 Watts Material: ‎Plastic Best 3 Important features for consumers: 1. Air Purification: The AC is equipped with a multi-stage filtration system that removes 99.9% of dust, pollen, and other airborne particles from the air, making it ideal for those who suffer from allergies or respiratory problems. 2. Energy-efficient: This AC has a 5-star energy rating, making it one of the most efficient models on the market. It also features an inverter technology that further optimizes its energy consumption. 3. Auto-clean: The AC features an auto-clean function that keeps the unit clean and free of mold and mildew build-up, providing you with a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment.

Pros Cons Energy efficient Not suitable for large rooms Built-in air purifier Affordable

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC When it comes to auto clean air conditioners, the Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is one of the best in the market. The AC has a built-in air purifier that uses three different filters to remove contaminants from the air. The first filter is a pre-filter that captures large particles like dust and pollen. The second filter is an activated carbon filter that removes odours and gases. The third filter is a HEPA filter that captures small particles like bacteria and viruses. Specifications: Brand: ‎Samsung

: ‎Energy Star Material: ‎Plastic, Metal Best 3 important features for consumers: 1. Triple Inverter Compressor: The triple inverter compressor is designed to work efficiently even at high temperature conditions. 2. 5 Star Rating: The 5 star rating means that this AC will consume less electricity. 3. Good After Sales Service: Samsung is known to provide good after sales service, so you can be assured that your AC will be in good hands.

Pros Cons Built-in air purifier with three different filters Some users have reported that the AC does not cool the room efficiently Removes contaminants from the air Keeps air clean and free of allergens

6. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Bring home this LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC and keep your room cool and fresh all day long. The air conditioner comes with a number of features such as an auto-restart function, a dehumidifier, and an anti-corrosion coating that make it a worthy addition to your home. What's more, the LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC also features a four-way air deflection system that ensures that cool air is evenly distributed throughout the room. Additionally, the auto-clean function of this split AC keeps the evaporator coil clean and free of dust, thereby ensuring optimum performance. Specifications: Brand : ‎LG

938 Watts Certification: ‎Energy Star Best 3 important features for consumers: 1. The LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is an energy efficient air conditioner that can save you up to 60% on your energy bills. 2. The AC comes with a smart dehumidifier that can automatically adjust the humidity levels in your room based on the weather conditions. 3. The AC also features a smart self-clean function that can keep the air conditioner clean and free of dust and dirt.

Pros Cons Equipped with an auto-restart function Installation charges may apply Comes with a dehumidifier Features an anti-corrosion coating Four-way air deflection system ensures evenly distributed cool air Auto-clean function keeps evaporator coil clean

7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is one of the best air conditioners in the market. It has a five-star rating and is inverter split type. The AC has a copper condenser coil that ensures better cooling and requires low maintenance. It also comes with an anti-bacterial filter that keeps the air clean and fresh. This AC is ideal for small to medium sized rooms. Specifications: Brand: ‎ Godrej

‎Energy Star Material: ‎Plastic Best 3 important features for consumers: 1)The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a self-clean feature that helps to keep the AC clean and free from bacteria. 2)The AC has a 5 star energy rating that makes it one of the most energy efficient ACs in the market. 3)The AC comes with a 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Pros Cons Five star rating The price of the AC is on the higher side. Inverter split type Copper condenser coil Anti-bacterial filter

8. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a top quality air conditioner that comes with a number of features to make your life more comfortable. The product has a five-star rating and an inverter that makes it very energy efficient. Additionally, the AC comes with a auto-clean feature that ensures the product is always clean and free of dust. This is an excellent choice for those who want an AC that is both efficient and easy to maintain. Specifications: Brand: ‎Hitachi

‎1540 KW Material: ‎Plastic Best 3 Important features for consumers: 1) The 5-star rating assures customers of low electricity consumption. 2) The inverter AC has a wide operating range and can work efficiently even at high temperatures. 3) The auto-clean feature keeps the AC clean and prevents the build-up of bacteria and dust.

Pros Cons Energy efficient Not preferable for very large rooms Easy to maintain Auto clean feature

9. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner The Panasonic KASHIKOI 5100X Inverter Split Air Conditioner comes with a 1 Ton capacity. It has a 4-star rating and is designed for medium sized rooms. This AC has a rotary compressor which makes it energy-efficient and also comes with features like Auto-restart, Dehumidifier, and Wi-Fi. It is also equipped with an Econavi Sensor which automatically adjusts the cooling according to your room temperature. Specifications: Brand: ‎Panasonic

‎Energy Star Material: ‎Plastic Best 3 Important features for consumers: 1. Wi-fi Inverter: This ensures that your air conditioner is always working at an optimal level, using less energy and saving you on your electricity bills. 2. 5 Star Rating: A 5 star rating means that this air conditioner is one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. This means that it will not only save you money on your energy bills, but it is also better for the environment. 3. 1 Ton Capacity: This is the perfect size for smaller rooms or apartments. It will cool your space quickly and efficiently without using too much energy.

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Some people may find the AC noisy Comes with features like Auto-restart, Dehumidifier, and Wi-Fi Equipped with an Econavi Sensor

10. Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC If you're looking for a high-quality and energy-efficient air conditioner, the Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC is a great option. It has a five-star rating for energy efficiency, and it's also inverter-based, so it can save you money on your electricity bill. The AC also has a built-in air purifier, so it can help to keep the air in your home clean and free of allergies. Specifications: Brand: ‎Voltas

‎No Battery cell type: ‎Alkaline Best 3 important features for consumers: 1. The Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC has a self-clean function that helps keep the coils clean and free of dirt and dust. 2. The AC also has an inverter that helps save on electricity consumption. 3. The AC has an adjustable split that allows you to customize the cool air flow.

Pros Cons Five-star energy rating Some users have reported that the AC makes a loud noise when it's first turned on Inverter-based Built-in air purifier

Price of auto clean air conditioners at a glance:

Products Pricing Samsung 1 Ton 4 Star, Windfree Technology, Inverter Split AC ₹ 33990 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter ₹ 37490 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 35990 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 36490 Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 44990 LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC ₹ 37490 Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 32990 Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 45990 Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner ₹ 36490 Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC ₹ 42444