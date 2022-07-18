Top budget-friendly auto clean air conditioners 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Auto clean air conditioners are the perfect solution for people who want to keep their homes cool and comfortable without having to worry about regularly cleaning their AC units. These units use special filters that capture dust and dirt particles, preventing them from circulating through your home. They also have self-cleaning features that make it easy to keep them running smoothly. This article will provide an overview of auto clean air conditioners, including how they work and the benefits they offer.
1. Samsung 1 Ton 4 Star, Windfree Technology, Inverter Split AC
The Samsung 1 Ton 4 Star, Windfree Technology, Inverter Split AC is a great option for people who want to keep their homes cool and comfortable. This air conditioner features an auto clean function that helps to remove dirt, dust, and other airborne particles from the air, making it a great choice for people who suffer from allergies or asthma. This air conditioner also features a remote control, making it easy to adjust the settings from anywhere in the room.
Specifications:
Best 3 important features for consumers:
1. Samsung’s BTU Auto Clean Air Conditioner is specifically designed to auto clean the air conditioner's filter.
2. It also features a 3-speed fan for customized airflow and an 8-way air direction to direct the airflow where you need it most.
3. The Samsung’s Auto Clean Air Conditioner is Energy Star certified which means it is designed to save you money on your energy bills.
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto clean function helps to remove allergens and other airborne particles from the air
|Pipes are not present in the box.
|Energy-efficient design helps to save money on your energy bill.
|Remote control makes it easy to adjust the settings from anywhere in the room.
2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter is one of the most popular models on the market. It is perfect for those who want an air conditioner that will keep their home cool and comfortable during the hottest months of the year. This unit features a unique auto-clean function that helps to remove dust and dirt from the air conditioner’s coils and fan blades. This helps to improve the efficiency of the unit and prevents the build-up of dirt and dust.
Specifications:
Best 3 important features for consumers:
1. Auto Clean Function - The auto clean function helps to keep the air conditioner clean and free of harmful bacteria.
2. 8,000 BTU - The 8,000 BTU air conditioner is perfect for small to medium sized rooms.
3. Energy Efficient - The Lloyd 8,000 BTU air conditioner is energy efficient and will help to lower your monthly energy bills.
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto clean function helps to improve efficiency and prevent build-up of dirt and dust
|The unit is not very energy efficient
|Ideal for small to medium sized rooms
|Some users have reported that the auto clean function is not very effective
|8,000 BTUs of cooling power
|The unit is quite loud when in operation
3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
If you're looking for an air conditioner that can keep your home cool and comfortable even during the hottest days of summer, then the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a great option to consider. This AC features an inverter compressor that adjusts its speed according to the temperature, so it's very energy-efficient. Additionally, the AC has a 5-star rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. And with a capacity of 1.5 tons, it's perfect for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications:
Best 3 important features for consumers:
1. 5 Star Rating: Saves up to 50% on your electricity bills as compared to a regular AC
2. Inverter Compressor: Saves energy by consuming less electricity
3. Blue Star: The product comes with a warranty of 5 years on the compressor and 1 year on the product.
|Pros
|Cons
|Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
|Price is on the higher end
|5-star rating for energy efficiency
|1.5 ton capacity is perfect for medium-sized rooms
4. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is an affordable and reliable air conditioner that is perfect for use in smaller rooms. This AC has a five-star rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. It also features a built-in air purifier that will help to keep your air quality clean and fresh.
Specifications:
Best 3 Important features for consumers:
1. Air Purification: The AC is equipped with a multi-stage filtration system that removes 99.9% of dust, pollen, and other airborne particles from the air, making it ideal for those who suffer from allergies or respiratory problems.
2. Energy-efficient: This AC has a 5-star energy rating, making it one of the most efficient models on the market. It also features an inverter technology that further optimizes its energy consumption.
3. Auto-clean: The AC features an auto-clean function that keeps the unit clean and free of mold and mildew build-up, providing you with a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment.
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Not suitable for large rooms
|Built-in air purifier
|Affordable
5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
When it comes to auto clean air conditioners, the Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is one of the best in the market. The AC has a built-in air purifier that uses three different filters to remove contaminants from the air. The first filter is a pre-filter that captures large particles like dust and pollen. The second filter is an activated carbon filter that removes odours and gases. The third filter is a HEPA filter that captures small particles like bacteria and viruses.
Specifications:
Best 3 important features for consumers:
1. Triple Inverter Compressor: The triple inverter compressor is designed to work efficiently even at high temperature conditions.
2. 5 Star Rating: The 5 star rating means that this AC will consume less electricity.
3. Good After Sales Service: Samsung is known to provide good after sales service, so you can be assured that your AC will be in good hands.
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in air purifier with three different filters
|Some users have reported that the AC does not cool the room efficiently
|Removes contaminants from the air
|Keeps air clean and free of allergens
6. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
Bring home this LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC and keep your room cool and fresh all day long. The air conditioner comes with a number of features such as an auto-restart function, a dehumidifier, and an anti-corrosion coating that make it a worthy addition to your home. What's more, the LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC also features a four-way air deflection system that ensures that cool air is evenly distributed throughout the room. Additionally, the auto-clean function of this split AC keeps the evaporator coil clean and free of dust, thereby ensuring optimum performance.
Specifications:
Best 3 important features for consumers:
1. The LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is an energy efficient air conditioner that can save you up to 60% on your energy bills.
2. The AC comes with a smart dehumidifier that can automatically adjust the humidity levels in your room based on the weather conditions.
3. The AC also features a smart self-clean function that can keep the air conditioner clean and free of dust and dirt.
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with an auto-restart function
|Installation charges may apply
|Comes with a dehumidifier
|Features an anti-corrosion coating
|Four-way air deflection system ensures evenly distributed cool air
|Auto-clean function keeps evaporator coil clean
7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is one of the best air conditioners in the market. It has a five-star rating and is inverter split type. The AC has a copper condenser coil that ensures better cooling and requires low maintenance. It also comes with an anti-bacterial filter that keeps the air clean and fresh. This AC is ideal for small to medium sized rooms.
Specifications:
Best 3 important features for consumers:
1)The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a self-clean feature that helps to keep the AC clean and free from bacteria.
2)The AC has a 5 star energy rating that makes it one of the most energy efficient ACs in the market.
3)The AC comes with a 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.
|Pros
|Cons
|Five star rating
|The price of the AC is on the higher side.
|Inverter split type
|Copper condenser coil
|Anti-bacterial filter
8. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a top quality air conditioner that comes with a number of features to make your life more comfortable. The product has a five-star rating and an inverter that makes it very energy efficient. Additionally, the AC comes with a auto-clean feature that ensures the product is always clean and free of dust. This is an excellent choice for those who want an AC that is both efficient and easy to maintain.
Specifications:
Best 3 Important features for consumers:
1) The 5-star rating assures customers of low electricity consumption.
2) The inverter AC has a wide operating range and can work efficiently even at high temperatures.
3) The auto-clean feature keeps the AC clean and prevents the build-up of bacteria and dust.
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Not preferable for very large rooms
|Easy to maintain
|Auto clean feature
9. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
The Panasonic KASHIKOI 5100X Inverter Split Air Conditioner comes with a 1 Ton capacity. It has a 4-star rating and is designed for medium sized rooms. This AC has a rotary compressor which makes it energy-efficient and also comes with features like Auto-restart, Dehumidifier, and Wi-Fi. It is also equipped with an Econavi Sensor which automatically adjusts the cooling according to your room temperature.
Specifications:
Best 3 Important features for consumers:
1. Wi-fi Inverter: This ensures that your air conditioner is always working at an optimal level, using less energy and saving you on your electricity bills.
2. 5 Star Rating: A 5 star rating means that this air conditioner is one of the most energy-efficient models on the market. This means that it will not only save you money on your energy bills, but it is also better for the environment.
3. 1 Ton Capacity: This is the perfect size for smaller rooms or apartments. It will cool your space quickly and efficiently without using too much energy.
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient
|Some people may find the AC noisy
|Comes with features like Auto-restart, Dehumidifier, and Wi-Fi
|Equipped with an Econavi Sensor
10. Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC
If you're looking for a high-quality and energy-efficient air conditioner, the Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC is a great option. It has a five-star rating for energy efficiency, and it's also inverter-based, so it can save you money on your electricity bill. The AC also has a built-in air purifier, so it can help to keep the air in your home clean and free of allergies.
Specifications:
Best 3 important features for consumers:
1. The Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC has a self-clean function that helps keep the coils clean and free of dirt and dust.
2. The AC also has an inverter that helps save on electricity consumption.
3. The AC has an adjustable split that allows you to customize the cool air flow.
|Pros
|Cons
|Five-star energy rating
|Some users have reported that the AC makes a loud noise when it's first turned on
|Inverter-based
|Built-in air purifier
Best value for money
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is loaded with features like Stabiliser free operation, Active Carbon Filter, Auto Restart, Turbo Mode, and Sleep Mode. It also comes with an energy-saving Inverter compressor that makes it a perfect choice for those who are looking for an AC that is not only feature-rich but also energy-efficient.
Best overall
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is the best overall pick for an air conditioner because it has a five-star rating, is inverter split AC, and has a capacity of 1.5 tons. This makes it an efficient and powerful option that can save you money on your energy bills. It also has a self-cleaning feature that helps to keep the unit clean and free of bacteria and mould.
How to find the perfect auto clean air conditioners?
When it comes to finding the perfect air conditioner, you need to consider the size of the unit. Measure the area of your room before making a purchase. There are two main types of air conditioners on the market: portable and window units. Each has its own set of pros and cons.
Portable air conditioners are great for small spaces or if you need to move the unit from one room to another. They're also relatively inexpensive and easy to install. However, portable air conditioners can be noisy and they don't work well in very humid environments.
Window air conditioners are a good choice for larger spaces and they're generally more energy-efficient than portable units. They can be a bit more difficult to install, but once they're in place, they're usually quite effective.
FAQs
1. What is the best way to clean my room's air conditioner?
There are a few ways to clean your air conditioner, but the best way is to use an auto-clean function. This will automatically clean the coils and other parts of the unit on a regular basis, keeping it functioning properly.
2. What are some tips for maintaining my air conditioner?
In addition to regularly cleaning your air conditioner, you should also keep the area around it clean. This means dusting and vacuuming regularly, as well as making sure there are no obstructions blocking the airflow. Additionally, you should have your air conditioner serviced by a professional at least once a year to ensure it is running properly.
3. Why is it important to clean my air conditioner?
Cleaning your air conditioner is important because it helps to keep the unit functioning properly. Additionally, it can help to improve the quality of the air in your home and prevent allergies or respiratory problems.
4. How often should I clean my air conditioner?
You should clean your air conditioner at least once a month, but more frequently if you have pets or live in a dusty area. Additionally, you should have your air conditioner serviced by a professional at least once a year.
5. What are some signs that my air conditioner needs to be cleaned?
If your air conditioner is not cooling as well as it used to, or if you notice an increase in your energy bills, it may be time to clean the unit. Additionally, if there is dust or debris coming from the vents, this is a sign that the air conditioner needs to be cleaned.
