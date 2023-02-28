Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top Faber 4 burner gas stoves: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 28, 2023 19:02 IST

Summary:

Discover the top six gas stove models available in the market with this comprehensive buying guide. From versatility and durability to efficiency and safety features, these stoves are perfect for all.

Faber 4 burner gas stoves will facilitate preparation of multiple dishes at once.

Are you on the hunt for a top-quality gas stove that offers versatility, durability, and efficiency? Look no further, This comprehensive buying guide offers a detailed analysis of the six best models available in the market, each with unique features and benefits. Whether a novice or a seasoned chef, these stoves deliver optimal performance, making your cooking experience a breeze. From automatic ignition to flame failure devices, each model boasts impressive features that enhance your kitchen experience.

1. Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner

The Faber Hob/Hobtop (Maxus HT604 CRS BR CI AI) is the perfect addition to any modern kitchen. This sleek and stylish cooktop boasts 4 brass burners with a black enamelled finish for superior aesthetic looks. The high-performance burners offer a 2.5 KW and 1.5 KW combination, providing quick and efficient cooking. Featuring an in-built auto electric ignition system, this cooktop ensures hassle-free ignition with just a button push. The heavy-duty cast iron pan support is designed to provide maximum stability to Indian cookware, making it ideal for cooking traditional Indian dishes.

Specifications

Brand: Faber

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎595 mm x 525 mm x 130 mm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Premium Metal Knobs with Golden Insets

ProsCons
Value for moneyProblems reported by some customers related to customer service
Great Quality 
Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner Auto Electric Ignition Glass and Mild Steel Top (Maxus HT604 CRS BR CI AI) Black
4.3 (231)
18% off
18,490 22,500
Buy now

2. Faber Hob/Hobtop Maxus

The Faber Hob/Hobtop (Maxus HT904 CRS BR CI AI) is a high-performance cooking appliance that offers superior aesthetic looks and functionality. The stove features 4 brass burners with a black enamelled finish, ensuring an elegant look, while the high-performance burners offer quick and efficient cooking. With an in-built auto electric ignition system, the stove ensures hassle-free ignition with just a button push. The heavy-duty cast iron pan support is designed to provide maximum stability to Indian cookware.

Specifications

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎90 x 52.5 x 14.5 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: 4 Brass Burner with Black Enameled Burners

ProsCons
Durable , Elegant designPrice range
Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner Auto Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove(Maxus HT904 CRS BR CI AI) Black
4.3 (63)
8% off
23,490 25,400
Buy now

3. Faber 4 Burner 4BB

The Faber (4BB BK) is a high-quality cooking appliance designed to meet all your cooking needs. The cooktop has four burners and a black top finish, giving it a sleek and modern look. The powder-coated round pan supports can accommodate all major sizes of pans and tops, providing reliability and rigidity in construction. The cooktop also features a spill-proof stainless steel fixed round DripTray with no holes, specially designed to avoid any overflowing below the gas stove. This feature makes cleaning up after cooking a breeze. Additionally, this faber gas stove ensures long-lasting performance and peace of mind.

Specifications

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: ‎50D x 60W x 5H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Powder Coating Round Pan support

ProsCons
Good quality product Customer service needs improvement
Value for money 
Faber 4 Burner Glass Cooktop Power 4BB BK Manual Ignition Gas Stove (Black)
3.8 (799)
51% off
4,590 9,349
Buy now

4. Faber HOB HTG

The Faber (HOB HTG 654 CRS BR CI) is a versatile, high-performance cooking appliance designed for Indian cooking. The four brass burners provide an excellent cooking experience with two triple-ring and two double-ring burners. The auto-electric ignition system ensures quick and hassle-free ignition, while the anti-leak technology and virgin brass European valve ensure maximum safety and durability. The hob is convertible, making it suitable for different kitchen layouts, and the heat-resistant knobs allow for longer cooking durations.

Specifications

Brand: Faber

Product Dimension: 65 x 52 x 5 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: anti-leak technology

ProsCons
Auto ignitionPrice range
Faber 65 cm Hob, 4 Burner, Auto Ignition (HOB HTG 654 CRS BR CI) Black
4 (177)
23% off
18,630 24,090
Buy now

5. Faber Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BK

The Faber (Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BK) is an appliance that provides a delightful cooking experience. With four brass burners, including a jumbo, medium, and small burner, cooking multiple dishes simultaneously is easy. The toughened glass accentuates the sleek and elegant stove with a black diamond-coated frame. The stove's nylon knobs are heat-resistant and easy to operate with anti-skid feet. The spill-proof design ensures a hassle-free cooking experience with a cleaner kitchen. This ISI-certified gas stove is manufactured in India and comes with a warranty.

Specifications

Brand: Faber

Product Dimension: 63 x 50 x 5 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Toughened Glass, ISI certified Gas Stove

ProsCons
Easy to cleanBurner quality 
Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove (Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BK) with Jumbo Burner, Diamond Coated Pan Support, Manual Ignition, Black
3.8 (127)
37% off
8,190 12,990
Buy now

6. Faber Hob FH 40 AMD

The Faber Hob FH 40 AMD is a high-performance gas stove featuring four Italian multi-flame burners for an even heat spread. With its high efficiency of up to 70%, this hob delivers a low gas consumption and saves on energy bills. The heat-resistant knobs ensure durability and easy handling during prolonged cooking sessions. Made from durable stainless steel, the hob has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for added peace of mind. This product is an ideal fit for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Brand: Faber

Product Dimension: 56.5 x 47.5 x 5 cm

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Italian multi flame burners

ProsCons
Easy to clean and use Problem with service reported by customers, needs improvement
Value for money 
Faber Hob FH 40 AMD Stainless Steel Top 4 Italian Burners (Silver)
4.1 (141)
30% off
11,591 16,489
Buy now

Three best features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass BurnerBrass burnersAuto ignitionCast Iron pan support
Faber Hob/Hobtop MaxusAuto ignitionTempered black glass finishPremium metal knobs
Faber 4 Burner 4BBSpill Proof stainless steel drip trayPowder coated pan supportGlass top
Faber HOB HTG 654 CRS BR CI4 Brass burnersConvertibleHigh quality knobs
Faber Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BKAnti skid feetManual ignitionSquare pan support
Faber Hob FH 40 AMDLow gas consumptionHeat resistant knobItalian multi flame burners

Best overall product

The Faber Hob Hobtop Maxus HT604 CRS BR CI AI is undoubtedly the best overall product in its category. Its superior aesthetic appeal, high performance burners, and premium metal knobs with golden insets will elevate your cooking experience to a new level. The four brass burners with black enamelled burners and a 2.5 KW and 1.5 KW combination deliver exceptional performance. The in-built auto electric ignition with 1.5V DC ensures hassle-free ignition every time. The heavy-duty cast iron pan support ensures maximum stability for Indian cookware, and the 8mm thick toughened glass top is durable and safe. All of these features combined make it the best overall product on the market.

Best value for money

The Faber 4BB BK is a great value-for-money option. Priced at just Rs. 4854, this cooktop provides a 2-year comprehensive warranty, and includes the gas stove and user manual. It has a sleek black powder-coated top, and its round pan supports are designed to accommodate all major sizes of pans and tops while maintaining a reliable and rigid construction. The spill-proof stainless steel fixed round DripTray ensures hassle-free maintenance. Overall, the Faber 4BB BK is the best value for money in its category, offering unbeatable affordability and reliable performance.

How to find the best Faber 4 burner gas stove?

In order to find the best Faber 4 Burner Gas Stove for yourself, there are several factors to consider. These include determining your budget and desired features, such as auto or manual ignition, brass or aluminium burners, and the size and shape of pan support you require. Additionally, it's important to check the warranty period and read customer reviews to evaluate the cooktop's reliability and durability. You should also measure your countertop to ensure the stove fits your kitchen space and purchase from a reputable retailer. Considering these factors will help you easily find the perfect Faber 4 Burner Gas Stove that meets your specific needs and preferences.

Product Price
Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner Auto Electric Ignition Glass and Mild Steel Top (Maxus HT604 CRS BR CI AI) Black ₹ 18,490
Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner Auto Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove(Maxus HT904 CRS BR CI AI) Black ₹ 23,490
Faber 4 Burner Glass Cooktop Power 4BB BK Manual Ignition Gas Stove (Black) ₹ 4,590
Faber 65 cm Hob, 4 Burner, Auto Ignition (HOB HTG 654 CRS BR CI) Black ₹ 18,630
Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove (Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BK) with Jumbo Burner, Diamond Coated Pan Support, Manual Ignition, Black ₹ 8,190
Faber Hob FH 40 AMD Stainless Steel Top 4 Italian Burners (Silver) ₹ 11,591

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Whirlpool 340 L: Affordable double door refrigerator that promises efficiency
Top 10 256 GB pen drive to buy
Check out the list of the 10 best 64 GB pen drives
10 best LCD panels for enriching viewing experience
Top 10 air purifiers for travel and small spaces

Best Faber 4 burner gas stove

What is the Faber 4 burner gas stove warranty period?

Faber provides a comprehensive warranty of 2 years on their 4 burner gas stoves.

What pan supports are made of in Faber 4 burner gas stoves?

The pan supports in Faber 4 burner gas stoves are cast iron or stainless steel.

Is the ignition in Faber 4 burner gas stoves automatic or manual?

 Faber 4 burner gas stoves are available in manual and automatic ignition variants.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS