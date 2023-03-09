Top Faber 4 burner gas stoves: A buying guide

Faber 4 burner gas stoves will facilitate preparation of multiple dishes at once.

Are you on the hunt for a top-quality gas stove that offers versatility, durability, and efficiency? Look no further, This comprehensive buying guide offers a detailed analysis of the six best models available in the market, each with unique features and benefits. Whether a novice or a seasoned chef, these stoves deliver optimal performance, making your cooking experience a breeze. From automatic ignition to flame failure devices, each model boasts impressive features that enhance your kitchen experience. 1. Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner The Faber Hob/Hobtop (Maxus HT604 CRS BR CI AI) is the perfect addition to any modern kitchen. This sleek and stylish cooktop boasts 4 brass burners with a black enamelled finish for superior aesthetic looks. The high-performance burners offer a 2.5 KW and 1.5 KW combination, providing quick and efficient cooking. Featuring an in-built auto electric ignition system, this cooktop ensures hassle-free ignition with just a button push. The heavy-duty cast iron pan support is designed to provide maximum stability to Indian cookware, making it ideal for cooking traditional Indian dishes. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimension: ‎‎‎595 mm x 525 mm x 130 mm Colour: Black Special Features: Premium Metal Knobs with Golden Insets

Pros Cons Value for money Problems reported by some customers related to customer service Great Quality

2. Faber Hob/Hobtop Maxus The Faber Hob/Hobtop (Maxus HT904 CRS BR CI AI) is a high-performance cooking appliance that offers superior aesthetic looks and functionality. The stove features 4 brass burners with a black enamelled finish, ensuring an elegant look, while the high-performance burners offer quick and efficient cooking. With an in-built auto electric ignition system, the stove ensures hassle-free ignition with just a button push. The heavy-duty cast iron pan support is designed to provide maximum stability to Indian cookware. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎90 x 52.5 x 14.5 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: 4 Brass Burner with Black Enameled Burners

Pros Cons Durable , Elegant design Price range

3. Faber 4 Burner 4BB The Faber (4BB BK) is a high-quality cooking appliance designed to meet all your cooking needs. The cooktop has four burners and a black top finish, giving it a sleek and modern look. The powder-coated round pan supports can accommodate all major sizes of pans and tops, providing reliability and rigidity in construction. The cooktop also features a spill-proof stainless steel fixed round DripTray with no holes, specially designed to avoid any overflowing below the gas stove. This feature makes cleaning up after cooking a breeze. Additionally, this faber gas stove ensures long-lasting performance and peace of mind. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: ‎50D x 60W x 5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Powder Coating Round Pan support

Pros Cons Good quality product Customer service needs improvement Value for money

4. Faber HOB HTG The Faber (HOB HTG 654 CRS BR CI) is a versatile, high-performance cooking appliance designed for Indian cooking. The four brass burners provide an excellent cooking experience with two triple-ring and two double-ring burners. The auto-electric ignition system ensures quick and hassle-free ignition, while the anti-leak technology and virgin brass European valve ensure maximum safety and durability. The hob is convertible, making it suitable for different kitchen layouts, and the heat-resistant knobs allow for longer cooking durations. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimension: 65 x 52 x 5 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: anti-leak technology

Pros Cons Auto ignition Price range

5. Faber Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BK The Faber (Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BK) is an appliance that provides a delightful cooking experience. With four brass burners, including a jumbo, medium, and small burner, cooking multiple dishes simultaneously is easy. The toughened glass accentuates the sleek and elegant stove with a black diamond-coated frame. The stove's nylon knobs are heat-resistant and easy to operate with anti-skid feet. The spill-proof design ensures a hassle-free cooking experience with a cleaner kitchen. This ISI-certified gas stove is manufactured in India and comes with a warranty. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimension: 63 x 50 x 5 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Toughened Glass, ISI certified Gas Stove

Pros Cons Easy to clean Burner quality

6. Faber Hob FH 40 AMD The Faber Hob FH 40 AMD is a high-performance gas stove featuring four Italian multi-flame burners for an even heat spread. With its high efficiency of up to 70%, this hob delivers a low gas consumption and saves on energy bills. The heat-resistant knobs ensure durability and easy handling during prolonged cooking sessions. Made from durable stainless steel, the hob has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for added peace of mind. This product is an ideal fit for modern kitchens. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimension: 56.5 x 47.5 x 5 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Italian multi flame burners

Pros Cons Easy to clean and use Problem with service reported by customers, needs improvement Value for money

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber Hob/Hobtop 4 Brass Burner Brass burners Auto ignition Cast Iron pan support Faber Hob/Hobtop Maxus Auto ignition Tempered black glass finish Premium metal knobs Faber 4 Burner 4BB Spill Proof stainless steel drip tray Powder coated pan support Glass top Faber HOB HTG 654 CRS BR CI 4 Brass burners Convertible High quality knobs Faber Hob Cooktop Pearl 4BB BK Anti skid feet Manual ignition Square pan support Faber Hob FH 40 AMD Low gas consumption Heat resistant knob Italian multi flame burners