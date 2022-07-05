Top mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens for your next buy By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Published on Jul 05, 2022 16:17 IST





Summary: 5.5-inch mobile phones offer optimal user experience balancing large screen sizes with ease of use. Let us look at the top mobile phones in this range.

Both Android and Apple iPhone smartphones come in this screen size.

The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment is the most practical and ideal choice in the smartphone screen size. Screen size is an important consideration when buying a new mobile phone. A 5.5-inch screen size usually works out as an ideal size for most smartphone users. It offers them a large screen to make the most of high resolution and pixel density features with ease of handling and carrying. The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment offers some great smartphones – from Apple iPhone 12 and 13 Mini to Samsung Galaxy M01 and Google Pixel 3 to Reliance JioPhone Next. Check out our list of the top 10 5.5-inch mobile phones you must consider for your next smartphone purchase. Top 10 5.5-Inch Mobile Phones 1. Apple iPhone 12 Mini With features at par with the Apple iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini offers a powerful processor, excellent display quality, and brilliant camera capabilities in a more manageable size. Screen Size : 5.4 inches 1080 x 2340 px OLED Display

: 5.4 inches 1080 x 2340 px OLED Display Processor: Apple A14 Bionic Processor

Apple A14 Bionic Processor Operating System: iOS v14 OS

iOS v14 OS RAM: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB Internal Storage

64 GB Internal Storage Camera: 12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Camera; 12 MP Front Camera

12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Camera; 12 MP Front Camera Battery: 2227 mAH Battery

Pros Cons Dual Sim No extendable memory 5G ready Great camera performance

2. Apple iPhone 13 Mini The Apple iPhone 13 mini is not just easy to carry. It also packs excellent processor performance in a bright and crisp smartphone package with all the amazing features of the iPhone 13. Apple A15 Bionic Processor

iOS v15 OS

4 GB RAM

128 GB Internal Storage

12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

2406 mAH Battery

5.4 inches 1080 x 2340 px OLED Display

Pros Cons Dual Sim No extendable memory 5G ready Great camera performance Display with a large notch

3. Reliance JioPhone Next An excellent smartphone resulting from a collaboration between Jio and Google makes for a great affordable choice in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment, with a unique OS and some good camera & processor performance. Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 Processor

Pragati OS

2 GB RAM

32 GB Internal Storage

13 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

3500 mAH Battery

5.45 inches IPS LCD Display

Pros Cons Dual Sim Not 5G ready Good battery performance Average camera performance Android 11

4. Google Pixel 3 It is a fantastic 5.5-inch mobile phone from Google with a premium build quality, great Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and impressive camera performance. The Google Pixel 3, undoubtedly, is a complete smartphone package. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor

Android 9.0

4 GB RAM

64 GB Internal Storage

12.2 MP Rear Camera

8 + 8 MP Dual Front Camera

2915 mAH Battery

5.5 inches OLED Display

Pros Cons IP8 water-resistant Single sim Corning Gorilla Glass Not 5G ready Type-C fast charging

5. I KALL Z8 The I KALL Z8 is a good pocket-friendly 5.5-inch mobile phone with a quad-core processor and a smart Android 10. It packs a decent performance, with a good 16 GB internal storage while supporting expandable memory using microSD cards. 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Android 10

3 GB RAM

16 GB Internal Storage

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

2800 mAH Battery

5.45 inches Display

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Average battery performance Supports FM radio Average camera capability Offers a 3.5 mm audio jack

6. Nokia C01 Plus The Nokia C01 Plus gives you all the features at an affordable rate in a smart body powered by a good 3000 mAH battery. It functions on Android 11 and has decent front and rear cameras to capture your pictures and videos. Unisoc SC9863A Processor

Android 11.0

2 GB RAM

16 GB Internal Storage

5 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

3000 mAH Battery

5.45 inches IPS LCD Display

Pros Cons Good battery performance Average camera performance Android 11 Not 5G ready Dual sim

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F The Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F offers a Super AMOLED 5.5–inch mobile phone capacitive touchscreen display with a powerful 3000 mAH battery. It has a 16 GB internal storage that is expandable to 128 GB using a microSD card. Samsung octa-core processor

Android 5.1

1.5 GB RAM

16 GB Internal Storage

13 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

3000 mAH Battery

5.5 inches Super AMOLED Display

Pros Cons Good processor performance Android 5.1 Support expandable memory Average camera performance Dual sim

8. Xiaomi Mi Redmi 6A The Mi Redmi 6A from Xiaomi is a great 5.5-inch mobile phone. It is affordable, functions on Android 8.1, and works on the MediaTek quad-core processor with good camera capabilities. MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor

Android 8.1

2 GB RAM

16 GB Internal Storage

13 MP Dual Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

3000 mAH Battery

5.45 inches Display

Pros Cons Good camera performance Not 5G ready Good battery performance Android 8.1 Dual sim

9. Xiaomi Redmi 7A The Redmi 7A offers brilliant camera performance and a powerful 4000 mAH battery with a great Snapdragon 439 processor. The Redmi 7A packs quite a good performance in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor

Android 9.0

2 GB RAM

16 GB Internal Storage

12 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

4000 mAH Battery

5.45 Inches IPS LCD Display

Pros Cons Good battery performance Not 5G ready Dual sim Lags due to 2 GB RAM Good camera performance

10. Lenovo K3 Note The Lenovo K3 Note has a powerful 64-but octa-core processor paired with an ultra-fast DDR3 2 GB RAM. This 5.5-inch mobile phone supports a widescreen cinematic experience powered by VR technology and Digital Dolby Atmos audio. MediaTek MT6752 64-bit octa-core processor

Android 5.0

2 GB RAM

16 GB Internal Storage

13 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Dual Front Camera

2900 mAH Battery

5.5 inches IPS LCD Display

Pros Cons Good processor performance Average battery performance Good rear camera Android 5.0 Responsive display

Best 3 features for consumers

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Apple iPhone 13 Mini Reliance JioPhone Next Google Pixel 3 I KALL Z8 Nokia C01 Plus Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F Mi Redmi 6A Mi Redmi 7A Lenovo K3 Note Good camera Good camera performance Good battery life Excellent camera Offers 3.5mm jack Good battery performance Good processor performance Good camera performance Good battery life Very smooth processor 5G ready Expandable memory with dedicated slot Good battery life Smooth responsive display Affordable price Dual sim IP8 dust & water resistance Supports FM radio Good camera performance Good rear camera Good processor performance Good battery life 5G ready Corning Gorilla Glass protection Good performance Good responsive display Dual sim Good processor performance Good value for money Fast responsive display