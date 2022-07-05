Top mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens for your next buy

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment is the most practical and ideal choice in the smartphone screen size.
Screen size is an important consideration when buying a new mobile phone. A 5.5-inch screen size usually works out as an ideal size for most smartphone users. It offers them a large screen to make the most of high resolution and pixel density features with ease of handling and carrying.
The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment offers some great smartphones – from Apple iPhone 12 and 13 Mini to Samsung Galaxy M01 and Google Pixel 3 to Reliance JioPhone Next. Check out our list of the top 10 5.5-inch mobile phones you must consider for your next smartphone purchase.
1. Apple iPhone 12 Mini
With features at par with the Apple iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini offers a powerful processor, excellent display quality, and brilliant camera capabilities in a more manageable size.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual Sim
|No extendable memory
|5G ready
|Great camera performance
2. Apple iPhone 13 Mini
The Apple iPhone 13 mini is not just easy to carry. It also packs excellent processor performance in a bright and crisp smartphone package with all the amazing features of the iPhone 13.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual Sim
|No extendable memory
|5G ready
|Great camera performance
|Display with a large notch
3. Reliance JioPhone Next
An excellent smartphone resulting from a collaboration between Jio and Google makes for a great affordable choice in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment, with a unique OS and some good camera & processor performance.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual Sim
|Not 5G ready
|Good battery performance
|Average camera performance
|Android 11
4. Google Pixel 3
It is a fantastic 5.5-inch mobile phone from Google with a premium build quality, great Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and impressive camera performance. The Google Pixel 3, undoubtedly, is a complete smartphone package.
|Pros
|Cons
|IP8 water-resistant
|Single sim
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Not 5G ready
|Type-C fast charging
5. I KALL Z8
The I KALL Z8 is a good pocket-friendly 5.5-inch mobile phone with a quad-core processor and a smart Android 10. It packs a decent performance, with a good 16 GB internal storage while supporting expandable memory using microSD cards.
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Average battery performance
|Supports FM radio
|Average camera capability
|Offers a 3.5 mm audio jack
6. Nokia C01 Plus
The Nokia C01 Plus gives you all the features at an affordable rate in a smart body powered by a good 3000 mAH battery. It functions on Android 11 and has decent front and rear cameras to capture your pictures and videos.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery performance
|Average camera performance
|Android 11
|Not 5G ready
|Dual sim
7. Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F
The Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F offers a Super AMOLED 5.5–inch mobile phone capacitive touchscreen display with a powerful 3000 mAH battery. It has a 16 GB internal storage that is expandable to 128 GB using a microSD card.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good processor performance
|Android 5.1
|Support expandable memory
|Average camera performance
|Dual sim
8. Xiaomi Mi Redmi 6A
The Mi Redmi 6A from Xiaomi is a great 5.5-inch mobile phone. It is affordable, functions on Android 8.1, and works on the MediaTek quad-core processor with good camera capabilities.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good camera performance
|Not 5G ready
|Good battery performance
|Android 8.1
|Dual sim
9. Xiaomi Redmi 7A
The Redmi 7A offers brilliant camera performance and a powerful 4000 mAH battery with a great Snapdragon 439 processor. The Redmi 7A packs quite a good performance in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery performance
|Not 5G ready
|Dual sim
|Lags due to 2 GB RAM
|Good camera performance
10. Lenovo K3 Note
The Lenovo K3 Note has a powerful 64-but octa-core processor paired with an ultra-fast DDR3 2 GB RAM. This 5.5-inch mobile phone supports a widescreen cinematic experience powered by VR technology and Digital Dolby Atmos audio.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good processor performance
|Average battery performance
|Good rear camera
|Android 5.0
|Responsive display
Best 3 features for consumers
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini
|Apple iPhone 13 Mini
|Reliance JioPhone Next
|Google Pixel 3
|I KALL Z8
|Nokia C01 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F
|Mi Redmi 6A
|Mi Redmi 7A
|Lenovo K3 Note
|Good camera
|Good camera performance
|Good battery life
|Excellent camera
|Offers 3.5mm jack
|Good battery performance
|Good processor performance
|Good camera performance
|Good battery life
|Very smooth processor
|5G ready
|Expandable memory with dedicated slot
|Good battery life
|Smooth responsive display
|Affordable price
|Dual sim
|IP8 dust & water resistance
|Supports FM radio
|Good camera performance
|Good rear camera
|Good processor performance
|Good battery life
|5G ready
|Corning Gorilla Glass protection
|Good performance
|Good responsive display
|Dual sim
|Good processor performance
|Good value for money
|Fast responsive display
Best value for money
The best value for money 5.5-inch mobile phone is the Reliance JioPhone Next. At Rs. 4,383, you get the 2 GB/32 GB version of the Reliance JioPhone Next.
Along with affordable pricing, you get the latest Android 11.0, a 5.45-inch HD screen, a strong 3500 mAH battery, dual SIM support, expandable memory support up to 512 GB, and a complete package with a 3.5mm jack.
Best overall
The best 5.5-inch mobile phone in this segment would be the Apple iPhone 13 Mini. The price point does push into a premium category at Rs. 64,999, but it offers top-notch Apple iPhone features.
The phone has a super retina XDR display, a cinematic video shooting mode, a revolutionary dual-camera system, lightning-quick performance, industry-leading IPX68 water resistance, and much more.
How to find the perfect 5.5-Inch mobile phone?
Finding the perfect 5.5-inch mobile phone that would suit your needs can be challenging. We recommend you thoroughly research online or in-store to understand the smartphones you have in mind completely.
The first step would be to decide what you are looking for in a 5.5-inch smartphone and what are your most used functions and features on the phone. Based on this, you can look for the features that will help you meet your requirements.
|5.5-Inch Mobile Phones
|Price (Starts from)
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini – Save Rs. 9,901
|Rs. 49,999
|Apple iPhone 13 Mini – Save Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 64,999
|Reliance JioPhone Next – Save Rs. 2,916
|Rs. 4383
|Google Pixel 3 – Save Rs. 8,000
|Rs. 21,999
|I KALL Z8 – Save Rs. 1,300
|Rs. 4,699
|Nokia C01 Plus – Save Rs. 699
|Rs. 6,298
|Samsung Galaxy J7SM-J700F – Save Rs. 2,610
|Rs. 10,290
|XiaomiRedmi 6A – Save Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 6,999
|Xiaomi Redmi 7A– Save Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 7,499
|Lenovo K3 Note – Save Rs.3,500
|Rs. 6,499
1. Is a 5.5-inch screen size good for a mobile phone?
Yes, absolutely!
A 5.5-inch screen size offers an optimum balance between a high-resolution screen capability and ease of handling the smartphone. A 5.5-inch mobile phone would have a screen large enough for great viewing and user experience while also making it easy to hold, operate, and carry around.
2. What is the price range for 5.5-inch mobile phones?
The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment offers a wide range of mobile phones to suit the different needs of the customers. You can get a great value for money deal with the Reliance JioPhone Next at just Rs. 4,383 to a super-premium experience of a 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 13 Mini in the Rs. 60,000+ segment.
What you choose to pay for the mobile phone would depend on what you are looking for in your new phone.
3. Do 5.5-inch mobile phones have good battery power?
The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment offers mobile phones with battery ranges as low as 2200 mAH to above 4000 mAH.
If battery power is an important consideration for you, we would strongly recommend choosing a mobile phone with a minimum 3000 mAH battery in it. Overall, the 5.5-inch mobile phones do offer good battery power.
4. Are 5.5-inch mobile phones 5G ready?
Yes and no. Some brands like Apple offer their iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment with 5G. However, brands offer 5.5-inch mobile phones that are not yet 5G-ready.
So, if you plan to buy a phone that you intend to keep for a slightly longer time, make sure they are 5G-ready.
5. Do 5.5-inch mobile phones offer good cameras?
Most 5.5-inch mobile phones now offer dual cameras and have good rear and front cameras. In the top 5.5-inch mobile phones listed above, most mobile phones offer cameras in the 8 to 13 MP range for both the front and rear cameras which is considered good.
