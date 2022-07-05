Story Saved
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Top mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens for your next buy

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  Published on Jul 05, 2022 16:17 IST
Summary:

5.5-inch mobile phones offer optimal user experience balancing large screen sizes with ease of use. Let us look at the top mobile phones in this range.

Both Android and Apple iPhone smartphones come in this screen size.

The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment is the most practical and ideal choice in the smartphone screen size.

Screen size is an important consideration when buying a new mobile phone. A 5.5-inch screen size usually works out as an ideal size for most smartphone users. It offers them a large screen to make the most of high resolution and pixel density features with ease of handling and carrying.

The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment offers some great smartphones – from Apple iPhone 12 and 13 Mini to Samsung Galaxy M01 and Google Pixel 3 to Reliance JioPhone Next. Check out our list of the top 10 5.5-inch mobile phones you must consider for your next smartphone purchase.

Top 10 5.5-Inch Mobile Phones

1. Apple iPhone 12 Mini

With features at par with the Apple iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini offers a powerful processor, excellent display quality, and brilliant camera capabilities in a more manageable size.

  • Screen Size: 5.4 inches 1080 x 2340 px OLED Display
  • Processor: Apple A14 Bionic Processor
  • Operating System: iOS v14 OS
  • RAM: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB Internal Storage
  • Camera: 12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Camera; 12 MP Front Camera
  • Battery: 2227 mAH Battery
ProsCons
Dual SimNo extendable memory
5G ready 
Great camera performance 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) - Green
17% off
49,999 59,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is not just easy to carry. It also packs excellent processor performance in a bright and crisp smartphone package with all the amazing features of the iPhone 13.

  • Apple A15 Bionic Processor
  • iOS v15 OS
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Internal Storage
  • 12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Camera
  • 12 MP Front Camera
  • 2406 mAH Battery
  • 5.4 inches 1080 x 2340 px OLED Display
ProsCons
Dual SimNo extendable memory
5G ready 
Great camera performance 
Display with a large notch 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) - Pink
7% off
65,299 69,900
Buy now

3. Reliance JioPhone Next

An excellent smartphone resulting from a collaboration between Jio and Google makes for a great affordable choice in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment, with a unique OS and some good camera & processor performance.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 Processor
  • Pragati OS
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Internal Storage
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • 3500 mAH Battery
  • 5.45 inches IPS LCD Display
ProsCons
Dual SimNot 5G ready
Good battery performanceAverage camera performance
Android 11 
cellpic
Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone
37% off
4,599 7,299
Buy now

4. Google Pixel 3

It is a fantastic 5.5-inch mobile phone from Google with a premium build quality, great Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and impressive camera performance. The Google Pixel 3, undoubtedly, is a complete smartphone package.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
  • Android 9.0
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Internal Storage
  • 12.2 MP Rear Camera
  • 8 + 8 MP Dual Front Camera
  • 2915 mAH Battery
  • 5.5 inches OLED Display
ProsCons
IP8 water-resistantSingle sim
Corning Gorilla GlassNot 5G ready
Type-C fast charging 

5. I KALL Z8

The I KALL Z8 is a good pocket-friendly 5.5-inch mobile phone with a quad-core processor and a smart Android 10. It packs a decent performance, with a good 16 GB internal storage while supporting expandable memory using microSD cards.

  • 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Android 10
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Internal Storage
  • 8 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 2800 mAH Battery
  • 5.45 inches Display
ProsCons
Budget-friendlyAverage battery performance
Supports FM radioAverage camera capability
Offers a 3.5 mm audio jack 
cellpic
I KALL Z8 Smartphone (5.5 Inch Display, 3GB, 16GB) | Android 10 | Cyan
22% off
4,699 5,999
Buy now

6. Nokia C01 Plus

The Nokia C01 Plus gives you all the features at an affordable rate in a smart body powered by a good 3000 mAH battery. It functions on Android 11 and has decent front and rear cameras to capture your pictures and videos.

  • Unisoc SC9863A Processor
  • Android 11.0
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Internal Storage
  • 5 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 3000 mAH Battery
  • 5.45 inches IPS LCD Display
ProsCons
Good battery performanceAverage camera performance
Android 11Not 5G ready
Dual sim 
cellpic
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
10% off
6,298 6,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F

The Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F offers a Super AMOLED 5.5–inch mobile phone capacitive touchscreen display with a powerful 3000 mAH battery. It has a 16 GB internal storage that is expandable to 128 GB using a microSD card.

  • Samsung octa-core processor
  • Android 5.1
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Internal Storage
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 3000 mAH Battery
  • 5.5 inches Super AMOLED Display
ProsCons
Good processor performanceAndroid 5.1
Support expandable memoryAverage camera performance
Dual sim 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F (Gold)
20% off
10,290 12,900
Buy now

8. Xiaomi Mi Redmi 6A

The Mi Redmi 6A from Xiaomi is a great 5.5-inch mobile phone. It is affordable, functions on Android 8.1, and works on the MediaTek quad-core processor with good camera capabilities.

  • MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor
  • Android 8.1
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Internal Storage
  • 13 MP Dual Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 3000 mAH Battery
  • 5.45 inches Display
ProsCons
Good camera performanceNot 5G ready
Good battery performanceAndroid 8.1
Dual sim 

9. Xiaomi Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A offers brilliant camera performance and a powerful 4000 mAH battery with a great Snapdragon 439 processor. The Redmi 7A packs quite a good performance in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor
  • Android 9.0
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Internal Storage
  • 12 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 4000 mAH Battery
  • 5.45 Inches IPS LCD Display
ProsCons
Good battery performanceNot 5G ready
Dual simLags due to 2 GB RAM
Good camera performance 
cellpic
Redmi 7A (Matte Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
12% off
7,499 8,499
Buy now

10. Lenovo K3 Note

The Lenovo K3 Note has a powerful 64-but octa-core processor paired with an ultra-fast DDR3 2 GB RAM. This 5.5-inch mobile phone supports a widescreen cinematic experience powered by VR technology and Digital Dolby Atmos audio.

  • MediaTek MT6752 64-bit octa-core processor
  • Android 5.0
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Internal Storage
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Dual Front Camera
  • 2900 mAH Battery
  • 5.5 inches IPS LCD Display
ProsCons
Good processor performanceAverage battery performance
Good rear cameraAndroid 5.0
Responsive display 
cellpic
Lenovo K3 Note (Yellow)
35% off
6,499 9,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers

Apple iPhone 12 MiniApple iPhone 13 MiniReliance JioPhone NextGoogle Pixel 3I KALL Z8Nokia C01 PlusSamsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700FMi Redmi 6AMi Redmi 7ALenovo K3 Note
Good cameraGood camera performanceGood battery lifeExcellent cameraOffers 3.5mm jackGood battery performanceGood processor performanceGood camera performanceGood battery lifeVery smooth processor
5G readyExpandable memory with dedicated slotGood battery lifeSmooth responsive displayAffordable priceDual simIP8 dust & water resistanceSupports FM radioGood camera performanceGood rear camera
Good processor performanceGood battery life5G readyCorning Gorilla Glass protectionGood performanceGood responsive displayDual simGood processor performanceGood value for moneyFast responsive display

Best value for money

The best value for money 5.5-inch mobile phone is the Reliance JioPhone Next. At Rs. 4,383, you get the 2 GB/32 GB version of the Reliance JioPhone Next.

Along with affordable pricing, you get the latest Android 11.0, a 5.45-inch HD screen, a strong 3500 mAH battery, dual SIM support, expandable memory support up to 512 GB, and a complete package with a 3.5mm jack.

Best overall

The best 5.5-inch mobile phone in this segment would be the Apple iPhone 13 Mini. The price point does push into a premium category at Rs. 64,999, but it offers top-notch Apple iPhone features.

The phone has a super retina XDR display, a cinematic video shooting mode, a revolutionary dual-camera system, lightning-quick performance, industry-leading IPX68 water resistance, and much more.

How to find the perfect 5.5-Inch mobile phone?

Finding the perfect 5.5-inch mobile phone that would suit your needs can be challenging. We recommend you thoroughly research online or in-store to understand the smartphones you have in mind completely.

The first step would be to decide what you are looking for in a 5.5-inch smartphone and what are your most used functions and features on the phone. Based on this, you can look for the features that will help you meet your requirements.

Product Price List of Top 5.5-Inch Mobile Phones (June 2022)

5.5-Inch Mobile PhonesPrice (Starts from)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini – Save Rs. 9,901Rs. 49,999
Apple iPhone 13 Mini – Save Rs. 5,000Rs. 64,999
Reliance JioPhone Next – Save Rs. 2,916Rs. 4383
Google Pixel 3 – Save Rs. 8,000Rs. 21,999
I KALL Z8 – Save Rs. 1,300Rs. 4,699
Nokia C01 Plus – Save Rs. 699Rs. 6,298
Samsung Galaxy J7SM-J700F – Save Rs. 2,610Rs. 10,290
XiaomiRedmi 6A – Save Rs. 1,000Rs. 6,999
Xiaomi Redmi 7A– Save Rs. 1,000Rs. 7,499
Lenovo K3 Note – Save Rs.3,500Rs. 6,499

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is a 5.5-inch screen size good for a mobile phone?

Yes, absolutely!

A 5.5-inch screen size offers an optimum balance between a high-resolution screen capability and ease of handling the smartphone. A 5.5-inch mobile phone would have a screen large enough for great viewing and user experience while also making it easy to hold, operate, and carry around.

2. What is the price range for 5.5-inch mobile phones?

The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment offers a wide range of mobile phones to suit the different needs of the customers. You can get a great value for money deal with the Reliance JioPhone Next at just Rs. 4,383 to a super-premium experience of a 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 13 Mini in the Rs. 60,000+ segment.

What you choose to pay for the mobile phone would depend on what you are looking for in your new phone.

3. Do 5.5-inch mobile phones have good battery power?

The 5.5-inch mobile phone segment offers mobile phones with battery ranges as low as 2200 mAH to above 4000 mAH.

If battery power is an important consideration for you, we would strongly recommend choosing a mobile phone with a minimum 3000 mAH battery in it. Overall, the 5.5-inch mobile phones do offer good battery power.

4. Are 5.5-inch mobile phones 5G ready?

Yes and no. Some brands like Apple offer their iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in the 5.5-inch mobile phone segment with 5G. However, brands offer 5.5-inch mobile phones that are not yet 5G-ready.

So, if you plan to buy a phone that you intend to keep for a slightly longer time, make sure they are 5G-ready.

5. Do 5.5-inch mobile phones offer good cameras?

Most 5.5-inch mobile phones now offer dual cameras and have good rear and front cameras. In the top 5.5-inch mobile phones listed above, most mobile phones offer cameras in the 8 to 13 MP range for both the front and rear cameras which is considered good.

