Top picks for 24-inch TV: Good option for those looking for TV with small frame

TV inspires the mind and broadens the knowledge of different cultures and global understanding of current affairs. If you have purchased the right TV catering to your needs, it can act as a catalyst for everyone. If you are looking for a TV with a small frame, such as 24 inch TVs, you are redirected to the right guide.
With a 24 inch TV, you do not need to compete for space against other useful existing objects in the room. Another reason most individuals opt for the 24 inch TV is that it does not hurt their pockets much compared to more giant TVs. Know your ideal resolution and features you require in a TV, and make an informed decision accordingly.
The modern TVs come in various modes and built-in features. Choosing the best TV out of an extensive range might become daunting. This article lists ideal 24-inch TVs.
1. VW HD ready smart LED TV
Looking for a high-resolution TV? VW smart LED TV is the perfect option that offers HD ready (1366 x 768) resolution with 178 degrees viewing angle. The IPE display technology, eco vision, and cinema mode of this LED will win your hearts. This VW LED smart TV is built in with various other features, including screen mirroring, PC connectivity, built-In wi fi, wireless headphone control, etc.
Specifications
On-mode power consumption- 40 watts
Connector type- ethernet, HDMI, USB, wifi
Refresh rate- 60 hz
Mounting hardware- 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 table top stand, with a wall mount bracket
Warranty- 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|high resolution
|judder issues
|supports 16.7 million colours
|the quality of remote is below average
2. NVY HD ready LED TV
Enjoy NVY LED TV with multiple options of connectivity. The 24 inch TV is equipped with high-quality speakers that will make you hear every sound in detail. Plus, it gives you outstanding image clarity by applying various levels of contrast to different areas.
Specifications
Image resolution- 1368 x 768 p pixels
Operating system- linux
Hardware interface- VGA, USB, HDMI
Voltage- 240 volts
USB port- 1
Weight- 7 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|high bright display
|only 1 HDMI port
|excellent sound output
|poor customer support
3. Hyundai HD ready smart LED TV
Hyundai brings together an incredible TV for the ones who do not have ample space in their room. This 24 inch TV is ideal for everyone as it offers many features, including in-built wi fi, cloud pictorial, voice remote, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, and several in-built apps such as netflix, hotstar, zee5, sony LIV, voot, etc.
Specifications
Resolution- HD ready 1366 x 768 pixels
Refresh rate- 60 HZ
Colour- black
Sound- 20 watts output with 5 sound modes.
Warranty- 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|box speaker for superior sound
|inefficient interface
|ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality
|privacy risks are real
4. Kevin 60 cm (24 inches) HD ready LED TV
Offering 1 year standard manufacturer warranty, this smart 24 inch LED tv is easy to install. The android tv offers impressive features, including in-built sound bar, wide viewing angle, and 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, etc. In addition, the A+ display of this product boosts the picture engine.
Specifications
Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels
On-mode power consumption- 50 watts
Colour- black
Number of HDMI ports- 2
USB ports- 2
Supports bluetooth- no
|Pros
|Cons
|wide angle view
|fewer ethernet ports
|advanced HRDD technology
|does not support bluetooth
5. Kodak HD ready LED TV
Considering buying a small-sized smart LED TV for your home? kodak 24 inch HD ready LED is a perfect choice to opt for. With its sleek and slim design, you can enhance your living room look like never before. You can come to life after watching your favourite shows on this TV that feature stunning picture quality and vivid colours.
Specifications
Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels
Refresh rate- 60 hz
Connector type- HDMI, USB
Colour- black
Dimensions- 59 x 11 x 39.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|easy returns policy for up to 10 days of delivery
|below-average sound quality
|premium finish design
|offered in only 1 colour
6.Power guard HD ready smart LED TV
Power guard introduced this incredible 24 inch smart tv with a warranty of 3 years. The tv also brings cherished OTT streaming platforms by enabling users to access netflix, prime video, youtube, and various other applications.
Specifications
Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels
Refresh rate- 60 Hz
Connector type- wifi, ethernet, HDMI, USB
Display technology- LED
Mounting hardware- 1 LED tv, 2 AAA battery, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control
|Pros
|Cons
|3 years warranty
|expensive
|sturdy body and elegant design
|average sound quality
7. Dyanora HD ready smart LED TV
Seeing and experiencing the superb picture quality of this tv will leave you speechless. The dynora smart LED 24 inch tv is designed to provide good contrast, rich colour, and pin-sharp details to all its viewers.
Specifications
Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels
Refresh rate- 60 Hz
Colour- black
Connector type- HDMI
Dimensions- 55.3 x 9 x 33.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|no need for separate streaming device
|inefficient customer support
|get top-notch visuals
8. Dot one HD ready smart LED TV
The dot one 24 inch tv offers a better picture quality than most tvs available at the same price. One of the best parts about buying dot one tv is its easy installation, as it comes with a manual guide. Also, the incredible image contrast ratio of 300000:1 sets this model apart.
Specifications
Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels
Refresh rate- 60 Hz
Colour- black
Connector type- HDMI
Dimensions- 56 x 8 x 33.5 cm
Screen size- 23.6 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|durable
|screen size a bit smaller compared to other models in the same price range
|high-quality display
9. Karbonn millenium series HD ready LED TV
This model of karbonn HD ready tv of millenium series is equipped with an extraordinary feature facilitating you cast your entertainment channel directly from devices like your tablet or phone. You can enhance your entertainment experience better with this 24 inch tv.
Specifications
Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels
Refresh rate- 60 hz
Colour- black
Connector type- HDMI, USB
Indoor/outdoor usage- indoor
|Pros
|Cons
|incredible image quality
|quality of the remote is not up to the mark
|wide viewing angle
10. Sansui HD ready LED TV
Enhance your viewing experience with this sansui smart LED 24-inch tv. The picture quality of this HD ready tv looks natural with rich colours and textures. Plus, the leading brand sansui has not compromised its technology and style.
Specifications
Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels
Refresh rate- 60 hz
Colour- black
Connector type- HDMI, USB
Special feature- flat
|Pros
|Cons
|incredible audio
|costly
|stunning design
|prone to security issues
Best three features for you:
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|VW HD ready smart LED TV
|wide viewing angle that covers a range of 178 degrees
|access to M cast allows you to share your screen with iOS and android mobile.
|watch the videos using the best-suited zoom mode using the cinematic zoom feature.
|NVY HD Ready LED TV
|excellent image aspect ratio- 16:9
|mounting hardware includes 1 remote control, 1 tabletop stand and wall mount bracket, and 1 warranty card with 1 year warranty.
|good sleek design and lightweight physically.
|Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV
|comes with an intelligent voice remote and in-built bluetooth.
|high-definition image quality provides a spectacular watching viewing experience
|kindling feature ensures seamless projection of your mobile phones’ screen on this smart LED TV.
|Candes HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|sound- 50 watts output, in-built surround sound
|wide view angle
|exquisite picture quality makes you feel like you are in every scene.
|Kodak HD Ready LED TV
|HDMI and USB connectivity
|the slim and narrow bezel design
|includes 2 AA batteries
|Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV
|screen mirroring
|features ergonomic all-new power guard remote
|e-share allows easy interaction for a smartphone or tablet to interact with.
|Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV
|2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
|lithium Ion battery is included in the TV’s price
|lightweight- 2 kg 420 g
|Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV
|lets you stream OTT platforms and browse the internet
|2 HDMI, USB ports, and 2 AV input slots.
|1 headphone jack, 2 AV input slot, and 1 RF slot
|Karbonn Millenium Series HD Ready LED TV
|2 AAA battery
|vivid colour engine with high brightness
|on-mode power consumption is 40 watts
|Sansui HD Ready LED TV
|HD ready display
|wide viewing angle
|seamless connectivity
Best value for money
The best value-for-money TV on the list is Kodak 24 Inch LED TV. With the most affordable prices compared to all other models, this TV is offered in a Full HD screen that comes with the latest technology. At such reasonable prices, the picture and sound quality of this TV are unbeatable and prove to be a complete value for money.
Best overall
Out of all the 24 inch TVs mentioned in the article, the best option you can purchase is VW HD Ready Smart LED TV. With so many features offered in this small, durable, and robust TV, it is a perfect choice for everyone looking to buy a 24 inch TV. The Budget-friendly TV is bundled with a wide range of features. The impeccable performance of this Android TV also makes this piece worth buying.
How to find the perfect 24 inch TV?
With so many renowned brands available, finding an ideal TV suiting all your requirements can become challenging. Therefore, it is essential to know what to look for in a TV before buying.
The primary thing to decide before you buy a TV is to determine your budget. The more you spend, the more features you get. Then, the other thing that comes into the picture is choosing the TV size you want. Once you know it, identify, evaluate, and compare all other features you look for, such as resolution, OLED or LED, etc. Doing this before purchasing any TV, will help you find the TV that is apt for you.
Price of 24-inch TV at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
|6799
|NVY HD Ready LED TV
|6990
|Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV
|7490
|Candy HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|7449
|Kodak HD Ready LED TV
|6990
|Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV
|8999
|Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV
|6999
|Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV
|6989
|Karbonn Millenium Series HD Ready LED TV
|5499
|Sansui HD Ready LED TV
|9599
The ideal range of an LED TV is between 20 to 40 inches. The rest depends upon the size and available space you have to accommodate your TV.
The average lifespan of small LED units ranges between 4.5 to 7 years. If you are not watching TV all day long, it can last more than 10 to 12 years.
Perceiving any vertical lines on your screen will signify that your TV suffers from a serious issue. This must not be neglected. Also, if you see a damaged screen or loose or faulty board, it is a sign that your LED unit is failing.
Panasonic is a well-known brand launched in the market for decades. It has established its footprints for providing a long-lasting life to all TV panels.
It has been observed that an average life span of a Tv ranges from 5 to 10 years.