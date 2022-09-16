Top picks for 24-inch TV: Good option for those looking for TV with small frame By Affiliate Desk

If you have space crunch at your place, then go for a 24-inch TV.

TV inspires the mind and broadens the knowledge of different cultures and global understanding of current affairs. If you have purchased the right TV catering to your needs, it can act as a catalyst for everyone. If you are looking for a TV with a small frame, such as 24 inch TVs, you are redirected to the right guide. With a 24 inch TV, you do not need to compete for space against other useful existing objects in the room. Another reason most individuals opt for the 24 inch TV is that it does not hurt their pockets much compared to more giant TVs. Know your ideal resolution and features you require in a TV, and make an informed decision accordingly. The modern TVs come in various modes and built-in features. Choosing the best TV out of an extensive range might become daunting. This article lists ideal 24-inch TVs. 1. VW HD ready smart LED TV Looking for a high-resolution TV? VW smart LED TV is the perfect option that offers HD ready (1366 x 768) resolution with 178 degrees viewing angle. The IPE display technology, eco vision, and cinema mode of this LED will win your hearts. This VW LED smart TV is built in with various other features, including screen mirroring, PC connectivity, built-In wi fi, wireless headphone control, etc. Specifications On-mode power consumption- 40 watts Connector type- ethernet, HDMI, USB, wifi Refresh rate- 60 hz Mounting hardware- 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 table top stand, with a wall mount bracket Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons high resolution judder issues supports 16.7 million colours the quality of remote is below average

2. NVY HD ready LED TV Enjoy NVY LED TV with multiple options of connectivity. The 24 inch TV is equipped with high-quality speakers that will make you hear every sound in detail. Plus, it gives you outstanding image clarity by applying various levels of contrast to different areas. Specifications Image resolution- 1368 x 768 p pixels Operating system- linux Hardware interface- VGA, USB, HDMI Voltage- 240 volts USB port- 1 Weight- 7 kg

Pros Cons high bright display only 1 HDMI port excellent sound output poor customer support

3. Hyundai HD ready smart LED TV Hyundai brings together an incredible TV for the ones who do not have ample space in their room. This 24 inch TV is ideal for everyone as it offers many features, including in-built wi fi, cloud pictorial, voice remote, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, and several in-built apps such as netflix, hotstar, zee5, sony LIV, voot, etc. Specifications Resolution- HD ready 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate- 60 HZ Colour- black Sound- 20 watts output with 5 sound modes. Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons box speaker for superior sound inefficient interface ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality privacy risks are real

4. Kevin 60 cm (24 inches) HD ready LED TV Offering 1 year standard manufacturer warranty, this smart 24 inch LED tv is easy to install. The android tv offers impressive features, including in-built sound bar, wide viewing angle, and 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, etc. In addition, the A+ display of this product boosts the picture engine. Specifications Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels On-mode power consumption- 50 watts Colour- black Number of HDMI ports- 2 USB ports- 2 Supports bluetooth- no

Pros Cons wide angle view fewer ethernet ports advanced HRDD technology does not support bluetooth

5. Kodak HD ready LED TV Considering buying a small-sized smart LED TV for your home? kodak 24 inch HD ready LED is a perfect choice to opt for. With its sleek and slim design, you can enhance your living room look like never before. You can come to life after watching your favourite shows on this TV that feature stunning picture quality and vivid colours. Specifications Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate- 60 hz Connector type- HDMI, USB Colour- black Dimensions- 59 x 11 x 39.5 cm

Pros Cons easy returns policy for up to 10 days of delivery below-average sound quality premium finish design offered in only 1 colour

6.Power guard HD ready smart LED TV Power guard introduced this incredible 24 inch smart tv with a warranty of 3 years. The tv also brings cherished OTT streaming platforms by enabling users to access netflix, prime video, youtube, and various other applications. Specifications Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate- 60 Hz Connector type- wifi, ethernet, HDMI, USB Display technology- LED Mounting hardware- 1 LED tv, 2 AAA battery, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control

Pros Cons 3 years warranty expensive sturdy body and elegant design average sound quality

7. Dyanora HD ready smart LED TV Seeing and experiencing the superb picture quality of this tv will leave you speechless. The dynora smart LED 24 inch tv is designed to provide good contrast, rich colour, and pin-sharp details to all its viewers. Specifications Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate- 60 Hz Colour- black Connector type- HDMI Dimensions- 55.3 x 9 x 33.5 cm

Pros Cons no need for separate streaming device inefficient customer support get top-notch visuals

8. Dot one HD ready smart LED TV The dot one 24 inch tv offers a better picture quality than most tvs available at the same price. One of the best parts about buying dot one tv is its easy installation, as it comes with a manual guide. Also, the incredible image contrast ratio of 300000:1 sets this model apart. Specifications Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate- 60 Hz Colour- black Connector type- HDMI Dimensions- 56 x 8 x 33.5 cm Screen size- 23.6 inches

Pros Cons durable screen size a bit smaller compared to other models in the same price range high-quality display

9. Karbonn millenium series HD ready LED TV This model of karbonn HD ready tv of millenium series is equipped with an extraordinary feature facilitating you cast your entertainment channel directly from devices like your tablet or phone. You can enhance your entertainment experience better with this 24 inch tv. Specifications Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate- 60 hz Colour- black Connector type- HDMI, USB Indoor/outdoor usage- indoor

Pros Cons incredible image quality quality of the remote is not up to the mark wide viewing angle

10. Sansui HD ready LED TV Enhance your viewing experience with this sansui smart LED 24-inch tv. The picture quality of this HD ready tv looks natural with rich colours and textures. Plus, the leading brand sansui has not compromised its technology and style. Specifications Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels Refresh rate- 60 hz Colour- black Connector type- HDMI, USB Special feature- flat

Pros Cons incredible audio costly stunning design prone to security issues

Best three features for you:

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 VW HD ready smart LED TV wide viewing angle that covers a range of 178 degrees access to M cast allows you to share your screen with iOS and android mobile. watch the videos using the best-suited zoom mode using the cinematic zoom feature. NVY HD Ready LED TV excellent image aspect ratio- 16:9 mounting hardware includes 1 remote control, 1 tabletop stand and wall mount bracket, and 1 warranty card with 1 year warranty. good sleek design and lightweight physically. Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with an intelligent voice remote and in-built bluetooth. high-definition image quality provides a spectacular watching viewing experience kindling feature ensures seamless projection of your mobile phones’ screen on this smart LED TV. Candes HD Ready LED Smart Android TV sound- 50 watts output, in-built surround sound wide view angle exquisite picture quality makes you feel like you are in every scene. Kodak HD Ready LED TV HDMI and USB connectivity the slim and narrow bezel design includes 2 AA batteries Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV screen mirroring features ergonomic all-new power guard remote e-share allows easy interaction for a smartphone or tablet to interact with. Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports lithium Ion battery is included in the TV’s price lightweight- 2 kg 420 g Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV lets you stream OTT platforms and browse the internet 2 HDMI, USB ports, and 2 AV input slots. 1 headphone jack, 2 AV input slot, and 1 RF slot Karbonn Millenium Series HD Ready LED TV 2 AAA battery vivid colour engine with high brightness on-mode power consumption is 40 watts Sansui HD Ready LED TV HD ready display wide viewing angle seamless connectivity

Best value for money The best value-for-money TV on the list is Kodak 24 Inch LED TV. With the most affordable prices compared to all other models, this TV is offered in a Full HD screen that comes with the latest technology. At such reasonable prices, the picture and sound quality of this TV are unbeatable and prove to be a complete value for money. Best overall Out of all the 24 inch TVs mentioned in the article, the best option you can purchase is VW HD Ready Smart LED TV. With so many features offered in this small, durable, and robust TV, it is a perfect choice for everyone looking to buy a 24 inch TV. The Budget-friendly TV is bundled with a wide range of features. The impeccable performance of this Android TV also makes this piece worth buying. How to find the perfect 24 inch TV? With so many renowned brands available, finding an ideal TV suiting all your requirements can become challenging. Therefore, it is essential to know what to look for in a TV before buying. The primary thing to decide before you buy a TV is to determine your budget. The more you spend, the more features you get. Then, the other thing that comes into the picture is choosing the TV size you want. Once you know it, identify, evaluate, and compare all other features you look for, such as resolution, OLED or LED, etc. Doing this before purchasing any TV, will help you find the TV that is apt for you. Price of 24-inch TV at a glance:

Product Price in Rs VW HD Ready Smart LED TV 6799 NVY HD Ready LED TV 6990 Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV 7490 Candy HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 7449 Kodak HD Ready LED TV 6990 Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV 8999 Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV 6999 Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV 6989 Karbonn Millenium Series HD Ready LED TV 5499 Sansui HD Ready LED TV 9599

