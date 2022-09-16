Story Saved
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Top picks for 24-inch TV: Good option for those looking for TV with small frame

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 16, 2022 15:47 IST
Summary:

TV has a dynamic ability to create influential touchstones. realizing this, we have listed some of the impeccable 24-inch TVs you can opt for.

If you have space crunch at your place, then go for a 24-inch TV.

TV inspires the mind and broadens the knowledge of different cultures and global understanding of current affairs. If you have purchased the right TV catering to your needs, it can act as a catalyst for everyone. If you are looking for a TV with a small frame, such as 24 inch TVs, you are redirected to the right guide.

With a 24 inch TV, you do not need to compete for space against other useful existing objects in the room. Another reason most individuals opt for the 24 inch TV is that it does not hurt their pockets much compared to more giant TVs. Know your ideal resolution and features you require in a TV, and make an informed decision accordingly.

The modern TVs come in various modes and built-in features. Choosing the best TV out of an extensive range might become daunting. This article lists ideal 24-inch TVs.

1. VW HD ready smart LED TV

Looking for a high-resolution TV? VW smart LED TV is the perfect option that offers HD ready (1366 x 768) resolution with 178 degrees viewing angle. The IPE display technology, eco vision, and cinema mode of this LED will win your hearts. This VW LED smart TV is built in with various other features, including screen mirroring, PC connectivity, built-In wi fi, wireless headphone control, etc.

Specifications

On-mode power consumption- 40 watts

Connector type- ethernet, HDMI, USB, wifi

Refresh rate- 60 hz

Mounting hardware- 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 table top stand, with a wall mount bracket

Warranty- 1 year

ProsCons
high resolutionjudder issues
supports 16.7 million coloursthe quality of remote is below average
cellpic
VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW24S (Black) (2021 Model)
2. NVY HD ready LED TV

Enjoy NVY LED TV with multiple options of connectivity. The 24 inch TV is equipped with high-quality speakers that will make you hear every sound in detail. Plus, it gives you outstanding image clarity by applying various levels of contrast to different areas.

Specifications

Image resolution- 1368 x 768 p pixels

Operating system- linux

Hardware interface- VGA, USB, HDMI

Voltage- 240 volts

USB port- 1

Weight- 7 kg

ProsCons
high bright displayonly 1 HDMI port
excellent sound outputpoor customer support
cellpic
NVY 60 cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV | NVA24BR1 (Black) (2022 Model)
3. Hyundai HD ready smart LED TV

Hyundai brings together an incredible TV for the ones who do not have ample space in their room. This 24 inch TV is ideal for everyone as it offers many features, including in-built wi fi, cloud pictorial, voice remote, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, and several in-built apps such as netflix, hotstar, zee5, sony LIV, voot, etc.

Specifications

Resolution- HD ready 1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh rate- 60 HZ

Colour- black

Sound- 20 watts output with 5 sound modes.

Warranty- 1 year

ProsCons
box speaker for superior soundinefficient interface
ultra bright screen for flawless picture qualityprivacy risks are real
cellpic
Hyundai 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SMTHY24ECY1V (Black)
4. Kevin 60 cm (24 inches) HD ready LED TV

Offering 1 year standard manufacturer warranty, this smart 24 inch LED tv is easy to install. The android tv offers impressive features, including in-built sound bar, wide viewing angle, and 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, etc. In addition, the A+ display of this product boosts the picture engine.

Specifications

Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels

On-mode power consumption- 50 watts

Colour- black

Number of HDMI ports- 2

USB ports- 2

Supports bluetooth- no

ProsCons
wide angle viewfewer ethernet ports
advanced HRDD technologydoes not support bluetooth
cellpic
Candes 60 cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (PC24S001 Frameless)
5. Kodak HD ready LED TV

Considering buying a small-sized smart LED TV for your home? kodak 24 inch HD ready LED is a perfect choice to opt for. With its sleek and slim design, you can enhance your living room look like never before. You can come to life after watching your favourite shows on this TV that feature stunning picture quality and vivid colours.

Specifications

Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh rate- 60 hz

Connector type- HDMI, USB

Colour- black

Dimensions- 59 x 11 x 39.5 cm

ProsCons
easy returns policy for up to 10 days of deliverybelow-average sound quality
premium finish designoffered in only 1 colour
cellpic
Kodak 60 cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV  24HDX100s (Black)
6.Power guard HD ready smart LED TV

Power guard introduced this incredible 24 inch smart tv with a warranty of 3 years. The tv also brings cherished OTT streaming platforms by enabling users to access netflix, prime video, youtube, and various other applications.

Specifications

Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh rate- 60 Hz

Connector type- wifi, ethernet, HDMI, USB

Display technology- LED

Mounting hardware- 1 LED tv, 2 AAA battery, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control

ProsCons
3 years  warrantyexpensive
sturdy body and elegant designaverage sound quality
cellpic
Power Guard 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV PG24S1 (Black)
7. Dyanora HD ready smart LED TV

Seeing and experiencing the superb picture quality of this tv will leave you speechless. The dynora smart LED 24 inch tv is designed to provide good contrast, rich colour, and pin-sharp details to all its viewers.

Specifications

Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh rate- 60 Hz

Colour- black

Connector type- HDMI

Dimensions- 55.3 x 9 x 33.5 cm

ProsCons
no need for separate streaming deviceinefficient customer support
get top-notch visuals 
cellpic
Dyanora 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD24H4S (Black) (2022 Model)
8. Dot one HD ready smart LED TV

The dot one 24 inch tv offers a better picture quality than most tvs available at the same price. One of the best parts about buying dot one tv is its easy installation, as it comes with a manual guide. Also, the incredible image contrast ratio of 300000:1 sets this model apart.

Specifications

Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh rate- 60 Hz

Colour- black

Connector type- HDMI

Dimensions- 56 x 8 x 33.5 cm

Screen size- 23.6 inches

ProsCons
durablescreen size a bit smaller compared to other models in the same price range
high-quality display 
cellpic
Dot One 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 24S.1-FRC9 (Black) (2022 Model)
65% off 6,989 19,990
9. Karbonn millenium series HD ready LED TV

This model of karbonn HD ready tv of millenium series is equipped with an extraordinary feature facilitating you cast your entertainment channel directly from devices like your tablet or phone. You can enhance your entertainment experience better with this 24 inch tv.

Specifications

Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh rate- 60 hz

Colour- black

Connector type- HDMI, USB

Indoor/outdoor usage- indoor

ProsCons
incredible image qualityquality of the remote is not up to the mark
wide viewing angle 
cellpic
Karbonn 60 cm (24 Inches) Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV KJW24NSHD (Phantom Black) with 20W Speaker
10. Sansui HD ready LED TV

Enhance your viewing experience with this sansui smart LED 24-inch tv. The picture quality of this HD ready tv looks natural with rich colours and textures. Plus, the leading brand sansui has not compromised its technology and style.

Specifications

Resolution- 1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh rate- 60 hz

Colour- black

Connector type- HDMI, USB

Special feature- flat

ProsCons
incredible audiocostly
stunning designprone to security issues
cellpic
Sansui 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready LED TV JSY24NSHD (Black)
29% off 9,200 12,999
Best three features for you:

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
VW HD ready smart LED TV wide viewing angle that covers a range of 178 degreesaccess to M cast allows you to share your screen with iOS and android mobile.  watch the videos using the best-suited zoom mode using the cinematic zoom feature.
NVY HD Ready LED TV excellent image aspect ratio- 16:9 mounting hardware includes 1 remote control, 1 tabletop stand and wall mount bracket, and 1 warranty card with 1 year warranty. good sleek design and lightweight physically.
Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with an intelligent voice remote and in-built bluetooth. high-definition image quality provides a spectacular watching viewing experience kindling feature ensures seamless projection of your mobile phones’ screen on this smart LED TV.
Candes HD Ready LED Smart Android TV sound- 50 watts output, in-built surround sound wide view angle exquisite picture quality makes you feel like you are in every scene.
 Kodak HD Ready LED TV HDMI and USB connectivity the slim and narrow bezel design includes 2 AA batteries
 Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV screen mirroring features ergonomic all-new power guard remote e-share allows easy interaction for a smartphone or tablet to interact with.
 Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports lithium Ion battery is included in the TV’s price lightweight- 2 kg 420 g
 Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV lets you stream OTT platforms and browse the internet 2 HDMI, USB ports, and 2 AV input slots. 1 headphone jack, 2 AV input slot, and 1 RF slot
 Karbonn Millenium Series HD Ready LED TV 2 AAA battery vivid colour engine with high brightness on-mode power consumption is 40 watts
 Sansui HD Ready LED TV HD ready display wide viewing angle seamless connectivity

Best value for money

The best value-for-money TV on the list is Kodak 24 Inch LED TV. With the most affordable prices compared to all other models, this TV is offered in a Full HD screen that comes with the latest technology. At such reasonable prices, the picture and sound quality of this TV are unbeatable and prove to be a complete value for money.

Best overall

Out of all the 24 inch TVs mentioned in the article, the best option you can purchase is VW HD Ready Smart LED TV. With so many features offered in this small, durable, and robust TV, it is a perfect choice for everyone looking to buy a 24 inch TV. The Budget-friendly TV is bundled with a wide range of features. The impeccable performance of this Android TV also makes this piece worth buying.

How to find the perfect 24 inch TV?

With so many renowned brands available, finding an ideal TV suiting all your requirements can become challenging. Therefore, it is essential to know what to look for in a TV before buying.

The primary thing to decide before you buy a TV is to determine your budget. The more you spend, the more features you get. Then, the other thing that comes into the picture is choosing the TV size you want. Once you know it, identify, evaluate, and compare all other features you look for, such as resolution, OLED or LED, etc. Doing this before purchasing any TV, will help you find the TV that is apt for you.

Price of 24-inch TV at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 VW HD Ready Smart LED TV 6799
 NVY HD Ready LED TV 6990
 Hyundai HD Ready Smart LED TV 7490
 Candy HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 7449
 Kodak HD Ready LED TV 6990
 Power Guard HD Ready Smart LED TV 8999
 Dyanora HD Ready Smart LED TV 6999
 Dot One HD Ready Smart LED TV 6989
 Karbonn Millenium Series HD Ready LED TV 5499
 Sansui HD Ready LED TV 9599

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 24 inch TV

electronics FOR LESS