Top smart TV you can buy with up to 70% discount

Published on Sep 25, 2022 17:01 IST





Summary: Smart TVs are all the rage - with in-built application integrations and the ability to watch your favourite OTT shows, most people opt for Smart TVs as opposed to the conventional ones. Here are the top smart TVs upto 70% discount on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Best smart TVs on 70% discount in 2022

As of 2022, Smart TVs have become very accessible and affordable. If you're looking for a TV, go fo a smart one instead of the traditional one. These days, most people watch shows on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar. Smart TVs have the requisite integrations and can even be attached to a set top box, as may be required. Along with the rising demand for Smart TVs, the prices have also dropped drastically as compared to the recent past. In 2022, smart TVs have undergone massive technological advancements and changes and many brands have branched out into providing these appliances. Brands like Croma, Kodak, Redmi and VU have all launched smart TVs at highly affordable prices in India. Wondering which smart TV is the right one for you? Confused about which smart TV to get at a good price point? With some of the best features available, here's a look at the top smart TVs in 2022 which are on 70% discount on this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. 1. Foxsky 139.7 cm4K ultra HD smart LED TV When it comes to a viewing experience, who doesn't want a brilliant and rich TV to look at! With the Foxsky UHD LED TV, you get a voice-assistant in-built at an extremely affordable price, so you can stay updated with the latest news and happenings. Want a superior sound experience? Looking for built-in apps? This TV has it all. What's more, the Foxsky TV also has an adaptive backlight dimming feature so the TV performs optimally and flexibly in terms of HDR media. The OS of this TV is Android 9.0, ensuring you have access to unlimited entertainment and a rich visual experience. From micro dimming to voice assistance, this TV offers it all. Want to cast your photos, movies, TV shows onto the screen? Do it straight from your Android or iOS device, or even your laptop. The TV comes with a smooth Quad Core processor which makes the overall experience absolutely amazing. Specifications: Brand : Foxsky

: Foxsky Screen size : 55 Inches

: 55 Inches OS : Android

: Android Dimensions : 123.1 x 24.1 x 74.3 cm

: 123.1 x 24.1 x 74.3 cm Hardware interface : USB., HDMI

: USB., HDMI Weight : 17 kgs

: 17 kgs Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Graphics : Multicore processor

: Multicore processor Resolution : 4K

: 4K Display technology : LED

: LED Model name : 55FS-VS

: 55FS-VS Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Pros Cons 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Panel/ dead space 9-10 mm Dolby ATMOS DTS Wall mount not included Free installation and demo Lightweight

Best features: Display & OS:This Foxsky TV has in-built Android 9.0 and comes with many pre-installed applications so you can entertain yourself, friends and family. The display is quite rich for a smart TV at this price point. Voice assistant: Press and ask for information or give commands using the in-built voice assistant on this LED TV. Special features: With ultimate screen sharing capabilities, this TV can cast movies, photos, videos, audio and more from your smartphone or laptop. The overall casting experience is extremely smooth without any speed lags.

2. TCL 163.9 cmONKYO soundbar series Looking for a super sleek TV in a metallic black colour? Here's presenting the ONKYO TCL soundbar series TV. This TV features high 4K ultra HD resolution, a superior sound system and 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. This TV supports top app integrations, screen cast, micro dimming etc. With a presence in over 160+ countries, TCL is widely growing in popularity when it comes to their appliances, so you can be assured of the quality of this television set. Give yourself a strong cinematic experience with Dolby Atmos Audio and enjoy a theatre-like quality ambience. The TV has a very slim and rich design, and comes with a frameless screen. Specifications: Brand : TCL

: TCL Screen size : 65 Inches

: 65 Inches OS : Android

: Android Dimensions : ‎144.6 x 9.5 x 86.3 cm

: ‎144.6 x 9.5 x 86.3 cm Hardware interface : USB., HDMI

: USB., HDMI Weight : 26 kgs

: 26 kgs Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Graphics : Mali470×3 600MHz~800MHz

: Mali470×3 600MHz~800MHz Resolution : 4K

: 4K Display technology : QLED 4K UHD

: QLED 4K UHD Model name : C815

: C815 Refresh rate : 120 Hz

Pros Cons Onkyo Subwoofer Wallmount not provided Dolby Vision Atmos Time taken for installation Hands Free Voice Control

Best features: Sound: This TV has excellent sound quality and there is no doubt about that. You do not need to put an additional speaker or soundbar with this TV; it comes with an in-built ONKYO speaker system and is very loud for an average living room.

This TV has excellent sound quality and there is no doubt about that. You do not need to put an additional speaker or soundbar with this TV; it comes with an in-built ONKYO speaker system and is very loud for an average living room. Picture quality: The picture quality of the TV is quite good, especially depending on the application you are using. For example Netflix and YouTube quality is much higher thanPrime or Hotstar. Overall, this TV has an excellent clarity in terms of the QLED display which makes it worth every penny. However, you may need to adjust the settings to achieve optimum picture quality.

The picture quality of the TV is quite good, especially depending on the application you are using. For example Netflix and YouTube quality is much higher thanPrime or Hotstar. Overall, this TV has an excellent clarity in terms of the QLED display which makes it worth every penny. However, you may need to adjust the settings to achieve optimum picture quality. Design:Design wise, this is a great TV - it is very sleek, has a rich finish and will give any living room or bedroom an elevated look and feel.

3. Coocaa 100cm frameless series full HD smart TV Looking for a frameless TV? You can't go wrong with the Coocaa full HD smart TV. Available in a 40 inch screen, this is a great TV for your living room or bedroom. If you're a gamer, you can even install it to play games with. Expand your vision with the frameless design of this TV. Experience a faster, richer, and more fascinating viewing and sound experience. Get ready to have fun movie nights and gaming weekends. With easy channel switching and in-built apps, this is an excellent TV available on a great offer. Specifications: Brand : Coocaa

: Coocaa Screen size : 40 Inches

: 40 Inches OS : Linux

: Linux Dimensions : 89.2 x 19.9 x 56.8 cm

: 89.2 x 19.9 x 56.8 cm Hardware interface : ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

: ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Weight : 5.1 kgs

: 5.1 kgs Memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB RAM : 0.5 GB

: 0.5 GB Graphics : Mali-G31 GPU

: Mali-G31 GPU Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Display technology : LED

: LED Model name : 40S3U Pro

: 40S3U Pro Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Pros Cons Great For Gaming Sound issue Powerful speakers Netflix not pre-installed Excellent display with durable A+ grade DLED panel

Best features: Immersive Picture quality: ThisCoocaa TV offers a unique image quality. It has undergone several technological improvements and enhancements and uses the Trochilus Extreme Image Engine which ends up giving out a more vibrant and vivid viewing experience. Enjoy dynamic range and great color depth.

ThisCoocaa TV offers a unique image quality. It has undergone several technological improvements and enhancements and uses the Trochilus Extreme Image Engine which ends up giving out a more vibrant and vivid viewing experience. Enjoy dynamic range and great color depth. Gaming Experience: Love a good gaming experience? This TV comes withlimited storage however you can seamlessly get into a big screen gaming experience. Immerse yourself in games available on the cloud. This TV guarantees fast responsiveness and very smooth functioning.

Love a good gaming experience? This TV comes withlimited storage however you can seamlessly get into a big screen gaming experience. Immerse yourself in games available on the cloud. This TV guarantees fast responsiveness and very smooth functioning. Eye Protection:This TV offers an improved backlight system which has the power to effectively eliminate any damage caused due to screen flickering, to the eye. Therefore, this TV delivers an excellent visual experience while keeping the eyes protected. It helps reduce to blue light, making it a great and comfortable option for children and adults alike.

4. Croma 139 cm 4K ultra HD certified android smart LED TV Love a good smart TV which has the latest updates and comes with amazing smart features? Go for the Croma 4K Ultra HD certified Android Smart LED TV. This TV is everything beyond your imagination - it has a 4K LED display so you can experience vibrant and vivid colours and a dynamic display of various shades of light and colours. The TV comes with a full screen design, and has smart viewing angles. It has Dolby vision and a certified Android system. With this TV you can be sure to be thoroughly entertained. Specifications: Brand : Croma

: Croma Screen size : 55 inches

: 55 inches OS : Android

: Android Dimensions : ‎‎122.5 x 24 x 75 cm

: ‎‎122.5 x 24 x 75 cm Hardware interface : USB, HDMI

: USB, HDMI Weight : 14.7 kgs

: 14.7 kgs RAM : 2 GB

: 2 GB Resolution : 4K

: 4K Display technology : LED

: LED Model : CREL055UOA024601

: CREL055UOA024601 Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Pros Cons Top class LED panel with 4K Ultra HD Average SD content viewing Latest software Slim metal edge HDR video settings

Best features: Voice command: The Google Assistant voice command on this TV works like a charm. Very easy to use, you can go hands free with voice control to be entertained.

The Google Assistant voice command on this TV works like a charm. Very easy to use, you can go hands free with voice control to be entertained. Sturdy built: This TV has a very sturdy and reliable build. It comes with a metal frame and stands and a wall mount.

This TV has a very sturdy and reliable build. It comes with a metal frame and stands and a wall mount. Amazing LED panel: The TV offers an amazing viewing and cinematic experience with motion picture implementation at 60 Hz. The quality keeps you hooked and ensures you will never get bored.

Best budget When it comes to the top rated TV based on budget, you should definitely opt for the Croma 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV or the Foxsky 139.7 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Both these TVs hit a sweet price point and have an excellent offer going on that you just can't pass up. With the features and amazing entertainment they both offer, this purchase is bound to be a huge bargain. Best overall Overall, the best TV out of this list at a 70% discount is the Croma 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. This TV comes at a sweet price of ₹38,990 after a 48% discount and is a 55 inch TV that suits all your needs - from gaming to viewing and sound quality, the TV has it all. How to find the best smart TV on 70% discount in 2022? Wondering how to pick the right smart TV on a discount? All you need to do is browse the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Once you log onto the Amazon page, go to the Festival Sale and click on the icon that says TVs and appliances. Here, you can filter options and click on the 70% discount offers button. This will show you all the TVs available at a 70% offer. Check the offer most suited for you and don't forget to look at the cashbacks and other offers on EMI! Products price list in table

S. No. Product Price 1. Foxsky 139.7 cm 4K ultra HD smart LED TV Rs. 26,999 (72% off) 2. TCL 163.9 cm ONKYO soundbar series Rs. 69,990 (74% off) 3. Coocaa 100 cm frameless series full HD smart TV Rs. 14,489 (64% off) 4. Croma 139 cm 4K ultra HD certified android smart LED TV Rs. 38,990 (48% off)

