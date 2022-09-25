Top smart TV you can buy with up to 70% discount

Summary:
As of 2022, Smart TVs have become very accessible and affordable. If you're looking for a TV, go fo a smart one instead of the traditional one. These days, most people watch shows on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar. Smart TVs have the requisite integrations and can even be attached to a set top box, as may be required. Along with the rising demand for Smart TVs, the prices have also dropped drastically as compared to the recent past. In 2022, smart TVs have undergone massive technological advancements and changes and many brands have branched out into providing these appliances. Brands like Croma, Kodak, Redmi and VU have all launched smart TVs at highly affordable prices in India.
Wondering which smart TV is the right one for you? Confused about which smart TV to get at a good price point? With some of the best features available, here's a look at the top smart TVs in 2022 which are on 70% discount on this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
1. Foxsky 139.7 cm4K ultra HD smart LED TV
When it comes to a viewing experience, who doesn't want a brilliant and rich TV to look at! With the Foxsky UHD LED TV, you get a voice-assistant in-built at an extremely affordable price, so you can stay updated with the latest news and happenings. Want a superior sound experience? Looking for built-in apps? This TV has it all. What's more, the Foxsky TV also has an adaptive backlight dimming feature so the TV performs optimally and flexibly in terms of HDR media. The OS of this TV is Android 9.0, ensuring you have access to unlimited entertainment and a rich visual experience. From micro dimming to voice assistance, this TV offers it all. Want to cast your photos, movies, TV shows onto the screen? Do it straight from your Android or iOS device, or even your laptop. The TV comes with a smooth Quad Core processor which makes the overall experience absolutely amazing.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|178 Degrees Viewing Angle
|Panel/ dead space 9-10 mm
|Dolby ATMOS DTS
|Wall mount not included
|Free installation and demo
|Lightweight
Best features:
Display & OS:This Foxsky TV has in-built Android 9.0 and comes with many pre-installed applications so you can entertain yourself, friends and family. The display is quite rich for a smart TV at this price point.
Voice assistant: Press and ask for information or give commands using the in-built voice assistant on this LED TV.
Special features: With ultimate screen sharing capabilities, this TV can cast movies, photos, videos, audio and more from your smartphone or laptop. The overall casting experience is extremely smooth without any speed lags.
2. TCL 163.9 cmONKYO soundbar series
Looking for a super sleek TV in a metallic black colour? Here's presenting the ONKYO TCL soundbar series TV. This TV features high 4K ultra HD resolution, a superior sound system and 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. This TV supports top app integrations, screen cast, micro dimming etc. With a presence in over 160+ countries, TCL is widely growing in popularity when it comes to their appliances, so you can be assured of the quality of this television set. Give yourself a strong cinematic experience with Dolby Atmos Audio and enjoy a theatre-like quality ambience. The TV has a very slim and rich design, and comes with a frameless screen.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Onkyo Subwoofer
|Wallmount not provided
|Dolby Vision Atmos
|Time taken for installation
|Hands Free Voice Control
Best features:
3. Coocaa 100cm frameless series full HD smart TV
Looking for a frameless TV? You can't go wrong with the Coocaa full HD smart TV. Available in a 40 inch screen, this is a great TV for your living room or bedroom. If you're a gamer, you can even install it to play games with. Expand your vision with the frameless design of this TV. Experience a faster, richer, and more fascinating viewing and sound experience. Get ready to have fun movie nights and gaming weekends. With easy channel switching and in-built apps, this is an excellent TV available on a great offer.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great For Gaming
|Sound issue
|Powerful speakers
|Netflix not pre-installed
|Excellent display with durable A+ grade DLED panel
Best features:
4. Croma 139 cm 4K ultra HD certified android smart LED TV
Love a good smart TV which has the latest updates and comes with amazing smart features? Go for the Croma 4K Ultra HD certified Android Smart LED TV. This TV is everything beyond your imagination - it has a 4K LED display so you can experience vibrant and vivid colours and a dynamic display of various shades of light and colours. The TV comes with a full screen design, and has smart viewing angles. It has Dolby vision and a certified Android system. With this TV you can be sure to be thoroughly entertained.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Top class LED panel with 4K Ultra HD
|Average SD content viewing
|Latest software
|Slim metal edge
|HDR video settings
Best features:
When it comes to the top rated TV based on budget, you should definitely opt for the Croma 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV or the Foxsky 139.7 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Both these TVs hit a sweet price point and have an excellent offer going on that you just can't pass up. With the features and amazing entertainment they both offer, this purchase is bound to be a huge bargain.
Overall, the best TV out of this list at a 70% discount is the Croma 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. This TV comes at a sweet price of ₹38,990 after a 48% discount and is a 55 inch TV that suits all your needs - from gaming to viewing and sound quality, the TV has it all.
Wondering how to pick the right smart TV on a discount? All you need to do is browse the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Once you log onto the Amazon page, go to the Festival Sale and click on the icon that says TVs and appliances. Here, you can filter options and click on the 70% discount offers button. This will show you all the TVs available at a 70% offer. Check the offer most suited for you and don't forget to look at the cashbacks and other offers on EMI!
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Foxsky 139.7 cm 4K ultra HD smart LED TV
|Rs. 26,999 (72% off)
|2.
|TCL 163.9 cm ONKYO soundbar series
|Rs. 69,990 (74% off)
|3.
|Coocaa 100 cm frameless series full HD smart TV
|Rs. 14,489 (64% off)
|4.
|Croma 139 cm 4K ultra HD certified android smart LED TV
|Rs. 38,990 (48% off)
Android TVs are also known as smart TVs. Smart TVs offer a range of functions for users - they allow users to integrate apps.
These days it's become the norm to purchase a smart TV because these TVs offer high functionality. They come with in-built apps, and can play music, movies, and TV shows from OTT platforms easily. You can even control them through an app on your smartphone, making it more convenient to use.
Yes, you can easily view SD channels on HD TVs. All you need to do is change the display settings on your television for an optimized experience.
Smart TVs are compatible with set-top boxes and WiFi connectivity is needed to stream apps.