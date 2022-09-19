Sign out
Top TVs under 10,000: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 20, 2022 18:40 IST

TV sets available under 10,000 come with decent screen size. They enhance the viewing experience and are also budget-friendly.

TV under 10,000 come with decent set of features.

TV is a perfect mode of entertainment for every age group, but finding a feature-loaded TV when your budget is low, can be quite challenging. Even though there are many models available, you will need to invest time in searching for one. Keeping this in mind, we have come up with a list of the best TVs under a budget of 10,000 with the latest features, so you can get one that matches your family's requirements with the least effort. Read on to check different models of such TVs. We have listed the best TVs under 10,000, perfect for families with different age groups and seeking to watch channels of their choice for entertainment.

  1. Kevin KN24832 with inbuilt soundbar

﻿This LED TV comes with an inbuilt sensor and sound bar, with HD resolution and 60 Hertz refresh rate. You can experience a remarkable viewing experience with the advanced HRDD technology in this TV, which comes at a price of just Rs. 5999.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 60 x 10 x 45

Screen size: 24 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 50 Watt

Type of connector: RF, remote, USB, HDMI

Type of mounting: wall or table mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
supports wireless headphones.customer support is not up to the mark.
toggle between various visible screen sizes with the cinema zoom featureThe back light always glows at full brightness
clear view from any position with 178 degrees L-R 
seamless fun with amazing picture quality, sound and resolution.  
Kevin 60 cm (24 Inches) HD Ready LED TV KN24832 (Black) | With Inbuilt Soundbar (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TV

The westinghouse LED TV comes with amazing speakers. Two HDMI ports connect the gaming console, blu-ray speakers or the set-top box. You can enjoy flawless picture quality on this TV, which costs just 6,999.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 42 x 79.5 x 8

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20 watts

Type of connector: USB, HDMI

Type of mounting: wall or table mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
vivid and realistic pictures that look natural and have depth and texturethe wall mount could have been sturdier
an immersive sound experience, just like movie theaters. 
178-degree wide viewing angle  
coloured elements in the screen are visible as the bright display enhances the brightness and contrast  
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (CREL7369, Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Chroma CREL7369 LED TV

This is an HD LED TV with 2 HDMI ports connected to a gaming console, blu ray players or set-top box. It comes with a headphone jack and 2 AV input slots, and 1 RF slot. The tv display has an A+ grade panel, and all these features are available at 7,990.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 73 x 20.3 x 47

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20 Watt

Type of connector: HDMI

Type of mounting: wall or table mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
VGA slot available for connecting to laptopsome people might find the brightness a bit too much 
dual speakers with in-built surround effect results in crystal clear sound 
178 degrees wide viewing angle for conveniently watching tv from any point in the room   
  
Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV HD32D1M19 (Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Huidi HD32D1M19

This HD ready tv lets you enjoy high-definition videos with vivid clarity. An external device, such as a set-top box, blu ray player or gaming console, can be connected for seamless entertainment using the two HDMI ports. You can enjoy standard, music, cinema and sports sound modes on this tv. Its price is just Rs. 7,299.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 72.6 x 7.6 x 43.4

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 1080 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20-watt

Type of connector: N/A

Type of mounting: wall or table mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
integrated box speakers ensure complete clarity of sound the tv doesn't have any smart connector 
image quality is enhanced because of the wide colour enhancer feature 
watch tv from anywhere in the room, as it has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees 
supports different audio formats such as MP 4, MOV, VOB, MPEG, AVI, MKV, DAT, MPG, MP3, AVI, TS/TR, RM/RMVB 
Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV HD32D1M19 (Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

5. VW VW32AFL LED TV

This VM LED TV is HD-ready and has a sleek and frame less design, imparting a classy look. There are two HDMI ports for connecting the blu ray player, set-top box or gaming console for entertainment. There is a powerful audio and music equaliser in this TV, which is priced at just 6899.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 22 x 42.2

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20 watt

Type of connector: HDMI and USB

Type of mounting: wall mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
VGA port is available for connecting to a laptopNo smart features
IPE display technology ensures amazing viewing experiences 
 LED screen is energy efficient because of adaptive contrast management (ACM) 
two speakers have surround sound effects for perfect entertainment 
VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Karbonn KJW32NSHDF LED TV

This smart LED TV's colour is phantom black. It looks stunning because of its bezel-less design. Connect it to your blu ray players, gaming console, set-top box, and USB devices, or connect to wi-fi to enjoy your seamless entertainment at just 7,990.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 72.2 x 8 x 42.5

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20 watt

Type of connector: ethernet, USB, HDMI and wi-fi

Type of mounting: wall or table mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
VGA unit is available for connecting to a PC or laptopno smart features
noise reduction 
178-degree wide viewing angle ensures clarity from all angles  
high-quality sound for immersive entertainment  
Karbonn 80 cm (32 Inches) Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV KJW32NSHDF (Phantom Black) with Bezel-Less Design
Check Price on Amazon

7.NVY NVA32BFR1 LED TV

The NVY LED tv is a budget tv, available at just 8,990. Enjoy vivid visuals on the tv with true-to-life colours and better brightness and contrast.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 52 x 13

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 hz

Type of connector: HDMI

Type of mounting: wall and table mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
VGA unit is available for connecting to a pc or laptopno smart features
noise reduction 
178-degree wide viewing angle ensures clarity from all angles  
high-quality sound for immersive entertainment  
NVY 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV | NVA32BFR1 (Black) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

8.Candles F32N001 LED TV

This is an HD-ready LED TV with in-built speakers. Connect it to a gaming console, blu ray players or set-top box with ease using HDMI ports. It also has options for using USB devices. Feel every moment while watching your favourite show with the TV's Bezel-less design. It is available for Rs. 7,490.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 73.5 x 11 x 48

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20 watt

Type of connector: HDMI

Type of mounting: wall mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
chroma boost picture engine ensures fantastic picture qualitythere is no smart connector or wi fi feature 
the superior audio quality for an immersive experience   
wide viewing angle for enjoying from any angle in the room 
hot keys ensure ease of use 
Candes 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (CTPL32EFN)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Compaq CQW32HDNS LED TV

This is a HUEQ series LED TV with HD-ready resolution. External devices can be easily connected to it through the two USB and two HDMI ports to ensure seamless entertainment. It has a sleek design and comes with powerful speakers to provide an immersive experience to the viewers. This TV is priced at 7,999.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 72 x 9 x 42.7

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20 watt

Type of connector: USB, HDMI

Type of mounting: wall or table mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees ensures picture clarity from different points in the room there is no smart connectivity option on the TV
ultra bright screen helps in seeing clear pictures in brighter surroundings  
It has IR ports for controlling devices attached to it, such as STB or DVD player  
speakers come with stereo sound 
Compaq 80 cm (32 inches) HUEQ A Series HD Ready LED TV CQW32HDNS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. VW VW3251 LED TV

This VW LED tv is of the frameless series, having a classy and sophisticated look. It offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, and there are HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices. Thus, you get full entertainment by streaming video from different sources, including the internet, through wi-fi. It comes at a price of just 8,199.

Specifications

TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 22 x 42.2

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz

Sound output: 20 watt

Type of connector: HDMI, USB, ethernet, and wi-fi

Type of mounting: wall mount

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
It comes with a music equaliserslow response
smart tv features include in-built wi-fi, screen connectivity, screen mirroring, M-cast and multimedia connectivity 
A+ grade panels and IPE technology creates amazing visuals with True colour 
the audio quality could have been better 
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Kevin KN24832 with inbuild soundbarHRDD technology provides the ultimate viewing experiencecinema zoom featuresupport for wireless headphones
Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TVvivid and realistic pictures that look natural and have depth and texture2 HDMI ports and USB port for connecting external devicesimmersive sound experience
Chroma CREL7369 LED TV178-degree wide viewing angleVGA slot available for connecting to LaptopUSB ports for connecting hard drives
Huidi HD32D1M19 wide color enhancer feature for better quality picturesupports different audio formatssupports different audio formats
VM VW32AFL LED TVVGA port is available for connecting to a laptop two speakers have surround sound effectbetter performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processor
Karbonn KJW32SKHD LED TVbetter performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processorbetter performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processorit comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM
NVY NVA32BFR1 LED TVVGA unit is availablenoise reductionhigh-quality sound for immersive entertainment 
Candles F32N001 LED TVchroma boost picture enginehotkeys ensure ease of useconnect it to a gaming console
Compaq CQW32HDNS LED ensures picture qualityhotkeys ensure ease of useconnect it to a gaming console
    

Best value for money

The VW VW3251 LED is the best value-for-money TV when you have a less budget and yet need a feature-loaded TV because it offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and has ethernet connectivity options. Thus, you can stream from the internet using wi-fi as well. The USB port lets you connect external devices to the device. It comes for 8,199.

Best overall

The compaq CQW32HDNS HUEQ series LED TV is the best overall on the list when you are looking for a TV that every family member can use conveniently. It has a perfectly bright screen for a better viewing experience even when the surrounding is bright. IR ports ensure the ease of controlling external devices such as DVDs or STB players.

How to find the top TVs under 10,000 in India?

Consider these points to get the best TV under 10,000:

  • If you have almost everyone in your family who are into online video streaming, check if the model supports Wi-Fi, so you can connect to the internet to stream online shows.
  • Check if the audio quality has clarity and is loud enough.
  • The TV must have USB ports to support attaching external USB devices and play videos or music of your choice.
  • If you love playing games, check if there are ports for connecting gaming consoles. There has to be at least 1 GB of RAM for optimal performance.
  • It should have a wide viewing angle, so you can watch TV conveniently from any position in your room and enjoy complete visual clarity.

    Price of TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TV7,999
Chroma CREL7369 LED TV7,990
Huidi HD32D1M19 6,999
VW VW32AFL LED TV6,899
Karbonn KJW32SKHD LED TV8,990
NVY NVA32BFR1 LED TV8,990
Candles F32N001 LED TV9,020
Compaq CQW32HDNS LED TV7,999
VW VW3251 LED TV8,199

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best TV under 10,000

Which brand provides the best TV under 10,000?

Brands such as Croma, Huidi, Karbon, Kevin, Candles, Compaq, VW and NVY are some brands that provide the best TVs under 10,000 in India. 

What are the primary specifications of the Compaq CQW32HDNS HUEQ series LED TV?

The specifications of the Compaq CQW32HDNS HUEQ series LED TV are:

  • TV dimensions(cm): 72 x 9 x 42.7
  • Screen Size: 32 Inches
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution and refresh rate: 720p, 60 Hz
  • Type of connector: USB, HDMI

How to buy the best TV under 10,000?

There are different options for TVs under 10,000, but you need to keep specific criteria in mind for choosing the right one. Follow this guide to find the best one.

