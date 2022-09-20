Top TVs under 10,000: A buying guide

TV under ₹ 10,000 come with decent set of features.

TV is a perfect mode of entertainment for every age group, but finding a feature-loaded TV when your budget is low, can be quite challenging. Even though there are many models available, you will need to invest time in searching for one. Keeping this in mind, we have come up with a list of the best TVs under a budget of ₹10,000 with the latest features, so you can get one that matches your family's requirements with the least effort. Read on to check different models of such TVs. We have listed the best TVs under ₹10,000, perfect for families with different age groups and seeking to watch channels of their choice for entertainment. Kevin KN24832 with inbuilt soundbar ﻿This LED TV comes with an inbuilt sensor and sound bar, with HD resolution and 60 Hertz refresh rate. You can experience a remarkable viewing experience with the advanced HRDD technology in this TV, which comes at a price of just Rs. 5999. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 60 x 10 x 45 Screen size: 24 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 50 Watt Type of connector: RF, remote, USB, HDMI Type of mounting: wall or table mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons supports wireless headphones. customer support is not up to the mark. toggle between various visible screen sizes with the cinema zoom feature The back light always glows at full brightness clear view from any position with 178 degrees L-R seamless fun with amazing picture quality, sound and resolution.

2. Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TV The westinghouse LED TV comes with amazing speakers. Two HDMI ports connect the gaming console, blu-ray speakers or the set-top box. You can enjoy flawless picture quality on this TV, which costs just ₹6,999. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 42 x 79.5 x 8 Screen size: 32 inches Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20 watts Type of connector: USB, HDMI Type of mounting: wall or table mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons vivid and realistic pictures that look natural and have depth and texture the wall mount could have been sturdier an immersive sound experience, just like movie theaters. 178-degree wide viewing angle coloured elements in the screen are visible as the bright display enhances the brightness and contrast

3. Chroma CREL7369 LED TV This is an HD LED TV with 2 HDMI ports connected to a gaming console, blu ray players or set-top box. It comes with a headphone jack and 2 AV input slots, and 1 RF slot. The tv display has an A+ grade panel, and all these features are available at ₹7,990. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 73 x 20.3 x 47 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20 Watt Type of connector: HDMI Type of mounting: wall or table mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons VGA slot available for connecting to laptop some people might find the brightness a bit too much dual speakers with in-built surround effect results in crystal clear sound 178 degrees wide viewing angle for conveniently watching tv from any point in the room

4. Huidi HD32D1M19 This HD ready tv lets you enjoy high-definition videos with vivid clarity. An external device, such as a set-top box, blu ray player or gaming console, can be connected for seamless entertainment using the two HDMI ports. You can enjoy standard, music, cinema and sports sound modes on this tv. Its price is just Rs. 7,299. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 72.6 x 7.6 x 43.4 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 1080 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20-watt Type of connector: N/A Type of mounting: wall or table mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons integrated box speakers ensure complete clarity of sound the tv doesn't have any smart connector image quality is enhanced because of the wide colour enhancer feature watch tv from anywhere in the room, as it has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees supports different audio formats such as MP 4, MOV, VOB, MPEG, AVI, MKV, DAT, MPG, MP3, AVI, TS/TR, RM/RMVB

5. VW VW32AFL LED TV This VM LED TV is HD-ready and has a sleek and frame less design, imparting a classy look. There are two HDMI ports for connecting the blu ray player, set-top box or gaming console for entertainment. There is a powerful audio and music equaliser in this TV, which is priced at just ₹6899. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 22 x 42.2 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20 watt Type of connector: HDMI and USB Type of mounting: wall mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons VGA port is available for connecting to a laptop No smart features IPE display technology ensures amazing viewing experiences LED screen is energy efficient because of adaptive contrast management (ACM) two speakers have surround sound effects for perfect entertainment

6. Karbonn KJW32NSHDF LED TV This smart LED TV's colour is phantom black. It looks stunning because of its bezel-less design. Connect it to your blu ray players, gaming console, set-top box, and USB devices, or connect to wi-fi to enjoy your seamless entertainment at just ₹7,990. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 72.2 x 8 x 42.5 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20 watt Type of connector: ethernet, USB, HDMI and wi-fi Type of mounting: wall or table mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons VGA unit is available for connecting to a PC or laptop no smart features noise reduction 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures clarity from all angles high-quality sound for immersive entertainment

7.NVY NVA32BFR1 LED TV The NVY LED tv is a budget tv, available at just ₹8,990. Enjoy vivid visuals on the tv with true-to-life colours and better brightness and contrast. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 52 x 13 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 hz Type of connector: HDMI Type of mounting: wall and table mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons VGA unit is available for connecting to a pc or laptop no smart features noise reduction 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures clarity from all angles high-quality sound for immersive entertainment

8.Candles F32N001 LED TV This is an HD-ready LED TV with in-built speakers. Connect it to a gaming console, blu ray players or set-top box with ease using HDMI ports. It also has options for using USB devices. Feel every moment while watching your favourite show with the TV's Bezel-less design. It is available for Rs. 7,490. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 73.5 x 11 x 48 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20 watt Type of connector: HDMI Type of mounting: wall mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons chroma boost picture engine ensures fantastic picture quality there is no smart connector or wi fi feature the superior audio quality for an immersive experience wide viewing angle for enjoying from any angle in the room hot keys ensure ease of use

9. Compaq CQW32HDNS LED TV This is a HUEQ series LED TV with HD-ready resolution. External devices can be easily connected to it through the two USB and two HDMI ports to ensure seamless entertainment. It has a sleek design and comes with powerful speakers to provide an immersive experience to the viewers. This TV is priced at ₹7,999. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 72 x 9 x 42.7 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20 watt Type of connector: USB, HDMI Type of mounting: wall or table mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees ensures picture clarity from different points in the room there is no smart connectivity option on the TV ultra bright screen helps in seeing clear pictures in brighter surroundings It has IR ports for controlling devices attached to it, such as STB or DVD player speakers come with stereo sound

10. VW VW3251 LED TV This VW LED tv is of the frameless series, having a classy and sophisticated look. It offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, and there are HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices. Thus, you get full entertainment by streaming video from different sources, including the internet, through wi-fi. It comes at a price of just ₹8,199. Specifications TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 22 x 42.2 Screen size: 32 inches Display technology: LED Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz Sound output: 20 watt Type of connector: HDMI, USB, ethernet, and wi-fi Type of mounting: wall mount Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons It comes with a music equaliser slow response smart tv features include in-built wi-fi, screen connectivity, screen mirroring, M-cast and multimedia connectivity A+ grade panels and IPE technology creates amazing visuals with True colour the audio quality could have been better

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Kevin KN24832 with inbuild soundbar HRDD technology provides the ultimate viewing experience cinema zoom feature support for wireless headphones Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TV vivid and realistic pictures that look natural and have depth and texture 2 HDMI ports and USB port for connecting external devices immersive sound experience Chroma CREL7369 LED TV 178-degree wide viewing angle VGA slot available for connecting to Laptop USB ports for connecting hard drives Huidi HD32D1M19 wide color enhancer feature for better quality picture supports different audio formats supports different audio formats VM VW32AFL LED TV VGA port is available for connecting to a laptop two speakers have surround sound effect better performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processor Karbonn KJW32SKHD LED TV better performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processor better performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processor it comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM NVY NVA32BFR1 LED TV VGA unit is available noise reduction high-quality sound for immersive entertainment Candles F32N001 LED TV chroma boost picture engine hotkeys ensure ease of use connect it to a gaming console Compaq CQW32HDNS LED ensures picture quality hotkeys ensure ease of use connect it to a gaming console

Best value for money The VW VW3251 LED is the best value-for-money TV when you have a less budget and yet need a feature-loaded TV because it offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and has ethernet connectivity options. Thus, you can stream from the internet using wi-fi as well. The USB port lets you connect external devices to the device. It comes for ₹8,199. Best overall The compaq CQW32HDNS HUEQ series LED TV is the best overall on the list when you are looking for a TV that every family member can use conveniently. It has a perfectly bright screen for a better viewing experience even when the surrounding is bright. IR ports ensure the ease of controlling external devices such as DVDs or STB players. How to find the top TVs under ₹10,000 in India? Consider these points to get the best TV under ₹10,000: If you have almost everyone in your family who are into online video streaming, check if the model supports Wi-Fi, so you can connect to the internet to stream online shows.

Check if the audio quality has clarity and is loud enough.

The TV must have USB ports to support attaching external USB devices and play videos or music of your choice.

If you love playing games, check if there are ports for connecting gaming consoles. There has to be at least 1 GB of RAM for optimal performance.

It should have a wide viewing angle, so you can watch TV conveniently from any position in your room and enjoy complete visual clarity.



Price of TVs at a glance: