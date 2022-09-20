Top TVs under 10,000: A buying guide

Which brand provides the best TV under ₹10,000?
Brands such as Croma, Huidi, Karbon, Kevin, Candles, Compaq, VW and NVY are some brands that provide the best TVs under ₹10,000 in India.
Summary:
TV is a perfect mode of entertainment for every age group, but finding a feature-loaded TV when your budget is low, can be quite challenging. Even though there are many models available, you will need to invest time in searching for one. Keeping this in mind, we have come up with a list of the best TVs under a budget of ₹10,000 with the latest features, so you can get one that matches your family's requirements with the least effort. Read on to check different models of such TVs. We have listed the best TVs under ₹10,000, perfect for families with different age groups and seeking to watch channels of their choice for entertainment.
This LED TV comes with an inbuilt sensor and sound bar, with HD resolution and 60 Hertz refresh rate. You can experience a remarkable viewing experience with the advanced HRDD technology in this TV, which comes at a price of just Rs. 5999.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 60 x 10 x 45
Screen size: 24 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 50 Watt
Type of connector: RF, remote, USB, HDMI
Type of mounting: wall or table mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|supports wireless headphones.
|customer support is not up to the mark.
|toggle between various visible screen sizes with the cinema zoom feature
|The back light always glows at full brightness
|clear view from any position with 178 degrees L-R
|seamless fun with amazing picture quality, sound and resolution.
2. Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TV
The westinghouse LED TV comes with amazing speakers. Two HDMI ports connect the gaming console, blu-ray speakers or the set-top box. You can enjoy flawless picture quality on this TV, which costs just ₹6,999.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 42 x 79.5 x 8
Screen size: 32 inches
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20 watts
Type of connector: USB, HDMI
Type of mounting: wall or table mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|vivid and realistic pictures that look natural and have depth and texture
|the wall mount could have been sturdier
|an immersive sound experience, just like movie theaters.
|178-degree wide viewing angle
|coloured elements in the screen are visible as the bright display enhances the brightness and contrast
This is an HD LED TV with 2 HDMI ports connected to a gaming console, blu ray players or set-top box. It comes with a headphone jack and 2 AV input slots, and 1 RF slot. The tv display has an A+ grade panel, and all these features are available at ₹7,990.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 73 x 20.3 x 47
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20 Watt
Type of connector: HDMI
Type of mounting: wall or table mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|VGA slot available for connecting to laptop
|some people might find the brightness a bit too much
|dual speakers with in-built surround effect results in crystal clear sound
|178 degrees wide viewing angle for conveniently watching tv from any point in the room
This HD ready tv lets you enjoy high-definition videos with vivid clarity. An external device, such as a set-top box, blu ray player or gaming console, can be connected for seamless entertainment using the two HDMI ports. You can enjoy standard, music, cinema and sports sound modes on this tv. Its price is just Rs. 7,299.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 72.6 x 7.6 x 43.4
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 1080 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20-watt
Type of connector: N/A
Type of mounting: wall or table mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|integrated box speakers ensure complete clarity of sound
|the tv doesn't have any smart connector
|image quality is enhanced because of the wide colour enhancer feature
|watch tv from anywhere in the room, as it has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees
|supports different audio formats such as MP 4, MOV, VOB, MPEG, AVI, MKV, DAT, MPG, MP3, AVI, TS/TR, RM/RMVB
This VM LED TV is HD-ready and has a sleek and frame less design, imparting a classy look. There are two HDMI ports for connecting the blu ray player, set-top box or gaming console for entertainment. There is a powerful audio and music equaliser in this TV, which is priced at just ₹6899.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 22 x 42.2
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20 watt
Type of connector: HDMI and USB
Type of mounting: wall mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|VGA port is available for connecting to a laptop
|No smart features
|IPE display technology ensures amazing viewing experiences
|LED screen is energy efficient because of adaptive contrast management (ACM)
|two speakers have surround sound effects for perfect entertainment
This smart LED TV's colour is phantom black. It looks stunning because of its bezel-less design. Connect it to your blu ray players, gaming console, set-top box, and USB devices, or connect to wi-fi to enjoy your seamless entertainment at just ₹7,990.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 72.2 x 8 x 42.5
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20 watt
Type of connector: ethernet, USB, HDMI and wi-fi
Type of mounting: wall or table mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|VGA unit is available for connecting to a PC or laptop
|no smart features
|noise reduction
|178-degree wide viewing angle ensures clarity from all angles
|high-quality sound for immersive entertainment
The NVY LED tv is a budget tv, available at just ₹8,990. Enjoy vivid visuals on the tv with true-to-life colours and better brightness and contrast.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 52 x 13
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 hz
Type of connector: HDMI
Type of mounting: wall and table mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|VGA unit is available for connecting to a pc or laptop
|no smart features
|noise reduction
|178-degree wide viewing angle ensures clarity from all angles
|high-quality sound for immersive entertainment
This is an HD-ready LED TV with in-built speakers. Connect it to a gaming console, blu ray players or set-top box with ease using HDMI ports. It also has options for using USB devices. Feel every moment while watching your favourite show with the TV's Bezel-less design. It is available for Rs. 7,490.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 73.5 x 11 x 48
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20 watt
Type of connector: HDMI
Type of mounting: wall mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|chroma boost picture engine ensures fantastic picture quality
|there is no smart connector or wi fi feature
|the superior audio quality for an immersive experience
|wide viewing angle for enjoying from any angle in the room
|hot keys ensure ease of use
This is a HUEQ series LED TV with HD-ready resolution. External devices can be easily connected to it through the two USB and two HDMI ports to ensure seamless entertainment. It has a sleek design and comes with powerful speakers to provide an immersive experience to the viewers. This TV is priced at ₹7,999.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 72 x 9 x 42.7
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20 watt
Type of connector: USB, HDMI
Type of mounting: wall or table mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees ensures picture clarity from different points in the room
|there is no smart connectivity option on the TV
|ultra bright screen helps in seeing clear pictures in brighter surroundings
|It has IR ports for controlling devices attached to it, such as STB or DVD player
|speakers come with stereo sound
10. VW VW3251 LED TV
This VW LED tv is of the frameless series, having a classy and sophisticated look. It offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, and there are HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices. Thus, you get full entertainment by streaming video from different sources, including the internet, through wi-fi. It comes at a price of just ₹8,199.
Specifications
TV dimensions(cm): 80 x 22 x 42.2
Screen size: 32 inches
Display technology: LED
Resolution and refresh rate: 720 p, 60 Hz
Sound output: 20 watt
Type of connector: HDMI, USB, ethernet, and wi-fi
Type of mounting: wall mount
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a music equaliser
|slow response
|smart tv features include in-built wi-fi, screen connectivity, screen mirroring, M-cast and multimedia connectivity
|A+ grade panels and IPE technology creates amazing visuals with True colour
|the audio quality could have been better
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Kevin KN24832 with inbuild soundbar
|HRDD technology provides the ultimate viewing experience
|cinema zoom feature
|support for wireless headphones
|Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TV
|vivid and realistic pictures that look natural and have depth and texture
|2 HDMI ports and USB port for connecting external devices
|immersive sound experience
|Chroma CREL7369 LED TV
|178-degree wide viewing angle
|VGA slot available for connecting to Laptop
|USB ports for connecting hard drives
|Huidi HD32D1M19
|wide color enhancer feature for better quality picture
|supports different audio formats
|supports different audio formats
|VM VW32AFL LED TV
|VGA port is available for connecting to a laptop
|two speakers have surround sound effect
|better performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processor
|Karbonn KJW32SKHD LED TV
|better performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processor
|better performance with the quad-core 1.5 GHz A 53 processor
|it comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM
|NVY NVA32BFR1 LED TV
|VGA unit is available
|noise reduction
|high-quality sound for immersive entertainment
|Candles F32N001 LED TV
|chroma boost picture engine
|hotkeys ensure ease of use
|connect it to a gaming console
|Compaq CQW32HDNS LED
|ensures picture quality
|hotkeys ensure ease of use
|connect it to a gaming console
Best value for money
The VW VW3251 LED is the best value-for-money TV when you have a less budget and yet need a feature-loaded TV because it offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and has ethernet connectivity options. Thus, you can stream from the internet using wi-fi as well. The USB port lets you connect external devices to the device. It comes for ₹8,199.
Best overall
The compaq CQW32HDNS HUEQ series LED TV is the best overall on the list when you are looking for a TV that every family member can use conveniently. It has a perfectly bright screen for a better viewing experience even when the surrounding is bright. IR ports ensure the ease of controlling external devices such as DVDs or STB players.
How to find the top TVs under ₹10,000 in India?
Consider these points to get the best TV under ₹10,000:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Westinghouse WH32PL09 LED TV
|7,999
|Chroma CREL7369 LED TV
|7,990
|Huidi HD32D1M19
|6,999
|VW VW32AFL LED TV
|6,899
|Karbonn KJW32SKHD LED TV
|8,990
|NVY NVA32BFR1 LED TV
|8,990
|Candles F32N001 LED TV
|9,020
|Compaq CQW32HDNS LED TV
|7,999
|VW VW3251 LED TV
|8,199
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.
The specifications of the Compaq CQW32HDNS HUEQ series LED TV are:
There are different options for TVs under ₹10,000, but you need to keep specific criteria in mind for choosing the right one. Follow this guide to find the best one.
If you want a TV with internet connectivity, the VW VW3251 LED TV is a better option for you among the two models
The Karbonn KJW32SKHD LED TV and the VW VW3251 LED TV are the models with ethernet connectivity option.