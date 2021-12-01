Trimmers are excellent tools for men who like to prioritize grooming, top picks

The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on almost each one of us. However, the forced lockdown did introduce us to alternative ways of carrying on with everyday-life activities. So, when salons were shut for a long time, many men thought of the innovative way to keep their grooming game on point. They resorted more and more to using trimmers to get a well-trimmed and styled beard from the comfort of their home. Given trimmers are portable, lightweight, easy to use and offer a more customized experience, most men swear by trimmers. The stainless-steel blades of the trimmer are skin-friendly and glide smoothly across the skin. With a host of amazing features, trimmers allow one to get dapper ready in no time and in a hassle-free manner. So, it's time to become your own stylist and trim the beard exactly the way you like.



We have prepared a list of beard trimmers which come with a host of interesting features to help you get the desired look you want. Take a look.





1. Kubra KB-309 Professional Cordless Rechargeable LED Display Hair Clipper

B08963M5Q8

With its advances cutting system, now styling and grooming beard is effortless and consumes little time. It comes with a 2200 mAh battery which gives a runtime of 120 minutes. The slick LED indicator helps keep you updated with how much battery is left. The stainless steel blades are sharp and come with rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation on skin. One can set the desired length on the trimmer from 0.5 to 12 mm as per one's requirement. It is lightweight and is available in white colour.



2. Philips QP2525/10 Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver

B07NGTRRPN

This unique OneBlade can trim, shave and style your beard. The blade feels soft on skin and glides across the skin smoothly. It features a dual protection system that has a protective plate on top of the cutter, which prevents the blade from touching skin. The high-performance cutter powers through hair at 200 times per second to get precise sharp edges. After charging it for 8 hours only, it gives you a runtime of uninterrupted 45 minutes runtime. It is water-resistant, therefore easy to clean.



Other features:

1) 3 click-on trimming combs

2) Trimming Range 1 - 4 mm

3) Wight - 0.16 kg



3. VEGA Men T3 Beard Trimmer For Men

B08BQ18P3S

The corrosion-free, stainless-steel blades are designed to give you a smooth and comfortable trim. It comes with a LED display indicator which tells one about the battery capacity. It boasts of an ergonomic design, and is both compact and lightweight. You can adjust the desired length on trimmer on 20 adjustable length settings. Upon charging it for just 90 minutes, one gets to use it for 90 minutes straight without any hassle.



Other features:

1) Travel lock feature

2) Detachable comb/head for easy cleaning

3) Washable Trimmer Head





4. Zebronics ZEB-HT102 Corded/Cordless Use Trimmer

B09K5K8N7J

This trimmer has self-sharpening blades with round tips. It has a sleek design which makes it easy for handling and use. The LED display indicator keeps one updates about the capacity of the battery. It is skin-friendly and gives you a smooth trim.



Other features:

1) Trimming range of 0.5mm to 6mm

2) 3 speed modes for variable use

3) 1.5mm / 3mm / 4.5mm / 6mm attachable guide combs



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON