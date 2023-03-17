Sign out
Tune in and turn up the fun: Try these 10 best LG LED TVs in 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 17, 2023 14:28 IST

Summary:

Looking for the best LG LED TVs in 2023? Our buying guide showcases the top 10 LG LED TVs for your home entertainment needs. Discover the latest features to enhance your viewing experience.

LG LED TVs bring excellent viewing experience to the users.

As we head further into 2023, there is no better time to upgrade your home entertainment system than now. With technological advancements rapidly taking place, there are plenty of options available in the market that cater to all your needs. One such device that has become a staple in every household is the LED TV. LG, one of the most trusted names in the industry, offers a wide range of LED TVs that promises to take your viewing experience to the next level. Whether you're a gamer, movie buff, or sports enthusiast, there is an LG LED TV for you.

We've compiled a list of the 10 best LG LED TVs for 2023 that are worth investing in. Our aim is to help you make an informed decision that will give you the best bang for your buck. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of LG LED TVs and find the one that's perfect for you.

1. LG OLED48C2PSA

The LG OLED48C2PSA 48in TV is a stunning device that promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. This OLED TV boasts a 48-inch screen that displays crystal-clear images with vivid colours and deep blacks. The device is equipped with LG's Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI Processor that enhances the picture quality and produces sharp, clear, and detailed images. The OLED48C2PSA also features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which deliver a cinematic experience with immersive sound. This LG LED TV is a true entertainment experience.

Specifications

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Display Type: OLED

Screen Size: 48 inches

Operating System: webOS

Processor: Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI Processor

ProsCons
Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI Processor enhances picture qualityLG TV price is on the higher side
Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos produce a cinematic experienceNo support for Next-Gen gaming features such as VRR or 120fps
webOS provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface 
LG 121 cm (48 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
4 (11)
30% off
107,990 154,990
Buy now

2. LG 32LM563BPTC

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a stylish and sleek LG TV 32-inch Smart TV that provides an immersive viewing experience. This LED TV has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels that produces clear and sharp images. The dynamic colour enhancer enhances the colour and produces vivid images, making your favourite shows and movies come to life. Additionally, the TV has a wide viewing angle that allows you to watch your favourite shows from any corner of the room. The LG LED TV also features a user-friendly interface.

Specifications

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Display Type: LED

Screen Size: 32 inches

Operating System: webOS

Sound: 10W speakers with Dolby Digital Decoder

ProsCons
Multiple Internet services supported Average sound output for a TV this size
Fast refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience 
Sleek and lightweight 
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
4.3 (12,504)
Get Price

3. LG 32LK616BPTB

LG 32LK616BPTB is a smart TV designed for a seamless entertainment experience. With its sleek design and innovative features, it delivers crisp images and clear audio that will leave you immersed in your favourite shows. This LG 32-inch Smart TV is a perfect choice for those who are looking for a smart TV with style and functionality.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch LED with HD Ready resolution

Audio: 20 Watts output, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Virtual X

Smart TV Features: WebOS, Wi-Fi, Miracast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port

ProsCons
With its multiple connectivity options, you can connect multiple devices to your TV.Its 20-watt output might not be sufficient for larger rooms or noisy environments.
Compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube 
Smart Tv AI ThinQ provides the ultimate entertainment experience 

4. LG 43UQ7500PSF

LG 43UQ7500PSF is a top-of-the-line smart LG TV 43 inch that comes packed with features to enhance your viewing experience. This TV is designed to provide an immersive cinematic experience with its Dolby Vision and Atmos technology. The built-in Alexa and Google Assistant provide ease of access to your favourite shows and movies. Its sleek, metallic design with a thin bezel adds elegance to your living room.

Specifications

Display size: 43 inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port, 1 RF connectivity input

Operating System: WebOS

Sound Output: 20W, Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 1-year

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
4.3 (1,655)
32% off
40,990 59,990
Buy now
ProsCons
Wide viewing angle with IPS panelNo LG magic remote
1-year warranty available for peace of mind 
Dolby Vision and Atmos technolog 

5. LG 43UM7790PTA

The LG 43UM7790PTA is a great choice for those seeking a smart TV with advanced features and stunning picture quality. With its AI technology, this LG TV 43-inch delivers crisp and clear visuals with enhanced detail, improving viewing quality. Its multiple connectivity options and powerful audio output make it a great all-around TV.

Specifications

Display: 43-inch LED display with 3840x2160 resolution

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, LAN

Audio: 20W sound output with DTS Virtual:X and AI Sound

ProsCons
AI technology optimizes picture quality for every sceneLimited viewing angle compared to some other models
Multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMINo HDMI 2.1 port for gaming enthusiasts
Powerful audio output with DTS Virtual:X and AI Sound 
LG 109.2 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UM7790PTA (Black) (2021 Model)
4 (61)
39% off
39,900 64,990
Buy now

6. LG 55UQ8020PSB

Experience entertainment like never before with LG 55UQ8020PSB. This 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV offers a crystal-clear display and an immersive sound experience. With AI ThinQ technology, you can easily access your favourite content with voice commands. The sleek design of the TV blends in with any modern interior décor.

Specifications

Display size: 55 inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Speaker output: 20 Watts

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

AI ThinQ technology

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsLG TV price is slightly higher compared to peers
Wide viewing angles  
Smart Tv AI ThinQ provides the ultimate entertainment experience 
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ8020PSB (Dark Iron Gray)
4.4 (307)
8% off
72,990 78,990
Buy now

7. LG 43LM5600PTC

The LG 43LM5600PTC is a great smart TV that offers excellent value for money. It delivers stunning visuals, seamless multitasking, and easy app access, making it a great addition to any home entertainment setup. This TV is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and feature-packed smart TV. Equipped with a powerful quad-core processor, this TV enables seamless multitasking and quick app access.

Specifications

Display: 43-inch Full HD LED display

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate: 50Hz

Smart TV: Yes

Processor: Quad-core processor

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Powerful quad-core processor for seamless multitaskingRefresh rate could be better
Multiple connectivity options for added convenience 
Affordable price 
LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 43LM5600PTC (Dark Iron Gray)
4.3 (337)
26% off
30,290 40,990
Buy now

8. LG 32LQ6360PSA

The LG 32LQ6360PSA is a smart LED TV that is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience. The TV has a sleek design and a metallic finish that adds a touch of elegance to any room it is placed in. The TV comes with a wide range of features that make it ideal for both gaming and streaming.

Specifications

Screen size: 32 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Operating System: WebOS

Speaker output: 20 Watts

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

ProsCons
Smart TV features provide access to various streaming servicesLimited number of HDMI ports
WebOS operating system provides a seamless user experience 
The TV has multiple connectivity options for easy access to content 
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
5 (5)
17% off
25,990 31,490
Buy now

9. LG 55UP8000PTZ

If you're looking for a sleek and stylish television with cutting-edge features, then look no further than the LG 55UP8000PTZ. This Ultra HD LED TV features a large 55-inch display that provides an immersive viewing experience and ease of accessibility with webOS, voice control, and AI ThinQ technology. The TV also comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, making it easy to connect your devices and enjoy your content seamlessly.

Specifications

Display: 55-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) LED panel

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

HDR: HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro

AI ThinQ with Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa

WebOS with Magic Remote

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Crisp and clear picture quality with excellent colour accuracySound quality is average and may require additional speakers for a better audio experience
AI ThinQ technology with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa for hands-free control 
LG 139.7 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP8000PTZ (Black) (2021 Model)
4.4 (18)
48% off
49,000 94,990
Buy now

10. LG 55UP7740PTZ

Looking for an impressive TV with stunning picture quality and a sleek design? Look no further than the LG 55UP7740PTZ. With HDR10 and HLG support, you'll get enhanced contrast and a wider range of colours, bringing visuals to life like never before. You can also easily stream your favourite content from popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ using LG's webOS platform.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

HDR: HDR10 and HLG

Operating System: webOS

Smart Features: Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, Wi-Fi, Screen Share, LG ThinQ AI

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 RF port, 1 Ethernet port, 1 Digital Audio Out port

ProsCons
Impressive picture qualityNo HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming consoles
Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant 
LG 139.7 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP7740PTZ (Black) (2021 Model)
4.6 (29)
46% off
49,000 89,990
Buy now

Comparison Table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG OLED48C2PSA48in4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)120Hz
LG 32LM563BPTC32inHD Ready (1366x768)50Hz
LG 32LK616BPTB32inHD Ready (1366x768)50Hz
LG 43UQ7500PSF43in4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60Hz
LG 43UM7790PTA43in4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60Hz
LG 55UQ8020PSB55in4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60Hz
LG 43LM5600PTC43inFull HD (1920x1080)50Hz
LG 32LQ6360PSA32inFull HD (1920x1080)60Hz
LG 55UP8000PTZ55in4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60Hz
LG 55UP7740PTZ55in4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60Hz

Best value for money

The LG 43LM5600PTC is the best value-for-money product on this list. This 43-inch smart TV provides a Full HD display with an IPS panel that offers excellent viewing angles, vivid colours, and deep blacks. The TV also has a quad-core processor that ensures smooth performance and faster access to apps. This model supports multiple HDR formats such as HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, providing an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, it comes with a Magic Remote that supports voice commands, making it convenient to navigate through the TV’s features. At its price point, the LG offers a great set of features that makes it an excellent value for money.

Best overall product

The LG OLED48C2PSA is the best overall product on this list. This 48-inch OLED TV offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution with an OLED panel that provides deep blacks, vibrant colours, and excellent contrast. It supports multiple HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Pro, HLG Pro, and Technicolor, making it an ideal choice for HDR content. The TV also comes with an advanced processor that delivers smooth performance and faster access to apps. It has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support, which makes it convenient to use voice commands to control the TV. The TV’s slim design and minimalistic stand add to its overall elegance, making it an excellent choice for those who want a premium TV experience.

How to find the perfect LG TV?

When looking for an LG TV, consider the size, resolution, display type, HDR support, and smart TV features. LG offers TVs ranging from 32 inches to 77 inches in various resolutions, including Full HD, 4K Ultra HD, and 8K Ultra HD. The type of display panel is also essential as it affects the TV's picture quality. Additionally, look for TVs that support multiple HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro, and HLG Pro, as they enhance the viewing experience for HDR content. Lastly, LG's webOS-based smart TV platform offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface that supports various streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, making it an excellent choice for those who want a seamless and convenient smart TV experience.

Product Price
LG 121 cm (48 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 107,990
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) ₹ 40,990
LG 109.2 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UM7790PTA (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 39,900
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ8020PSB (Dark Iron Gray) ₹ 72,990
LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 43LM5600PTC (Dark Iron Gray) ₹ 30,290
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 32LQ6360PSA (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 25,990
LG 139.7 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP8000PTZ (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 49,000
LG 139.7 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP7740PTZ (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 49,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
Best LG LED TVs

What is the price range for LG TVs in India?

LG TV price in India ranges from around 15,000 for basic models and goes up to 5,00,000 for high-end models with advanced features and large screen sizes.

What are some of the key features of LG LED TVs?

LG LED TVs come with a variety of features such as 4K resolution, OLED panels, HDR support, webOS operating system, AI ThinQ technology, voice recognition, and built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

What are the screen sizes available for LG LED TVs?

LG LED TVs are available in a range of screen sizes, starting from 32 inches and going up to 86 inches, to cater to different needs and preferences.

 View More
