TVs under 20,000 marry affordability with multimedia features

Television has been one of our country's most important sources of multimedia communication. With the emergence of smart television sets across the globe, people have been on the constant lookout for such TVs. We will help you in finding the best smart TV for you. Finding the best television for yourself can be tedious, and we are here to help. We have curated a fresh list of all the television sets that fall under the ₹20,000 category in India. We have also listed specifications, price, merits, and demerits. It is done so that you make an unbiased choice. Finding the perfect television for yourself can be challenging. We have listed the best television sets available for under ₹20,000 in India. 1.One plus 80 cm (32 inches) Y series HD ready LED smart android TV With the brand name of one plus, this TV comes with a resolution of 720 p. You can also enjoy all your favourite OTT apps on this television. In addition, it is also budget-friendly. Specifications Brand: one plus

Resolution: 720 p

Screen size: 32 inches

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1AC cord, 2 AAA battery, 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 2 AAA battery

Connector type: wi-fi

Item dimensions (LxWxH): 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 centimeters

Type of mounting: wall mount

Pros Cons comes with a 720 p resolution limited screen size connection via Wi-Fi available table mounting is absent good processing speed brightness issues found

2. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV This Redmi television comes with a lot of exciting features that make it one of the most desirable television sets on the list. It is perfect for bedrooms as well as living rooms. Specifications Brand: redmi

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: 720 p

Display technology: LED

Mount type: wall mount

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 73 x 8.7 x 47.6

Special feature: patch wall 4 with IMDb integration | kids mode with parental lock | 90+ free live channels | netflix | prime video | disney+ hotstar and more | android TV 11

Pros Cons wall mounting present limited screen size smart features are present limited resolution budget-friendly

3. Amazon basics 81 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED fire TV This television set comes from the premium Amazon brand and promises to live up to its reputation. With a 32 inches screen, it provides endless entertainment. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: amazon basics

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord, 1 AV converting cable1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord

Connector type: Wi-Fi

Item dimensions LxWxH: 73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Item weight: 3,650 grams

Pros Cons 720 p HD resolution present heating issues found lightweight and stylish limited screen size wi fi connection present

4. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV The karbonn 32 inches television can work wonders for your living and dining room. It is stylish, which adds to the charm of your house. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: karbonn

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote Control, 2 AAA battery1 LED TV, 2 table stand sase, 1 wall Mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 72.2 x 8 x 42.5 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount and table mount

Special features: prime video, inbuilt app store, sony liv, you tube, hotstar, android 9 (GOS), In-built apps store, screen sharing, remote with hotkeys, movie box

Pros Cons wall mounting and table mounting present limited screen size it can be connected with Wi-Fi lack of 4 k resolution access to netflix and prime video

5. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV With an HD resolution and smart features, this makes for one of the best-selling television models on the list. In addition, it has many exciting features that make it stand out from the others on the list. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: MI

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, four screws, 2 x AAA batteries

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 centimeters

Special features: android TV 11 | patch wall | IMDb integration universal search | 300+ free live channels | kids mode with parental lock | smart recommendations | okay google chromecast supported | 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage android TV 11

Pros Cons high-definition resolution limited screen size crystal clear picture heating issues found

6.Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V series HD ready smart android LED TV With a high definition resolution and wall mounting, this TV makes for a highly effective addition to the list of TVs under ₹20,000 in India. Moreover, it has some stunning features to keep you going. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Brand: TOSHIBA

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 768 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.7 x 8.6 x 42.8 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: official android TV 11(R) | built-in assistant | RAM: 1 GB | ROM 8 GB | quad core | supported

Pros Cons high definition ready TV table mounting is absent access to prime, netflix, and disney hotstar full HD resolution absent good processing speed not available in many colours

7. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready smart android LED TV This is one of the best television sets available in the range of ₹20,000 in India. It has a 32 inches screen size with alexa built-in for the same. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: samsung

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 1080 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control

Connector type: wi-fi

Item dimensions LxWxH: 15.1 x 73.7 x 46.5 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Features: voice assistants | smart things app | personal computer | home cloud | live cast | screen share | music system

Pros Cons full high-definition resolution limited screen size alexa built in the system table mounting is absent voice control is present with exciting features like netflix and prime

8. LG 80 cm (32 inches) smart HD ready LED TV With the trust of LG, the television has many exciting features to keep you ahead of everyone else. It is sleek and stylish as well. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: LG

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Special feature: flat

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries

Connector type: wi-fi

Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount

Pros Cons high-definition resolution heating issues found can be connected via wi-fi smart features are absent wall mounting present voice control is absent

9. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready certified android smart LED TV With this croma smart TV, you can watch unlimited movies and series without any hassles. It is also budget-friendly. Specifications Screen size: 32 inches

Brand: CROMA

Display technology LED

Resolution: 720 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 wall mount

Connector type: HDMI

Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.5 x 72 x 42 centimeters

Mounting type: wall mount and table mount

Item weight: 6.5 kilograms

Pros Cons sleek and stylish design smart features are absent wall mounting, as well as table mounting, are present full HD resolution absent good processing speed no connection via Wi-Fi

10. Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV This TV is not only under ₹20,000 but also offers more than 43 inches of resolution. It also has some amazing features to keep you updated. Specifications Screen size: 43 inches

Brand: VU

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 1080 p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, power cable, remote control, table top stand, 2 AAA batteries, user manual

Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Aspect ratio: 16:9, 4:3

Item dimensions LxWxH: 18.6 x 95.5 x 60.6 Centimeters

Special features: A+ grade high bright panel I natural color enhancer I adaptive contrast I clear motion I 1:1 pixel mapping I cinema day and night mode I game mode I sports mode I MPEG noise reduction | 20 watts output | dolby audio |

Pros Cons full high-definition resolution heating issues found connection via wi-fi available table mounting is absent access to netflix, prime, and hotstar

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 OnePlus 80 cm (32 InchesY Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32 inches screen size. 720p resolution present. wall mounting present Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 720p resolution present Fast processing speed stylish and sleek design AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV fast processor present wall mounting present access to all OTT apps Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV access to all OTT apps 720p resolution present access to unlimited series and movies. Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV HD resolution present 32 inches screen size slim, sleek, and stylish design Toshibaa 80 cm (32 Inches V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV stylish design wall mounting present 720p resolution present Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 1080p resolution auilt in Alexa voice control is available. LG 80 cm (32 Inches) Smart HD Ready LED TV 32 inches HD screen wall mounting present lightweight and sleek Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV

Best value for money If you're looking for a television under ₹20,000 that will effectively live up to the amount you are paying, then you should go for the samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready LED smart tv. It has built-in alexa and other smart features for all your needs. It is priced at ₹16,990 after a discount. The original price of the product is ₹20,900. Best overall If you are looking for a television that is good in every aspect and lives up to the price you are paying, then the Vu 108 cm (42 inches) premium series full HD tv is perfect for you. It has many features that are unique and comes with 1080 p resolution as well. It is priced at ₹19,990 after a discount. The original price is ₹35,000. How to find the perfect TV for under ₹20,000? You should note many things while you are buying a television for yourself. Some of these are: Screen size

Screen resolution

Connector type

Mounting type

Access to OTT platforms

Weight

Price Price of TV under ₹20,000 at a glance :

