Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
TVs under 20,000 marry affordability with multimedia features

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 22, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Television has been a significant source of entertainment in India besides mobile phones and radio. That is why a TV set must be affordable as well. We have curated a list of the best television sets under 20,000 in India with their specifications, prices, merits and demerits.

product info
TVs under 20,000: A smart TV is the need of the hour but for most Indians it should be affordable too.

Television has been one of our country's most important sources of multimedia communication. With the emergence of smart television sets across the globe, people have been on the constant lookout for such TVs. We will help you in finding the best smart TV for you. Finding the best television for yourself can be tedious, and we are here to help. We have curated a fresh list of all the television sets that fall under the 20,000 category in India. We have also listed specifications, price, merits, and demerits. It is done so that you make an unbiased choice. Finding the perfect television for yourself can be challenging. We have listed the best television sets available for under 20,000 in India.

1.One plus 80 cm (32 inches) Y series HD ready LED smart android TV

With the brand name of one plus, this TV comes with a resolution of 720 p. You can also enjoy all your favourite OTT apps on this television. In addition, it is also budget-friendly.

Specifications

  • Brand: one plus
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Display technology: LED
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1AC cord, 2 AAA battery, 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 2 AAA battery
  • Connector type: wi-fi
  • Item dimensions (LxWxH): 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 centimeters
  • Type of mounting: wall mount
ProsCons
comes with a 720 p resolution limited screen size
connection via Wi-Fi availabletable mounting is absent 
good processing speedbrightness issues found

2. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV

This Redmi television comes with a lot of exciting features that make it one of the most desirable television sets on the list. It is perfect for bedrooms as well as living rooms.

Specifications

  • Brand: redmi
  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Display technology: LED
  • Mount type: wall mount
  • Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 73 x 8.7 x 47.6
  • Special feature: patch wall 4 with IMDb integration | kids mode with parental lock | 90+ free live channels | netflix | prime video | disney+ hotstar and more | android TV 11
ProsCons
wall mounting presentlimited screen size
smart features are presentlimited resolution
budget-friendly 

3. Amazon basics 81 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED fire TV

This television set comes from the premium Amazon brand and promises to live up to its reputation. With a 32 inches screen, it provides endless entertainment.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: amazon basics
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord, 1 AV converting cable1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord
  • Connector type: Wi-Fi
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount
  • Item weight: 3,650 grams
ProsCons
720 p HD resolution presentheating issues found
lightweight and stylish limited screen size
wi fi connection present 

4. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV

The karbonn 32 inches television can work wonders for your living and dining room. It is stylish, which adds to the charm of your house.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: karbonn
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote Control, 2 AAA battery1 LED TV, 2 table stand sase, 1 wall Mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control
  • Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 72.2 x 8 x 42.5 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount and table mount
  • Special features: prime video, inbuilt app store, sony liv, you tube, hotstar, android 9 (GOS), In-built apps store, screen sharing, remote with hotkeys, movie box
ProsCons
wall mounting and table mounting presentlimited screen size
it can be connected with Wi-Filack of 4 k resolution
access to netflix and prime video 

5. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV

With an HD resolution and smart features, this makes for one of the best-selling television models on the list. In addition, it has many exciting features that make it stand out from the others on the list.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: MI
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, four screws, 2 x AAA batteries
  • Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 centimeters
  • Special features: android TV 11 | patch wall | IMDb integration universal search | 300+ free live channels | kids mode with parental lock | smart recommendations | okay google chromecast supported | 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage android TV 11
ProsCons
high-definition resolution limited screen size
crystal clear pictureheating issues found

6.Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V series HD ready smart android LED TV

With a high definition resolution and wall mounting, this TV makes for a highly effective addition to the list of TVs under 20,000 in India. Moreover, it has some stunning features to keep you going.

Specifications

Screen size: 32 inches

  • Brand: TOSHIBA
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 768 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual
  • Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.7 x 8.6 x 42.8 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount
  • Special features: official android TV 11(R) | built-in assistant | RAM: 1 GB | ROM 8 GB | quad core | supported
ProsCons
high definition ready TVtable mounting is absent
access to prime, netflix, and disney hotstar full HD resolution absent
good processing speednot available in many colours

7. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready smart android LED TV

This is one of the best television sets available in the range of 20,000 in India. It has a 32 inches screen size with alexa built-in for the same.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: samsung
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 1080 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control
  • Connector type: wi-fi
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 15.1 x 73.7 x 46.5 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount
  • Features: voice assistants | smart things app | personal computer | home cloud | live cast | screen share | music system
ProsCons
full high-definition resolutionlimited screen size
alexa built in the systemtable mounting is absent
voice control is present with exciting features like netflix and prime 

8. LG 80 cm (32 inches) smart HD ready LED TV

With the trust of LG, the television has many exciting features to keep you ahead of everyone else. It is sleek and stylish as well.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: LG
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 50 Hz
  • Special feature: flat
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries
  • Connector type: wi-fi
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount
ProsCons
high-definition resolutionheating issues found
can be connected via wi-fismart features are absent
wall mounting presentvoice control is absent

9. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready certified android smart LED TV

With this croma smart TV, you can watch unlimited movies and series without any hassles. It is also budget-friendly.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 32 inches
  • Brand: CROMA
  • Display technology LED
  • Resolution: 720 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 wall mount
  • Connector type: HDMI
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.5 x 72 x 42 centimeters
  • Mounting type: wall mount and table mount
  • Item weight: 6.5 kilograms
ProsCons
sleek and stylish designsmart features are absent
wall mounting, as well as table mounting, are presentfull HD resolution absent
good processing speedno connection via Wi-Fi

10. Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV

This TV is not only under 20,000 but also offers more than 43 inches of resolution. It also has some amazing features to keep you updated.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 43 inches
  • Brand: VU
  • Display technology: LED
  • Resolution: 1080 p
  • Refresh rate: 60 Hz
  • Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, power cable, remote control, table top stand, 2 AAA batteries, user manual
  • Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9, 4:3
  • Item dimensions LxWxH: 18.6 x 95.5 x 60.6 Centimeters
  • Special features: A+ grade high bright panel I natural color enhancer I adaptive contrast I clear motion I 1:1 pixel mapping I cinema day and night mode I game mode I sports mode I MPEG noise reduction | 20 watts output | dolby audio |
ProsCons
full high-definition resolutionheating issues found
connection via wi-fi availabletable mounting is absent
access to netflix, prime, and hotstar 

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
  OnePlus 80 cm (32 InchesY Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32 inches screen size. 720p resolution present. wall mounting present
  Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV  720p resolution present Fast processing speed stylish and sleek design
  AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV  fast processor present wall mounting present access to all OTT apps
  Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV  access to all OTT apps 720p resolution present access to unlimited series and movies. 
  Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV HD resolution present 32 inches screen size slim, sleek, and stylish design
  Toshibaa 80 cm (32 Inches V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV  stylish design wall mounting present 720p resolution present
  Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 1080p resolution auilt in Alexa voice control is available.
 LG 80 cm (32 Inches) Smart HD Ready LED TV 32 inches HD screen wall mounting present lightweight and sleek
 Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV   
 Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV   

Best value for money

If you're looking for a television under 20,000 that will effectively live up to the amount you are paying, then you should go for the samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready LED smart tv. It has built-in alexa and other smart features for all your needs. It is priced at 16,990 after a discount. The original price of the product is 20,900.

Best overall

If you are looking for a television that is good in every aspect and lives up to the price you are paying, then the Vu 108 cm (42 inches) premium series full HD tv is perfect for you. It has many features that are unique and comes with 1080 p resolution as well. It is priced at 19,990 after a discount. The original price is 35,000.

How to find the perfect TV for under 20,000?

You should note many things while you are buying a television for yourself. Some of these are:

  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Connector type
  • Mounting type
  • Access to OTT platforms
  • Weight
  • Price

Price of TV under 20,000 at a glance :

ProductPrice in Rs
OnePlus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV19,999
Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24,999
AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 27,000
Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 18,999
Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV24,999
Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24,990
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV20,990
LG 80 cm (32 Inches) Smart HD Ready LED TV21,990
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 25,000
Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV 35,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

TV under 20,000

