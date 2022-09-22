TVs under 20,000 marry affordability with multimedia features

TVs under ₹20,000: A smart TV is the need of the hour but for most Indians it should be affordable too.
Television has been one of our country's most important sources of multimedia communication. With the emergence of smart television sets across the globe, people have been on the constant lookout for such TVs. We will help you in finding the best smart TV for you. Finding the best television for yourself can be tedious, and we are here to help. We have curated a fresh list of all the television sets that fall under the ₹20,000 category in India. We have also listed specifications, price, merits, and demerits. It is done so that you make an unbiased choice. Finding the perfect television for yourself can be challenging. We have listed the best television sets available for under ₹20,000 in India.
1.One plus 80 cm (32 inches) Y series HD ready LED smart android TV
With the brand name of one plus, this TV comes with a resolution of 720 p. You can also enjoy all your favourite OTT apps on this television. In addition, it is also budget-friendly.
Specifications
- Brand: one plus
- Resolution: 720 p
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Display technology: LED
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1AC cord, 2 AAA battery, 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 2 AAA battery
- Connector type: wi-fi
- Item dimensions (LxWxH): 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 centimeters
- Type of mounting: wall mount
|Pros
|Cons
|comes with a 720 p resolution
|limited screen size
|connection via Wi-Fi available
|table mounting is absent
|good processing speed
|brightness issues found
2. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV
This Redmi television comes with a lot of exciting features that make it one of the most desirable television sets on the list. It is perfect for bedrooms as well as living rooms.
Specifications
- Brand: redmi
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Resolution: 720 p
- Display technology: LED
- Mount type: wall mount
- Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 73 x 8.7 x 47.6
- Special feature: patch wall 4 with IMDb integration | kids mode with parental lock | 90+ free live channels | netflix | prime video | disney+ hotstar and more | android TV 11
|Pros
|Cons
|wall mounting present
|limited screen size
|smart features are present
|limited resolution
|budget-friendly
|
3. Amazon basics 81 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED fire TV
This television set comes from the premium Amazon brand and promises to live up to its reputation. With a 32 inches screen, it provides endless entertainment.
Specifications
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Brand: amazon basics
- Display technology: LED
- Resolution: 720 p
- Refresh rate: 60 hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord, 1 AV converting cable1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord
- Connector type: Wi-Fi
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 73.2 x 8.3 x 43.9 centimeters
- Mounting type: wall mount
- Item weight: 3,650 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|720 p HD resolution present
|heating issues found
|lightweight and stylish
|limited screen size
|wi fi connection present
|
4. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV
The karbonn 32 inches television can work wonders for your living and dining room. It is stylish, which adds to the charm of your house.
Specifications
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Brand: karbonn
- Display technology: LED
- Resolution: 720 p
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote Control, 2 AAA battery1 LED TV, 2 table stand sase, 1 wall Mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control
- Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 72.2 x 8 x 42.5 centimeters
- Mounting type: wall mount and table mount
- Special features: prime video, inbuilt app store, sony liv, you tube, hotstar, android 9 (GOS), In-built apps store, screen sharing, remote with hotkeys, movie box
|Pros
|Cons
|wall mounting and table mounting present
|limited screen size
|it can be connected with Wi-Fi
|lack of 4 k resolution
|access to netflix and prime video
|
5. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV
With an HD resolution and smart features, this makes for one of the best-selling television models on the list. In addition, it has many exciting features that make it stand out from the others on the list.
Specifications
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Brand: MI
- Display technology: LED
- Resolution: 720 p
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, four screws, 2 x AAA batteries
- Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 centimeters
- Special features: android TV 11 | patch wall | IMDb integration universal search | 300+ free live channels | kids mode with parental lock | smart recommendations | okay google chromecast supported | 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage android TV 11
|Pros
|Cons
|high-definition resolution
|limited screen size
|crystal clear picture
|heating issues found
6.Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V series HD ready smart android LED TV
With a high definition resolution and wall mounting, this TV makes for a highly effective addition to the list of TVs under ₹20,000 in India. Moreover, it has some stunning features to keep you going.
Specifications
Screen size: 32 inches
- Brand: TOSHIBA
- Display technology: LED
- Resolution: 768 p
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 LED TV, 1 remote, 1 table top stand, 1 wall mount bracket, 1 power cable, 2 AAA battery, 1 user manual
- Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 71.7 x 8.6 x 42.8 centimeters
- Mounting type: wall mount
- Special features: official android TV 11(R) | built-in assistant | RAM: 1 GB | ROM 8 GB | quad core | supported
|Pros
|Cons
|high definition ready TV
|table mounting is absent
|access to prime, netflix, and disney hotstar
|full HD resolution absent
|good processing speed
|not available in many colours
7. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready smart android LED TV
This is one of the best television sets available in the range of ₹20,000 in India. It has a 32 inches screen size with alexa built-in for the same.
Specifications
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Brand: samsung
- Display technology: LED
- Resolution: 1080 p
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control
- Connector type: wi-fi
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 15.1 x 73.7 x 46.5 centimeters
- Mounting type: wall mount
- Features: voice assistants | smart things app | personal computer | home cloud | live cast | screen share | music system
|Pros
|Cons
|full high-definition resolution
|limited screen size
|alexa built in the system
|table mounting is absent
|voice control is present with exciting features like netflix and prime
|
8. LG 80 cm (32 inches) smart HD ready LED TV
With the trust of LG, the television has many exciting features to keep you ahead of everyone else. It is sleek and stylish as well.
Specifications
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Brand: LG
- Display technology: LED
- Resolution: 720 p
- Refresh rate: 50 Hz
- Special feature: flat
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries
- Connector type: wi-fi
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 centimeters
- Mounting type: wall mount
|Pros
|Cons
|high-definition resolution
|heating issues found
|can be connected via wi-fi
|smart features are absent
|wall mounting present
|voice control is absent
9. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready certified android smart LED TV
With this croma smart TV, you can watch unlimited movies and series without any hassles. It is also budget-friendly.
Specifications
- Screen size: 32 inches
- Brand: CROMA
- Display technology LED
- Resolution: 720 p
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table top stand, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 1 wall mount
- Connector type: HDMI
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 8.5 x 72 x 42 centimeters
- Mounting type: wall mount and table mount
- Item weight: 6.5 kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|sleek and stylish design
|smart features are absent
|wall mounting, as well as table mounting, are present
|full HD resolution absent
|good processing speed
|no connection via Wi-Fi
10. Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV
This TV is not only under ₹20,000 but also offers more than 43 inches of resolution. It also has some amazing features to keep you updated.
Specifications
- Screen size: 43 inches
- Brand: VU
- Display technology: LED
- Resolution: 1080 p
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Mounting hardware: 1 LED TV, power cable, remote control, table top stand, 2 AAA batteries, user manual
- Connector type: wi-fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
- Aspect ratio: 16:9, 4:3
- Item dimensions LxWxH: 18.6 x 95.5 x 60.6 Centimeters
- Special features: A+ grade high bright panel I natural color enhancer I adaptive contrast I clear motion I 1:1 pixel mapping I cinema day and night mode I game mode I sports mode I MPEG noise reduction | 20 watts output | dolby audio |
|Pros
|Cons
|full high-definition resolution
|heating issues found
|connection via wi-fi available
|table mounting is absent
|access to netflix, prime, and hotstar
|
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
| OnePlus 80 cm (32 InchesY Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
| 32 inches screen size.
| 720p resolution present.
| wall mounting present
| Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
| 720p resolution present
| Fast processing speed
| stylish and sleek design
| AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
| fast processor present
| wall mounting present
| access to all OTT apps
| Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
| access to all OTT apps
| 720p resolution present
| access to unlimited series and movies.
| Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
| HD resolution present
| 32 inches screen size
| slim, sleek, and stylish design
| Toshibaa 80 cm (32 Inches V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
| stylish design
| wall mounting present
| 720p resolution present
| Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
| 1080p resolution
| auilt in Alexa
| voice control is available.
| LG 80 cm (32 Inches) Smart HD Ready LED TV
| 32 inches HD screen
| wall mounting present
| lightweight and sleek
| Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV
|
|
|
| Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV
|
|
|
Best value for money
If you're looking for a television under ₹20,000 that will effectively live up to the amount you are paying, then you should go for the samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready LED smart tv. It has built-in alexa and other smart features for all your needs. It is priced at ₹16,990 after a discount. The original price of the product is ₹20,900.
Best overall
If you are looking for a television that is good in every aspect and lives up to the price you are paying, then the Vu 108 cm (42 inches) premium series full HD tv is perfect for you. It has many features that are unique and comes with 1080 p resolution as well. It is priced at ₹19,990 after a discount. The original price is ₹35,000.
How to find the perfect TV for under ₹20,000?
You should note many things while you are buying a television for yourself. Some of these are:
- Screen size
- Screen resolution
- Connector type
- Mounting type
- Access to OTT platforms
- Weight
- Price
Price of TV under ₹20,000 at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|OnePlus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
|19,999
|Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
|24,999
|AmazonBasics 81 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|27,000
|Karbonn 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|18,999
|Mi 80cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|24,999
|Toshiba 80 cm (32 Inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|24,990
|Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|20,990
|LG 80 cm (32 Inches) Smart HD Ready LED TV
|21,990
|Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV
|25,000
|Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV
|35,000
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.