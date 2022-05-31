Up to 55% off on chimney, attractive deals on AC and refrigerator too By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

One of the biggest challenges of today's India is getting a good house help. As women step out to work, their traditional roles come under stress. We have all known women, who have done both, with stress and tiredness written large on their faces. Then, there are women who hire domestic helps and are willing to pay a fortune just so that the house runs seamlessly. However, not all can afford the price domestic helps ask these days. It is then that the centrality of having appliances at home that ease the domestic pressure becomes invaluable. Today, one can automate so many jobs that were done manually - from washing clothes, washing utensils to cleaning the floor. Equally vital are gadgets that make our everyday life easier - imagine a life without air conditioners and refrigerators? May be, an AC may still is a far fetched idea for many but a fridge is considered an essential in today's world. But all such products come with a cost. Hence, it is best to buy them for home during the sale season. Amazon is having its summer sale and many items of daily use in our homes are available at very attractive prices. We have curated a list. Do take a look. Price of products at a glance:

Product MRP Price After Discount LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC ₹ 75,990.00 ₹ 44,499.00 Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 39,799.00 ₹ 31,990.00 Hindware Nadia Kitchen Chimney ₹ 26,490.00 ₹ 11,999.00 Samsung 198 L 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator ₹ 19,990.00 ₹ 16,750.00 Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher ₹ 46,100.00 ₹ 39,599.00

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Gadgets like ACs were once considered elite goods. However, with every passing day, every middle class home seems to need one. This inverter AC from LG is available on Amazon at a discount of 41%. This is an energy-saving AC, which means it is good for your purse and the environment. This split AC comes with an inverter compressor, which is basically a variable speed compressor. It adjusts power depending on heat load. It reduces the speed of a compressor's motor when the desired temperature is reached but it doesn't turn it off. For a compressor to start, the electrical load is very high. It is ideal for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). It comes with a 5-star energy rating and consumes 818.81 units per year. It comes with a 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB and 10 years on compressor with gas charging.

Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine A washing machine is a boon like none other. For many in our mother's generation, the job of washing clothes was done by the 'didi' or 'bai' at out homes. All that changed with the arrival of washing machines in India. Even if it was over the budget, many families went in for it as it was long-lasting and a big relief. A washing machine can really last long - however, if you are in the mood to change your old one or you are a first-timer, then picking up one from this sale is cool idea. This Bosch machine is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine. It has a 7 kg capacity and is ideal for families. It gives a hygienic wash with 99.99% bacteria reduction. It comes with 15 different wash programmes and has an 1200 RPM spinning speed, which allows for quick drying. It also has an anti tangle function which keeps clothes free from tangles and damage.

Hindware Nadia Kitchen Chimney Indian kitchens can get really stuffy and unbearable and need for a chimney is integral. This chimney is available on sale at a whopping 55% discount. It comes with a powerful suction capacity motor (1200 m3/hr), suitable for heavy frying and grilling. It uses Auto Clean technology, a feature that helps in cleaning oil and residue formed inside the motor with just one touch. It also has a stainless steel oil collector which is easy to clean and stores more residues. It comes with motion sensing technology and enables easy operation by simple waving your hand.

Samsung 198 L 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator While there may be many refrigerators in the market, nothing beats the usefulness of a single door refrigerator. Its 198 litres is an ideal capacity for a family with 2 to 3 members and bachelors. It comes with 4 star rating, which is a high efficiency model. It has spill-proof toughened glass shelves. It also has a base stand drawer for storing potatoes and onions, if need be. Some of its other features include giving a fresh room vibe, a clear lamp view, ability to run on home inverter and deep door guard. The voltage range of this device is 100V - 300V.

Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher If you have done housework before you would know that washing utensils is the most painful part of doing household chores - if it is family with kids, then this work just doesn't end! Hence, the ideal thing to do is to bring home a dishwasher. This Bosch dishwasher is an ideal machine to bring home for peace of mind. It is designed for Indian kitchens as it can easily fit all type of utensils and clean them - no need to manually pre-rinse utensils before loading into it. It comes with a special feature called - Intensive Kadhai Programme - that can clean the greasy Indian utensils and oily masala stains. It has a low noise level of 52dB. It uses only 10 litres of water and is, hence, water conserving in character. It takes just 59 minutes to clean and dry utensils.