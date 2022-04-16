Vacuum cleaner in under 5000 category is budget-friendly, keeps home clean

If you live in the northern plains of India, particularly in Delhi NCR, you will know how sandstorms can make life miserable in the long Indian summer. After every such storm, the layer of dust, all over the house, can be a real task to clean. Even when there isn't a storm, there is always dust hanging in the air, particularly in big cities like Gurugram, where a lethal mix of dry heat, construction dust and pollution can make the air dirty. All this means that our homes are forever dirty and need constant cleaning. Now, lets consider the more humid parts of the country, where humidity invites all kinds of microorganisms to flourish in our homes. Dust mites, mold and mildew all thrive in warm and moist conditions. Dust mites, for instance, can be found in moist places like carpets, bedding, mattresses and even sofa upholstery. They absorb moisture from the air and feed on dead skin cells. In such cases, a vacuum cleaner can go a long way in keeping us healthy and making our homes dust-free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are a number of such vacuum cleaners in the market. The good news is many brands have vacuum cleaners in the under ₹5000 price bracket. We have curated a list of such vacuum cleaners available online. Take a look.

Prices of vacuum cleaners at a glance:

Product Price Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 3,599.00 INALSA Vaccum Cleaner ₹ 1,885.00 AmazonBasics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 3,889.00 FYA Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 2,399.00

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

This device is ideal for upholstery and carpet cleaning. So you can now keep your sofa, cushions, dining chair seat cushions etc squeaky clean. It comes with an automatic cord winder, which is easy to use and store. It has suction control on handle to control the airflow.

Some other features:

1) 3 swivel wheels for easy movement

2) Dust bag full indicator

3) Voltage : 230 V AC, 50 Hz

4) Easy-to-use foot operated power on-off and chord winder switch

5) Thermal cut-off mechanism that automatically switches off the device for the safety of our customers and product

6) Available with one-year on product

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

INALSA Vaccum Cleaner

This handheld vacuum cleaner is ideal for use on upholstery, hard floor and carpet. Not just your home, you can clean your car with it as well. This means that other than sofa, cushions and curtains, you can use it as a substitute to sweeping and mopping chores. The highlight of this vacuum cleaner is that it is lightweight and portable.

Some other features:1) Utilizes an ultra-high 800 watt powerful motor with a suction up to 16 KPa, providing all-around protection.

2) It features improved HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters which are capable of capturing 99.97% debris, dander and dust.

3) It is a low noise machine with a host of multipurpose attachments.

4) Comes with one-year warranty by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AmazonBasics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner is ideally suited for cleaning all kinds of upholstery. One of its special feature is that it s a compact and lightweight machine. It also comes with HEPA filters. It uses, what the makers call, ‘cyclonic technology’ which provides intense suction power that effectively draws in air, dirt, dust, pet hair and other debris.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some other features:

1) This is a bagless 700 Watt cyclonic cylinder vacuum cleaner; 25 kWh consumption per year.

2) Triple action nozzle for thorough absorption of coarse and fine dirt

3) It comes with easy-to-use sliding button to regulate the suction power.

4) It is available with reusable dust cup which means there is no need to purchase disposable paper dust bags.

5) Its HEPA-12 filter is washable and can capture more than 99.5 percent of all particles.

6) It comes with 2 years' limited warranty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

FYA Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

This portable and cordless mini car vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning carpets but it can be used to clean a host of other surfaces. This means that you can now clean your stairs, kitchen, car or hard-to-reach corners without the hassle of cables.

Some other features:

1) Features enhanced HEPA filters

2) Equipped with a high power motor, its RPM up to 33000 Rounds/Min

3) It is battery powered

4) Other components include crevice tool and brush

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.