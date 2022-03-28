Want Instagram-worthy pics? Then take a look at these smartphones under 15,000

A smartphone with a good camera is becoming a pre-requisite for many of us regardless of what age group one belongs to. In fact, most of us base our buying decision solely on camera specifications of the phone. And why not after all? Given that most of us are constantly striving for Instagram-worthy photographs, it makes sense to dwell more on camera specs of a smartphone. However, if you're someone who doesn't want to spend too much and yet want to buy a phone that can take decent pictures, then we have a list curated just for you. Below you will find smartphones from top and trusted brands like Samsung and OPPO which will help you take lovely photographs with great clarity. They are all easily available on Amazon.

Prices of smartphones with great camera specs at a glance:

Product Price in India Redmi Note 11 ₹ 13,499.00 realme 8i ₹ 13,728.00 OPPO A16 ₹ 13,490.00 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 12,499.00

To take a look, scroll through our picks below, wherein you will also find detailed features of the smartphones listed down. So, go grab one of these to click great pictures.

This smartphone from Redmi is available in three colour variants. It comes with RAM specifications (4GB and 6GB) and in different memory storage capacities of 64 GB and 128 GB. This 6.43 inches phone has great camera specs, among many other exciting features. You can also Alexa hands-free by downloading an app on this device. For more information, take a look at detailed features below.

Other features:

1) Display: 90Hz FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display

2) Camera: 50 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens| 13 MP front camera

3) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

4) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm processor; Up to 2.4GHz clock speed

This smartphone from Realme has a 6.6 inch full HD display screen. Available in space purple colour, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB memory storage capacity. Take a look at detailed features below.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera

2) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

3) Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 processor

This smartphone from OPPO has great camera specs. It is available in three different colour variants. This 6.52 inches phone comes with following configuration - 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Other features:

1) Display: HD+ Water Drop Display | Screen to body ratio 88.7%

2) Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320 @ 680 MHz | Powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor

3) Battery: 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery

4) Camera: 13MP Main + 2MP Mono + 2MP macro Lens) | 8MP front camera

This smartphone from Samsung comes in two variants. One is 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity and second is 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. It is also available in three striking colour variants - black, blue and white. A lightweight phone, scroll down to take a look at detailed features.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup | 8MP front camera

2) Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

3) Display: 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD - infinity v-cut display, 90Hz screen refresh rateAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.