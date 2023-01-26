Want the best LG washing machines for your home? Look at these top 8 picks

Best LG washing machine

Are you in the market for a new washing machine but feeling overwhelmed by the vast selection available? Look no further! We have researched and compiled a list of the top 10 LG washing machines to make your decision-making easier. From top-rated front-loaders to energy-efficient models, these picks will meet all your laundry needs and leave your clothes feeling fresh and clean. So, whether you're looking for a machine with a large capacity or advanced features, you'll find it here. Keep reading to discover the best LG washing machines for your home. Product list 1. LG T65SKSF4Z Washing Machine The LG T65SKSF4Z is a fully-automatic top load washing machine that is packed with features to make your laundry experience as efficient and convenient as possible. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is good for your clothes and the environment. One of the standout features of the T65SKSF4Z is its large 6.5 kg capacity. This makes it perfect for households with a moderate-to-high laundry load, allowing you to wash more clothes in fewer loads. And with its fast 700 RPM spin speed, your clothes will be dry and ready to wear in no time. Specifications: Voltage: 230 Volts

Maximum Rotational Speed: 700 RPM

Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms

Pros Cons Large 6.5 kg capacity LED display may not be visible in bright light High spin speed of 700 RPM

2. LG 7.0 Kg FHM1207SDL Washing Machine The LG 7.0 Kg FHM1207SDL is a fully-automatic front-loading washing machine that is packed with features to make your laundry experience as efficient and convenient as possible. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is good not only for your clothes but also the environment. One of the standout features of the FHM1207SDL is its Inverter Direct Drive Motor. This technology eliminates the use of a belt and pulley, resulting in less noise and vibration during the wash cycle. Another unique feature of the FHM1207SDL is the foam sensing and removal system. The FHM1207SDL also comes with an in-built heater. Specifications: Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Spin speed: 1200 RPM

Pros Cons In-built Heater May take up more space 5-star energy rating

3. LG FHV1207ZWB Washing Machine The LG FHV1207ZWB is a fully-automatic front-loading washing machine that is packed with features to make your laundry experience as efficient and convenient as possible. One of its most notable features is the Steam TurboWash technology, which uses steam to clean clothes more effectively and reduce the overall wash time. Another unique feature of the FHV1207ZWB is the JetSpray system, which sprays clean tap water onto your clothes during the rinse cycle, making it even more efficient. Additionally, it has an Energy rating of 5 stars, making it energy-efficient, saving you money on your electricity bill, and reducing environmental impact. Specifications: Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Special Feature: Adjustable Leveling Legs

Access Location: Front Load

Pros Cons Steam TurboWash technology Steam TurboWash technology may add to the cost of electricity bills Sleek and modern design

4. LG THD12STB Washing Machine The LG THD12STB is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine that is packed with features to make your laundry experience as efficient and convenient as possible. One of its most notable features is the Turbo Wash technology, which uses a combination of powerful water jets and increases agitation to clean clothes more effectively and reduce the overall wash time. The THD12STB also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows you to control and monitor the washing machine from your smartphone. In addition to its practical features, the THD12STB also boasts a sleek and modern design that will complement any home. Specifications: Voltage: 220 Volts

Access Location: Top Load

Control Console: Fully Automatic

Pros Cons Wi-Fi connectivity May be expensive Variety of wash programs

The LG FHM1408BDL is a fully-automatic front-loading washing machine designed to deliver the best wash quality while being energy and water efficient. One of its most notable features is its in-built heater, which allows you to wash clothes at higher temperatures, effectively removing tough stains. Another unique feature of the FHM1408BDL is its high-speed 1400 RPM maximum rotational speed. Specifications: Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM

Voltage: 230 Volts

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Pros Cons In-built heater May be expensive comparatively High-speed 1400 RPM

6. LG P7020NGAY Washing Machine The LG P7020NGAY is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine suitable for large families. Its most notable features are its high-speed 1300 RPM maximum rotational speed. This allows the machine to spin the clothes faster, resulting in shorter drying times and fewer wrinkles. The P7020NGAY is a semi-automatic machine requiring manual intervention during certain parts of the wash cycle, such as transferring clothes from the wash tub to the spin tub. Specifications: Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Controls Type: Semi-Automatic

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1300 RPM

Pros Cons High-speed 1300 RPM maximum rotational speed Labour-intensive than fully-automatic machines User-friendly

7. LG T70SKSF1Z Washing Machine The LG T70SKSF1Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine designed to deliver great wash quality at an affordable price. The machine is easy to use and has various wash programs to suit all your laundry needs. The T70SKSF1Z has a spacious 7.0 kg capacity, making it suitable for large families or households with high laundry loads. It also has a smart inverter control that maintains the optimal water level, ensuring the clothes are not over-soaked. Overall, the LG T70SKSF1Z is a great choice for those looking for an affordable, high-performance washing machine with a spacious capacity, various wash programs, and an energy-efficient inverter motor. Specifications: Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Voltage: 230 Volts

Maximum Rotational Speed: 700 RPM

Pros Cons Affordable 700 RPM maximum rotational speed May not have some of the advanced features

8. LG P8535SPMZ Washing Machine The LG P8535SPMZ is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine rated as a 5-star appliance for energy efficiency. It has been designed to consume less energy and water than other washing machines, making it an environmentally friendly option. It has a capacity of 8.5 kg, which is suitable for large families. Additionally, the machine has a spin shower that rinses clothes thoroughly and a spin tub that helps wring clothes with minimal effort. Overall, the LG P8535SPMZ is a high-performance washing machine that offers great value for money. Specifications: Capacity: 8.5 Kilograms

Voltage: 230 Volts

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1300 RPM

Pros Cons Energy efficiency Noise Large capacity

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG T65SKSF4Z 6.5 kg capacity 700 RPM 5-star energy rating LG 7.0 Kg FHM1207SDL 5-star energy rating In-built Heater 7 Kilograms capacity LG FHV1207ZWB Steam TurboWash technology Sleek and modern design Adjustable Leveling Legs LG THD12STB Turbo Wash technology Wi-Fi connectivity Variety of wash programs LG FHM1408BDL In-built heater 1400 RPM maximum rotational speed 8 Kilograms LG P7020NGAY 1300 RPM Semi-automatic machine 7 Kilograms capacity LG T70SKSF1Z Spacious 7.0 kg capacity Smart inverter control Energy-efficient inverter motor LG P8535SPMZ 5-star energy efficiency capacity of 8.5 kg 1300 RPM Maximum Rotational Speed

Best overall product The LG THD12STB washing machine is an exceptional product that offers a premium look, a Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, Turbo wash, and a Full stainless steel tub & pulsator. These features make it the best overall product among your listed options. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and high-performance features, the LG THD12STB washing machine is a top choice for anyone in the market for a new washing machine. Best value for money The LG FHM1408BDL is the best value for money when it comes to 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Heater. It is packed with features and capabilities that provide maximum convenience and performance. Its energy-saving options, warm water heater and touch-control panel make it the ideal choice for an efficient and economical washing machine. How to find the perfect washing machine? Finding the perfect washing machine can be a daunting task. There are many factors to consider, including size, capacity, energy efficiency, features, and price. Start by determining your needs and budget. Once you have narrowed down your potential models, compare features, energy ratings, and prices to find the best value for your money. Consider user reviews to see how well the machine works in practice. Finally, remember to factor in delivery and installation costs when comparing prices. Product price ist

Product Price LG T65SKSF4Z Rs. 16,490 LG 7.0 Kg FHM1207SDL Rs. 29,990 LG FHV1207ZWB Rs. 41,500 LG THD12STB Rs. 45,490 LG FHM1408BDL Rs. 33,990 LG P7020NGAY Rs. 13,490 LG T70SKSF1Z Rs. 17,990 LG P8535SPMZ Rs. 16,990