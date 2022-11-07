Want to buy the best home TV accessories? Top affordable picks revealed! By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:43 IST





Summary: Having a smart TV is not the only requirement of the present day. Buying the best home TV accessories improves your viewing experience. This article will help you choose the best accessories for your television.

best home TV accessories

Owning a smart TV with the most advanced features is not the only requirement of homes nowadays. Everyone is looking forward to staying updated in the technologically advancing environment and buying the best home TV accessories that complement their interiors and the experience while watching their favourite shows and movies. Buying the best home TV accessories can provide you with multiple benefits, offering you a multifaceted experience while watching television. Not only do they facilitate watching but also add aesthetics to your house. If you are on the lookout for buying the best TV accessories, we have researched and compiled a list of accessories that could be a steal for you. Best home TV accessories 1. Philips Audio SPA4040B/94 5.1 Channel 45W Multimedia Speakers A quality speaker set is a must-have to enjoy a cinema-like experience at home. The Philips speakers come with 45W sound output, LED display, Bluetooth and audio-in facilities that make it one of the best picks. Offering the ultimate bass required for streaming, it comes with an elegant matte finish. Specifications: Model name : SPA4040B/94

: SPA4040B/94 Speaker type: Satellite

Satellite Audio wattage : 45W

: 45W Power source : Corded electric

: Corded electric Voltage : 230 volts

: 230 volts Battery : Lithium

: Lithium Supported devices: TV, mobile, laptops, computers

Pros Cons Elegant design A little heavy in weight LED display Installation might require technical help Durable Good sound quality

2. boAt Aavante Bar 900 Bluetooth Soundbar The 2.0 channel soundbar by boAt compliments your home interiors, and on top of it, offers you a great sound quality to enjoy movies and shows. The soundbar comes with a master remote control. Furthermore, it is wireless and comes with a Bluetooth facility. Specifications: Model name : Aavante bar

: Aavante bar Speaker type: Soundbar

Soundbar Wattage : 30W

: 30W Connector type :‎Wireless, bluetooth, auxiliary, HDMI

:‎Wireless, bluetooth, auxiliary, HDMI Dimensions : 78 x 60 x 61cm; 1.15 Kg

: 78 x 60 x 61cm; 1.15 Kg Special feature: Bluetooth, wireless

Pros Cons Sleek finish Installation might be required Bluetooth, wireless connectivity heavyweight, mishandling can cause injury lightweight Comes with different EQ modes

3. Fire TV Stick Owning the all-new Fire TV stick can completely transform your home by giving you a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. With the Fire TV stick, you can watch thousands of TV shows, movies, YouTube videos and Live TV. It can convert any normal TV into a smart TV. Being one of the best home TV accessories, it comes with an Alexa voice remote, which allows you to control your home. Specifications: Processor: Quad-core 1.7 GHz

Quad-core 1.7 GHz Storage: 8GB

8GB Ports: HDMI output, micro USB for power only

HDMI output, micro USB for power only Audio support: Dolby Atmos,2-channel stereo, 7.1 surround sound

Dolby Atmos,2-channel stereo, 7.1 surround sound Battery: 2 AAA

2 AAA Size: 99 x 30 x 14mm

Pros Cons Comes with 4K support A little expensive Good storage Have to keep it connected to HDMI Easy to use Supports multiple content formats Bluetooth pairing lightweight Alexa voice control

4. D&V Metal Wide Shelf Wall Mount Stand A shelf wall mount can help organise your TV accessories and make them appear aesthetic. The wide metal stand gives a stylish finish to your home and can hold accessories like a set-top box, speakers and game console with ease. The stand can carry weight up to 8Kg. Specifications: Model : DVSTB-08B

: DVSTB-08B Compatible devices : TVs

: TVs Special features : Can carry 8Kg weight

: Can carry 8Kg weight Dimensions : 28 x 23 x 5cm

: 28 x 23 x 5cm Weight: 1.6Kg

Pros Cons Up to 8Kg weight load capacity Difficult to install Good storage space Risky, mishandling of the tray can cause injuries lightweight Metal finish

5. PDP Talon Media Remote The multi-purpose remote control helps you regulate your Xbox One system, TV,streaming media applications andBlu-ray. The remote control comes with a backlighting option, which makes it easier for you to locate buttons even in the dark. The rubberised texture of the buttons is soft and durable for use. Specifications: Dimensions : 5.1 x 9 x 27.4 cm

: 5.1 x 9 x 27.4 cm Weight: 46 grams

46 grams Battery: 2 AA batteries

2 AA batteries Rating‏: ‎ Not PEGI rated

Pros Cons Backlighting option Slow at times Soft rubberised finish Lightweight Works with TV

6. Wooden TV Stand and Home Entertainment Unit The two-door TV unit comes in a matte finish. It is available in length (71 in/180 cm), width (16 in/40 cm) and height (19 in/48 cm). The entertainment unit is engineered with high-grade European material that gives it the unique finish and durability required. The elegant look of the product will add to the vibe of your house, giving it an aesthetic and modish appearance. Specifications: Material : Engineered wood

: Engineered wood Style : Contemporary

: Contemporary Product dimensions : ‎40 x 180 x 48cm

: ‎40 x 180 x 48cm Mounting type : Floor mount

: Floor mount Finish : Matte

: Matte Weight: 30 Kg

Pros Cons Elegant matte finish Requires DIY assembling Pre-laminated Heavyweight Contemporary look Made with high-grade European wood

7. Designer Wooden Remote Stand The compact remote holder helps you organise your remotes with ease. The Nutcase designer wooden remote stand is one of the best home TV accessories that everyone must own. With aesthetic floral designs and a vibrant vibe, the stand adds an exuberant look to your house. The stand is compact and can store up to four remote controls. Specifications: Material : Wood

: Wood Color : Multicolor

: Multicolor Capacity : Can store up to 4 remotes

: Can store up to 4 remotes Weight : 0.39 grams

: 0.39 grams Product dimensions: 10 x 15.2 x 10cm

Pros Cons Aesthetic designs Cannot be wall mounted Compact might not suit minimalist interiors Good storage Made with quality wood

8. V-Guard Effino 2.25 TV Stabilizer A stabilizer is crucial for your smart TV for those unpredicted power cuts. The V-Guard stabilizer comes in an all-black glass finish, adding to its exceptional features. With the capability to correct the power voltages, it is compatible with devices like TVs, game consoles and home theatres. Specifications: Compatible devices : TVs, home theatres, game consoles

: TVs, home theatres, game consoles Protection: Built-in thermal overload protection

Built-in thermal overload protection Colour : Black

: Black Finish : Elegant glass finish

: Elegant glass finish Weight : 1.38 kg

: 1.38 kg Dimensions: 19.4 x 12 x 9.1cm

Pros Cons Elegant glass finish Looks a little bulky Durable Takes more space Lightweight Easy to install Compatible with TVs, home theatres and game consoles Can be wall-mounted or kept on tabletop

9. Daybetter TV LED Backlights Smart LED TV backlights give a party look to your smart TV. The lights come with Bluetooth control and remote control. They come with a voice control feature that could be adjusted. Furthermore, they have a mic that helps sync the lights with the music. Specifications: Usage: Indoor

Indoor Wattage: 5 watts

5 watts Voltage: 5 volts

5 volts Controller type : Remote control

: Remote control Light source: LED

Pros Cons Bluetooth control A little expensive Built-in mic Can make the interiors look gawdy Smart timing settings Music syncing Easy to install

10. AmazonBasics Dual Arm TV Mount A durable TV mount that securely holds your television is indispensable to have. The AmazonBasics full motion dual arm TV mount is sized 93.98cm to 203.2cm. It is made with high-quality steel that can hold up to 59.8Kg weight. The stand can also be tilted 6-10 degrees. Specifications: Product dimensions: 65.41 x 43.48 x 6.71cm

65.41 x 43.48 x 6.71cm Compatible devices: TV

TV Product weight: 6.21Kg

6.21Kg Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Mounting type: Wall mount

Pros Cons Holds up to 60 kg Mishandling can cause injury Made with alloy steel Heavyweight Can tilt 6-10 degrees No bulky hardware Includes HDMI wire

3 Best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Multi media Speaker Bluetooth LED display Good sound quality boAt Aavante 900 Soundbar Bluetooth Light weight Different EQ modes Fire TV Stick 8GB storage Alexa voice control Supports multiple content formats D&V Wall Mount Stand 8 Kg weight load capacity Light weight Metal finish PDP Talon Media Remote Supports TV Backlighting options Rubberised finish Wooden TV Stand & Home Entertainment Unit Made with high-grade European wood Elegant matte finish Pre-laminated Designer Wooden Remote Control Made with quality wood Aesthetic designs Compact with good storage V-Guard Effino 2.25 TV Stabilizer Durable Easy to install Compatible with TVs, home theatres and game consoles Daybetter TV LED Lights Bluetooth control Music syncing Easy to install AmazonBasics Dual Arm TV mount Holds up to 59.8Kg Made with alloy steel Includes HDMI wire

Best value for money boAt Aavante Bar 900 Bluetooth Soundbar is the best home TV accessory that provides you with the best value for your money. It offers you a wide array of benefits like remote control, exceptional sound quality and Bluetooth pairing. On top of it, the product comes with several EQ modes. It is easy to install and use. Offering you a variety of benefits at just ₹3,499, it is an affordable choice. Best overall home TV accessory Out of the detailed list of the best home TV accessories, the best overall product is the Fire TV stick. Fulfilling most of the customer requirements, it is amongst the most high-rated products. The facile installation of the product allows you to stream your favourite TV shows and movies at your home. Moreover, it provides you with an exceptional viewing experience with its Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. The Alexa remote control, furthermore, helps with easy TV control. Despite being equipped with the latest technology, the product is priced at an economical price of Rs. 4,499. How to find the best home TV accessory? You must keep in mind several important factors to find the best home TV accessory. The market flourishes with competition and a wide array of products are available for you to choose from. Consequently, it is crucial to understand your requirements in the first place. Once you have your requirements clear in your mind, the next crucial thing to consider is your interiors. That is, whether the accessory complements your home interiors or not. It is furthermore crucial to buy things after looking at their measurements. The best home TV accessory is the one that fits in your house. Additionally, it is indispensable to check the material with which the accessories are produced. For example, a home TV accessory manufactured with poor-quality plastic would not serve your purpose. Finally, you must consider the value for money that the accessory provides you. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Philips Audio SPA4040B/94 5.1 Channel 45W Multimedia Speakers Rs. 4,990 2. boAt Aavante Bar 900 Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 3,499 3. Fire TV Stick Rs. 4,499 4. Metal Wide Shelf Wall Mount Stand Rs. 745 5. PDP Talon Media Remote Rs. 1,999 6. Wooden TV Stand and Home Entertainment Unit Rs. 6,799 7. Designer Wooden Remote Stand Rs. 599 8. V-Guard Effino 2.25 TV Stabilizer Rs. 2677 9. Daybetter TV LED Backlights Rs. 3,877 10. AmazonBasics Dual Arm TV Mount Rs. 2689

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”