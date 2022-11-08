Story Saved
Want to buy the best home TV accessories? Top affordable picks revealed!

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:43 IST
Summary:

Having a smart TV is not the only requirement of the present day. Buying the best home TV accessories improves your viewing experience. This article will help you choose the best accessories for your television.

best home TV accessories

Owning a smart TV with the most advanced features is not the only requirement of homes nowadays. Everyone is looking forward to staying updated in the technologically advancing environment and buying the best home TV accessories that complement their interiors and the experience while watching their favourite shows and movies.

Buying the best home TV accessories can provide you with multiple benefits, offering you a multifaceted experience while watching television. Not only do they facilitate watching but also add aesthetics to your house. If you are on the lookout for buying the best TV accessories, we have researched and compiled a list of accessories that could be a steal for you.

Best home TV accessories

1. Philips Audio SPA4040B/94 5.1 Channel 45W Multimedia Speakers

A quality speaker set is a must-have to enjoy a cinema-like experience at home. The Philips speakers come with 45W sound output, LED display, Bluetooth and audio-in facilities that make it one of the best picks. Offering the ultimate bass required for streaming, it comes with an elegant matte finish.

Specifications:

  • Model name: SPA4040B/94
  • Speaker type: Satellite
  • Audio wattage: 45W
  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Battery: Lithium
  • Supported devices: TV, mobile, laptops, computers
ProsCons
  • Elegant design 
  • A little heavy in weight
  • LED display
  • Installation might require technical help
  • Durable 
 
  • Good sound quality
 
cellpic
Philips Audio SPA4040B/94 5.1 Channel 45W Multimedia Speakers System with Bluetooth, 4x4W Satellite Speakers, LED Display & Bass Boost Technology (Black)
39% off 4,990 8,190
Buy now

2. boAt Aavante Bar 900 Bluetooth Soundbar

The 2.0 channel soundbar by boAt compliments your home interiors, and on top of it, offers you a great sound quality to enjoy movies and shows. The soundbar comes with a master remote control. Furthermore, it is wireless and comes with a Bluetooth facility.

Specifications:

  • Model name: Aavante bar
  • Speaker type: Soundbar
  • Wattage: 30W
  • Connector type:‎Wireless, bluetooth, auxiliary, HDMI
  • Dimensions: 78 x 60 x 61cm; 1.15 Kg
  • Special feature: Bluetooth, wireless
ProsCons
  • Sleek finish
  • Installation might be required 
  • Bluetooth, wireless connectivity
  • heavyweight, mishandling can cause injury
  • lightweight
 
  • Comes with different EQ modes
 
cellpic
boAt Aavante Bar 900 Bluetooth Soundbar with 30W RMS, 2.0 Channel, Multiple Connectivity, EQ Modes, Sleek Finish, Easy Access Integrated Controls(Premium Black)
50% off 2,999 5,990
Buy now

3. Fire TV Stick

Owning the all-new Fire TV stick can completely transform your home by giving you a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. With the Fire TV stick, you can watch thousands of TV shows, movies, YouTube videos and Live TV. It can convert any normal TV into a smart TV. Being one of the best home TV accessories, it comes with an Alexa voice remote, which allows you to control your home.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Quad-core 1.7 GHz
  • Storage: 8GB
  • Ports: HDMI output, micro USB for power only
  • Audio support: Dolby Atmos,2-channel stereo, 7.1 surround sound
  • Battery: 2 AAA
  • Size: 99 x 30 x 14mm
ProsCons
  • Comes with 4K support
  • A little expensive 
  • Good storage 
  • Have to keep it connected to HDMI
  • Easy to use 
 
  • Supports multiple content formats
 
  • Bluetooth pairing
 
  • lightweight
 
  • Alexa voice control
 
cellpic
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls), Dolby Vision
25% off 4,499 5,999
Buy now

4. D&V Metal Wide Shelf Wall Mount Stand

A shelf wall mount can help organise your TV accessories and make them appear aesthetic. The wide metal stand gives a stylish finish to your home and can hold accessories like a set-top box, speakers and game console with ease. The stand can carry weight up to 8Kg.

Specifications:

  • Model: DVSTB-08B
  • Compatible devices: TVs
  • Special features: Can carry 8Kg weight
  • Dimensions: 28 x 23 x 5cm
  • Weight: 1.6Kg
ProsCons
  • Up to 8Kg weight load capacity
  • Difficult to install 
  • Good storage space
  • Risky, mishandling of the tray can cause injuries 
  • lightweight
 
  • Metal finish
 
cellpic
D&V ENGINEERING - Creative in innovation Metal Wide Shelf Wall Mount Stand/Set Top Box Stand, Tray Size-22"X 9" - Black
38% off 745 1,200
Buy now

5. PDP Talon Media Remote

The multi-purpose remote control helps you regulate your Xbox One system, TV,streaming media applications andBlu-ray. The remote control comes with a backlighting option, which makes it easier for you to locate buttons even in the dark. The rubberised texture of the buttons is soft and durable for use.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 5.1 x 9 x 27.4 cm
  • Weight: 46 grams
  • Battery: 2 AA batteries
  • Rating‏: ‎ Not PEGI rated
ProsCons
  • Backlighting option
  • Slow at times 
  • Soft rubberised finish
 
  • Lightweight
 
  • Works with TV 
 
cellpic
PDP Talon Media Remote Control for Xbox One, TV, Blu-ray & Streaming Media
56% off 1,999 4,499
Buy now

6. Wooden TV Stand and Home Entertainment Unit

The two-door TV unit comes in a matte finish. It is available in length (71 in/180 cm), width (16 in/40 cm) and height (19 in/48 cm). The entertainment unit is engineered with high-grade European material that gives it the unique finish and durability required. The elegant look of the product will add to the vibe of your house, giving it an aesthetic and modish appearance.

Specifications:

  • Material: Engineered wood
  • Style: Contemporary
  • Product dimensions: ‎40 x 180 x 48cm
  • Mounting type: Floor mount
  • Finish: Matte
  • Weight: 30 Kg
ProsCons
  • Elegant matte finish
  • Requires DIY assembling
  • Pre-laminated 
  • Heavyweight
  • Contemporary look 
 
  • Made with high-grade European wood
 
cellpic
DeckUp Cannes Engineered Wood 2-Door TV Stand and Home Entertainment Unit (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Designer Wooden Remote Stand

The compact remote holder helps you organise your remotes with ease. The Nutcase designer wooden remote stand is one of the best home TV accessories that everyone must own. With aesthetic floral designs and a vibrant vibe, the stand adds an exuberant look to your house. The stand is compact and can store up to four remote controls.

Specifications:

  • Material: Wood
  • Color: Multicolor
  • Capacity: Can store up to 4 remotes
  • Weight: 0.39 grams
  • Product dimensions: 10 x 15.2 x 10cm
ProsCons
  • Aesthetic designs
  • Cannot be wall mounted
  • Compact 
  • might not suit minimalist interiors
  • Good storage 
 
  • Made with quality wood
 
cellpic
Nutcase Designer Wooden Remote Stand for Home - Remote Control Holder Organizer Caddy for TV/AC Remotes-Multipurpose Desk Organiser-6”x4”x4”
40% off 599 999
Buy now

8. V-Guard Effino 2.25 TV Stabilizer

A stabilizer is crucial for your smart TV for those unpredicted power cuts. The V-Guard stabilizer comes in an all-black glass finish, adding to its exceptional features. With the capability to correct the power voltages, it is compatible with devices like TVs, game consoles and home theatres.

Specifications:

  • Compatible devices: TVs, home theatres, game consoles
  • Protection: Built-in thermal overload protection
  • Colour: Black
  • Finish: Elegant glass finish
  • Weight: 1.38 kg
  • Dimensions: 19.4 x 12 x 9.1cm
ProsCons
  • Elegant glass finish 
  • Looks a little bulky
  • Durable
  • Takes more space 
  • Lightweight 
 
  • Easy to install 
 
  • Compatible with TVs, home theatres and game consoles
 
  • Can be wall-mounted or kept on tabletop 
 
cellpic
V-Guard Effino 2.25 TV Stabilizer for up to 120 cm 47" Smart/LED TV + Set Top Box + Home Theatre/Gaming Console (Black)
24% off 2,677 3,500
Buy now

9. Daybetter TV LED Backlights

Smart LED TV backlights give a party look to your smart TV. The lights come with Bluetooth control and remote control. They come with a voice control feature that could be adjusted. Furthermore, they have a mic that helps sync the lights with the music.

Specifications:

  • Usage: Indoor
  • Wattage: 5 watts
  • Voltage: 5 volts
  • Controller type: Remote control
  • Light source: LED
ProsCons
  • Bluetooth control 
  • A little expensive 
  • Built-in mic 
  • Can make the interiors look gawdy 
  • Smart timing settings 
 
  • Music syncing 
 
  • Easy to install 
 
cellpic
DAYBETTER TV LED Backlights, Smart Led Strip Lights 15 Feet for 65-75in Tv, USB Backlight Kit with Remote 5050 RGB Bias Mood Lamp for Bedroom, Room HDTV
37% off 4,048.44 6,477.5
Buy now

10. AmazonBasics Dual Arm TV Mount

A durable TV mount that securely holds your television is indispensable to have. The AmazonBasics full motion dual arm TV mount is sized 93.98cm to 203.2cm. It is made with high-quality steel that can hold up to 59.8Kg weight. The stand can also be tilted 6-10 degrees.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: 65.41 x 43.48 x 6.71cm
  • Compatible devices: TV
  • Product weight: 6.21Kg
  • Material: Alloy steel
  • Mounting type: Wall mount
ProsCons
  • Holds up to 60 kg 
  • Mishandling can cause injury 
  • Made with alloy steel
  •  Heavyweight
  • Can tilt 6-10 degrees 
 
  • No bulky hardware 
 
  • Includes HDMI wire 
 
cellpic
AmazonBasics Dual Arm Full Motion TV Mount - 93.98 cm to 203.2 cm
58% off 3,369 7,999
Buy now

3 Best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3

Philips Multi

media Speaker

BluetoothLED displayGood sound quality
boAt Aavante 900 SoundbarBluetooth

Light

weight

Different EQ modes 
Fire TV Stick 8GB storageAlexa voice controlSupports multiple content formats
D&V Wall Mount Stand 8 Kg weight load capacity

Light

weight

Metal finish
PDP Talon Media Remote Supports TVBacklighting options Rubberised finish 
Wooden TV Stand & Home Entertainment UnitMade with high-grade European woodElegant matte finishPre-laminated 
Designer Wooden Remote ControlMade with quality woodAesthetic designs Compact with good storage 
V-Guard Effino 2.25 TV StabilizerDurable Easy to install Compatible with TVs, home theatres and game consoles
Daybetter TV LED Lights Bluetooth controlMusic syncing Easy to install
AmazonBasics Dual Arm TV mountHolds up to 59.8Kg Made with alloy steelIncludes HDMI wire

Best value for money

boAt Aavante Bar 900 Bluetooth Soundbar is the best home TV accessory that provides you with the best value for your money. It offers you a wide array of benefits like remote control, exceptional sound quality and Bluetooth pairing. On top of it, the product comes with several EQ modes. It is easy to install and use. Offering you a variety of benefits at just 3,499, it is an affordable choice.

Best overall home TV accessory

Out of the detailed list of the best home TV accessories, the best overall product is the Fire TV stick. Fulfilling most of the customer requirements, it is amongst the most high-rated products. The facile installation of the product allows you to stream your favourite TV shows and movies at your home. Moreover, it provides you with an exceptional viewing experience with its Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. The Alexa remote control, furthermore, helps with easy TV control. Despite being equipped with the latest technology, the product is priced at an economical price of Rs. 4,499.

How to find the best home TV accessory?

You must keep in mind several important factors to find the best home TV accessory. The market flourishes with competition and a wide array of products are available for you to choose from. Consequently, it is crucial to understand your requirements in the first place.

Once you have your requirements clear in your mind, the next crucial thing to consider is your interiors. That is, whether the accessory complements your home interiors or not. It is furthermore crucial to buy things after looking at their measurements. The best home TV accessory is the one that fits in your house.

Additionally, it is indispensable to check the material with which the accessories are produced. For example, a home TV accessory manufactured with poor-quality plastic would not serve your purpose. Finally, you must consider the value for money that the accessory provides you.

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Philips Audio SPA4040B/94 5.1 Channel 45W Multimedia Speakers Rs. 4,990
2.boAt Aavante Bar 900 Bluetooth SoundbarRs. 3,499
3.Fire TV Stick Rs. 4,499
4.Metal Wide Shelf Wall Mount StandRs. 745
5.PDP Talon Media RemoteRs. 1,999
6.Wooden TV Stand and Home Entertainment UnitRs. 6,799
7.Designer Wooden Remote Stand Rs. 599
8.V-Guard Effino 2.25 TV StabilizerRs. 2677
9.Daybetter TV LED Backlights Rs. 3,877
10.AmazonBasics Dual Arm TV MountRs. 2689

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

