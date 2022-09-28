Washing machines under 12000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Washing machine under ₹12,000 makes life easy and yet doesn't upset your family budget.
Pretty much no one loves the idea of doing laundry. Doing the laundry can be an incredibly mundane, tiring task at times. When it comes to the messy details of cleaning, an effective washing machine may lighten your burden for years to come and make your life a whole lot better. That is, if you choose the option that best suits your needs. Our comprehensive guide to the finest washing machines for around Rs. 12,000 will teach you everything you need to know to select the best machine for your needs.
Our Pick for the Best Washing Machines Under 12000
1. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The 7.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price.
Specifications:
Easy mobility with four wheels
In-Built Scrubber
Super soak technology for easy dirt removal
Ace wash station
Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer
Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM
Wash programs: 3
Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight, easy to move
|The machine is a little shaky
|Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment
|Lacks a digital display
|Great for a family of four to five
|
2. LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The 7Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from LG is incredible from a cost and efficiency standpoint. Features like lint collector and collar scrubber make it an excellent choice.Specifications:
1300 RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Manufacturer Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on Motor T&C
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment
|Lint filters do not function appropriately
|Auto Restart after power restoration in the case of a power cut
|The short length of lead and inlet hose
|Decent wash quality
|Buttons are not waterproof
3. Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The 7 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine is equipped with a magic lint filter and boasts a solid, rustproof body. It aims to impress with fantastic features like Air Turbo and a buzzer for when the washing ends. It is a terrific product with 1300 RPM spin and two years of warranty.
Specifications:
Magic filter
Special features like Air turbo, caster wheel, and buzzer
Rust-proof body
1300 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Great wash quality
|Water leakage issues
|Lightweight, easily movable design
|Drying is time-consuming
|Decent build quality
|Wheels do not function well
4. Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The 7 Kg, semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price.
Specifications:
Easy mobility with four wheels
In-Built Scrubber
Super soak technology for easy dirt removal
Ace wash station
Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer
Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM
Wash programs: 3
Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight, easy to move
|The machine is a little shaky
|Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment
|Lacks a digital display
|Great for a family of four to five
|The memory retention feature does not work as advertised.
5. Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The 7.2 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Godrej is an excellent choice for anyone looking for washing machines under Rs. 12,000. Active soak and spin shower technology enable excellent wash quality while providing the selection of three pre-programmed wash programs.
Specifications:
Active soak: During the soaking process, it generates a swirling motion in the drum to remove stubborn stains.
Spin shower: Clothes are given a good rinsing thanks to a rain-like process, enabling better detergent removal
Wash programs: Gentle, Normal & Strong
1440 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Manufacturer warranty: Two-year full coverage and five-year motor warranty from the manufacturer.
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Great wash quality
|Build quality could use some improvement
|1440 RPM spin speed
|No inlet pipe in the box
|2-year comprehensive warranty
|
6. AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
This 7 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Amazon basics can be a great choice if you do not prefer a particular brand. The chrome knobs and silver handles give it a premium finish.
Specifications:
Transparent lid
Performs both washing and drying functions
Chrome knobs on the dial and silver handles
1300 RPM: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on Motor
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick washing and drying
|No anti-tangle functionality
|Decent wash quality
|Noisy operation
|Compact and lightweight design
|Water leakage
7. Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The 6.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine is equipped with a magic lint filter and boasts a solid, rustproof body. It aims to impress with fantastic features like Air Turbo and a buzzer for when the washing ends.
Specifications:
Magic filter
Special features like Air turbo, caster wheel, and buzzer
Rust-proof body
1300 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Great wash quality
|Water leakage issues
|Lightweight, easily movable design
|Drying is time-consuming
|Decent build quality
|Wheels do not function well
8. Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The 6 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price.
Specifications:
Easy mobility with four wheels
In-Built Scrubber
Super soak technology for easy dirt removal
Ace wash station
Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer
Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM
Wash programs: 3
Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight, easy to move
|The machine is a little shaky
|Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment
|Lacks a digital display
|Great for a family of two to four
|The memory retention feature does not work as advertised.
9. Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Panasonic's 6.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine has various unique features. You need not spend time configuring wash parameters with one touch wash, and the lint filter enables lint removal even at low water levels. With its magic filter and 1350 RPM, you get effective and quick washing.
Specifications:
Magic Filter
One Touch Wash
Aqua Spin Rinse to ensure thorough cleaning
Lint Filter to remove lint even with low water levels
Wash programs: 2 wash programs
1350 RPM: Higher the spin speed, lower the drying time
Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on Motor
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Lower noise levels during operation
|The Wash program menu is not exactly intuitive
|Lightweight design, easy to move
|The short length of the power cable
Price of washing machines under ₹12000 at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|11,490.00
|LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|11,490.00
|Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|10,990.00
|Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|10,990.00
|Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|10,590.00
|AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine
|10,499.00
|Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|9,990.00
|Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|9,950.00
|Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|9,290.00
Best 3 important features for consumers
Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best Washing Machines Under 12000:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|In-Built Scrubber
|Super soak technology
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Lint collector and collar scrubber
|1300 RPM spin speed
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Air turbo
|1300 RPM spin speed
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|In-Built Scrubber
|Super soak technology
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Active soak technology
|Spin Shower
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine
|Transparent lid
|1300 RPM spin speed
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Air turbo
|1300 RPM spin speed
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|In-Built Scrubber
|Super soak technology
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
|Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|One Touch Wash mode
|Aqua Spin Rinse
|Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
Best budget washing machine under ₹12000
This Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the greatest value for money washing machine available for less than Rs. 12,000. The one-touch wash function is a godsend, and the device is easy to operate. Aqua spin rinse technology aids in keeping wash quality at a respectable level. It's a fantastic product, and the 2-year warranty backs that up.
Best overall washing machine under ₹12000
The Whirlpool semi-automatic top-loading 7.5 Kg washing machine is our top pick. The company has been making washing machines for decades, so they know exactly what features a high-quality machine needs. With great features like Supersoak and an in-built scrubber, the machine provides great wash quality and an overall user-friendly ownership experience.
How to find the perfect washing machine for under ₹12000?
Three main features to be considered while buying a washing machine are as follows:
Loading type: The loading mechanism is the primary when choosing washing machines. Front-loading washers are the clear winners when it comes to efficiency as the front-load washers use around half as much electricity and about 40% less water compared to the best top-load washers. But the quality of Wash is superior in top-loading machines.
Function Type: Deciding between a semi-automatic and an automatic washing machine might be challenging. Semi-automatic washers are less expensive, but fully automatic washers make laundry day a breeze. Compared to fully automatic models, semi-automatic washers have a lower carbon footprint. The quality of Wash is satisfactory, albeit it can't compare to a completely automatic model, which is why you need to make your own choice and stick to it.
Capacity: Always check the capacity of your washing machine to ensure that it can accommodate all of your laundries. Repeating stress over loading and unloading the washing machine is not fun.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.