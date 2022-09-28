Washing machines under 12000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Washing machine under ₹ 12,000 makes life easy and yet doesn't upset your family budget.

Pretty much no one loves the idea of doing laundry. Doing the laundry can be an incredibly mundane, tiring task at times. When it comes to the messy details of cleaning, an effective washing machine may lighten your burden for years to come and make your life a whole lot better. That is, if you choose the option that best suits your needs. Our comprehensive guide to the finest washing machines for around Rs. 12,000 will teach you everything you need to know to select the best machine for your needs. Our Pick for the Best Washing Machines Under 12000 1. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The 7.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price. Specifications: Easy mobility with four wheels In-Built Scrubber Super soak technology for easy dirt removal Ace wash station Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM Wash programs: 3 Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Lightweight, easy to move The machine is a little shaky Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment Lacks a digital display Great for a family of four to five

2. LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The 7Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from LG is incredible from a cost and efficiency standpoint. Features like lint collector and collar scrubber make it an excellent choice.Specifications: 1300 RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying Manufacturer Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on Motor T&C Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment Lint filters do not function appropriately Auto Restart after power restoration in the case of a power cut The short length of lead and inlet hose Decent wash quality Buttons are not waterproof

3. Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The 7 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine is equipped with a magic lint filter and boasts a solid, rustproof body. It aims to impress with fantastic features like Air Turbo and a buzzer for when the washing ends. It is a terrific product with 1300 RPM spin and two years of warranty. Specifications: Magic filter Special features like Air turbo, caster wheel, and buzzer Rust-proof body 1300 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Great wash quality Water leakage issues Lightweight, easily movable design Drying is time-consuming Decent build quality Wheels do not function well

Pros Cons Lightweight, easy to move The machine is a little shaky Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment Lacks a digital display Great for a family of four to five The memory retention feature does not work as advertised.

5. Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The 7.2 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Godrej is an excellent choice for anyone looking for washing machines under Rs. 12,000. Active soak and spin shower technology enable excellent wash quality while providing the selection of three pre-programmed wash programs. Specifications: Active soak: During the soaking process, it generates a swirling motion in the drum to remove stubborn stains. Spin shower: Clothes are given a good rinsing thanks to a rain-like process, enabling better detergent removal Wash programs: Gentle, Normal & Strong 1440 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying Manufacturer warranty: Two-year full coverage and five-year motor warranty from the manufacturer. Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Great wash quality Build quality could use some improvement 1440 RPM spin speed No inlet pipe in the box 2-year comprehensive warranty

6. AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine This 7 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Amazon basics can be a great choice if you do not prefer a particular brand. The chrome knobs and silver handles give it a premium finish. Specifications: Transparent lid Performs both washing and drying functions Chrome knobs on the dial and silver handles 1300 RPM: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on Motor Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Quick washing and drying No anti-tangle functionality Decent wash quality Noisy operation Compact and lightweight design Water leakage

Pros Cons Great wash quality Water leakage issues Lightweight, easily movable design Drying is time-consuming Decent build quality Wheels do not function well

8. Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The 6 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price. Specifications: Easy mobility with four wheels In-Built Scrubber Super soak technology for easy dirt removal Ace wash station Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM Wash programs: 3 Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Lightweight, easy to move The machine is a little shaky Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segment Lacks a digital display Great for a family of two to four The memory retention feature does not work as advertised.

9. Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Panasonic's 6.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine has various unique features. You need not spend time configuring wash parameters with one touch wash, and the lint filter enables lint removal even at low water levels. With its magic filter and 1350 RPM, you get effective and quick washing. Specifications: Magic Filter One Touch Wash Aqua Spin Rinse to ensure thorough cleaning Lint Filter to remove lint even with low water levels Wash programs: 2 wash programs 1350 RPM: Higher the spin speed, lower the drying time Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on Motor Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Lower noise levels during operation The Wash program menu is not exactly intuitive Lightweight design, easy to move The short length of the power cable

Price of washing machines under ₹ 12000 at a glance:

Product Price Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 11,490.00 LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 11,490.00 Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10,990.00 Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10,990.00 Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10,590.00 AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine 10,499.00 Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 9,990.00 Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 9,950.00 Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 9,290.00

Best 3 important features for consumers Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best Washing Machines Under 12000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine In-Built Scrubber Super soak technology Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Lint collector and collar scrubber 1300 RPM spin speed Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Air turbo 1300 RPM spin speed Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine In-Built Scrubber Super soak technology Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Active soak technology Spin Shower Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine Transparent lid 1300 RPM spin speed Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Air turbo 1300 RPM spin speed Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine In-Built Scrubber Super soak technology Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine One Touch Wash mode Aqua Spin Rinse Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor

Best budget washing machine under ₹12000 This Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the greatest value for money washing machine available for less than Rs. 12,000. The one-touch wash function is a godsend, and the device is easy to operate. Aqua spin rinse technology aids in keeping wash quality at a respectable level. It's a fantastic product, and the 2-year warranty backs that up. Best overall washing machine under ₹12000 The Whirlpool semi-automatic top-loading 7.5 Kg washing machine is our top pick. The company has been making washing machines for decades, so they know exactly what features a high-quality machine needs. With great features like Supersoak and an in-built scrubber, the machine provides great wash quality and an overall user-friendly ownership experience. How to find the perfect washing machine for under ₹12000? Three main features to be considered while buying a washing machine are as follows: Loading type: The loading mechanism is the primary when choosing washing machines. Front-loading washers are the clear winners when it comes to efficiency as the front-load washers use around half as much electricity and about 40% less water compared to the best top-load washers. But the quality of Wash is superior in top-loading machines. Function Type: Deciding between a semi-automatic and an automatic washing machine might be challenging. Semi-automatic washers are less expensive, but fully automatic washers make laundry day a breeze. Compared to fully automatic models, semi-automatic washers have a lower carbon footprint. The quality of Wash is satisfactory, albeit it can't compare to a completely automatic model, which is why you need to make your own choice and stick to it. Capacity: Always check the capacity of your washing machine to ensure that it can accommodate all of your laundries. Repeating stress over loading and unloading the washing machine is not fun.