Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Washing machines under 12000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 28, 2022 23:07 IST
Summary:

Do you wish to learn more about the best washing machines? Are you facing difficulties deciding which one to choose? Is budget a constraint for you? Don't worry, our pick of top washing machines under 12,000 in 2022 will help you decide wisely.

product info
Washing machine under 12,000 makes life easy and yet doesn't upset your family budget.

Pretty much no one loves the idea of doing laundry. Doing the laundry can be an incredibly mundane, tiring task at times. When it comes to the messy details of cleaning, an effective washing machine may lighten your burden for years to come and make your life a whole lot better. That is, if you choose the option that best suits your needs. Our comprehensive guide to the finest washing machines for around Rs. 12,000 will teach you everything you need to know to select the best machine for your needs.

Our Pick for the Best Washing Machines Under 12000

1. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The 7.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price.

Specifications:

Easy mobility with four wheels

In-Built Scrubber

Super soak technology for easy dirt removal

Ace wash station

Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer

Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM

Wash programs: 3

Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Lightweight, easy to moveThe machine is a little shaky
Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segmentLacks a digital display
Great for a family of four to five 
cellpic
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 7.5 SUPREME, Grey Dazzle)
Check Price on Amazon

2. LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The 7Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from LG is incredible from a cost and efficiency standpoint. Features like lint collector and collar scrubber make it an excellent choice.Specifications:

1300 RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on Motor T&C

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segmentLint filters do not function appropriately
Auto Restart after power restoration in the case of a power cutThe short length of lead and inlet hose
Decent wash qualityButtons are not waterproof
cellpic
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Wind Jet Dry)
14% off 13,800 16,090
Buy now

3. Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The 7 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine is equipped with a magic lint filter and boasts a solid, rustproof body. It aims to impress with fantastic features like Air Turbo and a buzzer for when the washing ends. It is a terrific product with 1300 RPM spin and two years of warranty.

Specifications:

Magic filter

Special features like Air turbo, caster wheel, and buzzer

Rust-proof body

1300 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Great wash qualityWater leakage issues
Lightweight, easily movable designDrying is time-consuming
Decent build qualityWheels do not function well
cellpic
Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT70M3000HP/TL, Light Grey, Air turbo drying)
16% off 10,929 13,000
Buy now

4. Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The 7 Kg, semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price.

Specifications:

Easy mobility with four wheels

In-Built Scrubber

Super soak technology for easy dirt removal

Ace wash station

Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer

Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM

Wash programs: 3

Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Lightweight, easy to moveThe machine is a little shaky
Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segmentLacks a digital display
Great for a family of four to fiveThe memory retention feature does not work as advertised.
cellpic
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 7.0, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The 7.2 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Godrej is an excellent choice for anyone looking for washing machines under Rs. 12,000. Active soak and spin shower technology enable excellent wash quality while providing the selection of three pre-programmed wash programs.

Specifications:

Active soak: During the soaking process, it generates a swirling motion in the drum to remove stubborn stains.

Spin shower: Clothes are given a good rinsing thanks to a rain-like process, enabling better detergent removal

Wash programs: Gentle, Normal & Strong

1440 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Manufacturer warranty: Two-year full coverage and five-year motor warranty from the manufacturer.

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Great wash qualityBuild quality could use some improvement
1440 RPM spin speedNo inlet pipe in the box
2-year comprehensive warranty 
cellpic
Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 7.2 PN2 M WNRD, Wine Red)
3% off 12,999 13,420
Buy now

6. AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This 7 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Amazon basics can be a great choice if you do not prefer a particular brand. The chrome knobs and silver handles give it a premium finish.

Specifications:

Transparent lid

Performs both washing and drying functions

Chrome knobs on the dial and silver handles

1300 RPM: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on Motor

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Quick washing and dryingNo anti-tangle functionality
Decent wash qualityNoisy operation
Compact and lightweight designWater leakage
cellpic
AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine (with Heavy wash function, White/Blue color)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The 6.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine is equipped with a magic lint filter and boasts a solid, rustproof body. It aims to impress with fantastic features like Air Turbo and a buzzer for when the washing ends.

Specifications:

Magic filter

Special features like Air turbo, caster wheel, and buzzer

Rust-proof body

1300 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Great wash qualityWater leakage issues
Lightweight, easily movable designDrying is time-consuming
Decent build qualityWheels do not function well
cellpic
Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Blue, Air Turbo Drying System)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The 6 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine from Whirlpool can be moved easily with the help of the four wheels attached to the bottom. It uses a built-in scrubber and proprietary Supersoak technology to ensure good wash quality. With 1400 RPM spin speed and two years of comprehensive warranty, this washing machine is a steal for the price.

Specifications:

Easy mobility with four wheels

In-Built Scrubber

Super soak technology for easy dirt removal

Ace wash station

Auto restart, End of cycle buzzer

Maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM

Wash programs: 3

Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 Years Warranty on Wash Motor and Prime Mover

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Lightweight, easy to moveThe machine is a little shaky
Relatively less noisy as compared to machines in this price segmentLacks a digital display
Great for a family of two to fourThe memory retention feature does not work as advertised.
cellpic
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Panasonic's 6.5 Kg semi-automatic top loading washing machine has various unique features. You need not spend time configuring wash parameters with one touch wash, and the lint filter enables lint removal even at low water levels. With its magic filter and 1350 RPM, you get effective and quick washing.

Specifications:

Magic Filter

One Touch Wash

Aqua Spin Rinse to ensure thorough cleaning

Lint Filter to remove lint even with low water levels

Wash programs: 2 wash programs

1350 RPM: Higher the spin speed, lower the drying time

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on Motor

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Lower noise levels during operationThe Wash program menu is not exactly intuitive
Lightweight design, easy to moveThe short length of the power cable
cellpic
Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65E5ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of washing machines under 12000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine11,490.00
LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine11,490.00
Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine10,990.00
Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine10,990.00
Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine10,590.00
AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine10,499.00
Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine9,990.00
Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine9,950.00
Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine9,290.00

Best 3 important features for consumers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best Washing Machines Under 12000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineIn-Built ScrubberSuper soak technologyWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineLint collector and collar scrubber1300 RPM spin speedWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
Samsung 7.0 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineAir turbo1300 RPM spin speedWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
Whirlpool 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineIn-Built ScrubberSuper soak technologyWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
Godrej 7.2 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineActive soak technologySpin ShowerWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing MachineTransparent lid1300 RPM spin speedWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
Samsung 6.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineAir turbo1300 RPM spin speedWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineIn-Built ScrubberSuper soak technologyWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor
Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineOne Touch Wash modeAqua Spin RinseWarranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on wash motor

Best budget washing machine under 12000

This Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the greatest value for money washing machine available for less than Rs. 12,000. The one-touch wash function is a godsend, and the device is easy to operate. Aqua spin rinse technology aids in keeping wash quality at a respectable level. It's a fantastic product, and the 2-year warranty backs that up.

Best overall washing machine under 12000

The Whirlpool semi-automatic top-loading 7.5 Kg washing machine is our top pick. The company has been making washing machines for decades, so they know exactly what features a high-quality machine needs. With great features like Supersoak and an in-built scrubber, the machine provides great wash quality and an overall user-friendly ownership experience.

How to find the perfect washing machine for under 12000?

Three main features to be considered while buying a washing machine are as follows:

Loading type: The loading mechanism is the primary when choosing washing machines. Front-loading washers are the clear winners when it comes to efficiency as the front-load washers use around half as much electricity and about 40% less water compared to the best top-load washers. But the quality of Wash is superior in top-loading machines.

Function Type: Deciding between a semi-automatic and an automatic washing machine might be challenging. Semi-automatic washers are less expensive, but fully automatic washers make laundry day a breeze. Compared to fully automatic models, semi-automatic washers have a lower carbon footprint. The quality of Wash is satisfactory, albeit it can't compare to a completely automatic model, which is why you need to make your own choice and stick to it.

Capacity: Always check the capacity of your washing machine to ensure that it can accommodate all of your laundries. Repeating stress over loading and unloading the washing machine is not fun.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Washing machines under 12000

How much electricity does a washing machine consume?

What is the fuzzy mode?

What is a time delay?

Does the spin speed matter?

How many pieces of clothing can you fit inside a 7 Kg washing machine?

