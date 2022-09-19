Story Saved
Washing machines under 20,000: A buying guide

  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Listed below are the best washing machines under 20,000 in India. Before purchasing the washing machine for your home, check out all the options and make an informed decision!


Washing machines under 20,000 are affordable and resourcefulness

The washing machine is a huge time saver that makes washing clothes an effortless task. All you need to do is to dump your clothes into the machine, select a suitable washing mode as per the type of clothes, and press start. Washing machines on the market today come in all sizes and budgets.

Washing machines can be front-loading or top-loading, and you should choose one based on your requirements and space constraints if any.

Are you also looking for a semi-automatic or completely automatic top-loading washing machine under 20000? You have come to the right place. We have curated the list of best washing machines under 20000 so that you can compare each model and make the right choice for your home.

List of Best Washing Machines Under 20000 In India 2022

1. Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WA65A4002Vs/TL)

If you are looking for a washing machine that offers an excellent quality wash, look no further. Opt for this Samsung top-loading model, a fully automatic washing machine that is easy to use and suitable for a family of up to 4 members. Its higher spin speeds facilitate faster drying.

Moreover, its sturdy design, centre jet technology, air turbo, monsoon mode, water level selector, and diamond drum for gentle fabric care, make it an ideal choice for everyone.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 680 RPM

Annual Energy Consumption- 220 Kilowatt hours

Warranty- 2 years

Capacity- 6.5 kg

Noise Level- 51 dB

Colour- Imperial Silver

Material- Steel


Gentle fabric careQuite noisy while washing or spinning clothes
Power filtration with magic lint filterUses more water and detergent

Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA65A4002VS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond Drum)


2. LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (T7OSKSF1Z)

This LG washing machine is a perfect solution to remove the toughest and darkest stains. Plus, its smart inverter technology diminishes wasted operation, all while seamlessly controlling energy use.

This machine offers powerful fetures such as a smart inverter motor, suitable for a family of 3 to 4 members. The machine can be easily operated by a first-time user and helps dry the clothes quickly due to its higher spin speed.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 700 RPM

Input Voltage- 230 Volts

Warranty- 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Capacity- 7 kg

Noise Level Spinning and Washing- 74 dB and 48 dB

Colour- Middle Free Silver

Material- Stainless Steel


Auto pre-washCreate a lot of lint because of the friction the clothes undergo during the wash
Better washing with smart motions and Turbo Drum 

LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (‎T70SKSF1Z, Middle Free Silver, TurboDrum)
32% off 16,990 24,990


3. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WhiteMagic Royal Plus)

This Royal Plus Whirlpool model gives superior load movement with a better rollover, ensuring a more uniform and consistent wash.

Featuring an LED digital display, the washing machine automatically senses and indicates low voltage & water conditions. With every wash, this machine can save more than 2 buckets of water!

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 740 RPM

Wattage- 360 Watts

Warranty- 2 years

Capacity- 7.5 kg

Noise Level Washing and Spinning- 63 dB and 72 dB

Colour- Grey

Material- Stainless Steel

Battery Required- No


Hard water wash technologyTend to require more maintenance
6th sense smart sensors ensure low water consumptionCostlier than comparable models

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.5, Grey, Hard Water Wash)


4. LG 6.5 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z)

Use this washing machine to ensure your wash cycle runs uninterrupted, even if the power is gone. Not sure how? This machine cycle will start from wherever it stopped when the power comes back on, thanks to the Auto-restart feature. Moreover, its motor comes with BMC motor protection that ensures corrosion resistance.

LG designed this washing machine using energy-saving technology, in order to help prevent the unpleasant smell of the tub. The tub cleaner provided with this model helps to sterilize the inner and outer surfacessurfaces of the tub.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 700 RPM

Input Voltage- 230 Volts

Warranty- 2 years

Capacity- 6.5 kg

Item Weight- 35 kg 500 g

Colour- Middle Free silver

Material- Stainless Steel


Smart inverter technologyNot efficient to remove dark stains
Turbo drum ensures powerful washingConsumes more water

LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z, Middle Free Silver)
33% off 16,840 24,990


5. Samsumg 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WA70T4262GS/TL)

The Samsung 7 kg fully automatic washing machine is an excellent buy for every family. The machine is easy to use and is known for its durability. Samsung provides 3 years warranty on this model and 12 years on motor replacement. It's an energy-efficient washing solution perfect for washing all types of clothes.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 680 RPM

Input Voltage- 220 volts

Special Feature- Inverter

Capacity- 7 kg

Number of wash cycles- 6

Colour- Imperial Silver

Material- Plastic


Less noiseMay need more repair
DurableQuite expensive

Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70T4262GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Wobble technology)


6. Panasonic 6 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB)

Built on the Japanese tradition of uncompromising quality control, this Panasonic washing machine features superior technology that ensures a hygienic wash for keeping your clothes healthy for your skin. Its one-touch smart wash facilitates the entire wash cycle and customizes the process of rinsing & drying. All in all, it is an ideal option to opt for that is available with a 5-star rating.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 680 RPM

Cycle Options- Curtain

Input Voltage- 230 Volts

Capacity- 6 kg

Noise Level- 72 dB

Colour- Grey

Material- Steel


Value for moneyConsumes more water
Easy to useRequire more maintenance

Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey)


7. LG 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing machine (T70SP SF2Z)

Why not opt for this efficient LG fully automatic top-loading washing machine to keep your clothes clean and tidy? The appliance is easy to use and comes with a precise, smart inverter control that enhances its performance and upgrades the way of washing clothes.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 780 RPM

Warranty- 2 years

Capacity- 7 kg

Noise Level Washing and Spinning- 48 dB and 74 dB

Colour- Imperial Silver

Material- Steel


Higher spin speed ensures faster dryingHigher energy costs
Ideal for all types of clothesPricey washing machine

LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SPSF2Z, Middle Free Silver)
34% off 19,790 29,990


8. Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine

If you are looking for an affordable washing machine with premium features and superior technology, this Amazon Basics 6.5 kg will serve your purpose. This machine is effective for cleaning all kinds of fabrics and ensures that your clothes do not get damaged.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 700 RPM

Weight- 34 kg

Capacity- 6.5 kg

Input Voltage- 230 Volts

Colour- Grey

Warranty- 3 years


Waterproof LED display panelRepair costs may tend to be higher
8 wash programsConsumes more water

Amazon Basics 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Grey, LED panel, Memory Feature)


9. LG 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ)

This LG washing machine has gained the utmost customer recognition because of its low water and energy consumption. The appliance is semi-automatic and involves a bit of manual effort but includes washing and drying functions.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 1300 RPM

Warranty- 2 years

Capacity- 7 kg

Cycle Options- Normal, Gentle, Spin, Strong

Colour- Dark Grey

Material- Plastic


High RPM helps in faster dryingPlastic body
AffordableCreates lint

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Wind Jet Dry)
15% off 11,440 13,490


10. IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW)

This IFB 5 Star Top Loading washing machine is designed with a smart loading technology that lets you relax while managing your laundry. It smartly uses an appropriate quantity of detergent and water as per the type of dirt needed to be cleaned off the clothes.

Specifications:

Maximum Rational Speed- 720 RPM

Warranty- 4 years

Capacity- 6.5 kg

Water consumption- 8 gallons per hour

Noise Level Spinning- 74 dB

Colour- Imperial Silver

Material- Stainless Steel


Suitable for washing all clothesHigh maintenance
4 years warranty complete machine warranty 

IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW 6.5KG AQUA, White, Hard Water Wash, Smart Sense)


Price of washing machines for 20,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice 
Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA65A4002Vs/TL)Rs. 14,590
LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T7OSKSF1Z)Rs. 17,990
Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WhiteMagic Royal Plus)Rs. 18,190
LG 6.5 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z)Rs. 16,990
Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WA70T4262GS/TL)Rs. 18,690
Panasonic 6 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing MachineRs. 14490
LG 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing machine (T70SP SF2Z)Rs. 19890
Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing MachineRs.12999
LG 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ)Rs. 11,490
IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW)Rs. 16,590

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing MachineWeight- 29 kg 500 gInverter technologyConsumes 220 volts
LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine5 Star energy rated modelWash programs include Quick wash, Strong (Jeans), gentle (Wool), Tub Clean/Aqua Reserve, and Pre Wash+NormalItem weight is 32 kg
Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing MachineSmart lint filter, power scrub technology, and express washComes with the components including water inlet pipe, drain hose with clamp, rat mesh, and user manual with warrantySleek machine with dimensions 56 x 54 x 98.5 cm
LG 6.5 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top- Loading Washing MachineNoise level spinning and washing is 74 dB and 48 dBNumber of programs- 8Components included are Anti rat cover, OT Hose, QRG, Drain Hose, User’s Manual, and 200 gram detergent powder
Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top- Loading Washing MachineDigital inverter technologyEnergy efficient model comes with 5 star ratingMagic filter, wobble pulsator, diamond drum, and eco-tub clean
Panasonic 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing MachineNumber of cycle options- 8No battery requiredIncluded components are 1 inlet water house, and 1 drain pipe
LG 7 kg Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing machine5 star energy rated modelAn affordable option with a great quality wash6 water level selection
Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing MachineHigher spin speedAir dry feature, Tub clean function, and auto-power cut offStainless steel drum
LG 7 kg Semi Automatic Top- Loading Washing MachineWind jet dry, collar scrubber, and rust-free plastic baseRat away technologySave time and water
IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top- Loading Washing Machine Aqua ConserveLint tower filter and aqua energy8 wash programs3 way wash action for deeper cleaning

Best value for money washing machine under 20000

Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the best value for money purchase on this list. It's fully-automatic function at such an affordable price is no less than a fantasy. All the buyers are entirely satisfied with the product's quality. At just Rs. 12,999, this machine offers all the features you could possibly want to make your laundry days a breeze.

Best overall washing machine under 20000

IFB is known for producing efficient washing machines equipped with the perfect blend of design, convenience, and quality. The IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Aqua Conserve is rigorously tested by the leading brand to ensure all its users get the best performance delivered by the machine.

How to find the perfect Washing machine under 20000

The essential factor to consider before you buy a washing machine for your home is to determine how much space you have. Once you have ensured that, the next thing to decide is the price you are willing to spend.

After preparing your budget for the washing machine, you must compare the features of all washing machines coming under your price range. Some essential elements that must not be ignored include Semi / Fully, Spin Cycle, Load Capacity, Wash Settings, and RPM. Opt for the washing machine catering to your requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

