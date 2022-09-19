Washing machines under 20,000: A buying guide

Washing machines under ₹ 20,000 are affordable and resourcefulness

The washing machine is a huge time saver that makes washing clothes an effortless task. All you need to do is to dump your clothes into the machine, select a suitable washing mode as per the type of clothes, and press start. Washing machines on the market today come in all sizes and budgets. Washing machines can be front-loading or top-loading, and you should choose one based on your requirements and space constraints if any. Are you also looking for a semi-automatic or completely automatic top-loading washing machine under 20000? You have come to the right place. We have curated the list of best washing machines under 20000 so that you can compare each model and make the right choice for your home. List of Best Washing Machines Under 20000 In India 2022 1. Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WA65A4002Vs/TL) If you are looking for a washing machine that offers an excellent quality wash, look no further. Opt for this Samsung top-loading model, a fully automatic washing machine that is easy to use and suitable for a family of up to 4 members. Its higher spin speeds facilitate faster drying. Moreover, its sturdy design, centre jet technology, air turbo, monsoon mode, water level selector, and diamond drum for gentle fabric care, make it an ideal choice for everyone. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 680 RPM Annual Energy Consumption- 220 Kilowatt hours Warranty- 2 years Capacity- 6.5 kg Noise Level- 51 dB Colour- Imperial Silver Material- Steel

Pros Cons Gentle fabric care Quite noisy while washing or spinning clothes Power filtration with magic lint filter Uses more water and detergent

2. LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (T7OSKSF1Z) This LG washing machine is a perfect solution to remove the toughest and darkest stains. Plus, its smart inverter technology diminishes wasted operation, all while seamlessly controlling energy use. This machine offers powerful fetures such as a smart inverter motor, suitable for a family of 3 to 4 members. The machine can be easily operated by a first-time user and helps dry the clothes quickly due to its higher spin speed. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 700 RPM Input Voltage- 230 Volts Warranty- 2 years on product, 10 years on motor Capacity- 7 kg Noise Level Spinning and Washing- 74 dB and 48 dB Colour- Middle Free Silver Material- Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Auto pre-wash Create a lot of lint because of the friction the clothes undergo during the wash Better washing with smart motions and Turbo Drum

3. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WhiteMagic Royal Plus) This Royal Plus Whirlpool model gives superior load movement with a better rollover, ensuring a more uniform and consistent wash. Featuring an LED digital display, the washing machine automatically senses and indicates low voltage & water conditions. With every wash, this machine can save more than 2 buckets of water! Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 740 RPM Wattage- 360 Watts Warranty- 2 years Capacity- 7.5 kg Noise Level Washing and Spinning- 63 dB and 72 dB Colour- Grey Material- Stainless Steel Battery Required- No

Pros Cons Hard water wash technology Tend to require more maintenance 6th sense smart sensors ensure low water consumption Costlier than comparable models

4. LG 6.5 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z) Use this washing machine to ensure your wash cycle runs uninterrupted, even if the power is gone. Not sure how? This machine cycle will start from wherever it stopped when the power comes back on, thanks to the Auto-restart feature. Moreover, its motor comes with BMC motor protection that ensures corrosion resistance. LG designed this washing machine using energy-saving technology, in order to help prevent the unpleasant smell of the tub. The tub cleaner provided with this model helps to sterilize the inner and outer surfacessurfaces of the tub. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 700 RPM Input Voltage- 230 Volts Warranty- 2 years Capacity- 6.5 kg Item Weight- 35 kg 500 g Colour- Middle Free silver Material- Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Smart inverter technology Not efficient to remove dark stains Turbo drum ensures powerful washing Consumes more water

5. Samsumg 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WA70T4262GS/TL) The Samsung 7 kg fully automatic washing machine is an excellent buy for every family. The machine is easy to use and is known for its durability. Samsung provides 3 years warranty on this model and 12 years on motor replacement. It's an energy-efficient washing solution perfect for washing all types of clothes. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 680 RPM Input Voltage- 220 volts Special Feature- Inverter Capacity- 7 kg Number of wash cycles- 6 Colour- Imperial Silver Material- Plastic

Pros Cons Less noise May need more repair Durable Quite expensive

6. Panasonic 6 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB) Built on the Japanese tradition of uncompromising quality control, this Panasonic washing machine features superior technology that ensures a hygienic wash for keeping your clothes healthy for your skin. Its one-touch smart wash facilitates the entire wash cycle and customizes the process of rinsing & drying. All in all, it is an ideal option to opt for that is available with a 5-star rating. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 680 RPM Cycle Options- Curtain Input Voltage- 230 Volts Capacity- 6 kg Noise Level- 72 dB Colour- Grey Material- Steel

Pros Cons Value for money Consumes more water Easy to use Require more maintenance

7. LG 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing machine (T70SP SF2Z) Why not opt for this efficient LG fully automatic top-loading washing machine to keep your clothes clean and tidy? The appliance is easy to use and comes with a precise, smart inverter control that enhances its performance and upgrades the way of washing clothes. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 780 RPM Warranty- 2 years Capacity- 7 kg Noise Level Washing and Spinning- 48 dB and 74 dB Colour- Imperial Silver Material- Steel

Pros Cons Higher spin speed ensures faster drying Higher energy costs Ideal for all types of clothes Pricey washing machine

8. Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine If you are looking for an affordable washing machine with premium features and superior technology, this Amazon Basics 6.5 kg will serve your purpose. This machine is effective for cleaning all kinds of fabrics and ensures that your clothes do not get damaged. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 700 RPM Weight- 34 kg Capacity- 6.5 kg Input Voltage- 230 Volts Colour- Grey Warranty- 3 years

Pros Cons Waterproof LED display panel Repair costs may tend to be higher 8 wash programs Consumes more water

9. LG 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ) This LG washing machine has gained the utmost customer recognition because of its low water and energy consumption. The appliance is semi-automatic and involves a bit of manual effort but includes washing and drying functions. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 1300 RPM Warranty- 2 years Capacity- 7 kg Cycle Options- Normal, Gentle, Spin, Strong Colour- Dark Grey Material- Plastic

Pros Cons High RPM helps in faster drying Plastic body Affordable Creates lint

10. IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW) This IFB 5 Star Top Loading washing machine is designed with a smart loading technology that lets you relax while managing your laundry. It smartly uses an appropriate quantity of detergent and water as per the type of dirt needed to be cleaned off the clothes. Specifications: Maximum Rational Speed- 720 RPM Warranty- 4 years Capacity- 6.5 kg Water consumption- 8 gallons per hour Noise Level Spinning- 74 dB Colour- Imperial Silver Material- Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Suitable for washing all clothes High maintenance 4 years warranty complete machine warranty

Price of washing machines for ₹ 20,000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA65A4002Vs/TL) Rs. 14,590 LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T7OSKSF1Z) Rs. 17,990 Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WhiteMagic Royal Plus) Rs. 18,190 LG 6.5 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z) Rs. 16,990 Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WA70T4262GS/TL) Rs. 18,690 Panasonic 6 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine Rs. 14490 LG 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing machine (T70SP SF2Z) Rs. 19890 Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine Rs.12999 LG 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ) Rs. 11,490 IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW) Rs. 16,590

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine Weight- 29 kg 500 g Inverter technology Consumes 220 volts LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine 5 Star energy rated model Wash programs include Quick wash, Strong (Jeans), gentle (Wool), Tub Clean/Aqua Reserve, and Pre Wash+Normal Item weight is 32 kg Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine Smart lint filter, power scrub technology, and express wash Comes with the components including water inlet pipe, drain hose with clamp, rat mesh, and user manual with warranty Sleek machine with dimensions 56 x 54 x 98.5 cm LG 6.5 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine Noise level spinning and washing is 74 dB and 48 dB Number of programs- 8 Components included are Anti rat cover, OT Hose, QRG, Drain Hose, User’s Manual, and 200 gram detergent powder Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine Digital inverter technology Energy efficient model comes with 5 star rating Magic filter, wobble pulsator, diamond drum, and eco-tub clean Panasonic 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine Number of cycle options- 8 No battery required Included components are 1 inlet water house, and 1 drain pipe LG 7 kg Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing machine 5 star energy rated model An affordable option with a great quality wash 6 water level selection Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine Higher spin speed Air dry feature, Tub clean function, and auto-power cut off Stainless steel drum LG 7 kg Semi Automatic Top- Loading Washing Machine Wind jet dry, collar scrubber, and rust-free plastic base Rat away technology Save time and water IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top- Loading Washing Machine Aqua Conserve Lint tower filter and aqua energy 8 wash programs 3 way wash action for deeper cleaning

Best value for money washing machine under ₹20000 Amazon Basics 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the best value for money purchase on this list. It's fully-automatic function at such an affordable price is no less than a fantasy. All the buyers are entirely satisfied with the product's quality. At just Rs. 12,999, this machine offers all the features you could possibly want to make your laundry days a breeze. Best overall washing machine under ₹20000 IFB is known for producing efficient washing machines equipped with the perfect blend of design, convenience, and quality. The IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Aqua Conserve is rigorously tested by the leading brand to ensure all its users get the best performance delivered by the machine. How to find the perfect Washing machine under ₹20000 The essential factor to consider before you buy a washing machine for your home is to determine how much space you have. Once you have ensured that, the next thing to decide is the price you are willing to spend. After preparing your budget for the washing machine, you must compare the features of all washing machines coming under your price range. Some essential elements that must not be ignored include Semi / Fully, Spin Cycle, Load Capacity, Wash Settings, and RPM. Opt for the washing machine catering to your requirements.