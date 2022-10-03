Washing machines under 25000: The ultimate 2022 buyer’s guide

Washing machines under ₹25,000 are both functional and affordable.
The washing machine is a piece of must-have equipment for modern households. However, before you go out and buy a washing machine, it's important to conduct some research. It might be challenging to shop for a washing machine when there are so many options on the market. With the help of this comprehensive guide, you will feel confident that you're acquiring the best model for your needs and budget.
Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.
1. LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic top load washing machine
Smart Inverter Technology
Memory backup delay( 3-18 hours)
780 rpm: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Wash programs: Prewash + Normal/Tub Clean/Aqua Reserve/Turbo wash/ Gentle (Wool/Saree)
Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C
Capacity: 8Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|LG Smart Motion & TurboDrum
|After-sales support is dependent on the area you live in
|Special features like smart diagnosis, smart closing door, 3-step wash, air dry and the like
|The actual capacity is slightly lower than the advertised capacity
|Smart Inverter Technology
|
2. Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Hygienic Wash With 99.99% Bacteria Reduction
15 wash programs
Anti Tangle Function
ReLoad Function
1000 RPM Spinning Speed For Quick Drying
Anti Vibration Side Panels Reduces Noise & Vibration to Minimum
Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C
Capacity: 6 Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Silent operation
|Not suitable for hard water conditions
|Superb build quality
|After-sales support
|Super clean Wash
|Programs do not work well
3. IFB 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic front load washing machine
Special features: aqua energie, child lock, quick/express wash, laundry add, protective rat mesh
Key features: aqua energie, express wash, child lock
Wash programs: 8 wash programs
1000 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Anti Vibration Side Panels Reduces Noise & Vibration to Minimum
Manufacturer warranty: 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warranty,10 years spare part support
Capacity: 6.5Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable, exceptional performance
|Installation experience could be improved
|Suitable for hard water conditions
|After-sales support could use some improvement
|Highly durable and long-lasting
|Replacement parts are expensive
4. LG 6 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic front load washing machine
6 Motion DD technology
LG Inverter Direct Drive Technology conserves electricity
Wash programs: 10 wash programs
1000 RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying
Anti Vibration Side Panels Reduces Noise & Vibration to Minimum
Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on Motor (T&C)
Capacity: 6Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Silent operation
|Installation experience not standardised
|Intuitive touch panel settings
|Unsuitable for large families
|Direct drive drum
|
5. AmazonBasics 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
Fully-automatic top load washing machine
Delay start function
LED display panel
Wash programs: 8 wash programs
700 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time
Warranty: 1 year on product, 3 years on Motor
Capacity: 7Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Shorter warranty period when compared to other brands
|Lesser time to complete wash program
|7 minutes maximum spin time
|Partitioned detergent tray
|A tad smaller in size compared to alternatives
6. Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic top load washing machine
Auto Balance System to distribute the load equally
Stainless steel drum
Wash programs: 9 wash programs
700 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time
Manufacturer warranty: 10 Year Warranty on Wash Motor and 2-year Warranty on product
Capacity: 6Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Great wash quality
|Noisy operation
|Quick, easy wash option
|Overloading can lead to leakage
|Dries clothes well
|
7. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic top load washing machine
Power Scrub Technology
1-2-3 Wash System
Hard Water Wash Technology
6th Sense Smart Sensors
Wash programs: 12 wash programs
740 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time
Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor
Capacity: 7Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|Installation experience
|Minimal noise levels during operation
|Vibration while switching off
|Supports hard water washing
|Higher water consumption
8. Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic top load washing machine
Magic Filter
One Touch Wash
Aquabeat Wash to ensure thorough cleaning
Wash programs: 8 wash programs
680 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time
Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on Motor
Capacity: 7Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Minimal noise levels during operation
| Short length of the outlet pipe
|Separate sections for liquid detergent and powder
|Wash program menu is not exactly intuitive
|Wash programs for all cloth types
|
9. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic top load washing machine
Spiro Wash Action
1-2-3 Wash System
Hard Water Wash Technology
6th Sense Smart Sensors
Wash programs: 12 wash programs
740 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time
Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor
Capacity: 7.5Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|A tad noisy
|Consumes less power
|Stand/wheels are a separate purchase
|User-friendly settings
|Dry function does not fully dry the clothes
10. Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Fully-automatic top load washing machine
Auto Balance System to distribute the load equally
Stainless steel drum
Wash programs: 9 wash programs
700 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time
Manufacturer warranty: 10 Year Warranty on Wash Motor and 2-year Warranty on product
Capacity: 6Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Stars
|Pros
|Cons
|Great wash quality
|Noisy operation
|Quick, easy wash option
|Overloading can lead to leakage
|Dries clothes well
|
Price of washing machines under ₹25000 at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star
| ₹24,999.00
|Bosch 6 kg 5 Star
| ₹24,990.00
|IFB 6.5 Kg
| ₹24,990.00
|LG 6 Kg 5 Star
| ₹24,990.00
|AmazonBasics 7 kg
| ₹14,999.00
|Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star
| ₹14,490.00
|Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star
| ₹14,190.00
|Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star
| ₹17,490.00
|Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star
| ₹16,790.00
|Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus
| ₹18,490.00
Best 3 important features for consumers
Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best Washing Machines Under 25000
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
| LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star
| Capacity: 8Kg
| 780 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C
| Bosch 6 kg 5 Star
| Capacity: 6Kg
| 1000 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C
| IFB 6.5 Kg
| Capacity: 6.5Kg
| 1000 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer warranty: 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warranty,10 years spare part support
| LG 6 Kg 5 Star
| Capacity: 6Kg
| 1000 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on Motor (T&C)
| AmazonBasics 7 kg
| Capacity: 7Kg
| 700 RPM spin speed
| Warranty: 1 year on product, 3 years on Motor
| Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star
| Capacity: 6Kg
| 680 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on Motor
| Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star
| Capacity: 6Kg
| 700 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer warranty: 10 Year Warranty on Wash Motor and 2-year Warranty on product
| Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star
| Capacity: 7Kg
| 700 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor
| Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star
| Capacity: 7Kg
| 680 RPM spin speed
| Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on Motor
|Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus
|Capacity: 7.5Kg
|740 RPM spin speed
|Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor
Best budget washing machine under ₹25000 - Panasonic 6 Kg 5 star fully-automatic top loading washing machine
The best value for money pick amongst the list has to be the Panasonic 6 Kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine. An incredibly intuitive user interface makes it easy to get the hang of. It provides better wash quality than some of the higher-priced washing machines in the same category. While it is a fantastic product, adding a detergent tray would have driven our recommendation home.
Best overall washing machine under ₹25000 - Bosch 6 kg 5 star inverter fully automatic front loading washing machine
Bosch is renowned worldwide for producing great home appliances. It boasts superb build quality combined with near-silent operation. Although it does come with a few qualms like area-specific service availability and lack of support for hard water washing, it is truly an incredible piece of engineering that helps achieve great wash quality.
How to find the perfect washing machine for under ₹25000?
Loading type: There are two primary types of washing machines to consider when deciding on a loading mechanism: front and top loading. Front-loading washers are the clear winners when it comes to efficiency. This is because even the greatest front load washers use around half as much electricity and about 40% less water as the best top load washers. But the quality of Wash is superior in top-loading machines.
Function Type: Deciding between a semi-automatic and an automatic washing machine might be challenging. Semi-automatic washers are less expensive, but fully automatic washers make laundry day a breeze. Compared to fully automatic models, semi-automatic washers have a lower carbon footprint. The quality of Wash is satisfactory, albeit it can't compare to a completely automatic model, which is why you need to make your own choice and stick to it.
Capacity: Always check the capacity of your washing machine to ensure that it can accommodate all of your laundry. Frequent stress over loading and unloading the washing machine is not fun.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.