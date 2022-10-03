Story Saved
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Washing machines under 25000: The ultimate 2022 buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 03, 2022 16:22 IST
Summary:

Our comprehensive guide delves deep into how you can choose the best washing machine for your home. We also let you know our best picks if you're looking to buy a washing machine under Rs. 25,000.

Washing machines under 25,000 are both functional and affordable.

The washing machine is a piece of must-have equipment for modern households. However, before you go out and buy a washing machine, it's important to conduct some research. It might be challenging to shop for a washing machine when there are so many options on the market. With the help of this comprehensive guide, you will feel confident that you're acquiring the best model for your needs and budget.

Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

1. LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic top load washing machine

Smart Inverter Technology

Memory backup delay( 3-18 hours)

780 rpm: Higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Wash programs: Prewash + Normal/Tub Clean/Aqua Reserve/Turbo wash/ Gentle (Wool/Saree)

Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C

Capacity: 8Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
LG Smart Motion & TurboDrumAfter-sales support is dependent on the area you live in
Special features like smart diagnosis, smart closing door, 3-step wash, air dry and the likeThe actual capacity is slightly lower than the advertised capacity
Smart Inverter Technology 
cellpic
LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SJSS1Z, Free Silver, Jet Spray+)
24% off 27,490 35,990
Buy now

2. Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Hygienic Wash With 99.99% Bacteria Reduction

15 wash programs

Anti Tangle Function

ReLoad Function

1000 RPM Spinning Speed For Quick Drying

Anti Vibration Side Panels Reduces Noise & Vibration to Minimum

Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Silent operationNot suitable for hard water conditions
Superb build qualityAfter-sales support
Super clean WashPrograms do not work well

3. IFB 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic front load washing machine

Special features: aqua energie, child lock, quick/express wash, laundry add, protective rat mesh

Key features: aqua energie, express wash, child lock

Wash programs: 8 wash programs

1000 Spin RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Anti Vibration Side Panels Reduces Noise & Vibration to Minimum

Manufacturer warranty: 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warranty,10 years spare part support

Capacity: 6.5Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Reliable, exceptional performanceInstallation experience could be improved
Suitable for hard water conditionsAfter-sales support could use some improvement
Highly durable and long-lastingReplacement parts are expensive
cellpic
IFB 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (Elena SX 6510, SX -Silver, In-Built Heater)
Check Price on Amazon

4. LG 6 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic front load washing machine

6 Motion DD technology

LG Inverter Direct Drive Technology conserves electricity

Wash programs: 10 wash programs

1000 RPM: higher spin speeds help in faster drying

Anti Vibration Side Panels Reduces Noise & Vibration to Minimum

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on Motor (T&C)

Capacity: 6Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Silent operationInstallation experience not standardised
Intuitive touch panel settingsUnsuitable for large families
Direct drive drum 
cellpic
LG 6 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1006SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
28% off 27,500 37,990
Buy now

5. AmazonBasics 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Fully-automatic top load washing machine

Delay start function

LED display panel

Wash programs: 8 wash programs

700 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time

Warranty: 1 year on product, 3 years on Motor

Capacity: 7Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Value for moneyShorter warranty period when compared to other brands
Lesser time to complete wash program7 minutes maximum spin time
Partitioned detergent trayA tad smaller in size compared to alternatives
cellpic
AmazonBasics 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Memory feature, Rust free)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic top load washing machine

Auto Balance System to distribute the load equally

Stainless steel drum

Wash programs: 9 wash programs

700 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time

Manufacturer warranty: 10 Year Warranty on Wash Motor and 2-year Warranty on product

Capacity: 6Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Great wash qualityNoisy operation
Quick, easy wash optionOverloading can lead to leakage
Dries clothes well 
cellpic
Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic top load washing machine

Power Scrub Technology

1-2-3 Wash System

Hard Water Wash Technology

6th Sense Smart Sensors

Wash programs: 12 wash programs

740 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time

Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor

Capacity: 7Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Compact sizeInstallation experience
Minimal noise levels during operationVibration while switching off
Supports hard water washingHigher water consumption
cellpic
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.0, Grey, Hard Water Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic top load washing machine

Magic Filter

One Touch Wash

Aquabeat Wash to ensure thorough cleaning

Wash programs: 8 wash programs

680 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on Motor

Capacity: 7Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Minimal noise levels during operation Short length of the outlet pipe
Separate sections for liquid detergent and powderWash program menu is not exactly intuitive
Wash programs for all cloth types 
cellpic
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-F70LF1HRB, Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic top load washing machine

Spiro Wash Action

1-2-3 Wash System

Hard Water Wash Technology

6th Sense Smart Sensors

Wash programs: 12 wash programs

740 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time

Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor

Capacity: 7.5Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Compact sizeA tad noisy
Consumes less powerStand/wheels are a separate purchase
User-friendly settingsDry function does not fully dry the clothes
cellpic
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.5, Grey, Hard Water Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Fully-automatic top load washing machine

Auto Balance System to distribute the load equally

Stainless steel drum

Wash programs: 9 wash programs

700 RPM: Higher the spin speed, faster the drying time

Manufacturer warranty: 10 Year Warranty on Wash Motor and 2-year Warranty on product

Capacity: 6Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

ProsCons
Great wash qualityNoisy operation
Quick, easy wash optionOverloading can lead to leakage
Dries clothes well 
cellpic
Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTEON 600 AD 5.0 ROGR, Grey, Acu Wash Drum)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of washing machines under 25000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star 24,999.00
Bosch 6 kg 5 Star 24,990.00
IFB 6.5 Kg 24,990.00
LG 6 Kg 5 Star 24,990.00
AmazonBasics 7 kg 14,999.00
Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star 14,490.00
Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star 14,190.00
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star 17,490.00
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star 16,790.00
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus 18,490.00

Best 3 important features for consumers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best Washing Machines Under 25000

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Capacity: 8Kg 780 RPM spin speed Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C
 Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Capacity: 6Kg 1000 RPM spin speed Manufacturer warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 10 years on Motor T&C
 IFB 6.5 Kg Capacity: 6.5Kg 1000 RPM spin speed Manufacturer warranty: 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warranty,10 years spare part support
 LG 6 Kg 5 Star Capacity: 6Kg 1000 RPM spin speed Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on Motor (T&C)
 AmazonBasics 7 kg Capacity: 7Kg 700 RPM spin speed Warranty: 1 year on product, 3 years on Motor
 Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Capacity: 6Kg 680 RPM spin speed Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on Motor
 Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Capacity: 6Kg 700 RPM spin speed Manufacturer warranty: 10 Year Warranty on Wash Motor and 2-year Warranty on product
 Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Capacity: 7Kg 700 RPM spin speed Manufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor
 Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Capacity: 7Kg 680 RPM spin speed Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on Motor
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal PlusCapacity: 7.5Kg740 RPM spin speedManufacturer warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on Motor

Best budget washing machine under 25000 - Panasonic 6 Kg 5 star fully-automatic top loading washing machine

The best value for money pick amongst the list has to be the Panasonic 6 Kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine. An incredibly intuitive user interface makes it easy to get the hang of. It provides better wash quality than some of the higher-priced washing machines in the same category. While it is a fantastic product, adding a detergent tray would have driven our recommendation home.

Best overall washing machine under 25000 - Bosch 6 kg 5 star inverter fully automatic front loading washing machine

Bosch is renowned worldwide for producing great home appliances. It boasts superb build quality combined with near-silent operation. Although it does come with a few qualms like area-specific service availability and lack of support for hard water washing, it is truly an incredible piece of engineering that helps achieve great wash quality.

How to find the perfect washing machine for under 25000?

Loading type: There are two primary types of washing machines to consider when deciding on a loading mechanism: front and top loading. Front-loading washers are the clear winners when it comes to efficiency. This is because even the greatest front load washers use around half as much electricity and about 40% less water as the best top load washers. But the quality of Wash is superior in top-loading machines.

Function Type: Deciding between a semi-automatic and an automatic washing machine might be challenging. Semi-automatic washers are less expensive, but fully automatic washers make laundry day a breeze. Compared to fully automatic models, semi-automatic washers have a lower carbon footprint. The quality of Wash is satisfactory, albeit it can't compare to a completely automatic model, which is why you need to make your own choice and stick to it.

Capacity: Always check the capacity of your washing machine to ensure that it can accommodate all of your laundry. Frequent stress over loading and unloading the washing machine is not fun.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

best washing machines under 25000

How much electricity does a fully-automatic washing machine consume?

What is fuzzy logic?

What is a time delay?

What is the spin cycle?

How much capacity do I need in a washing machine?

