Whirlpool 265L : Taking a closer look at the double door refrigerator

Our eating habits change with time, and we might want to shift to a diet that is richer in fruits and vegetables. Having a lifestyle supported by smoothies, shakes, vegetable salads, and fruit salad, requires a stocked refrigerator at all times. All of us have encountered one situation where the storage inside our refrigerator did not feel enough.

Double door refrigerators come with more storage space than their single door counterparts. Some of them have even more advanced functionalities to fit our digital-driven lifestyle. Getting to know about many of its different features and options can lead you to a massive state of confusion.

Whirlpool is one of the most popular brands in India for home appliances. The company has been around for a long time to know the nature of the customers in the subcontinent. Therefore, getting a suitable product for you can be easier.

The Whirlpool 265L refrigerator is a good option for people for a multi-functional product at an affordable price. The 265 litre refrigerator brings in multiple modern features along with the traditional function of cooling. Let's take a closer look at what it has to offer, and what sets it apart.

Basic Features

To start with, the capacity of the refrigerator is good. It has a total of 265 litres of capacity, where the fresh food capacity is 184 litres and the freezer capacity is 75 litre. This is a healthy segregation as it provides you with ample storage for your fresh foods, even on days when you have gone overboard with your grocery shopping. The freezer capacity is also ideal for the occasional ice cream or a frozen snack. You don't have to make space by shifting multiple things inside the freezer, you can accommodate additions without any hassle.

Additional to the storage, the refrigerator also comes with 5-in-1 modes where you can adjust the nature and frequency of the cooling inside. The 5 modes that you can toggle between are the all season mode, chef mode, dessert mode, party mode, deep freeze mode. Whether you are in a chef mood, or in the mood for a grand dessert, the refrigerator will always work beside you.

Special Features

The Whirlpool refrigerator covers most of the checkboxes when it comes to the basic functions, but what makes it special?

Firstly, the refrigerator comes with adaptive intelligence technology which is an AI powered microprocessor, and a sense load supported by 3 Intellisensors. These sensors determine the cooling requirement inside based on the weather condition and usage patterns. This ensures that the food stays fresh and optimally cooled for longer.