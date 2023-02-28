Whirlpool 340 L: Affordable double door refrigerator that promises efficiency

The all season mode will keep your regular food items like milk, curd, and other dairy products fresh and ready for consumption in any weather. The dessert mode helps you cool down the refrigerator based on the dessert you are trying to make, and the deep freeze mode is ideal for times when you want to cool something really fast.

The Whirlpool 340 L 3-star inverter refrigerator comes with a large capacity of 340 litres, which is ideal for a household of 4–5 members. The refrigerator has 5-in-1 cooling modes that you can adjust as per your requirements. These 5 modes are namely all season mode, chef mode, dessert mode, party mode, and deep freeze mode.

Whirlpool is one of the oldest brands in India, and in this article we are going to take a closer look at the Whirlpool 340 L 3-star inverter refrigerator. We'll go over the features and specifications of the product and discuss how they can benefit you in day to day usage.

With the summer heat taking an extreme toll on us, it is important to take care of your health. The temperature can rise up to 50-degree Celsius in some areas of the country, and a refrigerator becomes an absolute necessity to cool drinking water and keep food items from going bad. There are multiple variants available in refrigerators, but a double door refrigerator is an ideal option for a lot of people. It provides good storage and there's a clear distinction between the freezer and the food storage unit.

The product has received 3-star as per the 2020 BEE star rating. The convertible refrigerator also allows you to play with the space inside as and when required. Whenever you feel like your fridge is running out of space, you can convert your freezer into a regular fridge for more storage.

The adaptive intelligence technology in the refrigerator brings in AI microprocessor and 3 intellisensors, that sense the load along with the weather conditions to ensure optimum cooling under any circumstance.

Special features

There are several features that set this refrigerator apart from others. One of the most useful features is the fresh flow air towers with flexi vents. These are specially designed to make sure that every section of the refrigerator receives equal cooling. You don't have to worry about the last rack getting less cooling, and the top-most rack receiving the maximum amount of cooling.

The Intellisense inverter technology allows the refrigerator to connect to your inverter in times of a power cut. It senses the load inside the refrigerator fast, and adapts to that. It ensures maximum cooling and energy consumption. The performance is not compromised while the refrigerator is on the inverter mode.

You don't have to worry about any germs or bacteria build up in your food products while they are in the fridge. The Whirlpool 340 L comes with Microblock that prevents up to 99 per cent germ growth, keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for long.

You can store your fruits and vegetables in the freezer as well, by using the convertible functionality of the fridge. The fridge starts working on its own real soon, thanks to the AI-powered intelligence system. It senses the usage patterns, and adjusts the temperature accordingly. This saves you time from manually changing the cooling intensity every time you have a loaded fridge.

These features come at a price tag of Rs. 36,190. The product offers good value for money and interesting features that can utilized simultaneously.

Conclusion

The Whirlpool 340 L can be a great addition to your kitchen. The German steel build looks elegant and elevates the look of the surrounding area. The frost-free functionality will prevent any ice build-up. Lastly, you get a 10-year warranty on the compressor.