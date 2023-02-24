Whirlpool Ice Magic Pro Plus: The ideal single-door refrigerator

Summary:
Single-door refrigerators make for a good option for nuclear families, small households and offices. They are easy to move, and come with all the basic and essential features. Single-door refrigerators provide good cooling, enough storage, and consume less power. Additionally, they also don't take up a lot of space.
For people who move to different cities for education or job, a single-door refrigerator gets the job done in all aspects. Since single door refrigerators are one of the oldest products in the Indian market, there are multiple options available to check and choose from. This leads to massive confusion among people who just want good value for money.
Whirlpool is one of the most renowned brands in India. The company is trusted for home appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners. The Whirlpool Ice Magic Pro Plus is a single door refrigerator with multiple options and features. Let's take a deeper dive into the product and see what it offers.
Basic Features
The Whirlpool refrigerator is loaded with basic features and essential modes. It is a direct-cool refrigerator that comes with 4-in-1 cooling modes. These modes help you keep every item inside the fridge fresh and healthy for longer. These modes are fast ice, quick chill, everyday mode and power saver mode. All of these modes have different functionalities that you can utilize based on the occasion, requirement, or mood.
On the design front, the refrigerator has a compact form factor with metallic curved edges, and metallic handle. This ensures the durability of the product. The Alpha Steel colour of the product will elevate the aesthetic of the surroundings.
Special Features
Apart from the basic features, the refrigerator also has some special features that make it a solid choice for a buyer. You can make ice in 1 hour with the Fast Ice mode for quick get together, guests and parties.
Power cuts are a major problem in most areas of the metro cities, and dairy products go bad very fast, if not cooled and stored properly. That problem sees a solution here. The Whirlpool fridge can preserve milk up to 12 hours in case of power cuts.
The reason why most people feel sceptical about single-door refrigerators is the storage. Storing water bottles and beverages during the summer months is essential, and requires enough storage to accommodate all the essential food items at the same time. The Whirlpool Ice Magic Pro Plus has a jumbo storage allows you the user to store up to four 2L bottles and up to five 1L bottles.
Vegetables need attention even when being stored. It is very easy to forget about some of the vegetables you bought last week. The Honeycomb moisture lock technology keeps vegetables garden fresh for up to 12 days inside the fridge. You can always come back to your fruits and vegetables without rooting against the fact that they might have gone bad.
Additionally, the 6th sense Intellifrost technology along with the 4X precise cooling keeps the temperature inside the fridge stable, and manages the cooling based on how much capacity is being utilized. This keeps your cooked and uncooked food better for longer, and holds the nutritional and moisture value.
Food products also get infected with bacteria real quick, and it is not feasible to throw away food every week. The Anti-bacterial gasket maintains a healthy and germ free storing environment inside the fridge, where your food is kept away from bacterial infestation.
Conclusion
The Whirlpool Ice Magic Pro Plus comes with multiple advantages and features that make it a good pick for people seeking a single-door refrigerator. The product comes from a trusted brand. The Fast Ice feature is particularly helpful for places that get very hot during the summers. The 6th sense Intellifrost technology takes care of the cooling, and the auto defrost feature prevent any kind of ice build-up inside the freezer.
It can automatically connect to the home inverter during power cuts, and the stabilizer free operations make the installation more convenient. Lastly, you get a 10-year warranty on the product, so you can be tension-free after choosing to buy it.
