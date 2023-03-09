Whirlpool kitchen chimneys: Here are the best options worth your money

Whirpool chimneys effectively remove gases and oil from kitchen.

The filtration and strong suction of the Whirlpool chimney efficiently remove soot and gases from your kitchen. A baffle filter constructed of a unique substance is a feature of the most recent Whirlpool chimney models, and it effectively filters out harmful gases and oil from your kitchen. Maintaining a clean environment when cooking. Large capacity, practical suction, effective power, and voltage are all features of these chimneys. They also promote good airflow. Whirlpool also provides several chimney design possibilities. Check out some of the best Whirlpool kitchen chimneys in this list. Here are the top 5 whirlpool kitchen chimneys 1. Whirlpool CG 601 HAC HOOD This 60cm curved glass wall-mounted chimney hood provides powerful and effective ventilation, with a large 1100 m³/hr suction capacity to keep your kitchen free from smoke, odour, grease and other airborne pollutants. Equipped with an energy-efficient motor that has a 10-year warranty on all parts, it also includes an auto-clean option for maintaining cleanliness between food use. A smart detachable carbon filter purifies the air even further and will never need replacing. Specifications: Model: ‎CG 601 HAC HOOD Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts Noise Level: 58 dB Airflow Displacement: 1100 CMPH Mounting Type: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Baffle Filter Extra charge for installation 10 year motor warranty Touch control

2. Whirlpool CLASSIC BF 60 BK This Chimney hood is designed to make your kitchen more functional. This chimney hood is designed by skilled professionals. It comes with a robust motor and filter to efficiently capture the smoke and odour from frying food. This Whirlpool Classic BF 60 BK Wall Mounted Hood is designed to fit into a 60 cm kitchen. It boasts of a 750 m3/hr suction capacity, a baffle filter, and two lamps. This stove hood is designed to be wall-mounted and comes with 5 years on the motor and 1 year of comprehensive coverage on the part, valid from the date of purchase. This chimney hood's external design gives your kitchen a classy look while its useful features make your task easier. Specifications: Model: ‎‎‎‎CLASSIC BF 60 BK HOOD Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts Noise Level: 58 dB Airflow Displacement: 750 CMPH Mounting Type: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Baffle Filter Not much suction power Optimal for small kitchen Bigger filter size

3. Whirlpool VFL 601 HAC HOOD Whirlpool is offering their customers a premium quality chimney for their kitchen. This chimney is designed to increase the efficiency of your cooking, as you can cook faster and better. The chimney has an auto-clean filter which collects the oil from the smoke produced by your stove, preventing it from spreading out in the environment and making your kitchen dirty. With this chimney, you can enjoy healthier food and save time on cleaning up afterwards. It is a classic angular chimney with a built-in exhaust fan. This chimney is suitable for wall mounting and has a suction capacity of 1260 m³/hr. Specifications: Model: ‎‎‎VFL 601 HAC HOOD Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts Noise Level: 58 dB Airflow Displacement: 1260 CMPH Mounting Type: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Filterless Auto Clean Little oversize for a small kitchen In-built illumination Powerful motor for suction

4. Whirlpool CGFL PRO 902 HAC Every time you start the stove, a heating element will get rid of the sticky oil particles in the chimney, vacuum-clean it and collect it in the oil collector placed right below. This keeps your chimney free from sticky oil deposits, which allows you to use your cooker conveniently without worrying about pollution caused by smoke or soot. It also contributes to a healthier environment by avoiding any kind of foul smell generated during cooking. It does not require cleaning or maintenance as it has an Auto Clean system fitted inside with a collecting pot for collecting the sticky oil deposits. Specifications: Model: ‎CGFL PRO 902 HAC Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts Noise Level: 58 dB Airflow Displacement: 1250 CMPH Mounting Type: Wall Mount Size: 90 cm

Pros Cons Vertical glass chimney Illumination is not optimal Touch control Low noise operation

5. Whirlpool AKR 601 Platinum This chimney hood is perfect for modern and traditional kitchens. With its capacity of 1000 cubic metres per hour, it is great at maintaining cleanliness. Baffle filters make cleanup and maintenance easy and can even stop oil and grease while you cook. In addition to including in-built lighting for clearer cooking, this Whirlpool chimney hood comes with a lifetime warranty for high-performance motors, rotor blades, and in-built illumination. Specifications: Model: ‎‎‎‎601 Platinum Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts Noise Level: 58 dB Airflow Displacement: 1000 CMPH Mounting Type: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Three Baffle Filter Low suction power in class Lifetime warranty Better illumination placement

Price of Whirlpool kitchen chimneys at a glance:

Product Price Whirlpool CG 601 HAC HOOD ₹ 10,999 Whirlpool CLASSIC BF 60 BK ₹ 5,799 Whirlpool VFL 601 HAC HOOD ₹ 21,889 Whirlpool CGFL PRO 902 HAC ₹ 14,999 Whirlpool AKR 601 Platinum ₹ 7,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool CG 601 HAC HOOD Baffle Filter 10-year motor warranty Touch control Whirlpool CLASSIC BF 60 BK Baffle Filter Optimal for small kitchen Bigger filter size Whirlpool VFL 601 HAC HOOD Filterless Auto Clean In-built illumination Powerful motor for suction Whirlpool CGFL PRO 902 HAC Vertical glass chimney Touch control Low noise operation Whirlpool AKR 601 Platinum Three Baffle Filter Lifetime warranty Better illumination placement

Best value for money Whirlpool classic BF 60 BK hood is the ideal value-for-money product in the kitchen chimney segment that serves the purpose of having a clean kitchen all the time. You don’t have to worry about or think twice before buying this product. It has a higher suction power that helps to suck even the dense fumes in the kitchen. Best overall Whirlpool is a renowned and trusted brand. When it comes to home chimneys, Whirlpool-Auto-Clean-601-HAC-HOOD delivers the same trust and ownership as other products. This whirlpool auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney comes with a baffle filter and touch control facilities. Whirlpool brand will contact the owner of the product for installation. The finishing of the body is named Christmas, which comes with a 1-year product warranty and 10 years motor warranty. So sit back and order this chimney right away. How to find the perfect Whirlpool kitchen chimney Since whirlpool has a reputation for serving its customers with all ranges of best products. Likewise, before opting to buy any kitchen chimney, consider buying whirlpool kitchen chimneys. Although the brand offers everything that a customer should look into as a customer, one should primarily look for higher suction power within your budget. Auto clean technology should be considered before thinking of any other utility. The wall-mounted facility should be a plus point as it gives a family’s kitchen an authentic look. A minimum of 5 years motor warranty should be a plus. For other queries, reach out to the website to give a chck.