A window AC can be a lifesaver in summers.

With large parts of India battling intense heat wave conditions, it is prudent to bring home an air conditioner. In many regions of the country, the temperature has touched 45 degrees. In coastal parts of the country, especially in eastern India, along with high temperatures, high humidity has made life miserable. Apart from the health fallout, such weather conditions are bound to affect work efficiency as well. An AC can be a lifesaver. While television ads have popularized the concept of split ACs, truth is they are expensive. The smarter thing to do would be to invest in a Window AC. As compared to a split AC, these devices are easier to install, take up less floor space (unlike the outdoor unit in a split AC) and are portable. A disadvantage, as compared to a spilt AC, would be its noise level. But there too, makers have been working hard on ensure these devices make less sound. A good price point to look for such ACs would be in the under ₹30,000 bracket. You can buy them online too. In the under ₹30,000 price tag, devices from a number of established brands are available. Names include Blue Star, Voltas, Lloyd and Croma. We have shortlisted some of their products and it would be a good idea for you to check them out. Prices of Window ACs under ₹ 30,000 at a glance:

Product Price Blue Star 1.5 ton 4 star Window AC ₹ 29,990.00 Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC ₹ 24,000.00 Voltas 183 LZH 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC ₹ 28,730.00 Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC ₹ 24,990.00

Blue Star 1.5 ton Window AC This Window AC is economical and easy to install. With a capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms (up to 165 square feet). A positive feature is that it doesn't cause harm to environment as it uses R32 is its refrigerant gas, which is environmental friendly and does not contribute to Ozone depletion. Some other features: 1) Energy rating: 4 star, annual energy consumption: 1168.9 units. ISEER value: 3.25 2) Copper condenser coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance 3) Other key features: noise level - 55(db); ambient temperature - 52 degree celsius 4) Special features: Turbo cool, comfort sleep, self diagnosis, dust filter 5) Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Lloyd 1.0 Ton Window AC This Window AC with non-inverter compressor, comes in a smart and elegant design to suit your office and home requirements. With a capacity of 1.0 ton, it is suitable for small to medium-size rooms (up to 100 square feet). Some other features: 1) Energy rating: 3 star, annual energy consumption: 808.94 units, ISEER value: 2.97 2) Warranty: 1 year comprehensive on AC and 5 years on compressor 3) 100% inner grooved copper tubes: enhances cooling and also ensures durability of the product Special features: Cools even at 48 ˚c, Golden fin coils, auto restart, LED display, clean air filter, self diagnosis function, environment friendly refrigerant and strong dehumidification.

Voltas 183 LZH 1.5 Ton Window AC This Windows AC is economical and easy to install. With a capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). Some other features: 1) Energy rating: 3 star, annual energy consumption: 1338.43 units. ISEER value: 2.92 2) Special features: Anti-bacterial filter; dust filter and dehumidifier 3) Copper condenser coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance 4) Eco mode optimizes the power consumption and saves on your electricity bills. 5) Turbo cooling quick and uniform cooling - Voltas AC delivers higher air flow with its unique louvre design to help cool the room faster with no hot spot in a short period. 6) Sleep mode maintains a comfortable temperature by cutting excessive cooling and power consumption, so you sleep comfortably all night. 7) Warranty : 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC This Windows AC too is highly economical and easy to install. With a capacity of 1.5 ton, it is ideally suited for medium-sized rooms. Some other features: 1) Energy rating: 3 star, ISEER value: 3.05; Modes: cool, dry & fan; Voltage - 230 V AC; Frequency - 50 Hz; Cooling power - 1590 2) Copper condenser coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance; rotary single speed compressor; blue evaparator fins; 2 way auto swing and On-Off indicator 3) Refrigerant type: R-32 environment-friendly refrigerant 4) Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 (1 + 4) years on compressor