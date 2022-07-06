Window ACs under 20,000 you should check out this season

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Every household wishes to get an AC with increased humidity and temperature levels. The rates of the air conditioned systems have been reduced due to the huge competition in the market. Therefore, you can easily find a window AC under Rs. 20,000 now and provide relief to your family from the heat and humidity. While purchasing an AC, you must consider its features, capacity, user reviews, etc. It will help you find the best window AC under ₹20,000.
Best window ACs under ₹20,000
1. Blue Star 3WAE081YDF 0.75 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|The build quality of this AC is quite good.
|The compressor can be noisy when the AC starts.
|It is an ideal AC for medium to small-sized rooms.
|The cooling performance of this AC is up to the mark and comparable to the performance of a 1 ton AC.
2. Voltas 102EZQ 0.75 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a copper condenser coil that provides a smooth cooling performance.
|The PM 2.5 filter is not provided in this AC.
|The refrigerant gas R410A used does not harm the ozone layer.
|It is a perfect windows AC under 20,000 and suitable for a small-sized room.
3. Voltas 103 DZS 0.8 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|The cooling performance of this AC is exceptional due to its o.8 Ton capacity.
|The noise levels of the compressor can reach up to 56 decibels.
|It is fitted with dust and anti-bacterial filters.
|The speed of the fan blower is quite good.
4. Godrej GWC 12 DTC3 WSA 1 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|It provides excellent cooling performance at an economical price point.
|The indoor noise level can reach up to 60 decibels, which can bother some people.
|It contains features like auto air swing and is also integrated with the auto cleaning feature.
|It is a perfect AC for medium-sized to small-sized rooms.
5.Carrier Estrella CAW12ET3N8F0 1 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|The copper condenser coil provides an amazing cooling performance.
|It is not as power-efficient as some of the other windows AC under 20000 that are mentioned in this list.
|The 4-way air flow direction feature ensures effective cooling.
|It is suitable for a medium-sized room.
6. Croma CRAC1181 1 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|The remote control has a night glow feature, making it easy to operate at night.
|It can be noisy at times
|It is one of the most powerful window ACs under Rs. 20,000.
|It has got gold evaporator fins that prevents the condensed water from getting accumulated in the AC.
7. Voltas 102 EZQ 0.75 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with features like front panel display, auto restart, and timer.
|The after-sales service could be better.
|The fresh air ventilation feature circulates healthy air around the room.
|It comes with a dust filter as well.
8. Voltas WAC 122 PZR 1.5 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with an energy saving feature that saves power consumption.
|Options like sleep mode are not available in this AC.
|It is integrated with self diagnosis and auto restart features.
|It is quite a heavy-duty windows AC under 20,000.
9. Intex 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (WA12CU3ED)
|Pros
|Cons
|It is a powerful AC and provides a satisfactory performance in this price range.
|The power-efficiency of this model is not up to the mark.
|The build-quality is excellent and ensures that the AC lasts longer.
|The blue fin extracts excess heat from the surroundings and cools your rooms faster.
10. Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (LW12A3F9)
|Pros
|Cons
|It is integrated with a fixed speed technology that ensures constant cooling.
|It comes only with one extra mode i.e. the sleep mode.
|It comes with dust and anti-bacterial filters that keep the air around you
|hygienic.
|The eco-friendly refrigerants used in this model do not harm the environment in any way.
|Product
|Cons
|Blue Star 3WAE081YDF 0.75 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 17,499
|Voltas 102EZQ 0.75 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 18,990
|Voltas 103 DZS 0.8 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 19,390
|Godrej GWC 12 DTC3 WSA 1 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 18,768
|Carrier Estrella CAW12ET3N8F0 1 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 19,999
|Croma CRAC1181 1 Ton 3 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 19,994
|Voltas 102 EZQ 0.75 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 19,990
|Voltas WAC 122 PZR 1.5 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner
|Rs. 18,590
|Intex 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (WA12CU3ED)
|Rs. 16,790
|Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (LW12A3F9)
|Rs. 20,000
Best 3 important features for consumers
When it comes to windows AC under ₹20,000, these are the best 3 important features that you can look for:
1. Timer: Having an adjustable timer is a great thing, especially if you get it in a window AC under 20,000. It will allow you to set the ON time so that the cooling process starts without any delay. It also allows you to set the Off time so that the AC stops at the desired time without consuming extra power.
2. Thermostat: Thermostat determines how well you can adjust the cooling aspect of your AC. There are two types of thermostat viz. digital and mechanical in an AC. Digital thermostats are incorporated in high-end ACs and are usually more convenient than mechanical ones. According to the experts, they are better at consistently maintaining your room's temperatures and also come with an automatic turn-off feature. Mechanical thermostats are not convenient as you need to adjust them physically with your hand.
3. Controlling Air Direction: You must choose an air conditioner that is fitted with an air direction control system. It allows you to adjust the air's direction per your needs. It also prevents the air from falling directly on the people if installed in the lobby or living rooms. Moreover, if there is a large room with a fan or an air cooler, an air direction control enables you to optimise the performance of the AC.
Best value for money
Voltas WAC 122 PZR 1.5 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner provides the best value for money in our list of best window AC under Rs. 20,000. It is a powerful 1.5 ton AC with a cooling capacity of 3350 Watts. Also, it is one of the best ACs you will find in this price range when it comes to performance and build quality. Its compressor comes with a warranty of 5 years and its overall warranty is of 1 year.
Best overall
Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (LW12A3F9) is one of the best windows AC under Rs. 20,000 when it comes to its overall features and specifications. It is energy efficient and is fitted with eco-friendly air refrigerants. Auto swing, anti-bacteria filter, and dust filter allow you to optimise the performance of your AC. It is also integrated with auto restart, timer, sleep mode, and self-diagnosis features.
How to find the best window AC under ₹20,000?
It is easy to find the best window AC under ₹20,000 as many online review sites and portals are available these days. You can check the technical specifications of the air conditioners that are within your budget. Moreover, the user reviews will be easily available on these sites from which you will get some ideas and insights about the AC that you are planning to buy.
You may also check with an industry expert who may be your friend or relative. They might give you some useful recommendations and suggestions. However, you must always ensure that you do some research by yourself to confirm that everything you need is present in a particular model. You can also get a clear picture of the windows AC in your mind before buying from offline sources because they can easily fool you with other types of ACs. Instead, you can shop from a reliable online channel that also provides efficient installation and after-sales service.
FAQs
1. Which types of remote controls are available for controlling ACs?
Standard remotes help you to adjust the speed and temperature. However, digital LCD remotes are more convenient as they have a small display showing temperature. Some ACs have magnetic holders to place your remotes safely when not in use.
2. Which are the main types of filters in an AC?
AC filters are available in two types, viz. standard and washable types. The standard filters must be replaced after a period, whereas the washable ones can be washed and reused. Therefore, washable filters are more durable than regular ones.
3. Why is it essential to check the energy star rating in an AC?
It is necessary to check the energy star rating in an AC because ACs with energy stars are rated to be energy-efficient. Air conditioners consume a lot of energy; therefore, if you want to cut down on the electricity bill, you must purchase an AC with an energy star rating.
4. Why is it important to get a window AC under 20,000 that has an adjustable fan speed?
Usually, ACs come with three levels of fan speed: slow, normal, and high. The higher the fan speed, the higher the noise level. It is important to get a window AC under 20,000 with an adjustable fan speed to set a slow fan speed while resting or sleeping.
5. Which are the popular brands when it comes to window-type AC?
Voltas, Godrej, Intex, and Lloyd are popular brands when it comes to window-type AC.
To get more information on AC types and window-type ACs, we offer the latest news and trends in Hindustan Times. Allow us to serve you, and we will be pleased to help you in your research while figuring out the best window AC for your home!
