Window ACs under 20,000 you should check out this season

Every household wishes to get an AC with increased humidity and temperature levels. The rates of the air conditioned systems have been reduced due to the huge competition in the market. Therefore, you can easily find a window AC under Rs. 20,000 now and provide relief to your family from the heat and humidity. While purchasing an AC, you must consider its features, capacity, user reviews, etc. It will help you find the best window AC under ₹20,000.

Price of window AC under ₹ 20,000 at a glance:

Best 3 important features for consumers

When it comes to windows AC under ₹20,000, these are the best 3 important features that you can look for:

1. Timer: Having an adjustable timer is a great thing, especially if you get it in a window AC under 20,000. It will allow you to set the ON time so that the cooling process starts without any delay. It also allows you to set the Off time so that the AC stops at the desired time without consuming extra power.

2. Thermostat: Thermostat determines how well you can adjust the cooling aspect of your AC. There are two types of thermostat viz. digital and mechanical in an AC. Digital thermostats are incorporated in high-end ACs and are usually more convenient than mechanical ones. According to the experts, they are better at consistently maintaining your room's temperatures and also come with an automatic turn-off feature. Mechanical thermostats are not convenient as you need to adjust them physically with your hand.

3. Controlling Air Direction: You must choose an air conditioner that is fitted with an air direction control system. It allows you to adjust the air's direction per your needs. It also prevents the air from falling directly on the people if installed in the lobby or living rooms. Moreover, if there is a large room with a fan or an air cooler, an air direction control enables you to optimise the performance of the AC.

Best value for money

Voltas WAC 122 PZR 1.5 Ton 2 Star Window Air Conditioner provides the best value for money in our list of best window AC under Rs. 20,000. It is a powerful 1.5 ton AC with a cooling capacity of 3350 Watts. Also, it is one of the best ACs you will find in this price range when it comes to performance and build quality. Its compressor comes with a warranty of 5 years and its overall warranty is of 1 year.

Best overall

Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (LW12A3F9) is one of the best windows AC under Rs. 20,000 when it comes to its overall features and specifications. It is energy efficient and is fitted with eco-friendly air refrigerants. Auto swing, anti-bacteria filter, and dust filter allow you to optimise the performance of your AC. It is also integrated with auto restart, timer, sleep mode, and self-diagnosis features.

How to find the best window AC under ₹20,000?

It is easy to find the best window AC under ₹20,000 as many online review sites and portals are available these days. You can check the technical specifications of the air conditioners that are within your budget. Moreover, the user reviews will be easily available on these sites from which you will get some ideas and insights about the AC that you are planning to buy.

You may also check with an industry expert who may be your friend or relative. They might give you some useful recommendations and suggestions. However, you must always ensure that you do some research by yourself to confirm that everything you need is present in a particular model. You can also get a clear picture of the windows AC in your mind before buying from offline sources because they can easily fool you with other types of ACs. Instead, you can shop from a reliable online channel that also provides efficient installation and after-sales service.

FAQs

1. Which types of remote controls are available for controlling ACs?

Standard remotes help you to adjust the speed and temperature. However, digital LCD remotes are more convenient as they have a small display showing temperature. Some ACs have magnetic holders to place your remotes safely when not in use.

2. Which are the main types of filters in an AC?

AC filters are available in two types, viz. standard and washable types. The standard filters must be replaced after a period, whereas the washable ones can be washed and reused. Therefore, washable filters are more durable than regular ones.

3. Why is it essential to check the energy star rating in an AC?

It is necessary to check the energy star rating in an AC because ACs with energy stars are rated to be energy-efficient. Air conditioners consume a lot of energy; therefore, if you want to cut down on the electricity bill, you must purchase an AC with an energy star rating.

4. Why is it important to get a window AC under 20,000 that has an adjustable fan speed?

Usually, ACs come with three levels of fan speed: slow, normal, and high. The higher the fan speed, the higher the noise level. It is important to get a window AC under 20,000 with an adjustable fan speed to set a slow fan speed while resting or sleeping.

5. Which are the popular brands when it comes to window-type AC?

Voltas, Godrej, Intex, and Lloyd are popular brands when it comes to window-type AC.

