Window ACs under 30,000 to consider this summer season

Summary: The air conditioner has almost become a necessity of life. In this scorching heat, a cold breeze of air can truly refresh your mind. And a good air conditioner does the same.

Window AC under ₹ 30,000 are pocket-friendly.

Indian summers are known for their scorching temperatures, and a good air conditioner becomes an essential gadget to keep you cool in such temperatures. Windows ACs come in different capacities, from less than 1.5 tons to even more than 2.5. Window ACs also have several useful features such as anti-bacterial filter, wifi connectivity, dehumidification etc. If you are planning to invest in a window AC for under 30,000, we have curated a list of the best pocket-friendly window ACs. So, without any further ado, let’s get started! 1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC The first on the list is the stylish Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC. It comes with a 1.5-ton capacity, making it appropriate for a medium-sized room. If you’re looking for a highly advanced AC, this is the one. It comes with the following specifications: Brand - Lloyd

- Lloyd Capacity - ‎1.5 tons

- ‎1.5 tons Noise level - 52 dB

- 52 dB Voltage - 230 Volts

- 230 Volts Wattage - 4750 Watts

- 4750 Watts Included components - AC Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual

- AC Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual Batteries included - Yes

- Yes Battery cell type - Zinc Chloride

Pros Cons Easy on pocket Heavy and bulky Cools at 48°C Clean air filter

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC that comes with a white with golden deco strip. Its elegant design and smart features make it a preferred choice among buyers. Since it has a capacity of 1.5 tons, it is ideal for medium-sized rooms. Brand - Lloyd

- Lloyd Capacity - 1.5 tons

- 1.5 tons Noise level - 52 dB

- 52 dB Voltage - 230 Volts

- 230 Volts Wattage - 4850 Watts

- 4850 Watts Included components - AC Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual

- AC Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual Batteries - Yes

- Yes Battery cell - Zinc Chloride

Pros Cons Clean air filter Looks heavy and bulky LED display Not ideal for office use Remote controlled operation Available in only one colour

3. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 4 Star Window AC Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star window AC comes with an inverter compressor which automatically adjusts the temperature based on the outside temperature. It comes with a copper condenser coil which offers better cooling and low maintenance. Its special features are a digital display, dust filter, fast cooling, auto clean, dehumidifier, and so on. Brand - Blue Star

- Blue Star Capacity - 0.8 tons

- 0.8 tons Annual energy consumption - ‎648.7 Kilowatt Hours

- ‎648.7 Kilowatt Hours Noise level - 48 dB

- 48 dB Installation type - Window

- Window Unique features - Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean, Dehumidifier

- Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean, Dehumidifier Control - Remote Control

- Remote Control Material - Steel

- Steel Voltage - 240 Volts

Pros Cons Clean air filter Looks heavy and bulky LED display Not ideal for office use Power-saving operating range Costly as compared to other 0.8 Ton Window AC

4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC If you’re looking for a window AC under 30,000, checking out Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC would be an ideal decision. It is one of the latest editions launched by Lloyd. With an annual energy consumption of 1215.35 units, it is efficient in all possible ways. Brand - Lloyd

- Lloyd Capacity - 1.5 tons

- 1.5 tons Annual energy consumption - ‎1215.35 Kilowatt Hours

- ‎1215.35 Kilowatt Hours Noise level - 52 dB

- 52 dB Installation type - Window

Window Form factor - Stand Alone

- Stand Alone Colour - White with Silver Deco Strip

- White with Silver Deco Strip Voltage - 230 Volts

- 230 Volts Wattage - 4750 Watts

Pros Cons Strong dehumidification Looks bulky Self-diagnosis function Available in only one colour LED display

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC This AC comes with high efficiency and productivity which makes it one of the best window ACs under 30,000. With its great quick and uniform cooling and copper condenser coil, it ensures that you sleep comfortably all night. Brand - Voltas

- Voltas Energy efficient - ‎3 Star

- ‎3 Star Capacity - ‎1.5 tons

- ‎1.5 tons Noise level - ‎56 dB

- ‎56 dB Installation type - Window

- Window Special feature - Dehumidifier

- Dehumidifier Control - Remote Control

- Remote Control Wattage - 1666 Watts

- 1666 Watts Batteries included - No

Pros Cons Eco-mode Looks bulky 2 stage filtration advantage No batteries included Active dehumidifier

6. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC With its sleek and stylish design, the Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC stands out on the list of the best window ACs under 30,000. It is a 3-star window AC featuring 1.5 Ton capacity. It is famously known for its advanced and innovative technology. Features like Dust Filter, Energy Saver Mode, Auto Fan Speed, Temperature display, Turbo Mode, and so on, make it unique. Brand - Haier

- Haier Capacity - ‎1.5 tons

- ‎1.5 tons Annual energy consumption - 1359 Kilowatt Hours

- 1359 Kilowatt Hours Colour - White

- White Voltage - 230 Volts

- 230 Volts Control console - Remote Control

- Remote Control Batteries required - No

Pros Cons Dust filter Looks bulky Energy saver mode Available in only one colour Active dehumidifier Does not include batteries

7. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Croma 1.5 Ton window AC comes up with three different modes, including cool, dry and fan. It is decently priced at around 27,000. Also, the environment-friendly refrigerant ensures maximum cooling. Brand - CROMA

- CROMA Capacity - ‎1.5 tons

- ‎1.5 tons Annual energy consumption - 1168.9 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

- 1168.9 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise level - 54 dB

- 54 dB Installation type - Window

- Window Special features - Dust Filter

- Dust Filter Colour - White

- White Voltage - 230 VoltsWattage - 1510 Watts

- 1510 Watts Included components - Remote Control, User Manual, Main Unit

Pros Cons Dust filter Looks bulky Energy saver mode Available in only one colour Active dehumidifier

8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Known for its unique design and built, the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a renowned AC on the list. It is lightweight, which makes it easy to transport from one place to another. This air conditioner comes with a 1.5 Ton capacity. The best part is since it is under 30,000, it fits in everyone’s budget rightly. Brand - Panasonic

- Panasonic Capacity - 1.5 tons

- 1.5 tons Noise level - ‎56 dB

- ‎56 dB Annual energy consumption - 1238.57 Kilowatt Hours

- 1238.57 Kilowatt Hours Voltage - 230 Volts

- 230 Volts Wattage - 1600 Watts

- 1600 Watts Colour - White

- White Batteries included - Yes

- Yes Battery cell - Zinc Carbon

Pros Cons Breathe in clean air Looks bulky 100% copper condenser Available in only one colour PM 2.5 filter

9. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC With 1 Ton capacity, the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a showstopper. It comes with incredible features like SuperFine Mesh Filter, hassle-free cleaning, Inner Grooved Copper Tube, LCD Remote with Backlight, and so on which makes it one of the best options. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way. Brand - Hitachi

- Hitachi Energy -efficient - ‎3-star rating

-efficient - ‎3-star rating Capacity - ‎1 Ton

- ‎1 Ton Annual energy consumption - 921 Kilowatt Hours

- 921 Kilowatt Hours Noise level - 50 dB

- 50 dB Installation type - Window

- Window Special features - Precoated aluminium Fins, Auto Fan speed, Silent Mode

- Precoated aluminium Fins, Auto Fan speed, Silent Mode Colour - White and Green

Pros Cons 100% inner grooved copper tube Looks bulky Tropical design High noise level Available in two colours

10. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Next on the list is the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC which comes with a 1.5-ton capacity. It costs around 29,000 making it the best pick if you’re on a budget while finding out the best 1.5 Ton Window AC. Also, a Copper Condenser Coil adds more to the goodness. Brand - Blue Star

- Blue Star Capacity - 1.5 tons

- 1.5 tons Annual energy consumption - 1207.61 Kilowatt Hours

- 1207.61 Kilowatt Hours Noise level - ‎55 dB

- ‎55 dB Installation type - Window

- Window Colour - White

- White Voltage - 240 Volts

- 240 Volts Wattage - 4750 Watts

- 4750 Watts Batteries included - No

Pros Cons Dust filter Looks bulky Energy saver mode Available in only one colour Active dehumidifier

Best 3 important features for consumers Window AC has now become budget-friendly. You no longer have to make a hole in your pocket to invest in a window AC. whereas, these are extremely affordable. The best part is you do not have to worry about long EMI bills or interest rates anymore as these are priced decently with great discounts.

Window ACs are a must-have in your home to beat the summer heat. These hold the capacity from 0.5 tons to 2 tons making them suitable for a small to medium size room. It means you do not have to tolerate prickly heat. Whereas, switch on the AC and enjoy the cooling effects.

With unmatched cooling experience, 100% copper coils, and a general-efficient compressor, window AC Under 30,000 has become the ideal choice for all house owners. Also, it is extremely easy to install them. Best value for money The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC is one of the recently launched 1.5-ton window AC by Voltas. It is priced at ₹27,999. However, after the discount, it stands at Rs. 31,999. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. Also, it is not hefty on the pocket as well. If you’re looking for high-quality window AC under 30,000, this can be a great pick. Best overall The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC is priced at ₹29,990 after a discount. If you're looking for an AC which is perfect for your home use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The AC comes with high-quality features like Blue Fins Coils, 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes, Self-Diagnosis Function, LED display and so on. If you’re searching for the best window AC under 30,000 that ticks all boxes possible, this one is the right pick. How to find the perfect window AC under 30,000? If you are looking for the best window AC under 30,000, these are some of the things you should keep in mind: Firstly, make sure the AC you are choosing fits your budget

If your room size is above 150 square feet, going for an AC with a capacity of 2 tons would be an ideal decision.

The LED display is a must

Do not go for the look and feel of the AC first without analysing its qualities. Product price list