Window ACs under 30,000 to consider this summer season

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Indian summers are known for their scorching temperatures, and a good air conditioner becomes an essential gadget to keep you cool in such temperatures. Windows ACs come in different capacities, from less than 1.5 tons to even more than 2.5. Window ACs also have several useful features such as anti-bacterial filter, wifi connectivity, dehumidification etc.
If you are planning to invest in a window AC for under 30,000, we have curated a list of the best pocket-friendly window ACs. So, without any further ado, let’s get started!
1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
The first on the list is the stylish Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC. It comes with a 1.5-ton capacity, making it appropriate for a medium-sized room. If you’re looking for a highly advanced AC, this is the one. It comes with the following specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|Heavy and bulky
|Cools at 48°C
|Clean air filter
2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC that comes with a white with golden deco strip. Its elegant design and smart features make it a preferred choice among buyers. Since it has a capacity of 1.5 tons, it is ideal for medium-sized rooms.
|Pros
|Cons
|Clean air filter
|Looks heavy and bulky
|LED display
|Not ideal for office use
|Remote controlled operation
|Available in only one colour
3. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 4 Star Window AC
Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star window AC comes with an inverter compressor which automatically adjusts the temperature based on the outside temperature. It comes with a copper condenser coil which offers better cooling and low maintenance. Its special features are a digital display, dust filter, fast cooling, auto clean, dehumidifier, and so on.
|Pros
|Cons
|Clean air filter
|Looks heavy and bulky
|LED display
|Not ideal for office use
Power-saving operating range
|Costly as compared to other 0.8 Ton Window AC
4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
If you’re looking for a window AC under 30,000, checking out Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC would be an ideal decision. It is one of the latest editions launched by Lloyd. With an annual energy consumption of 1215.35 units, it is efficient in all possible ways.
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong dehumidification
|Looks bulky
|Self-diagnosis function
|Available in only one colour
|LED display
5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
This AC comes with high efficiency and productivity which makes it one of the best window ACs under 30,000. With its great quick and uniform cooling and copper condenser coil, it ensures that you sleep comfortably all night.
|Pros
|Cons
|Eco-mode
|Looks bulky
|2 stage filtration advantage
|No batteries included
|Active dehumidifier
6. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
With its sleek and stylish design, the Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC stands out on the list of the best window ACs under 30,000. It is a 3-star window AC featuring 1.5 Ton capacity. It is famously known for its advanced and innovative technology. Features like Dust Filter, Energy Saver Mode, Auto Fan Speed, Temperature display, Turbo Mode, and so on, make it unique.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dust filter
|Looks bulky
|Energy saver mode
|Available in only one colour
|Active dehumidifier
|Does not include batteries
7. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
Croma 1.5 Ton window AC comes up with three different modes, including cool, dry and fan. It is decently priced at around 27,000. Also, the environment-friendly refrigerant ensures maximum cooling.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dust filter
|Looks bulky
|Energy saver mode
|Available in only one colour
|Active dehumidifier
8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
Known for its unique design and built, the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a renowned AC on the list. It is lightweight, which makes it easy to transport from one place to another. This air conditioner comes with a 1.5 Ton capacity. The best part is since it is under 30,000, it fits in everyone’s budget rightly.
|Pros
|Cons
|Breathe in clean air
|Looks bulky
100% copper condenser
|Available in only one colour
|PM 2.5 filter
9. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC
With 1 Ton capacity, the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a showstopper. It comes with incredible features like SuperFine Mesh Filter, hassle-free cleaning, Inner Grooved Copper Tube, LCD Remote with Backlight, and so on which makes it one of the best options. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way.
|Pros
|Cons
|100% inner grooved copper tube
|Looks bulky
|Tropical design
|High noise level
|Available in two colours
10. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
Next on the list is the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC which comes with a 1.5-ton capacity. It costs around 29,000 making it the best pick if you’re on a budget while finding out the best 1.5 Ton Window AC. Also, a Copper Condenser Coil adds more to the goodness.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dust filter
|Looks bulky
|Energy saver mode
|Available in only one colour
|Active dehumidifier
Best 3 important features for consumers
Best value for money
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC is one of the recently launched 1.5-ton window AC by Voltas. It is priced at ₹27,999. However, after the discount, it stands at Rs. 31,999. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. Also, it is not hefty on the pocket as well. If you’re looking for high-quality window AC under 30,000, this can be a great pick.
Best overall
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC is priced at ₹29,990 after a discount. If you're looking for an AC which is perfect for your home use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way.
The AC comes with high-quality features like Blue Fins Coils, 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes, Self-Diagnosis Function, LED display and so on. If you’re searching for the best window AC under 30,000 that ticks all boxes possible, this one is the right pick.
How to find the perfect window AC under 30,000?
If you are looking for the best window AC under 30,000, these are some of the things you should keep in mind:
|Product name
|Selling price
|Discounted price
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹40,990
|₹26,499
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|₹45,990
|₹29,990
|Blue Star 0.8 Ton 4 Star Window AC
|₹30,000
|₹24,490
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹40,990
|₹26,499
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹34,490
|₹27,999
|Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹40,000
|₹28,990
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹41,490
|₹28,480
|Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹31,990
|₹26,599
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹37,500
|Rs. 28,999
|Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|₹40,000
|₹29,990
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
1. Which brand provides the best window AC under 30,000?
Brands like Voltas, Blue Star, and Harper. Croma provides the best window AC under 30,000 in India.
2. What are some specifics of Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC?
The specifications of the Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC are:
3. Can I buy the best window AC under 30,000?
Yes, there are several options for . This guide can help you choose the best one.
4. Is it possible to get good AC under 30,000?
Yes, if you are on a budget and looking for AC under 30,000, there are ample options that you can explore. This guide will help you choose the best ones.
5. What are the best options for AC under 30,000?
Here are the best options:
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.