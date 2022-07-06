Story Saved
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Window ACs under 30,000 to consider this summer season

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  Published on Jul 06, 2022 13:55 IST
Summary:

The air conditioner has almost become a necessity of life. In this scorching heat, a cold breeze of air can truly refresh your mind. And a good air conditioner does the same.

Window AC under 30,000 are pocket-friendly.

Indian summers are known for their scorching temperatures, and a good air conditioner becomes an essential gadget to keep you cool in such temperatures. Windows ACs come in different capacities, from less than 1.5 tons to even more than 2.5. Window ACs also have several useful features such as anti-bacterial filter, wifi connectivity, dehumidification etc.

If you are planning to invest in a window AC for under 30,000, we have curated a list of the best pocket-friendly window ACs. So, without any further ado, let’s get started!

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The first on the list is the stylish Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC. It comes with a 1.5-ton capacity, making it appropriate for a medium-sized room. If you’re looking for a highly advanced AC, this is the one. It comes with the following specifications:

  • Brand - Lloyd
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Noise level - 52 dB
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Wattage - 4750 Watts
  • Included components - AC Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual
  • Batteries included - Yes
  • Battery cell type - Zinc Chloride
Pros Cons
Easy on pocketHeavy and bulky
Cools at 48°C 
Clean air filter 
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
35% off
26,490 40,990
Buy now

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC that comes with a white with golden deco strip. Its elegant design and smart features make it a preferred choice among buyers. Since it has a capacity of 1.5 tons, it is ideal for medium-sized rooms.

  • Brand - Lloyd
  • Capacity - 1.5 tons
  • Noise level - 52 dB
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Wattage - 4850 Watts
  • Included components - AC Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual
  • Batteries - Yes
  • Battery cell - Zinc Chloride
ProsCons
Clean air filterLooks heavy and bulky
LED displayNot ideal for office use
Remote controlled operationAvailable in only one colour

3. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 4 Star Window AC

Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star window AC comes with an inverter compressor which automatically adjusts the temperature based on the outside temperature. It comes with a copper condenser coil which offers better cooling and low maintenance. Its special features are a digital display, dust filter, fast cooling, auto clean, dehumidifier, and so on.

  • Brand - Blue Star
  • Capacity - 0.8 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - ‎648.7 Kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level - 48 dB
  • Installation type - Window
  • Unique features - Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean, Dehumidifier
  • Control - Remote Control
  • Material - Steel
  • Voltage - 240 Volts
ProsCons
Clean air filterLooks heavy and bulky
LED displayNot ideal for office use

Power-saving operating range

Costly as compared to other 0.8 Ton Window AC
Blue Star 0.8 ton 4 star Window AC (Copper, WFA409GL, 2022, White)
30,000
Buy now

4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

If you’re looking for a window AC under 30,000, checking out Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC would be an ideal decision. It is one of the latest editions launched by Lloyd. With an annual energy consumption of 1215.35 units, it is efficient in all possible ways.

  • Brand - Lloyd
  • Capacity - 1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - ‎1215.35 Kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level - 52 dB
  • Installation type - Window
  • Form factor - Stand Alone
  • Colour - White with Silver Deco Strip
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Wattage - 4750 Watts
ProsCons
Strong dehumidificationLooks bulky
Self-diagnosis functionAvailable in only one colour
LED display
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
35% off
26,490 40,990
Buy now

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

This AC comes with high efficiency and productivity which makes it one of the best window ACs under 30,000. With its great quick and uniform cooling and copper condenser coil, it ensures that you sleep comfortably all night.

  • Brand - Voltas
  • Energy efficient - ‎3 Star
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Noise level - ‎56 dB
  • Installation type - Window
  • Special feature - Dehumidifier
  • Control - Remote Control
  • Wattage - 1666 Watts
  • Batteries included - No
ProsCons
Eco-modeLooks bulky
2 stage filtration advantageNo batteries included
Active dehumidifier
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper 183CYA/183 CZP White)
14% off
27,995 32,490
Buy now

6. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

With its sleek and stylish design, the Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC stands out on the list of the best window ACs under 30,000. It is a 3-star window AC featuring 1.5 Ton capacity. It is famously known for its advanced and innovative technology. Features like Dust Filter, Energy Saver Mode, Auto Fan Speed, Temperature display, Turbo Mode, and so on, make it unique.

  • Brand - Haier
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 1359 Kilowatt Hours
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Control console - Remote Control
  • Batteries required - No
ProsCons
Dust filterLooks bulky
Energy saver modeAvailable in only one colour
Active dehumidifierDoes not include batteries
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, HWU18C-CV3CNB1, White)
26% off
29,499 40,000
Buy now

7. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Croma 1.5 Ton window AC comes up with three different modes, including cool, dry and fan. It is decently priced at around 27,000. Also, the environment-friendly refrigerant ensures maximum cooling.

  • Brand - CROMA
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 1168.9 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
  • Noise level - 54 dB
  • Installation type - Window
  • Special features - Dust Filter
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 230 VoltsWattage - 1510 Watts
  • Included components - Remote Control, User Manual, Main Unit
  Pros Cons
 Dust filter Looks bulky
 Energy saver mode Available in only one colour
 Active dehumidifier 

8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Known for its unique design and built, the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a renowned AC on the list. It is lightweight, which makes it easy to transport from one place to another. This air conditioner comes with a 1.5 Ton capacity. The best part is since it is under 30,000, it fits in everyone’s budget rightly.

  • Brand - Panasonic
  • Capacity - 1.5 tons
  • Noise level - ‎56 dB
  • Annual energy consumption - 1238.57 Kilowatt Hours
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Wattage - 1600 Watts
  • Colour - White
  • Batteries included - Yes
  • Battery cell - Zinc Carbon
 ProsCons
Breathe in clean airLooks bulky

100% copper condenser

Available in only one colour
 PM 2.5 filter 
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, CW-LN182AM, White)
30% off
28,875 41,490
Buy now

9. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC

With 1 Ton capacity, the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a showstopper. It comes with incredible features like SuperFine Mesh Filter, hassle-free cleaning, Inner Grooved Copper Tube, LCD Remote with Backlight, and so on which makes it one of the best options. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way.

  • Brand - Hitachi
  • Energy-efficient - ‎3-star rating
  • Capacity - ‎1 Ton
  • Annual energy consumption - 921 Kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level - 50 dB
  • Installation type - Window
  • Special features - Precoated aluminium Fins, Auto Fan speed, Silent Mode
  • Colour - White and Green
Pros Cons
 100% inner grooved copper tubeLooks bulky
 Tropical designHigh noise level
Available in two colours  
Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White)
4% off
27,650 28,900
Buy now

10. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Next on the list is the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC which comes with a 1.5-ton capacity. It costs around 29,000 making it the best pick if you’re on a budget while finding out the best 1.5 Ton Window AC. Also, a Copper Condenser Coil adds more to the goodness.

  • Brand - Blue Star
  • Capacity - 1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 1207.61 Kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level - ‎55 dB
  • Installation type - Window
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 240 Volts
  • Wattage - 4750 Watts
  • Batteries included - No
Pros  Cons
 Dust filter Looks bulky
 Energy saver mode Available in only one colour
 Active dehumidifier 
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, 2022 Model, WFA318LL, White)
20% off
30,100 37,500
Buy now

Best 3 important features for consumers

  • Window AC has now become budget-friendly. You no longer have to make a hole in your pocket to invest in a window AC. whereas, these are extremely affordable. The best part is you do not have to worry about long EMI bills or interest rates anymore as these are priced decently with great discounts.
  • Window ACs are a must-have in your home to beat the summer heat. These hold the capacity from 0.5 tons to 2 tons making them suitable for a small to medium size room. It means you do not have to tolerate prickly heat. Whereas, switch on the AC and enjoy the cooling effects.
  • With unmatched cooling experience, 100% copper coils, and a general-efficient compressor, window AC Under 30,000 has become the ideal choice for all house owners. Also, it is extremely easy to install them.

Best value for money

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC is one of the recently launched 1.5-ton window AC by Voltas. It is priced at 27,999. However, after the discount, it stands at Rs. 31,999. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. Also, it is not hefty on the pocket as well. If you’re looking for high-quality window AC under 30,000, this can be a great pick.

Best overall

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC is priced at 29,990 after a discount. If you're looking for an AC which is perfect for your home use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way.

The AC comes with high-quality features like Blue Fins Coils, 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes, Self-Diagnosis Function, LED display and so on. If you’re searching for the best window AC under 30,000 that ticks all boxes possible, this one is the right pick.

How to find the perfect window AC under 30,000?

If you are looking for the best window AC under 30,000, these are some of the things you should keep in mind:

  • Firstly, make sure the AC you are choosing fits your budget
  • If your room size is above 150 square feet, going for an AC with a capacity of 2 tons would be an ideal decision.
  • The LED display is a must
  • Do not go for the look and feel of the AC first without analysing its qualities.

Product price list

Product nameSelling priceDiscounted price
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 40,990 26,499
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC 45,990 29,990
Blue Star 0.8 Ton 4 Star Window AC 30,000 24,490
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 40,990 26,499
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 34,490 27,999
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 40,000 28,990
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 41,490 28,480
Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC 31,990 26,599
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 37,500Rs. 28,999
Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC 40,000 29,990

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Which brand provides the best window AC under 30,000?

Brands like Voltas, Blue Star, and Harper. Croma provides the best window AC under 30,000 in India.

2. What are some specifics of Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC?

The specifications of the Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC are:

  • Brand - Haier
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 1359 Kilowatt Hours
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Control console - Remote Control
  • Batteries required - No

3. Can I buy the best window AC under 30,000?

Yes, there are several options for . This guide can help you choose the best one.

4. Is it possible to get good AC under 30,000?

Yes, if you are on a budget and looking for AC under 30,000, there are ample options that you can explore. This guide will help you choose the best ones.

5. What are the best options for AC under 30,000?

Here are the best options:

  • Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
  • Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
  • Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

