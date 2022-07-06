Window ACs under ₹ 50,000 are energy efficient and super effective By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Published on Jul 06, 2022 20:17 IST





Summary: With the summer season at its peak, there cannot be a better time to invest in a good window AC than now. A good AC can not only save energy but also make your summers more tolerable.

Window ACs under ₹ 50,000 come packed with a lot of good features.

No household can manage without an AC during the hot Indian summers. With so many models to choose from and new technologies rolling out every season, it becomes difficult for an average consumer to understand the differences between different ACs, find the most value for money product, and bring home an energy-efficient AC that does not adversely affect the environment around them. This article will come as a saviour for those consumers. We have curated a list of the 10 best window ACs under ₹50,000that will make your shopping easier and time-saving. Best window ACs under Rs. 50,000 1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC This model comes with a varied speed dual rotary motor that has a broader rotational capacity which can save more energy and offer a higher cooling range than any other traditional compressors. It can cool faster, last longer and run on a minimal sound. It has voice control features which can be used to start/stop cooling, change modes, or even set the temperature. Product specifications: Model - JW-Q18WUZA.TALG

- JW-Q18WUZA.TALG Dimensions - 66.0 x 45.0 x 77.9 cm

- 66.0 x 45.0 x 77.9 cm Iseer lalue - 3.5

- 3.5 Noise Level - ‎44 dB

- ‎44 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 10 Years (Compressor with Gas Charging)

Pros Cons Unique and exceptional looks No auto-swing feature Wi-Fi enabled No PM 2.5 filter Slinger fan that cools the condenser Can be barely heard on slow fan speed Gives a good cooling performance

2. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC This window AC comes with a top air discharge facility that allows faster and uniform cooling. Not to forget the wider air flow that covers the whole room in just a few minutes. It comes with a low gas detector which helps the user know when the gas levels have gone down for a fresh recharge. Product specifications: Model - ‎PW-Q18WUXA

- ‎PW-Q18WUXA Dimensions - 63.0 x 60.0 x 38.0 cm

- 63.0 x 60.0 x 38.0 cm Iseer value – 3.26

– 3.26 Noise level - ‎44 dB

- ‎44 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 5 Years (PCB), 10 Years (Compressor with Gas Charging)

Pros Cons Low gas detection No auto-swing feature 100% copper with ocean black protection Difficult to install because of its restricted airflow Clean filter indicator PM 2.5 filter missing Premium design Top air discharge

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC This Blue Star window AC features a 100% coppercondenser coil, evaporator coil, and linking tubes, which guarantee solid cooling and higher strength. The blower is uniquely designed to provide the greatest cooling while simultaneously using low power, thereby assisting you in reducing your energy bills. Product specifications: Model - WFA512LL

- WFA512LL Dimensions - 66.0 x 66.0 x 43 cm

- 66.0 x 66.0 x 43 cm Iseer value - 3.35

- 3.35 Noise level - ‎55 dB

- ‎55 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 year (Condenser), 5 years (Compressor)

Pros Cons Durable Limited speed condenser Effective fan speeds No PM 2.5 filter 5-star energy saving Auto-restart with memory Resists water and dust deposits on fins

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC The control board on this window AC has been exceptionally designed considering what the client needs. The feather-touch control panel lets you effectively control the key elements of the air conditioner. This air conditioner offers solid and comfortable cooling and comes with a PM 2.5 filter to give you dust-free, clean air by eliminating the PM 2.5 particles in the air. Product specifications: Model - CW-XN182AM

- CW-XN182AM Dimensions – 78.3 x 66.0 x 43 cm

– 78.3 x 66.0 x 43 cm Iseer value – 3.34

– 3.34 Noise level - ‎57 dB

- ‎57 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive) and 5 Years (Compressor)

Pros Cons Hidden panel display Conventional looks Dust filter Remote can be uncomfortable to use Auto air-swing Night glow buttons Good overall cooling performance

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC This Voltas AC offers a higher air flow with its extraordinary louvre design which assists with cooling the room quicker within a short time. It also eliminates allergens, smell, dust and other unsafe particles to give you cool and pollutant-free air. Product Specifications: Model - 185LZH

- 185LZH Dimensions - 80.5 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm

- 80.5 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm Iseer value - 3.31

- 3.31 Noise level - ‎54 dB

- ‎54 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 Year (Condenser), 5 Years (Compressor)

Pros Cons Ergonomic built Conventional and average looks Instant cooling feature 2.5 PM filtration Timer functionality

6. Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC This window AC assists with keeping your cool while keeping the air clear of dust particles. This is especially useful for those who have allergies or asthma. Product specifications: Model - ESTRA CX

- ESTRA CX Dimensions – 66.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm

– 66.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm I value – 3.35

– 3.35 Noise level - ‎56 dB

- ‎56 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive) and 10 Years (Compressor)

Pros Cons 5-star energy efficient Higher noise levels Auto-swing function R-32 refrigerant for superior cooling 100% copper condenser Instant cooling

7. Blue Star 1 ton 3-star Window AC This unit includes a wide-angle louvre that assists with distributing the air flow equitably all through the room. This window AC also has a power chill operation that rapidly chills the room as well as a timer that switches the unit off after a brief time span. Product specifications: Model - FRWL50TV162

- FRWL50TV162 Dimensions - 66.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm

- 66.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm Iseer value - 3.45

- 3.45 Noise level - ‎49 dB

- ‎49 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 Year (Condenser), 1 Year (Compressor)

Pros Cons Self-diagnosis mechanism Absence of anti-bacterial function 4-way airflow Wide-angle louvres Power chill operation Auto-restart system

8. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC This AC has a dehumidification unit that works in the cooling mode or fan mode and guarantees compelling dehumidification without bringing down the room temperature. In the case of an unexpected power cut, the AC will restart automatically and will work on the past settings. Product specifications: Model - GLW18B32WAZSS

- GLW18B32WAZSS Dimensions - 77.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm

- 77.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm Iseer value - 2.99

- 2.99 Noise level - 38 dB

- 38 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 5 Years (Compressor)

Pros Cons Self-diagnosis function Lack of anti-bacterial filter Clean air filter 100% copper condenser Rotary compressor Grooved copper tubes 9.Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Hitachi's 100 percent copper coil guarantees quicker cooling with a fierce refrigerant stream that improves heat transfer rate. Smooth remote with backlight and night glow buttons provides you with the solace of different settings in any event, during night time. Product specifications: Model - RAW518HEDO

- RAW518HEDO Dimensions - 66 x 75.5 x 43 cm

- 66 x 75.5 x 43 cm Iseer value - 3.60

- 3.60 Noise level - ‎50 dB

- ‎50 dB Manufacturer warranty - 5 years on Compressor

Pros Cons Powerful compressor and efficient cooling No air-purifying feature 5-star energy efficient Noise level is high regardless of the fan speed Effective fan speeds Remote with backlight 10. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Blue Fins act as an anti-corrosion in shielding the heat transfer unit from unfavourable climatic changes. This innovation makes this Croma AC more proficient and durable. It accompanies high-notched copper cylinders to permit better oscillatory development of refrigerant, empowering more modest and lighter air conditioning with high energy efficiency. Product specifications: Model - CRLAWA0185T3304

- CRLAWA0185T3304 Dimensions - 73.3 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm

- 73.3 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm Iseer value - 3.34

- 3.34 Noise level - ‎54 dB

- ‎54 dB Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 Year (Condenser), 5 (1 + 4) Years (Compressor)

Pros Cons Energy-efficient rotary compressor No self-diagnosis mechanism R-32 green refrigerant Sleep and turbo modes 100% copper condenser

Best 3 features for you We have curated a list of top three features worth paying for Window ACs under ₹50,000:

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Compressor Top air discharge 100% copper coil Feather touch control Turbo cool Dust filter Wide-angle louvre Strong dehumidification Turbo cooling Blue fins at evaporator LG ThinQ voice control Low gas detection Energy-efficient rotary compressor PM 2.5 filter 2-stage filtration advantage Auto-swing Power chill operation Auto restart Backlight remote Hi-grooved copper tubes 100% copper with ocean black protection Clean filter detection Auto-restart with memory 100% copper condenser Sleep mode Turbo mode Self-diagnosis Clean air filter Filter clean indicator Sleep and turbo cool modes

Best Value for Money The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an extraordinary choice in this price range. The solid dehumidification unit on one hand works in cooling mode or fan mode and guarantees compelling dehumidification without bringing down the room temperature. And on the other hand, its clever LED display demonstrates the mode distinctively. Best Overall Performance The best 1.5-ton window AC in India is LG PW-Q18WUXA 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC since it has various elements that make it an optimal choice for use in any home. The AC unit has a turbo mode that causes the air all the more rapidly, permitting it to rapidly chill a space more. Moreover, the unit has a sleep mode that gradually builds the temperature throughout the night. The unit likewise has a HEPA channel, which can eliminate 99.97% of airborne particles. Also, it has a copper condenser tube, which is more proficient than aluminium tubes and less inclined to erode. If you are looking for a window AC under ₹50,000 there are many variants to choose from but if it comes to 4 features that can help you in finding the perfect option, they are: Noise level - The higher the decibel level, the stronger the unit will be. If noise is an issue, search for a unit that has a climate control system with a lower decibel level. Energy efficiency - Not exclusively will it help to keep your energy bills down, it will likewise assist with diminishing your carbon footprints. BTUs - A basic rule of thumb is that you should look for about 20 BTUs for each square foot of your room. Products Price List

Model Price LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC Rs. 37,990 LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC Rs. 33,500 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Rs. 31,990 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Rs. 32,679 Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Rs. 32,999 Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC Rs. 30,989 Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Window AC Rs. 29,549 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Rs. 34,990 Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Rs. 33,990 Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Rs. 29,990