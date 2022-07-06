Window ACs under 50,000 are energy efficient and super effective

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
No household can manage without an AC during the hot Indian summers. With so many models to choose from and new technologies rolling out every season, it becomes difficult for an average consumer to understand the differences between different ACs, find the most value for money product, and bring home an energy-efficient AC that does not adversely affect the environment around them. This article will come as a saviour for those consumers. We have curated a list of the 10 best window ACs under ₹50,000that will make your shopping easier and time-saving.
Best window ACs under Rs. 50,000
1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC
This model comes with a varied speed dual rotary motor that has a broader rotational capacity which can save more energy and offer a higher cooling range than any other traditional compressors. It can cool faster, last longer and run on a minimal sound. It has voice control features which can be used to start/stop cooling, change modes, or even set the temperature.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Unique and exceptional looks
|No auto-swing feature
|Wi-Fi enabled
|No PM 2.5 filter
|Slinger fan that cools the condenser
|Can be barely heard on slow fan speed
|Gives a good cooling performance
2. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
This window AC comes with a top air discharge facility that allows faster and uniform cooling. Not to forget the wider air flow that covers the whole room in just a few minutes. It comes with a low gas detector which helps the user know when the gas levels have gone down for a fresh recharge.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Low gas detection
|No auto-swing feature
|100% copper with ocean black protection
|Difficult to install because of its restricted airflow
|Clean filter indicator
|PM 2.5 filter missing
|Premium design
|Top air discharge
3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
This Blue Star window AC features a 100% coppercondenser coil, evaporator coil, and linking tubes, which guarantee solid cooling and higher strength. The blower is uniquely designed to provide the greatest cooling while simultaneously using low power, thereby assisting you in reducing your energy bills.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|Limited speed condenser
|Effective fan speeds
|No PM 2.5 filter
|5-star energy saving
|Auto-restart with memory
|Resists water and dust deposits on fins
4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
The control board on this window AC has been exceptionally designed considering what the client needs. The feather-touch control panel lets you effectively control the key elements of the air conditioner. This air conditioner offers solid and comfortable cooling and comes with a PM 2.5 filter to give you dust-free, clean air by eliminating the PM 2.5 particles in the air.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Hidden panel display
|Conventional looks
|Dust filter
|Remote can be uncomfortable to use
|Auto air-swing
|Night glow buttons
|Good overall cooling performance
5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
This Voltas AC offers a higher air flow with its extraordinary louvre design which assists with cooling the room quicker within a short time. It also eliminates allergens, smell, dust and other unsafe particles to give you cool and pollutant-free air.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic built
|Conventional and average looks
|Instant cooling feature
|2.5 PM filtration
|Timer functionality
6. Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC
This window AC assists with keeping your cool while keeping the air clear of dust particles. This is especially useful for those who have allergies or asthma.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|5-star energy efficient
|Higher noise levels
|Auto-swing function
|R-32 refrigerant for superior cooling
|100% copper condenser
|Instant cooling
7. Blue Star 1 ton 3-star Window AC
This unit includes a wide-angle louvre that assists with distributing the air flow equitably all through the room. This window AC also has a power chill operation that rapidly chills the room as well as a timer that switches the unit off after a brief time span.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Self-diagnosis mechanism
|Absence of anti-bacterial function
|4-way airflow
|Wide-angle louvres
|Power chill operation
|Auto-restart system
8. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
This AC has a dehumidification unit that works in the cooling mode or fan mode and guarantees compelling dehumidification without bringing down the room temperature. In the case of an unexpected power cut, the AC will restart automatically and will work on the past settings.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Self-diagnosis function
|Lack of anti-bacterial filter
|Clean air filter
|100% copper condenser
|Rotary compressor
|Grooved copper tubes
9.Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
Hitachi's 100 percent copper coil guarantees quicker cooling with a fierce refrigerant stream that improves heat transfer rate. Smooth remote with backlight and night glow buttons provides you with the solace of different settings in any event, during night time.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful compressor and efficient cooling
|No air-purifying feature
|5-star energy efficient
|Noise level is high regardless of the fan speed
|Effective fan speeds
|Remote with backlight
10. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
Blue Fins act as an anti-corrosion in shielding the heat transfer unit from unfavourable climatic changes. This innovation makes this Croma AC more proficient and durable. It accompanies high-notched copper cylinders to permit better oscillatory development of refrigerant, empowering more modest and lighter air conditioning with high energy efficiency.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient rotary compressor
|No self-diagnosis mechanism
|R-32 green refrigerant
|Sleep and turbo modes
|100% copper condenser
Best 3 features for you
We have curated a list of top three features worth paying for Window ACs under ₹50,000:
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|Dual Inverter Compressor
|Top air discharge
|100% copper coil
|Feather touch control
|Turbo cool
|Dust filter
|Wide-angle louvre
|Strong dehumidification
|Turbo cooling
|Blue fins at evaporator
|LG ThinQ voice control
|Low gas detection
|Energy-efficient rotary compressor
|PM 2.5 filter
|2-stage filtration advantage
|Auto-swing
|Power chill operation
|Auto restart
|Backlight remote
|Hi-grooved copper tubes
|100% copper with ocean black protection
|Clean filter detection
Auto-restart with memory
|100% copper condenser
|Sleep mode
|Turbo mode
|Self-diagnosis
|Clean air filter
|Filter clean indicator
|Sleep and turbo cool modes
Best Value for Money
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an extraordinary choice in this price range. The solid dehumidification unit on one hand works in cooling mode or fan mode and guarantees compelling dehumidification without bringing down the room temperature. And on the other hand, its clever LED display demonstrates the mode distinctively.
Best Overall Performance
The best 1.5-ton window AC in India is LG PW-Q18WUXA 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC since it has various elements that make it an optimal choice for use in any home. The AC unit has a turbo mode that causes the air all the more rapidly, permitting it to rapidly chill a space more. Moreover, the unit has a sleep mode that gradually builds the temperature throughout the night. The unit likewise has a HEPA channel, which can eliminate 99.97% of airborne particles. Also, it has a copper condenser tube, which is more proficient than aluminium tubes and less inclined to erode.
If you are looking for a window AC under ₹50,000 there are many variants to choose from but if it comes to 4 features that can help you in finding the perfect option, they are:
Noise level - The higher the decibel level, the stronger the unit will be. If noise is an issue, search for a unit that has a climate control system with a lower decibel level.
Energy efficiency - Not exclusively will it help to keep your energy bills down, it will likewise assist with diminishing your carbon footprints.
BTUs - A basic rule of thumb is that you should look for about 20 BTUs for each square foot of your room.
|Model
|Price
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC
|Rs. 37,990
|LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
|Rs. 33,500
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|Rs. 31,990
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|Rs. 32,679
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|Rs. 32,999
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC
|Rs. 30,989
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Window AC
|Rs. 29,549
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|Rs. 34,990
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|Rs. 33,990
|Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|Rs. 29,990
FAQs
1. Which window AC under 50,000 should I choose? 3-star or 5-star?
The power utilisation of a 5-star AC (1.5 ton) is roughly 1.5 units each hour, though a 3 Star AC (1.5 ton) consumes 1.6 units per hour.
2. What is the life of a window AC?
The typical life expectancy of a window AC is around 8-10 years.
3. Is it safe to put a window AC in the bedroom?
By and large, window AC units are safe to use if they are appropriately fixed in the wall and well maintained.
4. Can I install an AC myself?
Yes, installing a Window AC is far easier than a split model. Once you have calculated the dimensions correctly, the unit can be fit in no time.
5. How do I clean and maintain the air conditioner?
To clean a washable filter, rinse it with water and mild detergent and let it air dry. In case of a disposable filter, replace it every 2 months. To clean the evaporator coils, check for dust and debris build-up and clean them regularly with a dust cloth.
