Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Window ACs under 50,000 are energy efficient and super effective

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  Published on Jul 06, 2022 20:17 IST
Summary:

With the summer season at its peak, there cannot be a better time to invest in a good window AC than now. A good AC can not only save energy but also make your summers more tolerable.

product info
Window ACs under 50,000 come packed with a lot of good features.

No household can manage without an AC during the hot Indian summers. With so many models to choose from and new technologies rolling out every season, it becomes difficult for an average consumer to understand the differences between different ACs, find the most value for money product, and bring home an energy-efficient AC that does not adversely affect the environment around them. This article will come as a saviour for those consumers. We have curated a list of the 10 best window ACs under 50,000that will make your shopping easier and time-saving.

Best window ACs under Rs. 50,000

1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC

This model comes with a varied speed dual rotary motor that has a broader rotational capacity which can save more energy and offer a higher cooling range than any other traditional compressors. It can cool faster, last longer and run on a minimal sound. It has voice control features which can be used to start/stop cooling, change modes, or even set the temperature.

Product specifications:

  • Model- JW-Q18WUZA.TALG
  • Dimensions- 66.0 x 45.0 x 77.9 cm
  • Iseer lalue- 3.5
  • Noise Level- ‎44 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 10 Years (Compressor with Gas Charging)
ProsCons
Unique and exceptional looksNo auto-swing feature
Wi-Fi enabledNo PM 2.5 filter
Slinger fan that cools the condenser 
Can be barely heard on slow fan speed 
Gives a good cooling performance 

2. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

This window AC comes with a top air discharge facility that allows faster and uniform cooling. Not to forget the wider air flow that covers the whole room in just a few minutes. It comes with a low gas detector which helps the user know when the gas levels have gone down for a fresh recharge.

Product specifications:

  • Model- ‎PW-Q18WUXA
  • Dimensions- 63.0 x 60.0 x 38.0 cm
  • Iseer value– 3.26
  • Noise level- ‎44 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 5 Years (PCB), 10 Years (Compressor with Gas Charging)
 ProsCons
Low gas detection No auto-swing feature
 100% copper with ocean black protectionDifficult to install because of its restricted airflow
 Clean filter indicatorPM 2.5 filter missing
Premium design 
Top air discharge  

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

This Blue Star window AC features a 100% coppercondenser coil, evaporator coil, and linking tubes, which guarantee solid cooling and higher strength. The blower is uniquely designed to provide the greatest cooling while simultaneously using low power, thereby assisting you in reducing your energy bills.

Product specifications:

  • Model- WFA512LL
  • Dimensions- 66.0 x 66.0 x 43 cm
  • Iseer value- 3.35
  • Noise level- ‎55 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 year (Condenser), 5 years (Compressor)
ProsCons
DurableLimited speed condenser
Effective fan speedsNo PM 2.5 filter
5-star energy saving
Auto-restart with memory
Resists water and dust deposits on fins

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

The control board on this window AC has been exceptionally designed considering what the client needs. The feather-touch control panel lets you effectively control the key elements of the air conditioner. This air conditioner offers solid and comfortable cooling and comes with a PM 2.5 filter to give you dust-free, clean air by eliminating the PM 2.5 particles in the air.

Product specifications:

  • Model- CW-XN182AM
  • Dimensions– 78.3 x 66.0 x 43 cm
  • Iseer value– 3.34
  • Noise level- ‎57 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive) and 5 Years (Compressor)
ProsCons
Hidden panel displayConventional looks
Dust filterRemote can be uncomfortable to use
Auto air-swing 
Night glow buttons 
Good overall cooling performance 

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

This Voltas AC offers a higher air flow with its extraordinary louvre design which assists with cooling the room quicker within a short time. It also eliminates allergens, smell, dust and other unsafe particles to give you cool and pollutant-free air.

Product Specifications:

  • Model- 185LZH
  • Dimensions- 80.5 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm
  • Iseer value- 3.31
  • Noise level- ‎54 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 Year (Condenser), 5 Years (Compressor)
ProsCons
Ergonomic builtConventional and average looks
Instant cooling feature
2.5 PM filtration
Timer functionality

6. Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC

This window AC assists with keeping your cool while keeping the air clear of dust particles. This is especially useful for those who have allergies or asthma.

Product specifications:

  • Model- ESTRA CX
  • Dimensions– 66.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm
  • I value– 3.35
  • Noise level- ‎56 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive) and 10 Years (Compressor)
ProsCons
5-star energy efficientHigher noise levels
Auto-swing function
R-32 refrigerant for superior cooling
100% copper condenser
Instant cooling

7. Blue Star 1 ton 3-star Window AC

This unit includes a wide-angle louvre that assists with distributing the air flow equitably all through the room. This window AC also has a power chill operation that rapidly chills the room as well as a timer that switches the unit off after a brief time span.

Product specifications:

  • Model- FRWL50TV162
  • Dimensions- 66.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm
  • Iseer value- 3.45
  • Noise level- ‎49 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 Year (Condenser), 1 Year (Compressor)
ProsCons
Self-diagnosis mechanismAbsence of anti-bacterial function
4-way airflow
Wide-angle louvres
Power chill operation
Auto-restart system

8. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

This AC has a dehumidification unit that works in the cooling mode or fan mode and guarantees compelling dehumidification without bringing down the room temperature. In the case of an unexpected power cut, the AC will restart automatically and will work on the past settings.

Product specifications:

  • Model- GLW18B32WAZSS
  • Dimensions- 77.0 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm
  • Iseer value- 2.99
  • Noise level- 38 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 5 Years (Compressor)
ProsCons
Self-diagnosis functionLack of anti-bacterial filter
Clean air filter
100% copper condenser
Rotary compressor
Grooved copper tubes

9.Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Hitachi's 100 percent copper coil guarantees quicker cooling with a fierce refrigerant stream that improves heat transfer rate. Smooth remote with backlight and night glow buttons provides you with the solace of different settings in any event, during night time.

Product specifications:

  • Model - RAW518HEDO
  • Dimensions - 66 x 75.5 x 43 cm
  • Iseer value - 3.60
  • Noise level - ‎50 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty - 5 years on Compressor
ProsCons
Powerful compressor and efficient coolingNo air-purifying feature
5-star energy efficientNoise level is high regardless of the fan speed
Effective fan speeds
Remote with backlight

10. Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Blue Fins act as an anti-corrosion in shielding the heat transfer unit from unfavourable climatic changes. This innovation makes this Croma AC more proficient and durable. It accompanies high-notched copper cylinders to permit better oscillatory development of refrigerant, empowering more modest and lighter air conditioning with high energy efficiency.

Product specifications:

  • Model- CRLAWA0185T3304
  • Dimensions- 73.3 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm
  • Iseer value- 3.34
  • Noise level- ‎54 dB
  • Manufacturer warranty- 1 Year (Comprehensive), 1 Year (Condenser), 5 (1 + 4) Years (Compressor)
ProsCons
Energy-efficient rotary compressorNo self-diagnosis mechanism
R-32 green refrigerant
Sleep and turbo modes
100% copper condenser

Best 3 features for you

We have curated a list of top three features worth paying for Window ACs under 50,000:

LG 1.5 Ton 5 StarLG 1.5 Ton 4 StarBlue Star 1.5 Ton 5 StarPanasonic 1.5 Ton 5 StarVoltas 1.5 Ton 5 StarCarrier 1.5 Ton 4 StarDaikin 1.5 Ton 3 StarLloyd 1.5 Ton 3 StarHitachi 1.5 Ton 5 StarCroma 1.5 Ton 5 Star
Dual Inverter CompressorTop air discharge100% copper coilFeather touch controlTurbo coolDust filterWide-angle louvreStrong dehumidificationTurbo coolingBlue fins at evaporator
LG ThinQ voice controlLow gas detectionEnergy-efficient rotary compressorPM 2.5 filter2-stage filtration advantageAuto-swingPower chill operationAuto restartBacklight remoteHi-grooved copper tubes
100% copper with ocean black protectionClean filter detection

Auto-restart with memory

100% copper condenserSleep modeTurbo modeSelf-diagnosisClean air filterFilter clean indicatorSleep and turbo cool modes

Best Value for Money

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an extraordinary choice in this price range. The solid dehumidification unit on one hand works in cooling mode or fan mode and guarantees compelling dehumidification without bringing down the room temperature. And on the other hand, its clever LED display demonstrates the mode distinctively.

Best Overall Performance

The best 1.5-ton window AC in India is LG PW-Q18WUXA 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC since it has various elements that make it an optimal choice for use in any home. The AC unit has a turbo mode that causes the air all the more rapidly, permitting it to rapidly chill a space more. Moreover, the unit has a sleep mode that gradually builds the temperature throughout the night. The unit likewise has a HEPA channel, which can eliminate 99.97% of airborne particles. Also, it has a copper condenser tube, which is more proficient than aluminium tubes and less inclined to erode.

If you are looking for a window AC under 50,000 there are many variants to choose from but if it comes to 4 features that can help you in finding the perfect option, they are:

Noise level - The higher the decibel level, the stronger the unit will be. If noise is an issue, search for a unit that has a climate control system with a lower decibel level.

Energy efficiency - Not exclusively will it help to keep your energy bills down, it will likewise assist with diminishing your carbon footprints.

BTUs - A basic rule of thumb is that you should look for about 20 BTUs for each square foot of your room.

Products Price List

ModelPrice
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window ACRs. 37,990
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window ACRs. 33,500
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window ACRs. 31,990
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window ACRs. 32,679
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window ACRs. 32,999
Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window ACRs. 30,989
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Window ACRs. 29,549
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window ACRs. 34,990
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window ACRs. 33,990
Croma 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window ACRs. 29,990

  
  

FAQs

1. Which window AC under 50,000 should I choose? 3-star or 5-star?

The power utilisation of a 5-star AC (1.5 ton) is roughly 1.5 units each hour, though a 3 Star AC (1.5 ton) consumes 1.6 units per hour.

2. What is the life of a window AC?

The typical life expectancy of a window AC is around 8-10 years.

3. Is it safe to put a window AC in the bedroom?

By and large, window AC units are safe to use if they are appropriately fixed in the wall and well maintained.

4. Can I install an AC myself?

Yes, installing a Window AC is far easier than a split model. Once you have calculated the dimensions correctly, the unit can be fit in no time.

5. How do I clean and maintain the air conditioner?

To clean a washable filter, rinse it with water and mild detergent and let it air dry. In case of a disposable filter, replace it every 2 months. To clean the evaporator coils, check for dust and debris build-up and clean them regularly with a dust cloth.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

