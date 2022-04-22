Windows laptops under 40,000: These have great specs and are immensely popular

For most of us, more than half of our day is spend on our laptops. From binge-watching content, gaming for several hours to making presentations and carrying out other miscellaneous tasks, we do it all on laptops. Among the many laptops, laptop with Windows operating system are more popular than others. The reason why most people are inclined towards Windows laptops is because of great hardware and software. Besides, they are simple and easy to use. Play games on Windows laptops is far more exciting than on others. However, most people find them expensive. So, through this article our endeavour is to bring to you laptops that come under the price point of ₹40,000. Our listed laptops pack in a host of interesting features and have stylish and sleek display screens.

Interested in taking a look at our options? Then scroll down.



Prices of Windows laptops at a glance:

Laptops Price in India HP 15 ₹ 35,990.00 RedmiBook 15 ₹ 38,590.00 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 ₹ 34,990.00 Acer Aspire 3 ₹ 34,990.00

HP 15 Laptop

This HP laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system. However, the Windows 11 upgrade is available in it. It has a screen size of 15.6 inches and a lightweight and micro-edge display thin screen. Available in silver colour, this device is fun to work on.

Other features:

1) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores)

2) Memory and storage: 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB), expandable up to 16GB | 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

3) Display and graphics: 15.6 inches diagonal FHD screen | 1920x1080 pixel resolution | AMD Radeon Graphics

RedmiBook 15 Laptop

This Redmi laptop has an anti-glare and thin screen. It is available in Charcoal Gray colour and is lightweight to carry. It runs on Windows 10 Home and provides a user-friendly experience.

Other features:

1) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 processor| Speed: 3.0 GHz (base) - 4.1 GHz (max) | 2 cores | 4 threads | 6 MB cache

2) Display: 39.62 centimetres FHD screen | 1920x1080 pixel resolution |16:9 aspect ratio

3) Memory and storage: 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz | 256GB SATA SSD

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop

This Lenovo laptop is best-suited for students and business professionals. It runs on Windows 11 Home and has a lightweight and anti-glare display screen. It is available in a pretty platinum grey colour and packs in a host of interesting features.

Other features:

1) Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U | Speed: 2.1 GHz (Base) - 4.1 GHz (Max) | 2 cores | 4 threads | 4MB cache

2) Memory and storage: 8GB RAM DDR4-2666, Upgradable to 12GB | 1 TB HDD

3) Graphics: Intel UHD Integrated Graphics

4) Display: 15.6 inches HD | 1366x768 pixel resolution | Brightness: 220 nits

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

This Acer laptop is good for multimedia, personal and business needs. It provides great performance and packs in stunning specifications. A lightweight and thin laptop, it is available in silver colour.

Other features:

1) Processor: 11th Gen InteI Core i3 processor | Speed: 3.0GHz up to 4.1GHz

2) Display: 15.6 inches full HD screen

3) Memory and storage: 4GB DDR4 Memory, expandable to 12GB; 256GB SSD and supports up to 2 TB HDD

