Wireless mouse can make working on laptop effortless, some picks

You may have the best laptop in town but working on it can turn into a nightmare if your accessories aren't good enough. What we have in mind is a computer mouse, an essential item that makes life easy while working. A good mouse can improve your productivity manifold, especially if you are working on a laptop.

Thankfully, e-commerce platforms provide a lot of options to choose from. On Amazon, Logitech seems to be a preferred choice of many. In case you are planning to pick one, here's a selection for you.

1) Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse provides connectivity up to 10 meters, thanks to its USB mini-receiver. It comes with optical tracking features that make sure that its movements are precise, no matter what the surface. Some features:1) 2.4 GHz with USB nano receiver2) 12-months battery life3) It is ambidextrous in design, which means that it can be used in either hands4) Compatible with PC/Mac/laptopMRP: ₹795.00Deal price: ₹599.002) Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse

This mouse comes in three different colours - charcoal, blue and red. This mouse is available on Amazon in another set of combination - solo wireless mouse, wireless mouse with headset, wireless mouse with H111 headset and wireless mouse with H110 headset. One of the features of this mouse is the nearly 90% reduction of clicking sound while working.Some features:1) Gives wireless connection up to 33 feet (10m)2) Logitech advanced optical tracking provides precise moves on almost any surface.3) USB mini receiver4) 18-month battery life5) Ambidextrous6) Works with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS or Linux-based computers7) 18-month of battery lifeMRP: ₹1,095.00Price: ₹649.003) Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse

This mouse comes in three colours - grey, blue and red. There is one more combination in which the mouse is available on Amazon - just the mouse and mouse with a keyboard. Its hand-friendly ergonomic design provides a gentle grip. Its smooth scroll wheel makes browsing comfortable.Some features:1) Battery life: 12 months2) Compatible with Windows 7,8,10, 11 or later, Mac OS 10.5 or later, Chrome OS, certified works with Chromebook 373) Connectivity: USB Unifying, Bluetooth4) Design: AmbidextrousMRP: ₹995.00Deal price: ₹645.004) HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse

This mouse comes in three different colours - black, modern gold and silver. With its contemporary design, it goes well all kinds of devices, more so with HP products. Some features:1) Wireless connection: 2.4GHz2) Battery life: 16 months3) 1200DPI optical sensor for speed4) Compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS 10.3 or later and Chrome OSMRP: ₹1,499.00Price: ₹999.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

