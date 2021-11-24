With increasing dependence on internet, having a good router is non-negotiable

It is these days commonplace to have a router at home and office in view of our increasing dependence on the internet. Also, given most of us continue to work from home, it makes sense to invest in a good router so that your productivity and efficiency are not compromised. Also, if you love to binge-watch then you would know how a bad network can play a spoilsport. Therefore, for a lag-free and smooth operation, it is imperative to look out for routers with strong connectivity.

To help make the selection easier for you, we have shortlisted some routers which make a perfect case why you must invest in them. Take a look. 1. TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi

You can set up this C1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi with the WiFi in minutes with TP-Link Tether app. It is equipped with MU-MIMO technology, which allows one to transfer data to any device two times faster. The 2.4GHz band delivers speeds up to 300Mbps, which is suitable for sending emails and browsing on web, whereas the 5GHz band delivers speeds up to 867 mbps, which is more ideal for HD video streaming and lag-free online gaming. It also features four external antennas equipped with beamforming technology for boosted coverage.2. Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router

With 1 GHz CPU, AC10 allows you to play HD videos and games smoothly. It can connected with up to 30 plus devices. Both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands broaden your WiFi coverage, and the beamforming+ technology strengthens the WiFi signal of AC10 behind multiple walls. It also comes with four antennas which help in better connectivity.3. D-Link DIR-650IN Wireless N300 Router

This N 300 mbps wireless router features four high gain omni antenna. To secure the traffic across your network, it comes with WPA/WP2 encryption, NAT firewall and WPS. It supports advance features like IPv6, TR-069, VLAN, static routing etc. Besides you can set browsing speed for individual users.4. Mi Smart Router 4C

This 2.4 GHz WiFi with up to 300 mbps speed is ideal for video streaming and web browsing. It comes with four high-performance antenna for better speed and coverage. You can control the traffic across your network using Mi Wi-Fi app. The coverage area of this router is up to 400 square feet. It is suitable for use for two or four devices, and a restriction on the amount of data consumed can also be put for individual users. It features parental control, which allows you to control the amount of time spend using internet.

