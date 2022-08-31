Xiaomi 8GB RAM mobile phones: Our top picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 31, 2022 21:51 IST





Summary: Looking for an 8GB RAM mobile phone from Xiaomi? Take a look at our top picks.

Xiaomi 8GB RAM mobile phone

Compared to other major manufacturers, Xiaomi smartphones are fan-favorites due to their low prices and excellent value for money. If you are looking for a power-packed Xiaomi mobile phone with 8GB RAM, Xiaomi has got you covered. 1. Xiaomi 12 Pro The Xiaomi 12 Pro represents the absolute best Xiaomi has to offer in terms of performance and design. As a high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro exceeds all expectations. Xiaomi asserts that it has increased its attention on reliability while including sufficient high-end features. If you're looking for a powerhouse that is equally dependable in the camera and design department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a great choice. Specifications: Display: 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1500 nits peak brightness.

6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1500 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Antutu: 968,607)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Antutu: 968,607) RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 4600 mAh

4600 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 50 MP (f/1.9) telephoto sensor, 50 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens

50 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 50 MP (f/1.9) telephoto sensor, 50 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.5)

32 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 18 minutes)

Pros Cons Elegant design and display Mediocre results with the telephoto lens Best-in-class charging speeds Lacks a formal IP rating Beautiful pictures from the primary camera Throttling problem as in every phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G In terms of raw specifications alone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a significant improvement over the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi 11T Pro includes a 120W charger, an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and an AMOLED display compatible with Dolby Vision. While costing more than the regular Mi 11T, it includes some notable performance improvements and optimizations. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness.

6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens

108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for ultra-fast 120W fast charging Hard to reach the biometric scanner Superb build quality Throttling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor Support for 13 5G bands Lacks support for wireless charging

3. Mi 10 The Mi 10 makes for an interesting offering. This phone's curved front and rear glass add a stylish touch. The glossy surface makes it aesthetically pleasing. The Mi 10 5G has most flagship specs but no IP certification. It has a water-repellent P2i coating, so it should survive accidental splashes. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and 650 nits peak brightness.

6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and 650 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

6GB/8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 4780 mAh

4780 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

108 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0)

20 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

Pros Cons Elegant OLED display with 90hz refresh rate Front camera could be improved Strong performance with Snapdragon 865b 5G Lacks a formal IP rating Great camera quality A telephoto lens is strongly missed

4. Mi 11X Pro 5G If you're looking for a powerful phone, look no farther than the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, which is just as capable as any other device with the Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB RAM. The Mi 11X Pro 5G is a fantastic smartphone with an amazing value for your money, thanks to its excellent camera setup and other flagship-grade features. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 4520 mAh

4520 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro lens

108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro lens Front Camera: 20 MP(f/2.5)

20 MP(f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 52 minutes)

Pros Cons Elegant design Overheats at times Power-packed performance Significant camera bump Stunning display Support for only 33W fast charging

5. MI 10T 5G Although it shares several features with the more costly Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is significantly cheaper. At ₹33,999, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is a fantastic choice due to its Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM. In addition, the 6.67-inch screen's 144 Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery, the largest in the Mi 10-series, give it an edge over its rivals. Specifications: Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 144hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650 nits peak brightness

6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 144hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G RAM: 6GB/5.

6GB/5. ROM: 128GB

128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.2)

20 MP (f/2.2) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Incredible performance Uncertainty regarding future software updates Best-in-class 144hz refresh rate Low-light photography could use some improvement Amazing camera results Bloatware

6. Mi 11X 5G Xiaomi has accomplished a lot with the Mi 11X 5G, offering exceptional build quality and strong performance at a competitive price. The Mi 11X never fails to impress with its high-quality cameras. The Snapdragon 870 5G and 8GB RAM make it a great pick. Incredible stereo sound, water and dust resistance (IP53 rating), and rapid 33W charging are all must-have features. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB

128GB Battery: 4520 mAh

4520 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.5)

20 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% in 52 minutes)

Pros Cons Excellent design Bloatware Support for 33W fast charging Overheats under heavy load Amazing stereo speakers Cameras could use some improvement

7. Xiaomi 11i 5G Xiaomi's 11i 5G is a powerful smartphone with a sleek 120Hz AMOLED display, rapid charging (up to 120W), and high-quality cameras at a low price. Although the 11i hypercharge initially appeared to be a one-trick pony, it ultimately proved to be the market leader in its price bracket. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness

6.67 inches AMOLED panel with 120hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 6GB/ 8GB

6GB/ ROM: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 67 W

Pros Cons Astounding 120W fast charging Bloatware MediaTek Dimensity 920 Mediocre camera performance Excellent stereo speakers Battery life could be improved

8. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a top-tier smartphone in all respects, particularly for its superior build quality, exceptional performance, brilliant display, and excellent cameras. The phone's other features, including support for several 5G bands, NFC, and Xiaomi's distinctive IR blaster, are top-notch. Specifications: Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits peak brightness.

6.55 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 4250 mAh

4250 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro sensor

64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and 2 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro sensor Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.2)

20 MP (f/2.2) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC Lacks support for OIS 33W fast charging Battery life could use some improvement Premium, sleek design and build Mediocre low-light photography results

9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Because of its superb build quality, beautiful 90Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 732G processor, and 8GB RAM, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a top-tier budget smartphone that offers excellent value for your money. Specifications: Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.

6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

4GB/6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 4250 mAh

4250 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens

48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

16 MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Elegant design Lacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack Snapdragon 732G processor Not for gamers 90hz refresh rate Underwhelming low-light photography results

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro LTPO AMOLED display panel Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor 108 MP rear camera 120W fast charging Mi 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor 108 MP rear camera Up to 12GB of RAM Mi 11X Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor 108 MP rear camera 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel MI 10T 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G 64 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Mi 11X 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 48 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Xiaomi 11i 5G 67W fast charging 108 MP rear camera 6.67 inches AMOLED panel Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor 6.55-inch AMOLED panel 33W fast charging Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor 48 MP rear camera 33W fast charging

Best value for money The Mi 11X Pro 5G garnered a lot of praise for the kind of features it offers, given the attractive price of Rs. 36,999. While being one of the most affordable smartphones in India to feature the Snapdragon 888 Soc, it also offers 8GB of RAM, which makes it a performance powerhouse. If you're looking for a phone that offers the best value for money, it has to be the Mi 11X Pro 5G. Best overall The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers the best possible specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and up to 12GB of RAM, all packed into one stunning smartphone. The Xiaomi 12 Pro's cameras deliver fantastic stills and videos. Even the 120W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging speeds are some of the best in the industry. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 8 GB RAM mobile phones RAM: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is important to decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone. Once you have decided to prioritise RAM over everything else, it is important to optimise for that. It is vital to remember that all RAM is not created equal, and there are various versions of RAM such as LPDDR5 and LPDDR5x. Processor: Having access to a ton of memory but limited processing power would crush your smartphone experience. It is essential to make sure that you have a sufficiently powerful processor. Each phone on this list has a good processor, and you can choose which one you wish to go for. Additional features: Camera quality is pretty essential for most smartphone buyers, and you must also pay heed to that. Depending on your requirements, other features such as fast charging and IP rating must also be considered. Products price list

Product Price Xiaomi 12 Pro 62,999 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 39,999 Mi 10 54,999 Mi 11X Pro 5G 36,999 MI 10T 5G 33,999 Mi 11X 5G 29,999 Xiaomi 11i 5G 28,999 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 25,999 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 21,999