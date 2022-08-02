Xiaomi phones under 15,000 are budget-friendly and pack in decent features

Xiaomi phones are known for their good camera, battery life and high-resolution display,

Known for its superior camera quality, excellent battery life, high-resolution displays, and a highly functional user interface with MIUI, Xiaomi phones offer a fantastic value for your money. With offerings in nearly all market segments, picking the right phone for you can be a seemingly impossible task. This will be the ultimate guide for you to understand which Xiaomi phone you should buy when you are on a budget. Our picks are backed by deep research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews. Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look. 1. Redmi Note 10T 5G The Redmi note 10T 5G is the ultimate budget choice, given that it offers incredible specs at a fantastic price. It does not look like a budget phone, as it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a variable refresh rate and a stunning design. The phone’s processor is Dimensity 700, which helps it power through most use-cases. It also offers outstanding camera performance and makes for a fantastic budget phone. Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507) RAM: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture

8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 22.5W

Pros Cons Five 5G bands Bloatware and ads MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Build quality 90hz refresh rate Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery

2. Redmi Note 11 The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 680, which might be a 4G processor, but is a pretty powerful one. With a stunning design that distinguishes it from other phones in its segment and a beautiful AMOLED display, it delivers on all fronts. It also offers support for Widevine L1, which most budget phones lack. The phone’s cameras produce decent results, which help create a well-rounded smartphone experience. Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 267301)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 267301) RAM: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.4 Aperture

13 MP, f/2.4 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 60 minutes)

Pros Cons AMOLED display No 5G support Premium glass-body design with matte finish Ads and bloatware 90hz Refresh-rate Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging Support for Widevine L1

3. Redmi 10 Prime The Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with support for a 90hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel performs reasonably well with 400 nits peak brightness. The Helios G88 might not be the most powerful processor, but will not hold you back unless you are a heavy power user. The wide array of rear camera sensors yields fantastic results, while the front-camera performance could use some improvement. The phone also lacks 5G support, which is reasonable at this price point. The massive 6000 mAh battery will help you power through most days without charging your phone. Display: 6.5 inches LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.

6.5 inches LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (Antutu Score: 231552)

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (Antutu Score: 231552) RAM: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB ROM: 128GB

128GB Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.4 Aperture

8 MP, f/2.4 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Stereo speakers support LCD display Massive 6000 mAh battery eMMC 5.1 storage solution Well-rounded budget specs Underwhelming selfie camera results Good rear camera Lacks 5G support

4. Redmi 9 Prime The Redmi 9 Prime is a well-rounded budget smartphone. Sporting a 6.53-inch IPS panel and a Helio G80 processor powering the entire operation, it performs reasonably well with no trouble handling everyday tasks. The 5020 mAh battery helps you power through your day without having to plug your phone in. The cameras are not exactly the best at this price point but offer great value for money. The phone possesses an AMOLED display at this highly unusual price point. Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.

6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Helio G80 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 234203)

MediaTek Helio G80 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 234203) RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 5020 mAh

5020 mAh Rear Camera: 13 MP(f/2.2) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

13 MP(f/2.2) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture

8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons AMOLED display Lacks 5G support Quad-camera setup Dated specs and design 5020 mAh battery, coupled with 18W fast charging Build quality

5. Redmi Note 10S The Redmi Note 10S is a great budget smartphone. With a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED panel and 1100 nits peak brightness, it offers a great value proposition despite not improving much over the Note 10. It supports 33W fast charging, which is a great feature to have in phones nowadays. The Helio G95 is one of the most powerful processors in this price bracket and ensures that the phone will not let you down during intensive tasks. However, it does lack support for 5G, if that is a major concern for you. The low-light photography results could use some improvement, but the cameras perform well under well-lit conditions. Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 1100 nits peak brightness

6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 1100 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Helio G95 SoC (Antutu Score: 342528)

Mediatek Helio G95 SoC (Antutu Score: 342528) RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

4GB/6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

64 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.5 Aperture

13 MP, f/2.5 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons AMOLED display panel Lacks 5G support Premium design and excellent build quality Lacks support for a high refresh-rate panel Powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging 4K video recording does not support stabilisation IP 53 rated

6. Redmi 9 Activ The Redmi 9 Activ is a great smartphone if you are not looking to spend much money and would like a smartphone that gets the basics right. The Helio G35 is an underpowered processor that might throttle under a sustained load. It packs a 5000 mAh battery, comes with a 10W charger in the box, and supports 20W fast charging. It uses the micro-USB for power delivery, but lacks support for type-C charging. Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.

6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness. Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 SoC (Antutu Score: 108461)

Mediatek Helio G35 SoC (Antutu Score: 108461) RAM: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: 13 MP f/2.2 Wide Angle Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

13 MP f/2.2 Wide Angle Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 5 MP, f/2.2 Aperture

5 MP, f/2.2 Aperture Fast Charging:Yes, 20W

Pros Cons Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner 10W fast charger in the box Decent camera performance 720p resolution display panel Great value for money Lacks the latest software patches 5000 mAh battery, coupled with 20W fast charging Lacks USB Type-C connectivity

7. Redmi 9i Sport The Redmi 9i Sport is a decent option if you are not using your phone for extended periods in a day or only need a smartphone for light usage. However, the G25 processor in the phone is not too powerful and will slow your phone down a bit. In addition, it packs a 6000 mAh battery and a dated design that does not look too good. The ads and bloatware make the phone hard to use, given the already-slow processor. Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness

6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190)

Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190) RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Rear Camera: Single 13 MP(f/2.2)

Single 13 MP(f/2.2) Front Camera: 5 MP, (f/2.2)

5 MP, (f/2.2) Fast Charging:No

Pros Cons Reliable processor Single rear camera design Basic, age-old design Ads and bloatware Water-repellent coating Dated design and specs Huge 6000 mAh battery Similar specs to cheaper phones in lineup

8. Redmi 9A Sport The Redmi 9A Sport features a 6.53-inch IPS panel. It sports a 5000 mAh battery, but has no support for fast charging. The performance of this phone is not the best, given that the Helio G25 processor powers it. The UI contains ads and bloatware, which sometimes makes the performance sluggish. If you are looking for something that functions well as a decent smartphone and you are not a power user, you could consider this phone. Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness

6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190)

Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190) RAM: 2GB/3GB

2GB/3GB ROM: 32GB

32GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: Single 13 MP(f/2.2)

Single 13 MP(f/2.2) Front Camera: 5 MP, (f/2.2)

5 MP, (f/2.2) Fast Charging: No

Pros Cons Value-for-money entry-level smartphone Single rear camera design Latest MIUI version Ads and bloatware Water-repellent coating Dated design and specs Huge 5000 mAh battery Underwhelming camera performance

9. Redmi 10A The Redmi 10A does not introduce any meaningful improvements over its predecessor. Powered by a Helio G25, it suffers the same issues as any budget Xiaomi phone, but they are generally what are expected at this price point. The 6.53-inch IPS panel is something that it does have in its corner. The camera layout has been changed, but the phone uses the same sensors as its previous iteration. Some phones from competing brands offer a better value for your money than this phone. Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.

6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness. Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190)

Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190) RAM: 3GB/4GB/6GB

3GB/4GB/6GB ROM: 32GB/64GB/128GB

32GB/64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: Single 13 MP(f/2.2)

Single 13 MP(f/2.2) Front Camera: 5 MP, (f/2.2)

5 MP, (f/2.2) Fast Charging:No

Pros Cons Expandable storage Single rear camera design Latest MIUI version Ads and bloatware Water-repellent coating Dated design and specs Huge 5000 mAh battery Similar specs to cheaper phones in lineup

10. Redmi 9A The Redmi 9A is similar in features to every single, entry-level Xiaomi phone. It is a reasonably decent smartphone, but features many ads and bloatware, often slowing it down. The performance is reasonably good, considering its price. If you are looking for an entry-level smartphone that performs reasonably well on all fronts, the Redmi 9A might be your best option. Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness

6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness Processor: Octa-core Helio G25 Processor

Octa-core Helio G25 Processor RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB/6GB

2GB/3GB/4GB/6GB ROM: 32GB/64GB/128GB

32GB/64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear Camera: Single 13 MP(f/2.2)

Single 13 MP(f/2.2) Front Camera: 5 MP, (f/2.2)

5 MP, (f/2.2) Fast Charging:No

Pros Cons Expandable storage Single rear camera design Latest MIUI version Ads and bloatware Water-repellent coating Dated design and specs Huge 5000 mAh battery Underwhelming camera performance Good value for money

Price of xiaomi phones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi Note 10T 5G ₹ 11,999 Redmi Note 11 ₹ 13,000 Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 11,500 Redmi 9 Prime ₹ 10,790 Redmi Note 10S ₹ 12,999 Redmi 9 Activ ₹ 9,499 Redmi 9i Sport ₹ 9,499 Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 6,999 Redmi 10A ₹ 8,499 Redmi 9A ₹ 7,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Note 10T 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor 48 MP rear camera 22.5W fast charging Redmi Note 11 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel 50 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Redmi 10 Prime MediaTek Helio G88 processor 6000 mAh battery 18W fast charging Redmi 9 Prime MediaTek Helio G80 4G processor 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel 5020 mAh battery Redmi Note 10S Mediatek Helio G95 processor 64 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Redmi 9 Activ 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel 5000 mAh battery 20W fast charging Redmi 9i Sport 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel 6000 mAh battery Mediatek Helio G25 processor Redmi 9A Sport 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel Mediatek Helio G25 processor 5000 mAh battery Redmi 10A 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel Mediatek Helio G25 processor 5000 mAh battery Redmi 9A 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel Mediatek Helio G25 processor 5000 mAh battery