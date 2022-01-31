Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Xiaomi smartphones: Get as much as 21% off on these mobile phones, see here
electronics

Xiaomi smartphones: Get as much as 21% off on these mobile phones, see here

If value for money is your motto in life, then Xiaomi smartphones are for you. Check out the phones with attractive discounts on them.
Xiaomi smartphones are great option for budget-conscious users.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 04:46 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

If you have been planning on doing away with your old smartphone and investing in a new one, then this is the time. There are discounts and special offers across online marketplaces. Amazon too has some interesting offers on a whole host of smartphones from different companies.

Prices at a glance:

ProductPricePrice After Discount
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 33,999.00 28,999.00 
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 49,999.00 39,999.00
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 31,999.00 26,999.00
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 52,999.00 41,999.00

If you like to invest in smartphones that are not too expensive and yet want value for money, then opting for one of the Chinese-made phones is a good idea. For this article, we have chosen some popular choices of Xiaomi phones.

RELATED STORIES

By and large, the advantages of buying a Xiaomi smartphone are the following - they are cheap but come with good hardware, provide good display, you can expect frequent operating system updates and a good battery life. On the downside, after some years of usage, the issue of battery drainage does tend to plague users. But overall, Xiaomi is a good phone to opt for.

If we have convinced you, then do take a look at some options on Amazon.

1) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

 

This smartphone is available in four different colours - vinyl black, diamond dazzle, jazz blue and tuscany coral. This phone is elegant in design at just 6.81mm (thickness) and 158gms (weight), which makes it a thing of art to flaunt.

 

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 11 MIUI 12.52) RAM: ‎8 GB3) Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (64 MP +8MP+ 5MP), front camera (20 MP)4) Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core5) Display; 6.55 inches6) Storage: 128 GB2) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

 

This phone is available in three colours - celestial magic, meteoric black and moonlight white. At ‎204 g, it is bulkier than the Xiaomi Lite series, this phone has the following dimensions - ‎16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm.

 

Some features:1) Operating System: ‎MIUI 12.52) RAM: ‎8 GB3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8884) Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels5) Camera: Its 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensures flawless photography6) Storage: 128 GB 

3) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

 

This phone is available in four different colours - vinyl black, diamond dazzle, jazz blue and uscany coral. This phone just 6.81mm slim and 158 gms light and so very handy to use. 

 

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 11 MIUI 12.52) Camera: ‎Triple Rear Camera (64MP+8MP+5MP); front camera (20 MP)3) Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core4) Display: 6.55 inches5) RAM: ‎6 GB6) Storage: 128 GB4) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

 

This phone is available in three different colours - celestial magic, meteoric black and moonlight white. It weighs only 204 gm and has the following dimensions ‎16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm.

 

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎MIUI 12.52) RAM: ‎8 GB3) Camera: Its flaship 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensures flawless photography and videography.4) Processor: 5G enabled flagship Snapdragon 8885) Storage: 256 GBAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gadget
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP