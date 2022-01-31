Xiaomi smartphones: Get as much as 21% off on these mobile phones, see here

If you have been planning on doing away with your old smartphone and investing in a new one, then this is the time. There are discounts and special offers across online marketplaces. Amazon too has some interesting offers on a whole host of smartphones from different companies.



Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 33,999.00 ₹ 28,999.00 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ₹ 49,999.00 ₹ 39,999.00 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 31,999.00 ₹ 26,999.00 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ₹ 52,999.00 ₹ 41,999.00

If you like to invest in smartphones that are not too expensive and yet want value for money, then opting for one of the Chinese-made phones is a good idea. For this article, we have chosen some popular choices of Xiaomi phones.

By and large, the advantages of buying a Xiaomi smartphone are the following - they are cheap but come with good hardware, provide good display, you can expect frequent operating system updates and a good battery life. On the downside, after some years of usage, the issue of battery drainage does tend to plague users. But overall, Xiaomi is a good phone to opt for.

If we have convinced you, then do take a look at some options on Amazon.

1) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

This smartphone is available in four different colours - vinyl black, diamond dazzle, jazz blue and tuscany coral. This phone is elegant in design at just 6.81mm (thickness) and 158gms (weight), which makes it a thing of art to flaunt.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android 11 MIUI 12.5

2) RAM: ‎8 GB

3) Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (64 MP +8MP+ 5MP), front camera (20 MP)

4) Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core

5) Display; 6.55 inches

6) Storage: 128 GB



2) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

This phone is available in three colours - celestial magic, meteoric black and moonlight white. At ‎204 g, it is bulkier than the Xiaomi Lite series, this phone has the following dimensions - ‎16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm.

Some features:

1) Operating System: ‎MIUI 12.5

2) RAM: ‎8 GB

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

4) Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels

5) Camera: Its 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensures flawless photography

6) Storage: 128 GB

3) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

This phone is available in four different colours - vinyl black, diamond dazzle, jazz blue and uscany coral. This phone just 6.81mm slim and 158 gms light and so very handy to use.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android 11 MIUI 12.5

2) Camera: ‎Triple Rear Camera (64MP+8MP+5MP); front camera (20 MP)

3) Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core

4) Display: 6.55 inches

5) RAM: ‎6 GB

6) Storage: 128 GB



4) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

This phone is available in three different colours - celestial magic, meteoric black and moonlight white. It weighs only 204 gm and has the following dimensions ‎16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎MIUI 12.5

2) RAM: ‎8 GB

3) Camera: Its flaship 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensures flawless photography and videography.

4) Processor: 5G enabled flagship Snapdragon 888

5) Storage: 256 GB



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

