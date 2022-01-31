Xiaomi smartphones: Get as much as 21% off on these mobile phones, see here
If you have been planning on doing away with your old smartphone and investing in a new one, then this is the time. There are discounts and special offers across online marketplaces. Amazon too has some interesting offers on a whole host of smartphones from different companies.
Prices at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Price After Discount
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|₹33,999.00
|₹28,999.00
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
|₹49,999.00
|₹39,999.00
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
|₹31,999.00
|₹26,999.00
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
|₹52,999.00
|₹41,999.00
If you like to invest in smartphones that are not too expensive and yet want value for money, then opting for one of the Chinese-made phones is a good idea. For this article, we have chosen some popular choices of Xiaomi phones.
By and large, the advantages of buying a Xiaomi smartphone are the following - they are cheap but come with good hardware, provide good display, you can expect frequent operating system updates and a good battery life. On the downside, after some years of usage, the issue of battery drainage does tend to plague users. But overall, Xiaomi is a good phone to opt for.
If we have convinced you, then do take a look at some options on Amazon.
1) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
This smartphone is available in four different colours - vinyl black, diamond dazzle, jazz blue and tuscany coral. This phone is elegant in design at just 6.81mm (thickness) and 158gms (weight), which makes it a thing of art to flaunt.
Some features:
1) Operating system: Android 11 MIUI 12.5
2) RAM: 8 GB
3) Camera: Triple rear camera (64 MP +8MP+ 5MP), front camera (20 MP)
4) Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core
5) Display; 6.55 inches
6) Storage: 128 GB
2) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
This phone is available in three colours - celestial magic, meteoric black and moonlight white. At 204 g, it is bulkier than the Xiaomi Lite series, this phone has the following dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm.
Some features:
1) Operating System: MIUI 12.5
2) RAM: 8 GB
3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
4) Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
5) Camera: Its 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensures flawless photography
6) Storage: 128 GB
