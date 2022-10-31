Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Your personal mini home café- The best coffee makers under 1,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 31, 2022 21:40 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Do you want to enjoy your coffee without much effort and time? Then rejoice! Here are the best coffee machines under 1,000 that give you café like coffee at home. Craving for good coffee? Why spend a lot of money on expensive café coffee when you can brew it at home? Here are the best coffee makers under 1,000.

product info
The Best Coffee Makers

Mornings and evenings should be your most energetic time of the day, but instead, you drag your feet and struggle to stay awake and go about your chores with trouble. Imagine a hot cup of coffee waiting for you to kickstart and re-energise your day. This is why you should invest in a coffee maker.

A coffee maker reduces half your time and effort in preparing a steaming cup of your favourite beverage. Plus, it gives you perfect-tasting coffee every time, which is not the case if you prepare it manually. Here is a list of the best coffee makers under 1,000 chosen based on great taste, ease of usage, handling, clean design and other usages. Go through the list to pick up your choice.

Best mini coffee makers for you

1. Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker

Get perfect, high-quality coffee at home with this French press coffee maker. This sleek machine has everything to give you premium-quality coffee within three minutes. And don’t worry if you are not a coffee person. This machine also can be used to make a cup of delicious tea.

Specifications -

  • Transparent heat-resistant borosilicate glass
  • Water level markings
  • A superior four-level filtration system
  • Stylish and durable design
  • Capacity- 600ml
ProsCons
A superior dual mesh filtration system creates smooth, cloud-free coffeeNone
V sprout helps to pour the liquid mess freely 
Heat-resistant and easy-grip handle 
It can be used to make both coffee and tea 
cellpic
Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker 600ml with 4 Level Filtration System, Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass with level marking, Clear Glass.
67% off 999 2,995
Buy now

2. Pajaka South Indian Filter Coffee Maker

If you are a fan of filter coffee, bring home this little coffee maker to enjoy authentic South Indian filter coffee. It has two containers – the top container is where you pour coffee powder and boiling water. The mixture requires to be left for 10-15 minutes; until then, you can get ready till your coffee decoction gets collected in the lower container.

Specifications-

  • Stainless steel body
  • Compact size
  • Safe and convenient non-absorbent design
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Non-electric operation
  • Capacity- available in small and large sizes
ProsCons
It is made from rust and corrosion-free stainless steelThe material of the coffee drip maker is a little thin and thus needs to be used carefully to avoid cracking
The coffee maker is made of stainless steel with no rubber or plastic parts 
Its non-electric operation gives authentic-tasting filter coffee 
The coffee decoction can be used to make cold coffee, milkshakes, ice cream and even cake. 
The decoction can be used to make light, medium and dark coffee as per your taste 
cellpic
Pajaka® South Indian Filter Coffee Maker 160 ML 2-3 Cup / Mugs / Glass | Madras Kaapi/ Kappi Drip Decoction Maker / Made of Stainless Steel | Non-Electric Machine / Mini Size
41% off 294 499
Buy now

3. Wonderchef Glass French Presser

Get home this compact and stylish glass French presser from Wonderchef today. It has a supremely built body designed to last long while being easy and safe to use and clean. This French press coffee maker silently brews your coffee without requiring any electric operations. The result is a delicious coffee that retains its essential oils without bitterness.

Specifications-

  • German borosilicate glass
  • Stainless steel plunger and mesh filter
  • Heat insulation and damage protecting outer design
  • Non-electric operation
  • Dishwasher safe design
  • Capacity- 350ml ideal for a cup
ProsCons
Sturdy, compact and carriable designThe mesh is not fine enough to filter small parts of coffee
It can be used to brew coffee and teaThe capacity is suitable only for a cup, and other sizes are unavailable
Fine stainless steel mesh and ergonomic spout ensure grit and spill-free coffee pouring experience 
The taste of the coffee is superior, thanks to its non-electric operations that retain all the essential oils of the coffee minus the unpleasant bitter aftertaste 
cellpic
Wonderchef Glass French Presser, Black
Check Price on Amazon

4. Kitchen Mart South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker

For those looking for an easy-to-use, clean, and store coffee maker, here is a perfect filter coffee drip maker from Kitchen Mart. This sleek and sturdy coffee maker lets you prepare your favourite cuppa just like you expect in a South Indian joint.

Specifications-

  • Stainless steel body
  • Less space-taking design
  • Easy to clean
  • Capacity- 160ml
ProsCons
Corrosion-resistant and food-grade material makes it durable and easy to maintainBrewing time is relatively high and may not be suitable for busy individuals
Offers rich and authentic South Indian filter coffee tasteNot suitable for large families
Travel and storage-friendly sizeIt works best with espresso grind coffee and doesn’t produce the same results as fine coffee powder
cellpic
Kitchen Mart Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker, Madras Kappi, Drip Decotion Maker160ml (2 Cup)
41% off 294 499
Buy now

5.Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker

Your daily ‘Who will prepare coffee’ woes are set to end for good with this stylish coffee maker from Fruitalite. This French press coffee machine is a complete package – it gives you your favourite barista-style coffee within minutes at home. It comes with a measuring spoon, two extra mesh filters, and a cleaning brush to enhance its usage comfort. Moreover, its making is BPA-free, ensuring safe usage.

Specifications-

  • 304-grade stainless steel design
  • Four-level filtration system
  • Heat-resistant and sturdy borosilicate glass
  • Capacity- 600ml
ProsCons
Thickened borosilicate glass keeps the liquid warm for a long while and can withstand extreme temperaturesNone
Four-level filter system ensures no fine coffee parts enter your cup 
Prepares delicious coffee in just four minutes. 
You can prepare up to three to four cups at once 
Carefully designed spout offers mess-free pouring 
Cool touch handle stays comfortable to hold throughout the coffee-making process 
cellpic
Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker Machine 600 ML, 304 Grade Stainless Steel Body with 4-Level Filtration System, Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass- 2 Mesh Filters, 1 Coffee Spoon & A Cleaning Brush- Copper
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

6. Filter Coffee Maker with Bottom Cup Double Mesh Pour Over Coffee Filter

This one is an excellent pick for those looking for a non-complicated and no-maintenance coffee maker. This coffee maker is designed to give you rich-tasting coffee with its double mesh layer. It’s a simple filter you can place over any container to extract delicious coffee. It comes in two types – foldable and non-foldable. If you choose the foldable filter, you can take it with you on your travels, so you don’t miss out on your favourite cup of coffee wherever you are.

Specifications-

  • Non-toxic materials
  • Heat-resistant handle
  • It comes with foldable and non-foldable filters
  • Capacity- one to two cups
ProsCons
It is made using safe and long-lasting 304 stainless steelNone
Double-layer filters with 600 microns deliver smooth, grit-free coffee 
You can choose between foldable and non-foldable filter types based on your preference 
The wide opening ensures a comfortable fit over any container 
cellpic
Filter Coffee Maker with Bottom Cup Double Mesh Pour Over Coffee Filter Food Grade Stainless Steel & Plastic Coffee Dripper 100% Paperless Foldable to Fit Most Cup Keep Coffee Flavour Easy Use & Clean
41% off 499 839
Buy now

7. Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker

This traditional filter coffee maker is a must-have appliance in every coffee lover’s home. It is well-designed, has an elegant look, is easy to use, and gives authentic and rich-tasting South Indian coffee. Add coffee powder to the upper container, place the filter, add hot water, and close the lid. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes, and your decoction is ready to be blended with milk and sugar.

Specifications -

  • Stainless steel make
  • Percolator-type coffee maker
  • Capacity- available in 200 and 250 ml
ProsCons
Made from rust and crack-free stainless steelCleaning the appliance is a little difficult owing to its design
The coffee maker can also be used as a kettle for teaThe spout creates a mess while pouring
cellpic
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker, Tea Pot/Coffee Kettle 250 ml
33% off 599 900
Buy now

8. Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker

Ideal for a large family, this French press coffee maker lets you enjoy a quick and full-bodied coffee in four simple steps. This French press is easy to use and takes up significantly less space on your kitchen counter. Enjoy your daily cuppa with this Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker.

Specifications -

  • Stainless steel and borosilicate glass design
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Capacity- 850ml
ProsCons
It has a tough borosilicate glass pot and stainless steel plungerIt is not entirely stainless steel and glass machine. There are some parts made of plastic
It can be used to brew both coffee and tea 
The large pot is perfect for brewing large amounts of coffee 
cellpic
Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Pot, 850ml [Toughened Boron Glass, Stainless Steel Plunger]
10% off 900 1,000
Buy now

9. Divinext Espresso Coffee Maker

Make your coffee the way you like it with this Divinext Espresso Coffee Maker. Fill hot water into the lower part of the coffee maker. Add coffee to the basket and place the filter paper on top. Secure the upper and lower part together. Now place the maker on the stove to boil the contents. Please wait for some minutes after it starts boiling, then enjoy your delicious coffee.

Specifications -

  • Stainless steel body
  • Coffee maker type- infuser
  • Reusable filter
  • Perfect sealing and safety pressure design
  • Capacity- 500ml
ProsCons
It is made from high-quality food safe 430 stainless steelIt can’t be used on an induction stove
It can make all kinds of coffee, such as cappuccino, mocha, latte, etc 
The desired taste can be achieved through regulated brewing time 
The high-density fine filter ensures coffee is always smooth 
cellpic
Divinext Stainless Steel Espresso Coffee Maker/Percolator Coffee Moka Pot Maker,8.07 x 4.92 x 3.94 in,Silver
50% off 599 1,199
Buy now

10. 3D Creations French Press Tea & Coffee Maker

If you are looking for a single coffee maker with multiple uses, then this tea and coffee maker is the best choice. This French press is made using tough, rust and BPA-free materials and lets you enjoy a cup of hot beverage within a few minutes. Add coffee and hot water, wait, press, and be done!

Specifications -

  • Thick and sturdy borosilicate pot
  • Measurement markings on the carafe
  • Rust-proof stainless steel plunger
  • Double mesh filters
  • Capacity- available in 350, 600, and 800 ml.
ProsCons
A hard glass carafe with markings makes preparing the right cup of coffee a breezeNone
It can be used to prepare a variety of coffee 
It can be used to steep green, white and black tea, froth milk, make buttermilk, and even fruit squashes 
Includes two extra long-lasting mesh filters, removing the need to buy replacements 
cellpic
3d Creations French Press Tea & Coffee Maker, Coffee Plunger Black (800 ML)
68% off 800 2,500
Buy now

Top three features of coffee makers at a glance

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea MakerBorosilicate glassTwo cupsGreen tea, frothed milk, and fruit squash
Pajaka South Indian Filter Coffee MakerStainless steelOne to two cupsCold coffee, milkshakes, coffee cake, and ice cream
Wonderchef Glass French PresserBorosilicate glassOne to two cupsTea
Kitchen Mart South Indian Filter Coffee Drip MakerStainless steelOne to two cupsNo other uses
Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker304-grade stainless steel body and borosilicate carafeTwo to three cupsFrothed milk, tea, and juice
Filter Coffee Maker with Bottom Cup Double Mesh Pour Over Coffee Filter304 stainless steel filters and BPA-free upper partOne to two cupsNo other uses
Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee MakerStainless steelOne cupThe bottom part can be used as a tea kettle
Urban Platter French Press Coffee MakerTough boron glass and stainless steel plungerThree to four cupsTea
Divinext Espresso Coffee MakerStainless steelTwo cupsAll types of coffee
3d Creations French Press Tea & Coffee MakerBorosilicate carafe and stainless steel plunger350ml (one to two cups), 600ml (two to three cups), 800 ml (three to four cups)Hot and ice tea, frothed milk, and juice

Best value for money

The Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker is an excellent addition to any kitchen owing to its durable and stylish design. It has four-part superior filters that ensure your coffee comes out smooth. Water markings on the glass carafe, easy-to-pour spout and easy-to-grip handle make using the device a breeze. Apart from hot coffee, you can use this appliance to make cold coffee, tea, frothed milk, and even squashes. Thus this one offers the best value for money.

Best overall product

The Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker is the best overall product as it offers top-notch features. Its body is constructed of hardened borosilicate glass that withstands extreme heat and keeps the liquid warm for hours.

The plunger is made of 304-grade stainless steel that doesn’t crack or rust. Its spout and handle are also constructed ergonomically so you can handle and pour it comfortably and mess-freely. Coming in 600ml capacity, it is perfect for large families. Plus, it includes accessories like a cleaning brush, measuring spoon, and two extra mesh filters.

How to find the perfect coffee maker?

You should keep certain things in mind when buying a coffee maker.

1. Make- Material plays a major role in the taste of your coffee. Choose glass and stainless steel coffee makers for their high durability and promise to deliver rich-tasting coffee. Avoid plastic, aluminium, and other materials, as they are not safe and lend an unpleasant taste to your brew.

Also, pay attention to the handle and spout as they can prove challenging to use the coffee maker if they are not ergonomically designed. Look for coffee makers with cool handles and easy-to-pour spouts.

2. Size - Are you looking for a coffee maker for yourself, two people, or your entire family? Depending on your needs, pick the coffee maker that suits you best. A 160 to 350 ml capacity is perfect for up to three people and 400 to 800 ml for large families.

3. Brewing time- If you are a busy bee looking for a quick and easy-to-use coffee maker, you need to pay attention to its brewing time. Choose machines that can brew your coffee in less than five minutes.

Price list chart

S.noProductPrice
1.Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker 999
2.Pajaka South Indian Filter Coffee Maker 294
3.Wonderchef Glass French Presser 599
4.Kitchen Mart Filter Coffee Drip MakerRs. 294
5.Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker 999
6.Filter Coffee Maker with Bottom Cup Double Mesh Pour Over Coffee Filterfoldable- 499 and non-foldable- 579
7.Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker 599
8.Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker 900
9.Divinext Espresso Coffee Maker 599
10.3D Creations French Press Tea & Coffee Maker 800

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best hair serums for men make strands silky and smooth
Top 5 Crompton geysers for daily use
Best portable recording devices: A buying guide
Best hair serums for women: Benefits include detangling, shine to frizz control
Best five hard drives

Your personal mini home café- The best coffee makers under 1,000

Does the coffee maker really make a difference?

How long should a coffee maker last?

Do you really need an expensive coffee maker?

Are drip coffee makers worth it?

Where should I store my coffee maker?

View More
electronics FOR LESS