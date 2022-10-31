Your personal mini home café- The best coffee makers under 1,000

The Best Coffee Makers

Mornings and evenings should be your most energetic time of the day, but instead, you drag your feet and struggle to stay awake and go about your chores with trouble. Imagine a hot cup of coffee waiting for you to kickstart and re-energise your day. This is why you should invest in a coffee maker. A coffee maker reduces half your time and effort in preparing a steaming cup of your favourite beverage. Plus, it gives you perfect-tasting coffee every time, which is not the case if you prepare it manually. Here is a list of the best coffee makers under ₹1,000 chosen based on great taste, ease of usage, handling, clean design and other usages. Go through the list to pick up your choice. Best mini coffee makers for you 1. Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker Get perfect, high-quality coffee at home with this French press coffee maker. This sleek machine has everything to give you premium-quality coffee within three minutes. And don’t worry if you are not a coffee person. This machine also can be used to make a cup of delicious tea. Specifications - Transparent heat-resistant borosilicate glass

Water level markings

A superior four-level filtration system

Stylish and durable design

Capacity- 600ml

Pros Cons A superior dual mesh filtration system creates smooth, cloud-free coffee None V sprout helps to pour the liquid mess freely Heat-resistant and easy-grip handle It can be used to make both coffee and tea

2. Pajaka South Indian Filter Coffee Maker If you are a fan of filter coffee, bring home this little coffee maker to enjoy authentic South Indian filter coffee. It has two containers – the top container is where you pour coffee powder and boiling water. The mixture requires to be left for 10-15 minutes; until then, you can get ready till your coffee decoction gets collected in the lower container. Specifications- Stainless steel body

Compact size

Safe and convenient non-absorbent design

Dishwasher safe

Non-electric operation

Capacity- available in small and large sizes

Pros Cons It is made from rust and corrosion-free stainless steel The material of the coffee drip maker is a little thin and thus needs to be used carefully to avoid cracking The coffee maker is made of stainless steel with no rubber or plastic parts Its non-electric operation gives authentic-tasting filter coffee The coffee decoction can be used to make cold coffee, milkshakes, ice cream and even cake. The decoction can be used to make light, medium and dark coffee as per your taste

3. Wonderchef Glass French Presser Get home this compact and stylish glass French presser from Wonderchef today. It has a supremely built body designed to last long while being easy and safe to use and clean. This French press coffee maker silently brews your coffee without requiring any electric operations. The result is a delicious coffee that retains its essential oils without bitterness. Specifications- German borosilicate glass

Stainless steel plunger and mesh filter

Heat insulation and damage protecting outer design

Non-electric operation

Dishwasher safe design

Capacity- 350ml ideal for a cup

Pros Cons Sturdy, compact and carriable design The mesh is not fine enough to filter small parts of coffee It can be used to brew coffee and tea The capacity is suitable only for a cup, and other sizes are unavailable Fine stainless steel mesh and ergonomic spout ensure grit and spill-free coffee pouring experience The taste of the coffee is superior, thanks to its non-electric operations that retain all the essential oils of the coffee minus the unpleasant bitter aftertaste

4. Kitchen Mart South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker For those looking for an easy-to-use, clean, and store coffee maker, here is a perfect filter coffee drip maker from Kitchen Mart. This sleek and sturdy coffee maker lets you prepare your favourite cuppa just like you expect in a South Indian joint. Specifications- Stainless steel body

Less space-taking design

Easy to clean

Capacity- 160ml

Pros Cons Corrosion-resistant and food-grade material makes it durable and easy to maintain Brewing time is relatively high and may not be suitable for busy individuals Offers rich and authentic South Indian filter coffee taste Not suitable for large families Travel and storage-friendly size It works best with espresso grind coffee and doesn’t produce the same results as fine coffee powder

5.Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker Your daily ‘Who will prepare coffee’ woes are set to end for good with this stylish coffee maker from Fruitalite. This French press coffee machine is a complete package – it gives you your favourite barista-style coffee within minutes at home. It comes with a measuring spoon, two extra mesh filters, and a cleaning brush to enhance its usage comfort. Moreover, its making is BPA-free, ensuring safe usage. Specifications- 304-grade stainless steel design

Four-level filtration system

Heat-resistant and sturdy borosilicate glass

Capacity- 600ml

Pros Cons Thickened borosilicate glass keeps the liquid warm for a long while and can withstand extreme temperatures None Four-level filter system ensures no fine coffee parts enter your cup Prepares delicious coffee in just four minutes. You can prepare up to three to four cups at once Carefully designed spout offers mess-free pouring Cool touch handle stays comfortable to hold throughout the coffee-making process

6. Filter Coffee Maker with Bottom Cup Double Mesh Pour Over Coffee Filter This one is an excellent pick for those looking for a non-complicated and no-maintenance coffee maker. This coffee maker is designed to give you rich-tasting coffee with its double mesh layer. It’s a simple filter you can place over any container to extract delicious coffee. It comes in two types – foldable and non-foldable. If you choose the foldable filter, you can take it with you on your travels, so you don’t miss out on your favourite cup of coffee wherever you are. Specifications- Non-toxic materials

Heat-resistant handle

It comes with foldable and non-foldable filters

Capacity- one to two cups

Pros Cons It is made using safe and long-lasting 304 stainless steel None Double-layer filters with 600 microns deliver smooth, grit-free coffee You can choose between foldable and non-foldable filter types based on your preference The wide opening ensures a comfortable fit over any container

7. Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker This traditional filter coffee maker is a must-have appliance in every coffee lover’s home. It is well-designed, has an elegant look, is easy to use, and gives authentic and rich-tasting South Indian coffee. Add coffee powder to the upper container, place the filter, add hot water, and close the lid. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes, and your decoction is ready to be blended with milk and sugar. Specifications - Stainless steel make

Percolator-type coffee maker

Capacity- available in 200 and 250 ml

Pros Cons Made from rust and crack-free stainless steel Cleaning the appliance is a little difficult owing to its design The coffee maker can also be used as a kettle for tea The spout creates a mess while pouring

8. Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Ideal for a large family, this French press coffee maker lets you enjoy a quick and full-bodied coffee in four simple steps. This French press is easy to use and takes up significantly less space on your kitchen counter. Enjoy your daily cuppa with this Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker. Specifications - Stainless steel and borosilicate glass design

Dishwasher safe

Capacity- 850ml

Pros Cons It has a tough borosilicate glass pot and stainless steel plunger It is not entirely stainless steel and glass machine. There are some parts made of plastic It can be used to brew both coffee and tea The large pot is perfect for brewing large amounts of coffee

9. Divinext Espresso Coffee Maker Make your coffee the way you like it with this Divinext Espresso Coffee Maker. Fill hot water into the lower part of the coffee maker. Add coffee to the basket and place the filter paper on top. Secure the upper and lower part together. Now place the maker on the stove to boil the contents. Please wait for some minutes after it starts boiling, then enjoy your delicious coffee. Specifications - Stainless steel body

Coffee maker type- infuser

Reusable filter

Perfect sealing and safety pressure design

Capacity- 500ml

Pros Cons It is made from high-quality food safe 430 stainless steel It can’t be used on an induction stove It can make all kinds of coffee, such as cappuccino, mocha, latte, etc The desired taste can be achieved through regulated brewing time The high-density fine filter ensures coffee is always smooth

10. 3D Creations French Press Tea & Coffee Maker If you are looking for a single coffee maker with multiple uses, then this tea and coffee maker is the best choice. This French press is made using tough, rust and BPA-free materials and lets you enjoy a cup of hot beverage within a few minutes. Add coffee and hot water, wait, press, and be done! Specifications - Thick and sturdy borosilicate pot

Measurement markings on the carafe

Rust-proof stainless steel plunger

Double mesh filters

Capacity- available in 350, 600, and 800 ml.

Pros Cons A hard glass carafe with markings makes preparing the right cup of coffee a breeze None It can be used to prepare a variety of coffee It can be used to steep green, white and black tea, froth milk, make buttermilk, and even fruit squashes Includes two extra long-lasting mesh filters, removing the need to buy replacements

Top three features of coffee makers at a glance

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker Borosilicate glass Two cups Green tea, frothed milk, and fruit squash Pajaka South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Stainless steel One to two cups Cold coffee, milkshakes, coffee cake, and ice cream Wonderchef Glass French Presser Borosilicate glass One to two cups Tea Kitchen Mart South Indian Filter Coffee Drip Maker Stainless steel One to two cups No other uses Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker 304-grade stainless steel body and borosilicate carafe Two to three cups Frothed milk, tea, and juice Filter Coffee Maker with Bottom Cup Double Mesh Pour Over Coffee Filter 304 stainless steel filters and BPA-free upper part One to two cups No other uses Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker Stainless steel One cup The bottom part can be used as a tea kettle Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker Tough boron glass and stainless steel plunger Three to four cups Tea Divinext Espresso Coffee Maker Stainless steel Two cups All types of coffee 3d Creations French Press Tea & Coffee Maker Borosilicate carafe and stainless steel plunger 350ml (one to two cups), 600ml (two to three cups), 800 ml (three to four cups) Hot and ice tea, frothed milk, and juice

Best value for money The Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker is an excellent addition to any kitchen owing to its durable and stylish design. It has four-part superior filters that ensure your coffee comes out smooth. Water markings on the glass carafe, easy-to-pour spout and easy-to-grip handle make using the device a breeze. Apart from hot coffee, you can use this appliance to make cold coffee, tea, frothed milk, and even squashes. Thus this one offers the best value for money. Best overall product The Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker is the best overall product as it offers top-notch features. Its body is constructed of hardened borosilicate glass that withstands extreme heat and keeps the liquid warm for hours. The plunger is made of 304-grade stainless steel that doesn’t crack or rust. Its spout and handle are also constructed ergonomically so you can handle and pour it comfortably and mess-freely. Coming in 600ml capacity, it is perfect for large families. Plus, it includes accessories like a cleaning brush, measuring spoon, and two extra mesh filters. How to find the perfect coffee maker? You should keep certain things in mind when buying a coffee maker. 1. Make- Material plays a major role in the taste of your coffee. Choose glass and stainless steel coffee makers for their high durability and promise to deliver rich-tasting coffee. Avoid plastic, aluminium, and other materials, as they are not safe and lend an unpleasant taste to your brew. Also, pay attention to the handle and spout as they can prove challenging to use the coffee maker if they are not ergonomically designed. Look for coffee makers with cool handles and easy-to-pour spouts. 2. Size - Are you looking for a coffee maker for yourself, two people, or your entire family? Depending on your needs, pick the coffee maker that suits you best. A 160 to 350 ml capacity is perfect for up to three people and 400 to 800 ml for large families. 3. Brewing time- If you are a busy bee looking for a quick and easy-to-use coffee maker, you need to pay attention to its brewing time. Choose machines that can brew your coffee in less than five minutes. Price list chart

S.no Product Price 1. Budan French Press Coffee Brewer and Tea Maker ₹ 999 2. Pajaka South Indian Filter Coffee Maker ₹ 294 3. Wonderchef Glass French Presser ₹ 599 4. Kitchen Mart Filter Coffee Drip Maker Rs. 294 5. Fruitalite French Press Coffee Maker ₹ 999 6. Filter Coffee Maker with Bottom Cup Double Mesh Pour Over Coffee Filter foldable- ₹ 499 and non-foldable- ₹ 579 7. Expresso Stainless Steel South Indian Filter Coffee Maker ₹ 599 8. Urban Platter French Press Coffee Maker ₹ 900 9. Divinext Espresso Coffee Maker ₹ 599 10. 3D Creations French Press Tea & Coffee Maker ₹ 800