Your ultimate guide to a refrigerator under 12,000

Summary: A refrigerator has become a necessity these days. With increasing temperature, it is essential to own a refrigerator to keep food fresh. The market is inundated with options. Choosing the best fridge for your needs can be challenging, but we've got some great picks that are sure to impress.

Refrigerator under ₹ 12,000 is effective and budget friendly.

Every kitchen requires a good refrigerator to store food and keep it fresh. Owning a fridge has numerous advantages, like keeping water and other drinks cold so you can enjoy the sun while drinking your favourite juices or smoothies. There are numerous refrigerator models in the market, which makes it tough to select the best one. Thus, after thorough research, we have compiled a list of the best refrigerator under 12000. They are budget-friendly and offer great features to keep your food and drinks fresh for longer. Here is the list of refrigerators under 12000. Let's check them out: 1) Candy 170L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator Opt for this great 170L single door refrigerator with Turbo Icing technology, ensuring you get ice within just 60 minutes. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor. Specifications: Capacity- 170L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Wired Shelves Freezer Capacity- 18 L Annual Energy Consumption- 208 KW Defrost System- Direct Cool

Pros Cons Large Space It can get hot from outside Rapid Cooling Average customer support

2) Godrej 185L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator If you are looking for a 185L refrigerator, look no further than this beautiful product by Godrej. It is apt for a small family and has an energy rating of 2 stars. The best part is that it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor. Specifications: Capacity- 185L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Wired Shelves Freezer Capacity- 25.5 L Annual Energy Consumption- 210 KW Defrost System- Direct Cool

Pros Cons Anti Bacterial and removable gasket Average customer support Rapid Cooling Limited colors available

3) Lloyd 91 1-Star Single Door Fridge This is an excellent refrigerator with a capacity of 91L and comes with a door lock system and adjustable legs. It is designed as per the latest market trends and can go with any kitchen interior. Specifications- Capacity- 91L Energy- 1 star Configuration- Freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Toughened Glass Freezer Capacity- 21 L Annual Energy Consumption- 236 KW Defrost System- Direct Cool

Pros Cons Easy to Install Comes with just 1 drawer Adjustable legs It can be noisy at times

4) Haier 181L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator: This direct cool refrigerator ensures good ice formation and super-fast cooling. You will be amazed to know that it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor. Specifications: Capacity- 181L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Spill-proof toughened glass Freezer Capacity- 18 L Annual Energy Consumption- 210 KW Defrost System- Direct Cool

Pros Cons Easy Maintenance Freezer capacity is less Anti-fungal gasket Average customer support

5) CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator: The great thing about this product is that it comes ready to use, so you will not have to wait for someone to complete the installation. It has a capacity of 170L and comes with a warranty of 1 year on the product and 5 years on the compressor. Specifications: Capacity- 170L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Toughened glass Installation Type- Freestanding Number of Shelves- 3 Defrost System- Manual

Pros Cons Ergonomic Capacity Manual defrost system Door Rack for Bottles Shelves are made of cheaper quality plastic

6) Candy 190L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator This direct cool single-door refrigerator comes with Turbo icing technology that provides you with ice in just 60 minutes. You will be glad to know that it comes with a reciprocatory compressor perfect for optimum cooling. It is a great refrigerator that is ideal for small- to medium-sized families. Specifications: Capacity- 190L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Toughened glass Freezer Capacity- 18 L Annual Energy Consumption- 212 KW Defrost System- Direct Cool

Pros Cons Heavy-duty PUF insulation Average customer support Seal, fresh and intact cooling The design of the fridge is not that great

7) Godrej 99L 2-Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator: Looking for a refrigerator under 12000 with excellent features and a stylish design? Here is the answer for you. This amazing fridge offers you a 99 L capacity with sturdy and robust shelves capable of holding large and heavy utensils. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor. Specifications: Capacity- 99L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Wired Freezer Capacity- 7 L Annual Energy Consumption- 178 KW Defrost System- Manual

Pros Cons High Capacity Wired Shelves Manual defrost system Advanced Inverter Technology Freezer capacity is relatively small.

8) Kelvinator 95L 1-Star Single Door Refrigerator: This refrigerator has a capacity of 95L and comes with a compact freezer on top to serve all your needs. The design of the fridge is pretty stylish yet elegant and scores pretty high in functionality. You can keep it in even a small place if you have space issues as it is very compact; its dimensions are 46.5 x 52 x 88.5 cm. The best part is that you can move it easily if required, as it weighs just 35 kg. Specifications: Capacity- 95L Energy- 1 star Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Wired Freezer Capacity- 11 L Annual Energy Consumption- 180 KW Voltage- 230 Volts Defrost System- Automatic

Pros Cons Excellent cooling 1 star Door Lock system No bottom for defrosting

9) Hisense 94L 2-Star Single Door Mini Refrigerator: This wonderful refrigerator is perfect for compact spaces. It has a capacity of 94L, and the energy rating is 2 stars. It also comprises a bottle bin that can accommodate a 2-litre bottle. It also has glass shelves and a fruit/vegetable box to make it easier to keep all your items organised. You also get a freezer section wherein you can keep all your frozen food items. Specifications: Capacity- 94L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Glass Installation Type- Freestanding Voltage- 220 Volts Annual Energy Consumption- 232 KW Defrost System- Automatic

Pros Cons Flexible access drawer and adjustable legs Not for medium or big families Low Noise and LED lighting Automatic Defrost system

10) Midea 45L 2-Star Single Door Mini Refrigerator Opt for this fridge if the space in your kitchen is less, or you can also place this in your room or workplace, such as a shop, boutique, etc. It does not take much space as its dimensions are 47.2 x 45 x 49.2 cm. It has a 45L capacity and comes with a stylish yet elegant exterior. Specifications: Capacity- 45L Energy- 2 star Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top Shelf Type- Wire Installation Type- Freestanding Voltage- 230 Volts Defrost System- Direct cool

Pros Cons Ecologically Sound Refrigerant Not for medium or big families Chiller compartment No LED or light in the fridge

Price of Refrigerator at a glance:

Product Price Candy 170L Single Door Refrigerator Rs.9,990 Godrej 185L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator Rs.11,990 Lloyd 91 1 star Single Door Fridge Rs.9,999 Haier 181L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator Rs.11,750 CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator Rs.11,490 Candy 190L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator Rs.11,599 Godrej 99L 2 star inverter single door refrigerator Rs.11, 290 Kelvinator 95L 1 star Single Door Refrigerator Rs.10,050 Hisense 94L 2 star Single Door Mini Refrigerator Rs.10,050 Midea 45L 2 star single door mini refrigerator Rs. 8190

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Candy 170L Single Door Refrigerator One-hour Icing Technology Rapid Cooling Stabiliser free operation Godrej 185L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator 2.25 L aqua space Jumbo Vegetable Tray 140V Low Starting Voltage Lloyd 91 1 star Single Door Fridge Door Lock system Direct Cool Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor Haier 181L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator Door Lock system PUF insulation Stabiliser free operation CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator Humidity Control Setting Toughened Glass Cabinet Shelves Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor Candy 190L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator Leather Finish Cabinet Turbo Icing Technology Stabiliser free operation Godrej 99L 2 star inverter single door refrigerator Recess Handle Maximum Space Utilisation 140V Low Starting Voltage Kelvinator 95L 1 star Single Door Refrigerator Automatic defrost system Good for compact space No installation required Hisense 94L 2 star Single Door Mini Refrigerator Adjustable temperature Control Direct Cool Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor Midea 45L 2 star single door mini refrigerator Reciprocating Compressor Recessed Handles Built-in Stabiliser

Best value for money The Godrej 185L, a 2-star single-door refrigerator, is a complete value for money as you get it just for Rs. 11,990 with various unique features. Some noteworthy things about this fridge are huge space, 185L, 2-star, jumbo vegetable tray, 140V low starting voltage, anti-bacterial and removable gasket, rapid cooling, and much more. It is perfect for small to medium size families, plus Godrej has been a reputed brand for years, so all in all, it's a complete value for money. Best overall Haier 181L, a 2-star single-door refrigerator, is a good purchase if you compare its price with its features. It is for Rs. 11,750 with 181L capacity and 2 stars. Various features that make it a must-buy are a Door Lock system, PUF insulation, stabiliser-free operation, excellent cooling, easy maintenance, an anti-fungal gasket, and much more. How to find the perfect Refrigerator under ₹12000? Finding a refrigerator can be tricky when there are so many options in the market. This list can help minimise the options and make your final decision relatively easy. The best way to find the perfect fridge is to look at some of the factors such as your requirements, family size, budget, and features needed. Once you know your requirements, you can see the options and check on the compressor quality, warranty, space, shelf type, annual electricity consumption, defrost system, and various such elements before making the final decision.

