Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Your ultimate guide to a refrigerator under 12,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 18, 2022 22:36 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A refrigerator has become a necessity these days. With increasing temperature, it is essential to own a refrigerator to keep food fresh. The market is inundated with options. Choosing the best fridge for your needs can be challenging, but we've got some great picks that are sure to impress.

product info
Refrigerator under 12,000 is effective and budget friendly. 

Every kitchen requires a good refrigerator to store food and keep it fresh. Owning a fridge has numerous advantages, like keeping water and other drinks cold so you can enjoy the sun while drinking your favourite juices or smoothies.

There are numerous refrigerator models in the market, which makes it tough to select the best one. Thus, after thorough research, we have compiled a list of the best refrigerator under 12000. They are budget-friendly and offer great features to keep your food and drinks fresh for longer.

Here is the list of refrigerators under 12000. Let's check them out:

1) Candy 170L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator

Opt for this great 170L single door refrigerator with Turbo Icing technology, ensuring you get ice within just 60 minutes. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications:

Capacity- 170L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Wired Shelves

Freezer Capacity- 18 L

Annual Energy Consumption- 208 KW

Defrost System- Direct Cool

ProsCons
Large SpaceIt can get hot from outside
Rapid CoolingAverage customer support
cellpic
Candy 170 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (CDSD522170MS, Moon Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

2) Godrej 185L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator

If you are looking for a 185L refrigerator, look no further than this beautiful product by Godrej. It is apt for a small family and has an energy rating of 2 stars. The best part is that it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications:

Capacity- 185L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Wired Shelves

Freezer Capacity- 25.5 L

Annual Energy Consumption- 210 KW

Defrost System- Direct Cool

ProsCons
Anti Bacterial and removable gasketAverage customer support
Rapid CoolingLimited colors available
cellpic
Godrej 185 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 200B 23 WRF PL PR, Pearl Purple, Large Vegetable Tray)
Check Price on Amazon

3) Lloyd 91 1-Star Single Door Fridge

This is an excellent refrigerator with a capacity of 91L and comes with a door lock system and adjustable legs. It is designed as per the latest market trends and can go with any kitchen interior.

Specifications-

Capacity- 91L

Energy- 1 star

Configuration- Freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Toughened Glass

Freezer Capacity- 21 L

Annual Energy Consumption- 236 KW

Defrost System- Direct Cool

ProsCons
Easy to InstallComes with just 1 drawer
Adjustable legsIt can be noisy at times
cellpic
LLOYD 91 L 1 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Fridge (GLDC111RMGW1EB, METALLIC GREY)
16% off 10,500 12,490
Buy now

4) Haier 181L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator:

This direct cool refrigerator ensures good ice formation and super-fast cooling. You will be amazed to know that it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications:

Capacity- 181L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Spill-proof toughened glass

Freezer Capacity- 18 L

Annual Energy Consumption- 210 KW

Defrost System- Direct Cool

ProsCons
Easy MaintenanceFreezer capacity is less
Anti-fungal gasketAverage customer support
cellpic
Haier 181 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-1812BKS-E, Black Brushline)
Check Price on Amazon

5) CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator:

The great thing about this product is that it comes ready to use, so you will not have to wait for someone to complete the installation. It has a capacity of 170L and comes with a warranty of 1 year on the product and 5 years on the compressor.

Specifications:

Capacity- 170L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Toughened glass

Installation Type- Freestanding

Number of Shelves- 3

Defrost System- Manual

ProsCons
Ergonomic CapacityManual defrost system
Door Rack for BottlesShelves are made of cheaper quality plastic
cellpic
CROMA 170 L 2 Star 2020 Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (CRAR0215, Brush-line Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

6) Candy 190L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator

This direct cool single-door refrigerator comes with Turbo icing technology that provides you with ice in just 60 minutes. You will be glad to know that it comes with a reciprocatory compressor perfect for optimum cooling. It is a great refrigerator that is ideal for small- to medium-sized families.

Specifications:

Capacity- 190L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Toughened glass

Freezer Capacity- 18 L

Annual Energy Consumption- 212 KW

Defrost System- Direct Cool

ProsCons
Heavy-duty PUF insulationAverage customer support
Seal, fresh and intact coolingThe design of the fridge is not that great
cellpic
Candy 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (CDSD522190MS, Moon Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

7) Godrej 99L 2-Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator:

Looking for a refrigerator under 12000 with excellent features and a stylish design? Here is the answer for you. This amazing fridge offers you a 99 L capacity with sturdy and robust shelves capable of holding large and heavy utensils. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor.

Specifications:

Capacity- 99L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Wired

Freezer Capacity- 7 L

Annual Energy Consumption- 178 KW

Defrost System- Manual

ProsCons
High Capacity Wired ShelvesManual defrost system
Advanced Inverter TechnologyFreezer capacity is relatively small.
cellpic
Godrej 99 L 2 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD CHAMP 114B 23 EWI MG BL, Magic Blue, Wired Shelves)
Check Price on Amazon

8) Kelvinator 95L 1-Star Single Door Refrigerator:

This refrigerator has a capacity of 95L and comes with a compact freezer on top to serve all your needs. The design of the fridge is pretty stylish yet elegant and scores pretty high in functionality. You can keep it in even a small place if you have space issues as it is very compact; its dimensions are 46.5 x 52 x 88.5 cm. The best part is that you can move it easily if required, as it weighs just 35 kg.

Specifications:

Capacity- 95L

Energy- 1 star

Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Wired

Freezer Capacity- 11 L

Annual Energy Consumption- 180 KW

Voltage- 230 Volts

Defrost System- Automatic

ProsCons
Excellent cooling1 star
Door Lock systemNo bottom for defrosting
cellpic
Kelvinator 95 litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator, Silver Grey KRC-A110SGP
34% off 10,300 15,490
Buy now

9) Hisense 94L 2-Star Single Door Mini Refrigerator:

This wonderful refrigerator is perfect for compact spaces. It has a capacity of 94L, and the energy rating is 2 stars. It also comprises a bottle bin that can accommodate a 2-litre bottle. It also has glass shelves and a fruit/vegetable box to make it easier to keep all your items organised. You also get a freezer section wherein you can keep all your frozen food items.

Specifications:

Capacity- 94L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Glass

Installation Type- Freestanding

Voltage- 220 Volts

Annual Energy Consumption- 232 KW

Defrost System- Automatic

ProsCons
Flexible access drawer and adjustable legsNot for medium or big families
Low Noise and LED lightingAutomatic Defrost system
cellpic
Hisense 94 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (RR94D4SSN, Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

10) Midea 45L 2-Star Single Door Mini Refrigerator

Opt for this fridge if the space in your kitchen is less, or you can also place this in your room or workplace, such as a shop, boutique, etc. It does not take much space as its dimensions are 47.2 x 45 x 49.2 cm. It has a 45L capacity and comes with a stylish yet elegant exterior.

Specifications:

Capacity- 45L

Energy- 2 star

Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top

Shelf Type- Wire

Installation Type- Freestanding

Voltage- 230 Volts

Defrost System- Direct cool

ProsCons
Ecologically Sound RefrigerantNot for medium or big families
Chiller compartmentNo LED or light in the fridge
cellpic
Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator(MDRD86FGE31, Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Refrigerator at a glance:

ProductPrice
Candy 170L Single Door RefrigeratorRs.9,990
Godrej 185L 2 Star Single Door RefrigeratorRs.11,990
Lloyd 91 1 star Single Door FridgeRs.9,999
Haier 181L 2 star Single Door RefrigeratorRs.11,750
CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door RefrigeratorRs.11,490
Candy 190L 2 star Single Door RefrigeratorRs.11,599
Godrej 99L 2 star inverter single door refrigeratorRs.11, 290
Kelvinator 95L 1 star Single Door RefrigeratorRs.10,050
Hisense 94L 2 star Single Door Mini RefrigeratorRs.10,050
Midea 45L 2 star single door mini refrigeratorRs. 8190

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Candy 170L Single Door RefrigeratorOne-hour Icing TechnologyRapid CoolingStabiliser free operation
Godrej 185L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator2.25 L aqua spaceJumbo Vegetable Tray140V Low Starting Voltage
Lloyd 91 1 star Single Door FridgeDoor Lock systemDirect CoolComes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor
Haier 181L 2 star Single Door RefrigeratorDoor Lock systemPUF insulationStabiliser free operation
CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door RefrigeratorHumidity Control SettingToughened Glass Cabinet ShelvesComes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor
Candy 190L 2 star Single Door RefrigeratorLeather Finish CabinetTurbo Icing TechnologyStabiliser free operation
Godrej 99L 2 star inverter single door refrigeratorRecess HandleMaximum Space Utilisation140V Low Starting Voltage
Kelvinator 95L 1 star Single Door RefrigeratorAutomatic defrost systemGood for compact spaceNo installation required
Hisense 94L 2 star Single Door Mini RefrigeratorAdjustable temperature ControlDirect CoolComes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor
Midea 45L 2 star single door mini refrigeratorReciprocating CompressorRecessed HandlesBuilt-in Stabiliser

Best value for money

The Godrej 185L, a 2-star single-door refrigerator, is a complete value for money as you get it just for Rs. 11,990 with various unique features. Some noteworthy things about this fridge are huge space, 185L, 2-star, jumbo vegetable tray, 140V low starting voltage, anti-bacterial and removable gasket, rapid cooling, and much more.

It is perfect for small to medium size families, plus Godrej has been a reputed brand for years, so all in all, it's a complete value for money.

Best overall

Haier 181L, a 2-star single-door refrigerator, is a good purchase if you compare its price with its features. It is for Rs. 11,750 with 181L capacity and 2 stars. Various features that make it a must-buy are a Door Lock system, PUF insulation, stabiliser-free operation, excellent cooling, easy maintenance, an anti-fungal gasket, and much more.

How to find the perfect Refrigerator under 12000?

Finding a refrigerator can be tricky when there are so many options in the market. This list can help minimise the options and make your final decision relatively easy. The best way to find the perfect fridge is to look at some of the factors such as your requirements, family size, budget, and features needed.

Once you know your requirements, you can see the options and check on the compressor quality, warranty, space, shelf type, annual electricity consumption, defrost system, and various such elements before making the final decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 gaming console under 5000: A buying guide
Top 10 8 GB internal memory mobile phones in India
Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks
Top 10 3 GB RAM mobile phones for you
Buying guide to buy the best OLED smart TVs

Your ultimate guide to a Refrigerator under 12000

Who takes care of the customer support, Amazon or the brand?

Is there an option to purchase an extended warranty?

What are the points to consider when buying a refrigerator?

If there is a freezer function, do you only need an automatic to defrost?

How long can I switch off the refrigerator for?

View More
electronics FOR LESS