Your ultimate guide to a refrigerator under 12,000

Refrigerator under ₹12,000 is effective and budget friendly.
Every kitchen requires a good refrigerator to store food and keep it fresh. Owning a fridge has numerous advantages, like keeping water and other drinks cold so you can enjoy the sun while drinking your favourite juices or smoothies.
There are numerous refrigerator models in the market, which makes it tough to select the best one. Thus, after thorough research, we have compiled a list of the best refrigerator under 12000. They are budget-friendly and offer great features to keep your food and drinks fresh for longer.
Here is the list of refrigerators under 12000. Let's check them out:
1) Candy 170L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator
Opt for this great 170L single door refrigerator with Turbo Icing technology, ensuring you get ice within just 60 minutes. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.
Specifications:
Capacity- 170L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Wired Shelves
Freezer Capacity- 18 L
Annual Energy Consumption- 208 KW
Defrost System- Direct Cool
|Pros
|Cons
|Large Space
|It can get hot from outside
|Rapid Cooling
|Average customer support
2) Godrej 185L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator
If you are looking for a 185L refrigerator, look no further than this beautiful product by Godrej. It is apt for a small family and has an energy rating of 2 stars. The best part is that it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.
Specifications:
Capacity- 185L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Wired Shelves
Freezer Capacity- 25.5 L
Annual Energy Consumption- 210 KW
Defrost System- Direct Cool
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti Bacterial and removable gasket
|Average customer support
|Rapid Cooling
|Limited colors available
3) Lloyd 91 1-Star Single Door Fridge
This is an excellent refrigerator with a capacity of 91L and comes with a door lock system and adjustable legs. It is designed as per the latest market trends and can go with any kitchen interior.
Specifications-
Capacity- 91L
Energy- 1 star
Configuration- Freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Toughened Glass
Freezer Capacity- 21 L
Annual Energy Consumption- 236 KW
Defrost System- Direct Cool
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to Install
|Comes with just 1 drawer
|Adjustable legs
|It can be noisy at times
4) Haier 181L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator:
This direct cool refrigerator ensures good ice formation and super-fast cooling. You will be amazed to know that it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.
Specifications:
Capacity- 181L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Spill-proof toughened glass
Freezer Capacity- 18 L
Annual Energy Consumption- 210 KW
Defrost System- Direct Cool
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy Maintenance
|Freezer capacity is less
|Anti-fungal gasket
|Average customer support
5) CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator:
The great thing about this product is that it comes ready to use, so you will not have to wait for someone to complete the installation. It has a capacity of 170L and comes with a warranty of 1 year on the product and 5 years on the compressor.
Specifications:
Capacity- 170L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Toughened glass
Installation Type- Freestanding
Number of Shelves- 3
Defrost System- Manual
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic Capacity
|Manual defrost system
|Door Rack for Bottles
|Shelves are made of cheaper quality plastic
6) Candy 190L 2-Star Single Door Refrigerator
This direct cool single-door refrigerator comes with Turbo icing technology that provides you with ice in just 60 minutes. You will be glad to know that it comes with a reciprocatory compressor perfect for optimum cooling. It is a great refrigerator that is ideal for small- to medium-sized families.
Specifications:
Capacity- 190L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Toughened glass
Freezer Capacity- 18 L
Annual Energy Consumption- 212 KW
Defrost System- Direct Cool
|Pros
|Cons
|Heavy-duty PUF insulation
|Average customer support
|Seal, fresh and intact cooling
|The design of the fridge is not that great
7) Godrej 99L 2-Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator:
Looking for a refrigerator under 12000 with excellent features and a stylish design? Here is the answer for you. This amazing fridge offers you a 99 L capacity with sturdy and robust shelves capable of holding large and heavy utensils. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor.
Specifications:
Capacity- 99L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Wired
Freezer Capacity- 7 L
Annual Energy Consumption- 178 KW
Defrost System- Manual
|Pros
|Cons
|High Capacity Wired Shelves
|Manual defrost system
|Advanced Inverter Technology
|Freezer capacity is relatively small.
8) Kelvinator 95L 1-Star Single Door Refrigerator:
This refrigerator has a capacity of 95L and comes with a compact freezer on top to serve all your needs. The design of the fridge is pretty stylish yet elegant and scores pretty high in functionality. You can keep it in even a small place if you have space issues as it is very compact; its dimensions are 46.5 x 52 x 88.5 cm. The best part is that you can move it easily if required, as it weighs just 35 kg.
Specifications:
Capacity- 95L
Energy- 1 star
Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Wired
Freezer Capacity- 11 L
Annual Energy Consumption- 180 KW
Voltage- 230 Volts
Defrost System- Automatic
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent cooling
|1 star
|Door Lock system
|No bottom for defrosting
9) Hisense 94L 2-Star Single Door Mini Refrigerator:
This wonderful refrigerator is perfect for compact spaces. It has a capacity of 94L, and the energy rating is 2 stars. It also comprises a bottle bin that can accommodate a 2-litre bottle. It also has glass shelves and a fruit/vegetable box to make it easier to keep all your items organised. You also get a freezer section wherein you can keep all your frozen food items.
Specifications:
Capacity- 94L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Glass
Installation Type- Freestanding
Voltage- 220 Volts
Annual Energy Consumption- 232 KW
Defrost System- Automatic
|Pros
|Cons
|Flexible access drawer and adjustable legs
|Not for medium or big families
|Low Noise and LED lighting
|Automatic Defrost system
10) Midea 45L 2-Star Single Door Mini Refrigerator
Opt for this fridge if the space in your kitchen is less, or you can also place this in your room or workplace, such as a shop, boutique, etc. It does not take much space as its dimensions are 47.2 x 45 x 49.2 cm. It has a 45L capacity and comes with a stylish yet elegant exterior.
Specifications:
Capacity- 45L
Energy- 2 star
Configuration- Compact freezer-on-top
Shelf Type- Wire
Installation Type- Freestanding
Voltage- 230 Volts
Defrost System- Direct cool
|Pros
|Cons
|Ecologically Sound Refrigerant
|Not for medium or big families
|Chiller compartment
|No LED or light in the fridge
Price of Refrigerator at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Candy 170L Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs.9,990
|Godrej 185L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs.11,990
|Lloyd 91 1 star Single Door Fridge
|Rs.9,999
|Haier 181L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs.11,750
|CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs.11,490
|Candy 190L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs.11,599
|Godrej 99L 2 star inverter single door refrigerator
|Rs.11, 290
|Kelvinator 95L 1 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs.10,050
|Hisense 94L 2 star Single Door Mini Refrigerator
|Rs.10,050
|Midea 45L 2 star single door mini refrigerator
|Rs. 8190
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Candy 170L Single Door Refrigerator
|One-hour Icing Technology
|Rapid Cooling
|Stabiliser free operation
|Godrej 185L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator
|2.25 L aqua space
|Jumbo Vegetable Tray
|140V Low Starting Voltage
|Lloyd 91 1 star Single Door Fridge
|Door Lock system
|Direct Cool
|Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor
|Haier 181L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Door Lock system
|PUF insulation
|Stabiliser free operation
|CROMA 170L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Humidity Control Setting
|Toughened Glass Cabinet Shelves
|Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor
|Candy 190L 2 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Leather Finish Cabinet
|Turbo Icing Technology
|Stabiliser free operation
|Godrej 99L 2 star inverter single door refrigerator
|Recess Handle
|Maximum Space Utilisation
|140V Low Starting Voltage
|Kelvinator 95L 1 star Single Door Refrigerator
|Automatic defrost system
|Good for compact space
|No installation required
|Hisense 94L 2 star Single Door Mini Refrigerator
|Adjustable temperature Control
|Direct Cool
|Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor
|Midea 45L 2 star single door mini refrigerator
|Reciprocating Compressor
|Recessed Handles
|Built-in Stabiliser
Best value for money
The Godrej 185L, a 2-star single-door refrigerator, is a complete value for money as you get it just for Rs. 11,990 with various unique features. Some noteworthy things about this fridge are huge space, 185L, 2-star, jumbo vegetable tray, 140V low starting voltage, anti-bacterial and removable gasket, rapid cooling, and much more.
It is perfect for small to medium size families, plus Godrej has been a reputed brand for years, so all in all, it's a complete value for money.
Best overall
Haier 181L, a 2-star single-door refrigerator, is a good purchase if you compare its price with its features. It is for Rs. 11,750 with 181L capacity and 2 stars. Various features that make it a must-buy are a Door Lock system, PUF insulation, stabiliser-free operation, excellent cooling, easy maintenance, an anti-fungal gasket, and much more.
How to find the perfect Refrigerator under ₹12000?
Finding a refrigerator can be tricky when there are so many options in the market. This list can help minimise the options and make your final decision relatively easy. The best way to find the perfect fridge is to look at some of the factors such as your requirements, family size, budget, and features needed.
Once you know your requirements, you can see the options and check on the compressor quality, warranty, space, shelf type, annual electricity consumption, defrost system, and various such elements before making the final decision.
