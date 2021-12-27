10 New Year beauty and fashion gifts that little girls will love

Dressing up is what little girls love. Ask any mother with a nine-year old at home and she will tell how dressing up in front of her daughter gives her the jitters. Before a mom realises, her little one is applying her lipstick or wants that rouse on her cheeks! Every mom in town worries about what makeup can do to her daughter's tender skin.

The desire to dress up doesn't end with makeup alone; watch out for your little one applying mommy's nail paint or simply walking around the house in her mom's high heels.

So, if you have plans on gifting your daughter or any other little girl her age a present for the new year, we suggest you check out a whole range of products - makeup kit, nail art kit, perfume spray and many more items - that can make for a perfect choice of a present and are available on Amazon. The good news is they are safe to use.

1) &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Zest 4 Toyz 2 in 1 Cosmetic Makeup Palette and Nail Art Kit for Kids&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

B08HVBXP5G

This is a great gifting idea and, we assure you, you little one will love it. It includes a complete cosmetic starter set and a nail art kit. It includes eye shadow palettes and liners, lipsticks and glosses. The set also includes tools - brushes, foam applicators, combs and sharpeners. Most importantly, the makeup is washable and non toxic.

2) Barakath Hair Accessories Set-69 Pcs

B08MXPPRZM

With a collection of hair clips, hair ties, tic tac clips, elastics hair bands and hair belts, this is a perfect way to pamper your daughter. This 69-pieces set offers the best hair accessories combo for a young girl. Not just for the new year, it makes for a perfect pick for birthdays, baby shower, Christmas or any other occasion.

3) SWADESI STUFF Analogue Girl's Watch

B085MLT7LC

This charming watch with a colourful set of wrist bands is an ideal gift item for young girls. With pretty bands in colours like yellow, blue, purple, orange, pink and more, expect her to match one with each of her dresses, every time she steps out.

4) OANGO Nail Art Kit for Girls

B098TMDL5S

This versatile eyeshadow combo set is another gift pre-teen girls will love. The six colour pots serve three purposes - they can be used as eye shadow as well as rouse and lipstick. Its accessories include brushes and a hand mirror. It is safe for use by children as its ingredients include Olive oil, beeswax, castor oil, Shea butter, Vitamin E and Mica.

5) Townley Girl Disney Princess Lip Balm

B07B4FCMLZ

This set of four lip balms is a fun item for kids - it gives them the feel of a lipstick but is really a balm. It has a bubble gum flavour and can be used by kids who are three and above.

6) <strong>Gwen &amp; Zoe Girl Dress Shoes</strong>

B07DKW1CJV

Your little girl is sure to love this princess pair of heel shoes. With its two-inch heel, she will definitely feel like a grown-up. Despite its heels, it is designed to give comfort with its round and closed toe and cushioned insole.

7) &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;FancyDressWale Girl's A-Line Maxi Dress&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

B08Y25J93D

This A-line maxi dress is sure to make your daughter feel like Anna and Elsa from popular Hollywood film, Frozen, a big favourite of young girls. You will be spoilt for choice as this gown comes in 10 different colours. This garment can be worn for a variety of functions including Christmas, school dance prom, a photoshoot, or any other ceremony.

8) Barbie Princess Body Spray Fragrance

B082S7N4BS

If mommies can have them, so can daughters. Let your daughter feel all grown-up (occasionally, perhaps) with her own body spray. The good news is this product is a gas-free spray and is long lasting.

9) Amour Pack of 2 Rectangular Sunglasses for Girls

B07KPL1JZQ

Indulge your daughter or niece with this pair of stylish sunglasses. This pair comes with gradient lens and is suitable for girls. Its frame is made from plastic and is good for regular use.

10) SkinWorks Eyeshadow Pigment Combo Set

B09FQ1X69L

This kit contains six vibrant colour pots which can be used safely on eyes, cheeks and lips. It also includes brushes and a hand mirror for the little girls on the go. Its ingredients include Olive fruit oil, beeswax, castor oil, Shea butter, vitamin E and Mica.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON