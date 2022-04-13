5 casual wear cotton vests to look effortlessly cool

Have you ever stepped out of your home in just a vest and pants? Most of you will answer in the negative, because vest has been predominantly viewed by many as a garment to be worn as an innerwear alone. However, what if we tell you otherwise? Yes, you can wear your comfortable and cool vests when casually stepping out of the house too. There are many stylish vests available online in nice colours and prints. You can keep your look minimalistic and effortless and yet make a style statement in them. We are not kidding. If you don't believe us, then the pictures of actor Tiger Shroff from his outing on Tuesday are proof. The actor wore a bright orange colour vest, exuding a summer and cool vibe.

You too can tackle the heat and soaring temperatures in these vests. For options, we have curated a list for you down below. Scroll down.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Printed Cotton Vest

This regular fit vest for men is made of 100% cotton fabric. The fabric is of premium quality and soft and comfortable to wear. It is both breathable and absorbs sweat too. It has a round neck and sports a graphic print on it. Besides, you can choose from a range of solid colour options available in this garment.

B07RZ2TL5L

THE ARCHER Men Vest Maze Navy Maroon

This vest has a regular fit and is made of 100% high-quality cotton fabric. It is sleeveless and available in a combo of two - maroon and navy. It features a geometric design, with lines criss-crossing each other.

B07PZRS7YR

Macroman M-Series Men's Vest

This vest for men is made of super soft cotton fabric. It features horizontal stripes on it. A perfect lounge and casual wear, you will feel comfortable in this garment all through the day.



B01M13WKF4

Maniac Striped Men's Sleeveless Round Neck Yellow Cotton Vest

This slim fit vest is made of cotton fabric. It features a slogan on it and is available in a slew of colours. Sleeveless apparel with a round neck, you can wear it when casually stepping out to feel completely at ease.



B084Q9J5WM

williwr Men's Gym Vest in Cotton

This regular fit vest for men is made of 100% cotton fabric and is perfect summer wear. Skin-friendly and comfortable to wear, this vest looks cool and trendy. It features horizontal multi-colour stripes on it. Besides, it can be machine washed.



B098XHC44F

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.