5 everyday footwear staples for women that are comfortable and stylish

For a majority of us, when it comes to choosing footwear, the number one deciding factor is its comfort level. Comfortable footwear for women is hard to find online. However, we have taken care of this difficult task. We have rounded up a bunch of footwear of different types in a list below. From slides, flip flops, ballet flats to sandals, you will find everything down there. The good part is all footwear options are pocket-friendly. Besides offering the promise of comfort, they also are high on style. Some of them are available in really exciting and flattering colour variants. What's more is that all of these shoes come in a number of different foot sizes.

These everyday footwear staples will definitely elevate your footwear collection. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down through the list and check out all our lovely picks. We hope you like them as much as we do.

Kickonn Womens Slide (20230-2-P)

This pair of slides has a medium shoe width. It comes with a buckle closure and is available in different colours - pink, black, brown and grey. High on comfort and style, it makes for a great pick. You can wear it when going out to run errands and other casual outings.

Mode By Red Tape Women's Ballet Flats

This pair of bellies for women has a sole made of rubber. It is easy to wear and comfortable to walk in. The shoe width is regular and the toe style is round. It comes in a pretty red colour and looks uber stylish. You can wear this pair of ballet flats with almost every kind of attire - be it traditional or modern. Besides, its outer part of it is made of synthetic material.

Sayera Stylish Fancy and comfort Trending Flat Fashion sandal for Women & Girls

This pair of flat sandals is fancy and comfortable too. It has a simple design and makes for elegant wear. Its sole is made of thermoplastic rubber and is durable too. The shoe width is medium and it available in a few striking colour variants.

CatBird Women's & Girl's Latest Casual Moccasins, Fashionable Slip on Loafer, Office Comfort Wear & Lightweight Loafers



This pair of loafers is easy to wear and has a medium shoe width. It is made of high-quality faux leather and you don't even necessarily have to wear socks with it. The sole of made of thermoplastic elastomers and is anti-slip. A lightweight and durable footwear, you will take to it instantly.

United Colors of Benetton womens 21a8cffpl451i Slipper

This pair of slippers from United Colours of Benetton is available in a range of eye-catching and vibrant colours. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate and it will last you for many years. The slippers look uber stylish. They are ideal as casual wear as they promise great comfort.

