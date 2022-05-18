5 must-have check shirts for men that will notch up their style

Check shirts are a wardrobe staple that no man can avoid or should avoid. They are available in many colours and patterns and are sure to ramp up your style quotient by several notches. Just as is the case with white shirts, check shirts enhance personality of the wearer. Even within the check shirt universe, there is much variety. By and large, large-shaped check shirts are considered casual wear in character, while small-shaped check shirts are thought of as a formal wear.

As compared to a woman's wardrobe, men's clothing is seen as being more staid with solid colours dominating. However, check shirts can bridge that gap and add that much needed pop of colour to your closet. Whether you are a first timer or a veteran of check shirts, it is never a bad idea to look for new designs and colour combinations. One place where you can begin your search is Amazon, where there is a whole range of such shirts. What's more is that they come at very reasonable prices.

We have shortlisted some of our favourites which you should definitely take a look at. Take a look.

Price of check shirts for men at a glance: