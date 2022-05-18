5 must-have check shirts for men that will notch up their style

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Check shirts are a wardrobe staple that no man can avoid or should avoid. They are available in many colours and patterns and are sure to ramp up your style quotient by several notches. Just as is the case with white shirts, check shirts enhance personality of the wearer. Even within the check shirt universe, there is much variety. By and large, large-shaped check shirts are considered casual wear in character, while small-shaped check shirts are thought of as a formal wear.
As compared to a woman's wardrobe, men's clothing is seen as being more staid with solid colours dominating. However, check shirts can bridge that gap and add that much needed pop of colour to your closet. Whether you are a first timer or a veteran of check shirts, it is never a bad idea to look for new designs and colour combinations. One place where you can begin your search is Amazon, where there is a whole range of such shirts. What's more is that they come at very reasonable prices.
We have shortlisted some of our favourites which you should definitely take a look at. Take a look.
|Product
|MRP
|Price After Discount
|COTTSTERS-Q Casual Check Shirt
|₹999.00
|₹749.00
|High Skyzz Plaid and Check Casual Shirt for Men
|₹3,500.00
|₹695.00
|GHPC by Arihant Men's 100% Cotton Gingham Checks Formal Shirt
|₹1,799.00
|₹449.00
|GLOBALRANG Men's Cotton Casual Half Sleeve Stylish Checks Shirt
|₹1,499.00
|₹645.00
|GLORYBOYZ Men's Cotton Checks Casual Full Sleeve Flannel Shirt
|₹1,599.00
|₹599.00
Cottsters-Q Casual Check Shirt
This regular fit shirt has two colours - black and ‘sandal’. The material used to make this shirt is twill cotton blend. Twill, for those of us who don't know, is a fabric so woven as to have a surface of diagonal parallel ridges. This shirt is available from small and goes up to XL.
High Skyzz Plaid and Check Casual Shirt for Men
This western fit shirt is made from ‘polycotton’- a blend of polyester and cotton. It has a mix of light beige, brown, black and white. It works best as casual shirt for men. It has spreadaway collar with full sleeves. The sizes start from 38 and go up to 44. It can be machine washed.
GHPC by Arihant Men's Gingham Checks Formal Shirt
This half sleeves check shirt is available in eight different colours. The particular style of checks used in this shirt is called Gingham checks. This regular fit shirt is ideal as a formal, office and business wear. Made from cotton fabric, the shirt considered for this article has black, white and grey shades in it. It features a classic collar with patch pocket on the chest. This garment can be machine washed.
Globalrang Men's Checks Shirt
This regular fit shirt has been made using 100% high-grade cotton fabric, known for its softness, air permeability and moisture absorption qualities. Hence, it is an ideal summer wear option. Ideal as a casual wear, it features button placket, half sleeves, yoke on the shoulder and a curved hemline. It is available in two other colours - blue and orange. It can be machine washed.
Gloryboyz Men's Check Flannel Shirt
This check shirt is available in six different colour combinations. This is a button-up shirt, made from flannel fabric. It isn't a summer wear but picking it now makes sense as you can always wear it when the temperatures begin to cool down. Its features include rounded hem, single-button barrel cuffs, a single chest pocket and straight back yoke with side pleats. It is available in a vast number of sizes, starting from XS and going up to 6XL.
